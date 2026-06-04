59 Screenshots So Bizarre And Funny, They Deserve Their Own Hall Of Fame (New Pics)
If we’re being honest with ourselves, we could probably all stand to spend less time on the internet. On average, most people today spend 6 hours and 38 minutes online every single day, but certain countries and age groups spend even more time staring at screens.
It’s not the internet itself that’s the problem, though. It’s often how we spend our time there. Doomscrolling all day long, for example, definitely isn’t productive. But if you use that time to look at content that’s actually uplifting, you might benefit from your screen time. That’s why we visited r/Screenshots and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. We hope that these silly images will brighten up your day and remind you not to take life too seriously!
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The faucet has no face and is an inanimate object, yet I still feel bad for how sad it looks
As Elbert Hubbard famously said, “Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive." But it’s easy to forget those wise words when life becomes overwhelming. There’s just so much for adults to juggle, and for some reason, life seems to be progressively getting harder and harder every year.
The cost of living is on the rise, climate change is becoming dire, and billionaires can’t be bothered to lift a finger to help anyone but themselves. But it really is important not to lose hope. Life is worth living, and if there’s anything that can make it even more enjoyable, it's having a laugh! So we hope that you can sit back, relax, and chuckle at the images on this list. You deserve at least a few minutes of peace.
Regardless of how chaotic your life is today, we encourage you to take a few deep breaths and focus on the bright side for a moment. Perhaps it’s a beautiful sunny day, and you saw a stunning butterfly on your way to the office this morning. Or maybe you have plans with your best friend this weekend that you’ve been looking forward to for months.
The truth is that humans tend to take things more seriously than we have to. Your boss might stress you out about a deadline that you’ll have no problem meeting. Or your dad might make you feel guilty about that car accident that you accidentally got into. But worrying won’t get you anywhere. And if you need some help calming those anxious thoughts, HelpGuide has some advice.
If you consider yourself to be a worrywart, you might have noticed some negative effects of being so anxious all the time. It’s common to experience restlessness, fatigue, sleeplessness, and muscle pain or tension if you’ve been caught in a loop of worrying excessively. You might also start to self-medicate or notice unintentional changes in your social life.
To get this under control, HelpGuide recommends creating a daily “worry” period. You can have a short amount of time, for example, 20 minutes, each day when you’re allowed to think about everything that’s making you nervous. You can write down your anxieties and let them flow freely. But once the time is up, that’s it. You have to let it go and move throughout your day worry-free.
I'm Not From America, Is She Right? LOL
Another great way to reduce your daily worries is by deciding to stop taking life too seriously. I know, it’s much easier said than done. But making a choice to stop sweating the small stuff can be life-changing. And PsychCentral notes that the first step in this journey should be identifying your negative thinking patterns. Then ask yourself if those things will really matter later or if there’s actually anything you can do about them. The majority of the time, the things that we worry about are out of our control.
I Think I Met My Wife
I'm confused. As far as I am aware, the verb to distress means to cause pain or anxiety....
True?
Driver Caught Crackin' A Cold One On Google Maps
The next step in taking life a little less seriously is consciously creating opportunities to laugh. Once you become an adult, you might not be surrounded by as much humor as you were in your youth. But that doesn’t make laughter any less important. Seeking out hilarious content online, such as the screenshots featured here, can be a great way to ensure that you never go a day without giggling.
Bro Is Ultra Broke
My Mom Started Sending Me Photos Of Our Cats As Shapes
Bro
Gill Harrop, PhD, also recommends looking for laughter in everyday experiences. You might be surprised how hilarious your life actually is if you start looking for laughs. You might have an amusing colleague whom you can’t help but giggle with, or you might see a hilarious dog in the park while you’re on a run. Once we open up our eyes to all of the humor that’s hiding in everyday life, we can’t stop noticing it!
Where's The Lie
At the same time, Dr. Harrop says it’s important not to feel self-conscious about being playful or silly if you want to laugh more. Stop taking life and yourself too seriously, and you’ll encourage those around you to do the same. On that note, laughing with others is the best way to get your daily dose of giggles. Comedy films are twice as funny when you share the experience with a loved one, and memes are even better when you get to send them to your friends. Don’t forget to include others in your quest to laugh more.
Are you enjoying these hilarious screenshots, pandas? We hope that they’ve brought a little sunshine to your day and that you’ll be sharing at least a few of them with your friends. Keep upvoting the images that make you giggle, and then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring funny screenshots, we recommend reading this one next!
That’s not actually the BIOS, those are Linux boot messages.