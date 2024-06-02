The r/whatsinyourcart subreddit has been around for roughly 7 years now. In that time, the wholesome group has grown to 34k members from all around the globe. The founder and head moderator of the online community, u/JackalAbacus, once said that they didn’t expect the group to hit even 1k subscribers.

Sharing one’s shopping cart is a pretty good way to show what kind of person you are. Others can instantly tell what your dietary habits are like, how thrifty you are, and how large your budget is. It’s a very different kind of vulnerability than many of us are used to. (And we suspect some of us would feel embarrassed to share how many snacks and little treats we need just to keep going!)