If cooking is more akin to art with a dash of science, then baking is most definitely more like science mixed with art. Creativity is a plus no matter what you do in the kitchen. But when you’re baking anything, you also need to be incredibly precise, measured, and follow your recipe to the letter.

Some home chefs—amateur and veteran alike—are so incredibly good at what they do that we want to celebrate their achievements. So, we’re featuring some of the most impressive things made by the members of the super popular ‘Baking’ online group. What they’ve done is truly next-level stuff. Scroll down for the most delicious photos you’ll probably see all week. Just be warned… you might get incredibly hungry or be so inspired you'll end up making way too many (cup)cakes.

Finally Getting The Hang Of It

Close-up of a perfectly layered croissant interior showcasing advanced baking techniques.

DONUTORIOUS Report

    #2

    For My Sister ❤️

    Intricately decorated cake with woven icing and colorful floral designs, showcasing exceptional baking artistry.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #3

    Vintage Floral Cake In Rich Green & Pink Tones 🌺

    Exquisite cake with pink floral decorations, showcasing bakers' culinary creativity on a whole other level.

    Alicedurr Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    If you’re completely new to baking, then probably the very best piece of advice you can get is that you should start by taking incredibly basic recipes and then following them as they’re written. Be as precise as possible.

    Doing too many fancy and complicated things too fast can lead to some unexpected results. Get a few simple recipes right a handful of times, and only then move on to more complex ones or start experimenting with different ingredients and proportions.

    #4

    Cake I Made Myself For My Uni Graduation

    Decorative cake featuring a cartoon character in a graduation cap, celebrating with the text "I did it!" in icing.

    No-Satisfaction-1510 Report

    #5

    This Is The Birthday Cake I Made For Myself!

    A beautifully decorated cake with intricate blue designs and a fish topper, showcasing a baker's culinary concoction.

    MisplacedChaosInLife Report

    #6

    How It Started vs. How It’s Going

    Blue macarons showcasing bakers' elevated culinary concoctions with intricate designs.

    laylasaurusrexx Report

    It is absolutely vital that you read (and re-read!) the recipe in full before you start baking so you get a feel for the ingredients, techniques, and timing.

    You don’t want to put yourself in a situation where you have to head to the grocery store in the middle of the entire process because you suddenly realized you don’t have a few ingredients.
    #7

    So It Didn’t Turn Out Perfect.. But I Made A Jellycat Cake!

    Cute culinary cake creation with layers, strawberry toppings, and a smiley face, showcasing baking creativity at its finest.

    cupidsvirgo Report

    #8

    Chocolate Coffee Mascarpone Tart ☁️

    Chocolate pie with clouds and stars decoration showcasing a baker's next-level culinary skills.

    cupcakesobviously Report

    #9

    In Case You Guys Are Bored With The Pretty Cakes On Here 🤣😭

    Blue cake with colorful flower sprinkles, showcasing creative baking.

    yurinomnom Report

    What’s more, you shouldn’t substitute ingredients the recipe calls for but that you don’t have for random items you have stocked at home. Every change, no matter how small, is going to affect the end result.

    Adding fewer eggs, exchanging butter for margarine or oil, adding more flour/salt/sugar, using a different type or amount of milk or sugar than specified… all of these actions will affect the chemical reactions happening in the oven. By adjusting the recipe on the fly, you’re making or breaking the baked good. It’s risky!
    #10

    My Very First “Order”

    Colorful cat-shaped cookies with intricate icing designs, showcasing bakers' creativity and culinary ingenuity.

    Ottershorts Report

    #11

    I Made Cranberry Gingersnap Tarts From Scratch— And Somebody Thinks They Are All For Her!

    Plate of vibrant red tarts with lemon slices and berries, showcasing bakers' exceptional culinary concoctions.

    Only4Chronic Report

    #12

    Vintage “Berry First Birthday”cake! Classic Vanilla Sponge Filled With Strawberry Jam 🍓

    A beautifully decorated cake with strawberries and flowers, showcasing a baker's culinary creativity.

    Alicedurr Report

    If you ever need a dash of inspiration to elevate your baked goods, then the sky is the limit. Seriously, everything depends on your creativity, willingness to experiment, and urge to step outside of your comfort zone.

    You can look for inspiration for your aesthetics, color schemes, textures, and patterns from every single part of life, whether that’s nature or music, fashion or travel, pop culture or anything else, really.

    #13

    My Sister Made A Pumpkin, Apple, Cherry, And Mincemeat Pie In Bite-Size, Pull-Apart Pieces

    Colorful, intricate pie design showcasing bakers' culinary creativity on a stovetop, featuring swirled fruit fillings.

    heavy_pterodactyl Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Those are circles of dough, pinched and filled and twisted.

    #14

    Lemon Cake

    Layered cake with a white chocolate drip, decorated with cookies and buttercream swirls, showcasing culinary concoction artistry.

    LanguidMelancholy Report

    #15

    Pieometry Bakes

    Geometric fruit tart with colorful patterns, showcasing bakers' culinary creativity at another level.

    No-Fact-6441 Report

    It also helps if you follow a variety of different artists, creatives, and experts on social media, not just bakers and cooks. That way, you can draw inspiration from a wide range of different people, cultures, and backgrounds.

    Meanwhile, you can also take photos of everyday things that inspire you so that you have ideas for your next big baking project. The best artists can find inspiration everywhere and anywhere, finding ways to use their personal experiences as a foundation while also looking for ways to relate to other people.
    #16

    My Nervous Girlfriend’s First Scratch Apple Pie, Wanted To Show It Off!

    Golden lattice pie on a wooden board, showcasing a high-level baking creation.

    Prestigious-Oven3465 Report

    #17

    My Husband Requested A Penguin Cake For His Birthday! I Attempted

    A penguin-themed cake showcasing creative culinary concoctions on a kitchen counter.

    Positive_Method_373 Report

    #18

    I Made The “Pink Cake” From Stardew Valley For My Birthday. How’d I Do?

    Pink cake with heart candies, three layers visible, on a silver stand. Recipe card beside it. Culinary concoctions showcase.

    Hard__Cory Report

    Eventually, by trying out different ideas, you should be able to find your unique creative style and voice, instead of just hopping on the latest trends. Baking what’s trendy is fine from time to time and can be a ton of fun because it gives you something new to do. But you also want to let your personality shine through.
    #19

    First Cake I’ve Made From Scratch!

    Artistic cake with strawberries, lemon slices, and delicate flowers, showcasing culinary skills at a whole other level.

    divisive_angel Report

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the baby breath is from your own garden I'd totally eat it. If from a standard flower shop, I'd politely decline.... because of all the fertilizers and chemicals that are used in "industrial flower production". I once had to take the stem of a "normal rose from a flower shop" in my mouth ,(think, tango) and had to spit it out immediately. Awful.

    #20

    I Decorated My First Cake.🫶

    Heart-shaped cake with pink frosting and cherries, placed on a red platter. Delightful bakers' creation on a glass table.

    lizalizzard Report

    #21

    My Dad Made Some Bread

    Bread loaf cooling on a rack with a unique expanding shape, showcasing creative baking skills.

    kevdouble07 Report

    Finding that right balance between what’s popular and what’s authentically ‘you’ can be tough, especially if you share your baking on social media or run a business and compete against other people for attention.

    At the end of the day, though, no matter your social media strategy, business plan, or what your competitors do, you’ve got to remember to stay passionate about the most important thing—baking! If the passion’s there, success will (eventually) follow.
    #22

    My First Ever "Proper" Pastry!

    Culinary concoctions: mini apple tarts with glossy red and green coatings on a baking tray.

    staronay Report

    #23

    Wife Asked For A Water Slide Cake As A Joke

    Impressive cake with waterslide design, featuring colorful balloons and a pool, showcasing advanced baking creativity.

    myeighty8 Report

    #24

    Just Proud Of My Cake

    Colorful birthday cake with fruit and whipped cream showcases bakers' culinary skills on wooden counter.

    According-Pen-9774 Report

    The ‘Baking’ subreddit is one of the most popular places for people to share their photos, recipes, ideas, and discuss everything related to baking on the entire internet.

    Created back in 2009, the group now boasts just shy of 4 million (!!!) members from all over the globe. “Cakes, cookies, pies, tarts, muffins, scones, breads, rolls, biscuits, cheesecakes, snack bars, etc are all welcome!” the moderators write.
    #25

    I Attempted Holiday Macarons… The Results May Vary LOL

    Colorful macarons with white icing, showcasing elevated baking creativity with vibrant colors and decorative toppings.

    msmoonpie Report

    #26

    Had To Share The Worst Looking Cake I've Ever Made

    Creative baking with a cow-topped chocolate cake, floral arrangement, and wrapped gifts.

    Sufficient_Piano_858 Report

    #27

    Made These Little Guys :)

    Star-shaped cookies with face designs on a cooling rack, showcasing creative baking.

    Imaginary-Table-2170 Report

    The online community is incredibly friendly and helpful, which in part explains why the group is as popular as it is. There’s also a large team of moderators to make sure that the quality of the content is kept high. The gorgeous photos, amazing baking ideas, and inspiring atmosphere are also what help the community keep growing.

    Funnily enough, the moderators do not allow anyone to post pictures “glorifying stand mixers.” However, items made using stand mixers are still allowed.
    #28

    Planning On Making A Yule Log So I'm Practicing My Meringue Mushrooms

    A bowl of meringue cookies shaped like mushrooms, showcasing creative baking at a whole other level.

    Beerbrewing Report

    #29

    My Cookie Boxes This Year

    Box of assorted cookies and bars showcasing creative baking at another level.

    megpi Report

    #30

    Raspberry Black Forest Cake I Made For My Birthday

    Creative woodland-themed cake with edible mushrooms and decorations, capturing bakers' culinary concoctions at another level.

    BicameralProf Report

    Which of these amazing baked goods that we’ve featured here from the creative people at the ‘Baking’ online community inspired you the most, dear Pandas? Which pics looked so delicious that you could practically taste them through the screen

    What is the most elaborate and fun thing you’ve ever baked? What are you most proud of? What are your favorite ingredients to work with? We can’t wait to hear what you have to say, so grab a snack and share a comment or two below.
    #31

    My Mom Transitioned To Baking Full Time In Her Mid 50s, And Became Head Baker In Her Early 60s At A Women-Run / Owned Bakery

    Beautifully decorated cake with intricate floral designs, showcasing a baker's culinary creativity at a whole other level.

    leblaun Report

    #32

    Made Mushroom Cookies

    Creative baking: a bowl of chocolate and meringue treats shaped like mushrooms, showcasing culinary artistry.

    doleo12 Report

    #33

    I’m No Baker But My Sister Wanted A Birthday Cake, It Wasn’t The Prettiest But It Sure Was Delicious

    Three candles on a rustic chocolate cake with white frosting, showcasing unique baker creativity.

    wpgpogoraids Report

    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take a cake that looks imperfect but tastes good instead of a cake that looks gorgeous and tastes awful

    #34

    Are Meat Pies Welcome? This Is A Garlic Chicken Pot Pie With A Parmesan Peppercorn Crust

    Golden lattice pie cooling on a rack, illustrating a baker's culinary skill taken to a whole other level.

    concept2creation Report

    #35

    Made This Cake For My Dad’s Work Christmas Party 🎄

    A tall, intricately decorated pink cake with Christmas trees, showcasing a baker's elevated culinary artistry.

    Alicedurr Report

    #36

    My Fiancé Asked For Lemon Bundt Cake On His Birthday And I Had To Deliver For The Sweetest Guy In The World

    Decorative cake with strawberries, roses, and candles showcasing bakers' culinary concoctions at another level.

    OddProcess5581 Report

    #37

    Started At A New Office, Brought In Some Cupcakes For The Team!

    Cupcakes decorated with icing flowers, showcasing bakers' culinary creativity at a whole other level.

    Veeeeezy Report

    #38

    Henna Inspired Bakes

    Decorated cupcakes on a tray showcasing intricate icing designs, highlighting creative culinary concoctions.

    No-Fact-6441 Report

    #39

    It's Not Perfect But I Made A Snake Cake 🐍

    Colorful snake-shaped cake with red and blue candies, showcasing a baker's culinary creativity.

    InMyLife123 Report

    #40

    Cookies And Cream Cake

    Chocolate Oreo cake with dripping ganache and cookie decor, showcasing bakers' elevated culinary concoctions.

    AllHailTheGlow-Cloud Report

    #41

    I May Have Overdone It With The Pink…😅

    Pink cake popsicles with festive decorations, showcasing bakers' culinary creations.

    Conscious_Boat_9347 Report

    #42

    I Think I Cracked Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

    Hand holding a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie with more cookies on a tray in the background.

    SoggyToast5 Report

    #43

    My Friend Requested A Lotr Ring Cake For Her BF - I Did My Best 🥲

    A creative cake resembling the One Ring from Lord of the Rings, featuring intricate black script details.

    cakerycat Report

    #44

    I Finally Impressed My Mother In Law With This Gingerbread Cake!

    Layered cake with white frosting, topped with sugared cranberries and rosemary, showcasing bakers' culinary creativity.

    Im_just_a_squirrel Report

    #45

    My BF And His Mum Made Me This Birthday Cake!!

    Colorful cake topped with gingerbread cookies and pink candles, showcasing bakers' culinary creations elevated to another level.

    ihatesand123 Report

    #46

    My Partner Asked If I Could Make A Cake That Looks Like Our Dog For Their Birthday

    Creative cake shaped like a dog's face showcasing bakers' culinary skills.

    crabbyLangoustine Report

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me guess, your dog is not a Dachshund, Pitbull or Chihuahua? Impressive! 🔥

    #47

    My First Attempt At Baklava! 🥰🥰🥰

    Baklava in a tray, beautifully arranged and glazed, showcasing elevated baking skills.

    Interesting_Move_753 Report

    #48

    Giant Donut Cake! This Was So Easy And Fun, Totally Recommend

    Giant donut-shaped cake with pink icing and sprinkles, showcasing a unique culinary concoction on a countertop.

    ASprinkleInTime Report

    #49

    Made Persian Love Cake For My Wife

    Three gourmet cakes topped with white icing, pistachios, and rose petals, showcasing bakers' culinary creativity.

    TheKittyPetter9000 Report

    #50

    Christmas Cookies. Done. I’m So Done Too

    Creative chocolate cookies shaped like coffee beans on a wooden board, showcasing unique baked culinary concoctions.

    PsychoTruffle Report

    #51

    My First Japanese Cheesecake

    A perfectly baked fluffy cake on a stand, showcasing bakers' culinary creativity at another level.

    Nerdysquirell Report

    #52

    My First Layer Cake Was A Huge Success!

    A decorated cake with white frosting and colorful sprinkles, showcasing bakers' culinary creativity and skill.

    greeblespeebles Report

    #53

    Proud Cream Pie Mom

    Puff pastries topped with swirls of whipped cream, showcasing bakers' culinary prowess.

    Intimate_panda69 Report

    #54

    Starting 2025 With Some Focaccia

    Creative baking art on focaccia dough with tomato and onion flower design, showcasing culinary concoctions elevated.

    idkwhattowriteee Report

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd add the basilicum leaves after baking. What a lovely idea... 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️

    #55

    I Made “Toasting Tarts” For Several Of My Neighbors

    Cake designed as a tuxedoed arm holding a drink, showcasing a baker's culinary creativity on a marble background.

    inspiredtotaste Report

    #56

    Today Marks The One Year Anniversary Of The Loss Of My First Child, And Also 100 Days Until My Second Child’s Due Date. It’s Not Much, But I Felt Like Something Sweet Today

    A heart-shaped cake with pink frosting and red, white sprinkles, showcasing an elevated baking creation.

    Callme-risley Report

    #57

    My Very First Cake…

    Tiered cake with white frosting and yellow decorations, showcasing a baker's culinary level-up.

    Few-Pop-9435 Report

    #58

    Made A Key Lime Pie A Few Years Ago And Spilled The Entire Bottle Of Food Coloring In It

    A vibrant green pie filling in a graham crust rests on a wooden countertop, showcasing creative baking.

    Vegetable-Star-5833 Report

    #59

    Did The Matilda Chocolate Cake By Practical Peculiarities. My Sweat And Blood Went Into This And I Consumed The Entire Confection

    Decadent chocolate cake with rich frosting, showcasing bakers' culinary skills.

    Darkwingedcreature Report

    #60

    You Didn’t Have To Raise This Much 🤨

    Dough rising unusually on the floor, showcasing a creative culinary concoction by bakers.

    Ok_Two7150 Report

    #61

    I Couldn't Find Anything Else To Hold The Cake Pops Upright

    Chocolate cake pops displayed in potatoes, showcasing unique baker concoctions in a kitchen setting.

    SulkingRaccoon Report

    #62

    Made Macarons For A Family Gathering

    Box of salted caramel fox-shaped macarons showcasing creative baking designs.

    No-Supermarket-2900 Report

    #63

    Pistachio Cupcakes With Salted Honey Frosting!

    Cupcakes with pistachio topping on a black platter, showcasing creative culinary concoctions.

    themurderscene Report

    #64

    My Mom’s First Time Making A Cake, For My Birthday.🥹she Was So Proud

    Innovative geometric cake design with layered slices on a table, showcasing bakers' culinary concoctions.

    Spikiesapphic Report

    #65

    My Wife Made And Decorated Homemade Cupcakes For Our Nephew’s 2nd Birthday Party

    Colorful animal-themed cupcakes creatively displayed for a second birthday party.

    famousblinkadam Report

    #66

    Cake I Baked For My Daughter's Birthday. It's Not Perfect But Acceptable For A Novice, I Think

    Decorated cake with colorful sprinkles and unicorn-themed toppers, showcasing a baker's culinary creativity.

    wuerstlfrieda Report

    #67

    Apple Ratatouille

    Delicious pie with artfully arranged apple slices, showcasing bakers' culinary concoctions at a whole other level.

    puzzlemomster777 Report

    #68

    I Got Laid Off Last Month And Started Baking To Pass Time Between Job Apps. It’s Been Such Great Help With My Mental Health

    Culinary concoctions: pretzel-topped cupcakes with swirled frosting and caramel drizzle on baking trays in a kitchen.

    raavenash Report

    #69

    What I’ve Baked This Week. Homestyle Edition

    A beautifully crafted flan-cake hybrid on a blue plate, showcasing bakers' culinary concoctions.

    I_Like_Metal_Music Report

    #70

    Made These For Dessert

    Gourmet pastries topped with cream, raspberries, and blackberries, showcasing bakers' next-level culinary skills.

    Winter_Rule_503 Report

    #71

    My Best Cheesecake To Date

    A perfectly baked cheesecake on a granite countertop, showcasing culinary artistry.

    _wrpd Report

    #72

    12 Yo Cousin Wanted To Learn How To Make Grandma’s Favorite Cherry Chip Cake With Cherry Frosting, So That’s What We Did! 🍒

    Pink cake with cherries on top, decorated for Christmas, showcasing advanced baking skills.

    beatrice_arbor_day Report

    #73

    Giant Poptarts Are Next Level

    A large pop tart being sliced into squares, showcasing a creative baking creation.

    Icy_Algae4434 Report

    #74

    French King’s Pie, Homemade Inverted Puff Pastry

    A perfectly baked flaky pastry with golden layers, showing bakers' culinary skill at a whole other level.

    Good-Ad-5320 Report

    #75

    I Made A Cranberry Orange Olive Oil Layer Cake

    Beautifully decorated cake with sugared cranberries and rosemary, showcasing a baker's culinary concoctions.

    lobsterpasta Report

    #76

    I'm Really Proud Of My Birthday Cake

    Culinary confection: A layered chocolate cake with berries, topped with grapefruit and pomegranate slices on a glass plate.

    whatsit25 Report

    #77

    Strawberry Cake!

    Elegantly decorated cake with frosting and fresh strawberries, showcasing exceptional bakers' culinary creativity.

    Memento-Mori00 Report

