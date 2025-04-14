77 Times Bakers Took Their Culinary Concoctions To A Whole Other Level (New Pics)
If cooking is more akin to art with a dash of science, then baking is most definitely more like science mixed with art. Creativity is a plus no matter what you do in the kitchen. But when you’re baking anything, you also need to be incredibly precise, measured, and follow your recipe to the letter.
Some home chefs—amateur and veteran alike—are so incredibly good at what they do that we want to celebrate their achievements. So, we’re featuring some of the most impressive things made by the members of the super popular ‘Baking’ online group. What they’ve done is truly next-level stuff. Scroll down for the most delicious photos you’ll probably see all week. Just be warned… you might get incredibly hungry or be so inspired you'll end up making way too many (cup)cakes.
Finally Getting The Hang Of It
For My Sister ❤️
Vintage Floral Cake In Rich Green & Pink Tones 🌺
If you’re completely new to baking, then probably the very best piece of advice you can get is that you should start by taking incredibly basic recipes and then following them as they’re written. Be as precise as possible.
Doing too many fancy and complicated things too fast can lead to some unexpected results. Get a few simple recipes right a handful of times, and only then move on to more complex ones or start experimenting with different ingredients and proportions.
Cake I Made Myself For My Uni Graduation
This Is The Birthday Cake I Made For Myself!
How It Started vs. How It’s Going
It is absolutely vital that you read (and re-read!) the recipe in full before you start baking so you get a feel for the ingredients, techniques, and timing.
You don’t want to put yourself in a situation where you have to head to the grocery store in the middle of the entire process because you suddenly realized you don’t have a few ingredients.
So It Didn’t Turn Out Perfect.. But I Made A Jellycat Cake!
In Case You Guys Are Bored With The Pretty Cakes On Here 🤣😭
What’s more, you shouldn’t substitute ingredients the recipe calls for but that you don’t have for random items you have stocked at home. Every change, no matter how small, is going to affect the end result.
Adding fewer eggs, exchanging butter for margarine or oil, adding more flour/salt/sugar, using a different type or amount of milk or sugar than specified… all of these actions will affect the chemical reactions happening in the oven. By adjusting the recipe on the fly, you’re making or breaking the baked good. It’s risky!
My Very First “Order”
I Made Cranberry Gingersnap Tarts From Scratch— And Somebody Thinks They Are All For Her!
Vintage “Berry First Birthday”cake! Classic Vanilla Sponge Filled With Strawberry Jam 🍓
If you ever need a dash of inspiration to elevate your baked goods, then the sky is the limit. Seriously, everything depends on your creativity, willingness to experiment, and urge to step outside of your comfort zone.
You can look for inspiration for your aesthetics, color schemes, textures, and patterns from every single part of life, whether that’s nature or music, fashion or travel, pop culture or anything else, really.
My Sister Made A Pumpkin, Apple, Cherry, And Mincemeat Pie In Bite-Size, Pull-Apart Pieces
Wow. Those are circles of dough, pinched and filled and twisted.
Lemon Cake
Pieometry Bakes
It also helps if you follow a variety of different artists, creatives, and experts on social media, not just bakers and cooks. That way, you can draw inspiration from a wide range of different people, cultures, and backgrounds.
Meanwhile, you can also take photos of everyday things that inspire you so that you have ideas for your next big baking project. The best artists can find inspiration everywhere and anywhere, finding ways to use their personal experiences as a foundation while also looking for ways to relate to other people.
My Nervous Girlfriend’s First Scratch Apple Pie, Wanted To Show It Off!
My Husband Requested A Penguin Cake For His Birthday! I Attempted
I Made The “Pink Cake” From Stardew Valley For My Birthday. How’d I Do?
Eventually, by trying out different ideas, you should be able to find your unique creative style and voice, instead of just hopping on the latest trends. Baking what’s trendy is fine from time to time and can be a ton of fun because it gives you something new to do. But you also want to let your personality shine through.
First Cake I’ve Made From Scratch!
If the baby breath is from your own garden I'd totally eat it. If from a standard flower shop, I'd politely decline.... because of all the fertilizers and chemicals that are used in "industrial flower production". I once had to take the stem of a "normal rose from a flower shop" in my mouth ,(think, tango) and had to spit it out immediately. Awful.
I Decorated My First Cake.🫶
My Dad Made Some Bread
Finding that right balance between what’s popular and what’s authentically ‘you’ can be tough, especially if you share your baking on social media or run a business and compete against other people for attention.
At the end of the day, though, no matter your social media strategy, business plan, or what your competitors do, you’ve got to remember to stay passionate about the most important thing—baking! If the passion’s there, success will (eventually) follow.
My First Ever "Proper" Pastry!
Wife Asked For A Water Slide Cake As A Joke
Just Proud Of My Cake
The ‘Baking’ subreddit is one of the most popular places for people to share their photos, recipes, ideas, and discuss everything related to baking on the entire internet.
Created back in 2009, the group now boasts just shy of 4 million (!!!) members from all over the globe. “Cakes, cookies, pies, tarts, muffins, scones, breads, rolls, biscuits, cheesecakes, snack bars, etc are all welcome!” the moderators write.
I Attempted Holiday Macarons… The Results May Vary LOL
Had To Share The Worst Looking Cake I've Ever Made
Made These Little Guys :)
The online community is incredibly friendly and helpful, which in part explains why the group is as popular as it is. There’s also a large team of moderators to make sure that the quality of the content is kept high. The gorgeous photos, amazing baking ideas, and inspiring atmosphere are also what help the community keep growing.
Funnily enough, the moderators do not allow anyone to post pictures “glorifying stand mixers.” However, items made using stand mixers are still allowed.
Planning On Making A Yule Log So I'm Practicing My Meringue Mushrooms
My Cookie Boxes This Year
Raspberry Black Forest Cake I Made For My Birthday
Which of these amazing baked goods that we’ve featured here from the creative people at the ‘Baking’ online community inspired you the most, dear Pandas? Which pics looked so delicious that you could practically taste them through the screen
What is the most elaborate and fun thing you’ve ever baked? What are you most proud of? What are your favorite ingredients to work with? We can’t wait to hear what you have to say, so grab a snack and share a comment or two below.
My Mom Transitioned To Baking Full Time In Her Mid 50s, And Became Head Baker In Her Early 60s At A Women-Run / Owned Bakery
Made Mushroom Cookies
I’m No Baker But My Sister Wanted A Birthday Cake, It Wasn’t The Prettiest But It Sure Was Delicious
I'll take a cake that looks imperfect but tastes good instead of a cake that looks gorgeous and tastes awful
Are Meat Pies Welcome? This Is A Garlic Chicken Pot Pie With A Parmesan Peppercorn Crust
Made This Cake For My Dad’s Work Christmas Party 🎄
My Fiancé Asked For Lemon Bundt Cake On His Birthday And I Had To Deliver For The Sweetest Guy In The World
Started At A New Office, Brought In Some Cupcakes For The Team!
Henna Inspired Bakes
It's Not Perfect But I Made A Snake Cake 🐍
Cookies And Cream Cake
I May Have Overdone It With The Pink…😅
I Think I Cracked Brown Butter Chocolate Chip
My Friend Requested A Lotr Ring Cake For Her BF - I Did My Best 🥲
I Finally Impressed My Mother In Law With This Gingerbread Cake!
My BF And His Mum Made Me This Birthday Cake!!
My Partner Asked If I Could Make A Cake That Looks Like Our Dog For Their Birthday
Let me guess, your dog is not a Dachshund, Pitbull or Chihuahua? Impressive! 🔥
My First Attempt At Baklava! 🥰🥰🥰
Giant Donut Cake! This Was So Easy And Fun, Totally Recommend
Made Persian Love Cake For My Wife
Christmas Cookies. Done. I’m So Done Too
My First Japanese Cheesecake
My First Layer Cake Was A Huge Success!
Proud Cream Pie Mom
Starting 2025 With Some Focaccia
I'd add the basilicum leaves after baking. What a lovely idea... 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️
I Made “Toasting Tarts” For Several Of My Neighbors
Today Marks The One Year Anniversary Of The Loss Of My First Child, And Also 100 Days Until My Second Child’s Due Date. It’s Not Much, But I Felt Like Something Sweet Today
My Very First Cake…
Made A Key Lime Pie A Few Years Ago And Spilled The Entire Bottle Of Food Coloring In It
Did The Matilda Chocolate Cake By Practical Peculiarities. My Sweat And Blood Went Into This And I Consumed The Entire Confection
You Didn’t Have To Raise This Much 🤨
I Couldn't Find Anything Else To Hold The Cake Pops Upright
Made Macarons For A Family Gathering
Pistachio Cupcakes With Salted Honey Frosting!
My Mom’s First Time Making A Cake, For My Birthday.🥹she Was So Proud
My Wife Made And Decorated Homemade Cupcakes For Our Nephew’s 2nd Birthday Party
Cake I Baked For My Daughter's Birthday. It's Not Perfect But Acceptable For A Novice, I Think
Apple Ratatouille
I Got Laid Off Last Month And Started Baking To Pass Time Between Job Apps. It’s Been Such Great Help With My Mental Health
What I’ve Baked This Week. Homestyle Edition
Made These For Dessert
My Best Cheesecake To Date
12 Yo Cousin Wanted To Learn How To Make Grandma’s Favorite Cherry Chip Cake With Cherry Frosting, So That’s What We Did! 🍒
Giant Poptarts Are Next Level
French King’s Pie, Homemade Inverted Puff Pastry
I Made A Cranberry Orange Olive Oil Layer Cake
I'm Really Proud Of My Birthday Cake
Strawberry Cake!
