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If we’re being honest with ourselves, we could probably all stand to spend less time on the internet. On average, most people today spend 6 hours and 38 minutes online every single day, but certain countries and age groups spend even more time staring at screens.

It’s not the internet itself that’s the problem, though. It’s often how we spend our time there. Doomscrolling all day long, for example, definitely isn’t productive. But if you use that time to look at content that’s actually uplifting, you might benefit from your screen time. That’s why we visited r/Screenshots and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. We hope that these silly images will brighten up your day and remind you not to take life too seriously!