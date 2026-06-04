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If we’re being honest with ourselves, we could probably all stand to spend less time on the internet. On average, most people today spend 6 hours and 38 minutes online every single day, but certain countries and age groups spend even more time staring at screens.

It’s not the internet itself that’s the problem, though. It’s often how we spend our time there. Doomscrolling all day long, for example, definitely isn’t productive. But if you use that time to look at content that’s actually uplifting, you might benefit from your screen time. That’s why we visited r/Screenshots and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. We hope that these silly images will brighten up your day and remind you not to take life too seriously!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ketchup bottle repurposed as water bottle labeled Heinz tomato ketchup

unknown Report

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capeglossystarling avatar
Ugh, do I have to?
Ugh, do I have to?
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better yet, use a paint can or mouthwash bottle.

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    #2

    Bathroom sinks with faucets reversed and humor caption

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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The faucet has no face and is an inanimate object, yet I still feel bad for how sad it looks

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    #3

    Text conversation with duck profile picture about forbidden love between human and duck

    unknown Report

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    As Elbert Hubbard famously said, “Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive." But it’s easy to forget those wise words when life becomes overwhelming. There’s just so much for adults to juggle, and for some reason, life seems to be progressively getting harder and harder every year. 

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    The cost of living is on the rise, climate change is becoming dire, and billionaires can’t be bothered to lift a finger to help anyone but themselves. But it really is important not to lose hope. Life is worth living, and if there’s anything that can make it even more enjoyable, it's having a laugh! So we hope that you can sit back, relax, and chuckle at the images on this list. You deserve at least a few minutes of peace.     
    #4

    Funny AI chatbot marriage meme about boomer views and robophobia

    unknown Report

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    #5

    Funny life hack screenshot showing spaghetti inserted into a hot dog as a toothbrush

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    #6

    Hilarious screenshot of a long receipt with Shrek script printed on it

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    Regardless of how chaotic your life is today, we encourage you to take a few deep breaths and focus on the bright side for a moment. Perhaps it’s a beautiful sunny day, and you saw a stunning butterfly on your way to the office this morning. Or maybe you have plans with your best friend this weekend that you’ve been looking forward to for months.

    The truth is that humans tend to take things more seriously than we have to. Your boss might stress you out about a deadline that you’ll have no problem meeting. Or your dad might make you feel guilty about that car accident that you accidentally got into. But worrying won’t get you anywhere. And if you need some help calming those anxious thoughts, HelpGuide has some advice.     
    #7

    Funny nature screenshot showing a colorful caterpillar on a plant

    unknown Report

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    #8

    GPS map showing slower detour route with sarcastic text

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    #9

    Bizarre screenshot of a large stone ball in elevator with Sisyphus got tired text

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    If you consider yourself to be a worrywart, you might have noticed some negative effects of being so anxious all the time. It’s common to experience restlessness, fatigue, sleeplessness, and muscle pain or tension if you’ve been caught in a loop of worrying excessively. You might also start to self-medicate or notice unintentional changes in your social life.     

    To get this under control, HelpGuide recommends creating a daily “worry” period. You can have a short amount of time, for example, 20 minutes, each day when you’re allowed to think about everything that’s making you nervous. You can write down your anxieties and let them flow freely. But once the time is up, that’s it. You have to let it go and move throughout your day worry-free. 
    #10

    Funny iced coffee bottles labeled Snickers and Twix with text on free healthcare

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    #11

    Person chopping onions with text about fingers smelling like garlic and seasoning

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    #12

    I'm Not From America, Is She Right? LOL

    Screenshot of bacon packages with a comment humorously comparing America to three businesses

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    Another great way to reduce your daily worries is by deciding to stop taking life too seriously. I know, it’s much easier said than done. But making a choice to stop sweating the small stuff can be life-changing. And PsychCentral notes that the first step in this journey should be identifying your negative thinking patterns. Then ask yourself if those things will really matter later or if there’s actually anything you can do about them. The majority of the time, the things that we worry about are out of our control.

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    #13

    I Think I Met My Wife

    Funny screenshot showing rotisserie chicken in bath with humorous text about distress and love

    Likemang24 Report

    5points
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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm confused. As far as I am aware, the verb to distress means to cause pain or anxiety....

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    #14

    True?

    Funny bizarre screenshot of social media post about halftime shows and water fountains

    CleetisMcgee Report

    5points
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    #15

    Driver Caught Crackin' A Cold One On Google Maps

    Bizarre funny screenshot of Google Maps image showing man drinking in car through sunroof

    Nicely_Colored_Cards Report

    5points
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    The next step in taking life a little less seriously is consciously creating opportunities to laugh. Once you become an adult, you might not be surrounded by as much humor as you were in your youth. But that doesn’t make laughter any less important. Seeking out hilarious content online, such as the screenshots featured here, can be a great way to ensure that you never go a day without giggling.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Bro Is Ultra Broke

    Hilarious tweet about turning $7,400 into $28 with replies

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    5points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He can upgrade to broke premium for $29!

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    #17

    My Mom Started Sending Me Photos Of Our Cats As Shapes

    Screenshot showing grocery store receipt with bizarre item prices

    FuzzydaKitten Report

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    #18

    Bro

    Text message joke about being drafted for NBA or war screenshot

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    5points
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    Gill Harrop, PhD, also recommends looking for laughter in everyday experiences. You might be surprised how hilarious your life actually is if you start looking for laughs. You might have an amusing colleague whom you can’t help but giggle with, or you might see a hilarious dog in the park while you’re on a run. Once we open up our eyes to all of the humor that’s hiding in everyday life, we can’t stop noticing it!  
    #19

    Where's The Lie

    Gordon Ramsay meme with comment about camera crew waiting outside

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    #20

    Emotional screenshot with a girl lying on ground and text we still talk about you

    unknown Report

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    #21

    Bizarre funny screenshot of bug complaining about coming inside when outside is available

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    At the same time, Dr. Harrop says it’s important not to feel self-conscious about being playful or silly if you want to laugh more. Stop taking life and yourself too seriously, and you’ll encourage those around you to do the same. On that note, laughing with others is the best way to get your daily dose of giggles. Comedy films are twice as funny when you share the experience with a loved one, and memes are even better when you get to send them to your friends. Don’t forget to include others in your quest to laugh more.     

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    #22

    Comical screenshot showing weights placed on a blanket as a DIY weighted blanket

    unknown Report

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    #23

    Funny screenshot of a cat with lipstick marks and a confused owner asking for advice

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #24

    Extremely burnt bread loaf glowing like lava heat

    unknown Report

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    Are you enjoying these hilarious screenshots, pandas? We hope that they’ve brought a little sunshine to your day and that you’ll be sharing at least a few of them with your friends. Keep upvoting the images that make you giggle, and then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring funny screenshots, we recommend reading this one next! 

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    #25

    Humorous screenshot of a mouse hole shaped in a house baseboard

    unknown Report

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    #26

    Old 1800s watermill scenic view with text about field trips

    unknownunknown Report

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    #27

    Cat staring through glass door at fast food order outside

    unknown Report

    5points
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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who's going to tell that cat he needs a diet?

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    #28

    Funny screenshot of an ostrich wearing a purple sweater indoors

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    #29

    Funny fluffy black dog with text about hair making its snout look like an eye

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #30

    Humorous airplane scene with a peacock and text about shampoo and peacock

    unknown Report

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    #31

    Funny cake decorated as Spider-Man with text about saving the cake

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    5points
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    #32

    Bizarre funny screenshot of four mechanical dogs with Mario heads on a city street

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #33

    Slurpee machine screen showing computer BIOS code error

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    5points
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    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s not actually the BIOS, those are Linux boot messages.

    1
    1point
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    #34

    Tiny house with narrow width representing math test measurement mistake

    unknown Report

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    #35

    Contractor sitting inside newly built kitchen cabinet to prove sturdiness

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #36

    Everyday I’m Finding That I’m Not Normal LOL

    Comparison image showing normal vs astigmatism vision with explanation about seeing lines on lights

    No_Philosopher3798 Report

    4points
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    #37

    So We All Got Emotionally Baited?

    Tweet about Wikipedia earning $184 million in 2025 with a screenshot of Wikipedia homepage

    TrT_nine Report

    4points
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    #38

    “I’ve Got Some Bad News For You, Mike”

    Funny bizarre screenshot of Twitter post showing sailor's meal with sarcastic comment

    jvrusci Report

    4points
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    #39

    I Ran A Really Straight Marathon Through My City - The Straightathon!

    Screenshot of a straight route map in Melbourne with tracking details

    NathanBaulch Report

    4points
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    #40

    Tried To Sell Some Shoes…broke Up A Relationship

    Funny bizarre screenshot of text conversation about buying women's boots and relationship drama

    sunny946 Report

    4points
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    #41

    Permanently Banned For “Harshing The Village Mellow”

    Funny Reddit comment about post rule and moderator reply

    moongrump Report

    4points
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    #42

    "I Am The Queen's Second Son; How Can You Do This To Me?"

    Funny bizarre screenshot of Reuters post about framed police arrest photo at Louvre

    Hayasdan2020 Report

    4points
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    #43

    Went Right Over Their Head

    Funny screenshot mocking hypocrisy at a We are America football event

    Trustbutnone Report

    4points
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    #44

    When Jd Vance Had Hit His Lowest It Was Hindu

    Bizarre funny screenshot showing JD Vance and his Hindu wife in traditional attire

    GlobalNewsWatch Report

    4points
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    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usha looks so vibrant and happy here. Now she looks miserable and ashen. Run while you still can girl!

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    #45

    Chatgpt Responded Like A Government Agency

    Tweet about ChatGPT not parsing CSV file with comment on ChatGPT entering politician mode

    TrT_nine Report

    4points
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    #46

    Based Media Literacy

    Funny bizarre screenshot about The Boys TV show with character in blue suit and sarcastic text

    stopsussingmejannies Report

    4points
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    #47

    In 2024, I Wrote Down Stats For Almost Everything I Did For A Whole Year

    Screenshot of 2024 stats list tracking daily activities like socializing and exercising

    mikamikachip Report

    4points
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    #48

    That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It

    Text message conversation about someone farting in another person's face with humorous tone

    lostinthesauceband Report

    4points
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    #49

    Never Change, Commenters

    Screenshot of man in podcast studio with comment about Marques coming out of laptop like genie

    No_Philosopher3798 Report

    4points
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    #50

    Youtube's First Video Is Old Enough To Legally Drink

    Screenshot of a viral video thumbnail captioned me at the zoo with a young man in front of elephants

    Speaker-Fabulous Report

    4points
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    #51

    My Phone’s Stopwatch Has Officially Reached 10000 Straight Hours

    Screenshot of a stopwatch app displaying an impossible long time reading

    Bloo1500 Report

    4points
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    #52

    😭

    Screenshot of a chat conversation about proper question formatting on a social media app

    The_possessed_YT Report

    4points
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    #53

    Caught A Plane On Google Maps!

    Aerial view screenshot showing an Air France airplane overlapping a residential neighborhood

    Separate_Match_918 Report

    4points
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    #54

    My Total At The Grocery Store Was 69.69

    Mildly infuriating photo of inverted toilet paper roll in bathroom

    daniellegd Report

    4points
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    #55

    Two Posts In A Row About Inverted Toilet Paper

    Humorous Tinder profile complaining about men correcting toilet paper orientation

    azzzza19 Report

    4points
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    #56

    No One Knows

    Funny patriarchal girl tweet on men gaining experience before marriage screenshot

    Excellent-Hour-854 Report

    4points
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    #57

    How My Friend Becomes After Learning Strange English Words

    Formal WhatsApp text about lesson with apple character sticker

    Impossible_Fly_3476 Report

    4points
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    #58

    Interesting Cc Typo, Did They Really Mean "End" Or "Anthem"?

    TV screen showing Olympic winners with incorrect caption about United States

    GoPhundMe Report

    4points
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    #59

    Gave My Number To This Woman From Her, Then Quickly Experienced Being The Least Turned On I've Been In My Life

    Screenshot of a message conversation showing a hand photo with a spanking message

    aspiring-enigma Report

    3points
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