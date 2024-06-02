ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us would be lying if we didn't say that budgeting has been on our minds. Especially these past few years. It certainly feels like nearly everything has gotten much, much more expensive. And if the price of food makes you wince at the store checkout, you’re not the only one.
The r/whatsinyourcart community invites people to share photos of their shopping carts and baskets, along with the price. We’ve collected some of the most interesting ones, mainly from the United States, to show you just how (in)expensive groceries can be in some places. Scroll down to check them out!

#1

Here's What $46.34 Got This Person From Ralph's In Los Angeles

houndizzle Report

Buy Kroger, Amazon Basics or other generic brands. cheaper and just as good.

#2

This Is For One Meal (Plus A Few Extra Things) In NYC. $47.72

lavenderived Report

#3

$51.08 Aldi Wisconsin

EmuInner8774 Report

The r/whatsinyourcart subreddit has been around for roughly 7 years now. In that time, the wholesome group has grown to 34k members from all around the globe. The founder and head moderator of the online community, u/JackalAbacus, once said that they didn’t expect the group to hit even 1k subscribers.

Sharing one’s shopping cart is a pretty good way to show what kind of person you are. Others can instantly tell what your dietary habits are like, how thrifty you are, and how large your budget is. It’s a very different kind of vulnerability than many of us are used to. (And we suspect some of us would feel embarrassed to share how many snacks and little treats we need just to keep going!)
#4

Would Love To See More Grocery Hauls On Here So, Here’s Mine! $50 At Walmart

FishCultLuci Report

#5

$50.86 At Aldi’s In The Us

Shlumped23 Report

#6

Bay Area, Ca Produce Only Haul $51.10

crabstravaganza Report

There’s a whole legion of macro-level factors why groceries have become so darn expensive over the past half-decade or so. The Covid-19 pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine, and rising global instability have had a knock-on effect on product costs in many parts of the world.

Meanwhile, extreme weather damaged crop yields in some parts of the world, while some businesses used the opportunity to raise prices for better profit margins.
#7

$109 In Groceries: Naknek, Alaska

_Sockeye Report

#8

$192 USD In Wisconsin, Includes 48 Pounds Of Meat

ArtisanGerard Report

#9

510 Ksh $3.93 Local Market, Kenya

cmband254 Report

Supply chain issues and inflation have been buzzwords that we’ve been hearing practically non-stop on the news and on social media.

Many families have had to adjust their spending habits. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who didn’t make budget adjustments as prices ballooned. However, things might be changing for the better. Hopefully, for good.
#10

Went To Whole Foods For Some Snacks…. $50.87

iamwatered Report

#11

$50 At Albertson’s

waanderlustt Report

#12

51.69 At Star Market In Boston

moransnail Report

CNN reports that grocery prices actually fell in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ recent data, prices dropped (an admittedly not-so-dramatic) 0.2% from March to April 2024.

While it might not sound like a huge deal, progress is still progress. If the trend persists, it should make many American shoppers feel more confident about the economy. And who doesn’t like their cash doing more for them than before?
#13

Just Under $60 At Walmart (Saratoga Springs, NY)

StrawberryDreamers Report

#14

$44 At Trader Joes In NYC

Frosty-Spare-6018 Report

#15

Needed To Re-Up On Perishables. $49.07 At An Aldi In New Jersey

midwest-ginger Report

However, not everyone is celebrating groceries getting (ever so slightly) cheaper. The cost of food at restaurants actually increased by 0.3% over that same period.

Meanwhile, if you zoom out a bit, you’ll realize that grocery prices are still 1.1% higher than a year ago. Though, to be fair, that’s still lower than the surge of inflation, which rose 3.4% over those same 12 months.
#16

These Prices Are Ridiculous Pennsylvania. $47 For Just This!

AbleDragonfruit4767 Report

#17

$48.52 Houston, Tx

AndiNell Report

#18

Aldi - Florida $78

Kttcrow__ Report

Over the past year through April, ham in the US became 3.4% cheaper on average. The price of cheese fell a similar amount: by 3.3%. The cost of fish, seafood, and potatoes dropped 2.1%.

Coffee enthusiasts also have something to be happy about, as the cost of that gem of a commodity fell by 2%. Among other food items that got cheaper for the American consumer were milk (down 1.2%) and rice (1% cheaper compared to 2023).
#19

$145 At Kroger

brightviolet Report

#20

It Was $163

National-Wrangler-44 Report

#21

Just Moved Out On My Own. First Grocery Haul For Some Staples. $90

AlekBiH Report

Apple prices were down significantly in the US. They cost 12.7% less when compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, eggs, which were notoriously overpriced in recent years, also got cheaper. They’re 9% less costly compared to last year.

However, you can’t say the same about every grocery item.
#22

550$ 5 Hours And 5 Stores Later

Accomplished_Fish960 Report

#23

Grocery Outlet - Socal $74.78

Playboy97k Report

#24

Am I Silly For Being Excited About Only Spending $119 On This?!

Conscious-Parsnip35 Report

For instance, the wildfires in Texas have made beef costs soar. Uncooked beef roasts now cost 10.1% more. Meanwhile, hot dogs are up 7.1%, and uncooked beef steak will set you back 6.5%.

Uncooked ground beef is up by 6%, too. In the meantime, the cost of fruits and veggies has risen by 1.7%. That’s just slightly less than the increase in the price of flour, which stands at 2.5%.
#25

$185 Shoprite Upstate NY

rissshit Report

#26

$46 At Whole Foods

worldwidewhimp Report

#27

$51.90 Family Dollar, Southside Chicago

NicelyBearded Report

Generally, if you want to save on food costs, you should be willing to do a bit of shopping around. Check out your local supermarkets, markets, and mom-and-pop stores. See what discounts they offer.

Buying food in bulk, on discount, focusing on seasonal items, and eating even slightly less red meat are all good ways to save some cash.
#28

$80.13 Grocery Outlet

serpents_sword Report

#29

$106.08 At Aldi, Midwest

Inevitable-Mix-2983 Report

#30

$117 At Whole Foods

Winter_Shallot_774 Report

What are your thoughts on grocery prices these days, Pandas? What tips would you give someone who’s new to cutting costs and budgeting? How do you keep food costs down? What's your fave go-to budget meal?

Feel free to tell us all about it in the comments! Now, if you'll excuse us, we need ourselves a little snack...
#31

$36.96 @ Target In Ohio

ScaryMoviePizzaParty Report

#32

$56 Walmart

Longballs77 Report

#33

$130. This Will Feed Me For The Week

GasPacNick Report

#34

$59.13 At Safeway

Ready-Math-3775 Report

#35

$18.26 At Sprouts In Alabama

biogirl2015 Report

#36

Movie Snacks To Avoid Crazy Prices. $10 From Whole Foods

Bulky_Ad_4390 Report

#37

First Groceries In My First Apartment

Onsidebrute01 Report

#38

$107 At Costco

kirklandtriathlete Report

#39

Whole Foods Grocery Run. Guess The Total

Important_Name Report

#40

$97 Grocery Haul! I Know It Doesn't Look That Great, But To Me This Means A Lot

Glizzym8te Report

#41

$130.30 Whole Foods, Md

flamelily-harmony Report

#42

$268.49 We're Out Of Food Kind Of Grocery Run (Chicago, USA)

lindasek Report

#43

$45 Target

Bulky_Ad_4390 Report

#44

$70 At Walmart. East Tn

Muhfuggajones Report

#45

Kroger - Midwest $31.43

Ok_Ranger7756 Report

#46

When You Eat Mostly Veg And Produce $76

Woodycrazy Report

#47

$193.18 At Aldi, Southern California

icecreamsandwichgirl Report

#48

$143.57 Whole Foods, Maryland

flamelily-harmony Report

#49

$138.89 Aldis Run. Madison, Wi

eat_my_bowls92 Report

#50

$112 Oregon

Iam12percent Report

#51

$88 Aldi Texas

rachel___ann Report

#52

The "There's Nothing But Beer In The Fridge" Grocery Run

youareovaryacting Report

#53

$70 United Grocery Outlet

Street_Mushroom5938 Report

#54

$117.43 At Safeway In Alaska (Used The App For Massive Savings)

brainfogfordays Report

#55

$141 At Walmart, Ohio

snarkaluff Report

#56

$90 San Francisco, Ca

disgruntledchef Report

#57

It’s Friday Night Babyyyyy! Total $22

quartz222 Report

#58

$106 Aldi New York

AccountDepleted Report

#59

$125 Trader Joes In NYC (Recite Included)

CoffeeMilkLvr Report

#60

$50.45, Walmart, Se U.S

kokirikokoro Report

#61

$60.29 At Woodman's In Wisconsin

bigsam06 Report

#62

$154 At Safeway, Bay Area California

135ismygoal Report

#63

$299.00 At Costco. I Feel Robbed

crybabysagittarius Report

#64

$75 Safeway In Us, Or

Moni_16 Report

#65

$170 Whole Foods 🙃

Bulky_Ad_4390 Report

#66

6973 Ksh ($52.87) Naivas, Nairobi Kenya

cmband254 Report

#67

51.69 At Star Market In Boston

moransnail Report

#68

$20.71 At Super King Market In Socal

LePetitPrince_33 Report

#69

$38.20 Trader Joes And Target

decerret Report

#70

Costco, $178.66

Due-Excuse-2208 Report

#71

Splurged On Everything I’ve Been Wanting To Try And Still Came In

ehoff98 Report

#72

$35 At Aldi, Ne Ohio

clvlndoh Report

#73

$118 - Whole Foods Nc

aaancn Report

#74

$56 At Aldi Today

reddit.com Report

#75

Walmart - 11.29

furthian Report

#76

$20.57 Total In Seattle

Saritachiquita Report

#77

$65.70 @ Walmart

onebirdonawire Report

#78

$160 @ 🎯

cat_mamaa Report

#79

$78 In Michigan (USA)

roadcrew778 Report

#80

$18 At Boston Haymarket

NotFireDaFlint Report

