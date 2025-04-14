ADVERTISEMENT

If cooking is more akin to art with a dash of science, then baking is most definitely more like science mixed with art. Creativity is a plus no matter what you do in the kitchen. But when you’re baking anything, you also need to be incredibly precise, measured, and follow your recipe to the letter.

Some home chefs—amateur and veteran alike—are so incredibly good at what they do that we want to celebrate their achievements. So, we’re featuring some of the most impressive things made by the members of the super popular ‘Baking’ online group. What they’ve done is truly next-level stuff. Scroll down for the most delicious photos you’ll probably see all week. Just be warned… you might get incredibly hungry or be so inspired you'll end up making way too many (cup)cakes.