People From The US And Other Countries Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live (80 New Pics)
Many of us would be lying if we didn't say that budgeting has been on our minds. Especially these past few years. It certainly feels like nearly everything has gotten much, much more expensive. And if the price of food makes you wince at the store checkout, you’re not the only one.
The r/whatsinyourcart community invites people to share photos of their shopping carts and baskets, along with the price. We’ve collected some of the most interesting ones, mainly from the United States, to show you just how (in)expensive groceries can be in some places. Scroll down to check them out!
Here's What $46.34 Got This Person From Ralph's In Los Angeles
Buy Kroger, Amazon Basics or other generic brands. cheaper and just as good.
This Is For One Meal (Plus A Few Extra Things) In NYC. $47.72
$51.08 Aldi Wisconsin
The r/whatsinyourcart subreddit has been around for roughly 7 years now. In that time, the wholesome group has grown to 34k members from all around the globe. The founder and head moderator of the online community, u/JackalAbacus, once said that they didn’t expect the group to hit even 1k subscribers.
Sharing one’s shopping cart is a pretty good way to show what kind of person you are. Others can instantly tell what your dietary habits are like, how thrifty you are, and how large your budget is. It’s a very different kind of vulnerability than many of us are used to. (And we suspect some of us would feel embarrassed to share how many snacks and little treats we need just to keep going!)
Would Love To See More Grocery Hauls On Here So, Here’s Mine! $50 At Walmart
$50.86 At Aldi’s In The Us
Bay Area, Ca Produce Only Haul $51.10
There’s a whole legion of macro-level factors why groceries have become so darn expensive over the past half-decade or so. The Covid-19 pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine, and rising global instability have had a knock-on effect on product costs in many parts of the world.
Meanwhile, extreme weather damaged crop yields in some parts of the world, while some businesses used the opportunity to raise prices for better profit margins.
$109 In Groceries: Naknek, Alaska
$192 USD In Wisconsin, Includes 48 Pounds Of Meat
510 Ksh $3.93 Local Market, Kenya
Supply chain issues and inflation have been buzzwords that we’ve been hearing practically non-stop on the news and on social media.
Many families have had to adjust their spending habits. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who didn’t make budget adjustments as prices ballooned. However, things might be changing for the better. Hopefully, for good.
Went To Whole Foods For Some Snacks…. $50.87
$50 At Albertson’s
How? Okay, maple syrup is expensive, so are strawberries, and there are cheaper pasta brands. But still - $50 ??? Where I shop, this would be about € 20-25. (And here I thought prices have gone up in the EU.)
51.69 At Star Market In Boston
CNN reports that grocery prices actually fell in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ recent data, prices dropped (an admittedly not-so-dramatic) 0.2% from March to April 2024.
While it might not sound like a huge deal, progress is still progress. If the trend persists, it should make many American shoppers feel more confident about the economy. And who doesn’t like their cash doing more for them than before?
Just Under $60 At Walmart (Saratoga Springs, NY)
$44 At Trader Joes In NYC
Needed To Re-Up On Perishables. $49.07 At An Aldi In New Jersey
You might want to clean your stovetop when you get a minute
However, not everyone is celebrating groceries getting (ever so slightly) cheaper. The cost of food at restaurants actually increased by 0.3% over that same period.
Meanwhile, if you zoom out a bit, you’ll realize that grocery prices are still 1.1% higher than a year ago. Though, to be fair, that’s still lower than the surge of inflation, which rose 3.4% over those same 12 months.
These Prices Are Ridiculous Pennsylvania. $47 For Just This!
$48.52 Houston, Tx
Aldi - Florida $78
Over the past year through April, ham in the US became 3.4% cheaper on average. The price of cheese fell a similar amount: by 3.3%. The cost of fish, seafood, and potatoes dropped 2.1%.
Coffee enthusiasts also have something to be happy about, as the cost of that gem of a commodity fell by 2%. Among other food items that got cheaper for the American consumer were milk (down 1.2%) and rice (1% cheaper compared to 2023).
$145 At Kroger
It Was $163
Just Moved Out On My Own. First Grocery Haul For Some Staples. $90
Apple prices were down significantly in the US. They cost 12.7% less when compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, eggs, which were notoriously overpriced in recent years, also got cheaper. They’re 9% less costly compared to last year.
However, you can’t say the same about every grocery item.
550$ 5 Hours And 5 Stores Later
Grocery Outlet - Socal $74.78
Am I Silly For Being Excited About Only Spending $119 On This?!
For instance, the wildfires in Texas have made beef costs soar. Uncooked beef roasts now cost 10.1% more. Meanwhile, hot dogs are up 7.1%, and uncooked beef steak will set you back 6.5%.
Uncooked ground beef is up by 6%, too. In the meantime, the cost of fruits and veggies has risen by 1.7%. That’s just slightly less than the increase in the price of flour, which stands at 2.5%.
$185 Shoprite Upstate NY
$46 At Whole Foods
$51.90 Family Dollar, Southside Chicago
Generally, if you want to save on food costs, you should be willing to do a bit of shopping around. Check out your local supermarkets, markets, and mom-and-pop stores. See what discounts they offer.
Buying food in bulk, on discount, focusing on seasonal items, and eating even slightly less red meat are all good ways to save some cash.
$80.13 Grocery Outlet
$106.08 At Aldi, Midwest
$117 At Whole Foods
What are your thoughts on grocery prices these days, Pandas? What tips would you give someone who’s new to cutting costs and budgeting? How do you keep food costs down? What's your fave go-to budget meal?
Feel free to tell us all about it in the comments! Now, if you'll excuse us, we need ourselves a little snack...
$36.96 @ Target In Ohio
$56 Walmart
$130. This Will Feed Me For The Week
$59.13 At Safeway
$18.26 At Sprouts In Alabama
Movie Snacks To Avoid Crazy Prices. $10 From Whole Foods
First Groceries In My First Apartment
$107 At Costco
Yeah. I can't leave Costco without spending $200-$300 and coming out with 1/2 a shopping cart of stuff
Whole Foods Grocery Run. Guess The Total
$97 Grocery Haul! I Know It Doesn't Look That Great, But To Me This Means A Lot
$130.30 Whole Foods, Md
$268.49 We're Out Of Food Kind Of Grocery Run (Chicago, USA)
$45 Target
$70 At Walmart. East Tn
Kroger - Midwest $31.43
When You Eat Mostly Veg And Produce $76
$193.18 At Aldi, Southern California
$143.57 Whole Foods, Maryland
$138.89 Aldis Run. Madison, Wi
$112 Oregon
$88 Aldi Texas
The "There's Nothing But Beer In The Fridge" Grocery Run
$70 United Grocery Outlet
$117.43 At Safeway In Alaska (Used The App For Massive Savings)
$141 At Walmart, Ohio
$90 San Francisco, Ca
It’s Friday Night Babyyyyy! Total $22
$106 Aldi New York
$125 Trader Joes In NYC (Recite Included)
$50.45, Walmart, Se U.S
$60.29 At Woodman's In Wisconsin
$154 At Safeway, Bay Area California
$299.00 At Costco. I Feel Robbed
$75 Safeway In Us, Or
$170 Whole Foods 🙃
6973 Ksh ($52.87) Naivas, Nairobi Kenya
$20.71 At Super King Market In Socal
$38.20 Trader Joes And Target
Costco, $178.66
Splurged On Everything I’ve Been Wanting To Try And Still Came In
$35 At Aldi, Ne Ohio
$118 - Whole Foods Nc
$56 At Aldi Today
Walmart - 11.29
$20.57 Total In Seattle
$65.70 @ Walmart
$160 @ 🎯
$78 In Michigan (USA)
$18 At Boston Haymarket
To create more effective comparisons, wouldn't it be more helpful to collect pictures of different grocery purchases which all cost the shoppers about €50 each?
