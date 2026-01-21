ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Office’ is a show that just keeps on giving, even more than 20 years after it first aired.

The American version became so popular that people still watch reruns of it, but what’s really made it a cult favorite are the memes and GIFs that pop up every now and then on our screens. Believe it or not, they fit almost every life situation, whether it’s work-related or not.

There’s a high chance you’ve seen at least one of its memes even if you’ve never watched the show. But if you’re here reading this, it means you can’t get enough — just like me.

Lucky for us, there’s always something new.

For me, it’s one of my go-to shows while eating a meal. When I finish a new series and don’t know what to watch next, I put this on. When I’m sad, happy, bored… you get the gist. No matter what mood I’m in, ‘The Office’ is always there, and somehow, it never gets old.

#1

Man in blue shirt leaning forward outdoors with meme text, a popular meme inspired by the TV series The Office.

The Office Memes



    #2

    Michael Scott from The Office making a shocked face, featured in popular memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #3

    Two images showing Office-themed scenes: a misspelled Oval Office sign and Dwight Schrute working at his desk.

    The Office Memes

    
    

    So what really makes ‘The Office’ a meme success?

    The show is filmed like a fake documentary and the cast constantly breaks the fourth wall — looking at the camera, reacting in tiny but telling ways. Their expressions give us ready‑made GIFs and meme templates for all kinds of emotions.

    Another reason is the show’s timing — its airing coincided with the rise of social media, when fans could easily digitize and share images. It also started the exact same year that YouTube launched.
    #4

    Man and woman smiling and sitting close together at an event, capturing a moment related to memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #5

    Close-up of a hand flipping through files with names referencing memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #6

    Dwight and Mose from The Office dressed up, with Mose carrying a doll in a baby carrier in a humorous meme.

    The Office Memes

    
    

    There were several other comedy shows that aired during the same time as ‘The Office’ but what sets its apart even today is its relatability.

    "It's the characters and their relationships with each other. These are some of the most relatable characters ever portrayed on a sitcom," Donald Garverick, director of The Office! A Musical Parody, told Mashable.

    It is set in a paper company, but the moments in the show go way beyond office life — Jim giving the camera that classic side-eye is perfect for silently judging your messy roommate or the drama in your family.
    #7

    Meme parodying The Office with redacted text and a humorous mention of Toby Flenderson as the Scranton Strangler.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #8

    Man smiling and shrugging inside a house, featured in popular memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #9

    Scenes from The Office showing characters rushing and reacting humorously, inspired by popular memes about the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    The show has gained such popularity that it’s even been the subject of several research papers and studies. There are also books exploring its humor, storytelling, and cultural impact.

    One linguistic study found that sarcasm, hyperbole, and understatement all play a big role in creating the show’s humor which explains why dialogues from the show work so well as memes.
    #10

    Man in a suit sitting on a train step with a serious expression, meme inspired by The Office TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #11

    Man in office attire crouching in a corner with text about it turning dark, a meme inspired by The Office TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #12

    Woman from The Office in a red patterned shirt with a tired expression, meme about time confusion and office humor.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    The show also has some racist and sexist undertones, but it aims to satirize such prejudices.

    Rainn Wilson, who plays the character of Dwight Schrute on the show, in a recent podcast admitted that the show would be done a bit differently if it was made today.

    “They’re clueless and in their cluelessness they’re racist and insensitive, and they’re always saying the wrong thing. And that’s Michael, Dwight and Andy — and Kevin for that matter. So it’s a show based around clueless, insensitive, racist, sexist people that kind of mirrors the United States in a lot of ways,” he said.

    While the main boss, Michael Scott, is problematic, his character shows a bit of growth over the series and you may find yourself actually rooting for him over time.
    #13

    Michael Scott from The Office looking serious with meme text about the year feeling long in a scene outdoors near a dumpster.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #14

    Meme from The Office featuring a man in shirt and tie with text about Stranger Things actors trying to look like kids.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #15

    Michael Scott from The Office looking serious with a meme about texting errors inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    

    ‘The Office’ was the most-streamed TV show in 2020, and continued to be streamed by millions during the pandemic.

    In October 2024, it was the third most-streamed show in the UK with over 43 million views.

    The recent viewership numbers also show that it remains one of the most popular TV comedies of the streaming era.
    #16

    Scene from The Office meme showing two characters with text about cutting negative people, popular meme inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #17

    Michael Scott from The Office with a humorous quote about work, featured in popular memes inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #18

    Character from the TV series The Office with a humorous caption about losing track of days in an office setting meme.

    The Office Memes

    
    

    Even though the UK version — and the original — is critically acclaimed, the American version became far more popular globally.

    It ran for nine seasons, far longer than the UK original’s two seasons and a couple of specials, giving it much more exposure and time to build the characters and engage the audience.

    The UK Office also had a dry, dead-end workplace feel, while the US version chose a more optimistic, feel-good sitcom style that was liked by more people.
    #19

    Man from The Office sitting outdoors holding a stick, with text overlay referencing popular memes inspired by The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #20

    Character from The Office dressed in a beard and hat, featuring a meme caption about making a list, inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #21

    Man from The Office with shocked expression saying I declare bankruptcy in a meme inspired by The Office TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    

    In times like these, it’s easy to see why people cling to ‘The Office’ and its memes —it’s like a little escape and something lighthearted when everything else feels chaotic.

    And if you’re a huge fan of the Dunder Mifflin gang as well, you know how the easter eggs, behind-the-scenes moments and inside jokes all add to the comfort, comedy and nostalgia.
    #22

    Man from The Office in a suit with a serious expression, featured in a popular meme inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #23

    Michael Scott from The Office pointing with a humorous caption about offending people in 2025 and 2026 in a meme format.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #24

    Legs hanging through ceiling during the Stress Relief scene in The Office, a popular meme inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #25

    Man in a suit making a humorous face with a meme about Thanksgiving, part of popular memes inspired by The Office TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #26

    Michael Scott from The Office with confused expressions, captioned with a humorous meme about adulthood and tomatoes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #27

    Man from The Office laughing loudly while eating pizza in a car, a popular meme inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #28

    Man from The Office wearing a red tie with penguins, sitting in an office with a serious expression, meme format.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #29

    Meme inspired by The Office showing a man realizing Halpert ate an entire Awesome Blossom at the Dundies.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #30

    Michael Scott from The Office meme with text about reading terms and conditions before agreeing, referencing The Office memes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #31

    Man in sunglasses making a funny expression in a meme inspired by the TV series The Office about headlights.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #32

    Man lying on office floor next to briefcase and coffee mug, with text about manageable tasks, meme inspired by The Office series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #33

    Man in office shirt and tie making a surprised face in a meme inspired by The Office TV series comedy moments.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #34

    Four scenes from the TV series The Office featuring a woman with glasses delivering a memorable line.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #35

    Two-panel meme showing characters with content expressions, illustrating the progression of The Office inspired memes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #36

    Actor Evan Peters holding an Emmy and Michael Scott smiling, meme inspired by The Office TV series characters.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #37

    Meme comparing expectations vs reality featuring characters from the TV series The Office, popular among fans.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #38

    Screen grab from The Office meme showing a man in a suit smiling and waving, popular for memes inspired by The Office series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #39

    Top songs playlist featuring characters from The Office with images of Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, and others on a yellow background.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #40

    Man from The Office meme jokingly walking with arms open, relating to popular TV series inspired memes about the office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #41

    Man at a party leaving early with text meme, showcasing popular memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #42

    Scene from The Office meme showing an emotional woman and a man consoling her about unnecessary series character Brian.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #43

    Mindy Kaling smiling indoors by a window with a snowy field outside, featured in memes inspired by The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #44

    Oscar Nuñez from The Office wearing a shirt and tie in an office setting, highlighting memes inspired by the show.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #45

    Darryl from The Office giving various intense and humorous stares at the camera, showcasing memorable TV series moments.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #46

    Scene from The Office showing characters singing and playing drums, capturing humorous moments in popular memes inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #47

    Man with bold makeup reflected in a car mirror, part of popular memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #48

    Michael Scott from The Office in a meme saying happy birthday Jesus and commenting on a lame party in an office setting.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #49

    Meme featuring characters from The Office with humorous text showing a quick car scene inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #50

    Scene from The Office showing a character presenting a resolution board with various characters' goals for the new year.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #51

    Popular TV series The Office characters collage showing iconic moments and memorable expressions from the comedy sitcom.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #52

    Christmas ornament of a man in a suit holding a briefcase with a speech bubble, inspired by The Office TV series memes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #53

    Woman in glasses wearing a white robe, holding a mug, sitting by a window with a city view in two different years.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #54

    Scene from The Office meme showing confused characters with captions referencing Scranton, a key meme from the series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #55

    Scenes from The Office inspired memes featuring characters in humorous and quirky situations in the workplace.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #56

    Scene from The Office meme with characters debating emotions, highlighting popular TV series inspired meme humor and reactions.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #57

    Man from The Office with a note saying Martin Luther King Jr. on his forehead in a popular meme inspired by the TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #58

    Woman with curly hair and purple top with various male and female faces merged, a meme inspired by The Office TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #59

    Cast members from the TV series The Office smiling together in a casual indoor setting for a meme-inspired photo.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #60

    Scene from The Office showing a humorous meme with main character Michael Scott referencing Thanksgiving nights.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #61

    Scene from The Office with Jim looking confused, paired with humorous text about birds struggling to sleep during Christmas lights.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #62

    Boxing match and a scene from The Office TV series used in a meme inspired by The Office people laughing at.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #63

    Character Dwight Schrute from The Office at an arcade with a humorous edited face meme in a brightly lit scene.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #64

    Two men with early facial hair posing indoors, a humorous meme related to people cracking up at memes inspired by The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #65

    Two coworkers seated in an office waiting area, a woman resting her head on a man's shoulder in a meme inspired by The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #66

    Unimpressed man in a suit from The Office meme about going back to work after Christmas, inspired by TV series humor.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #67

    Character from The Office making a funny meme about 2026, wearing a suit and oven mitts with a large pot outdoors.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #68

    Jenna Fischer speaking in an interview setting, related to memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #69

    Man eating food in an office scene from popular TV series meme inspired by The Office that makes people laugh.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #70

    Store display featuring a poster of a man next to hanging flannel shirts, evoking memes inspired by The Office TV series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #71

    Scene from The Office with characters holding sketches, capturing humor in popular memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #72

    New Year's resolutions board with characters from The Office and humorous goals in colorful sticky notes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #73

    Man wearing a Dunder Mifflin shirt making a funny face in a meme inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #74

    Cartoon character meditating in a box paired with a scene from The Office showing a character sitting and another standing.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #75

    Man in a suit jumping onto a large Sprite bottle, a meme inspired by the TV series The Office humor.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #76

    Man from The Office with a forced smile raising a glass in a tuxedo, meme inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #77

    Man from The Office rubbing his nose and talking on phone, expressing frustration, meme inspired by TV series The Office fans.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #78

    Meme inspired by The Office showing Michael Scott awkwardly retreating into a bush, with a caption asking if he is Michael Scott.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #79

    Man in a suit eating cereal at kitchen table in a meme inspired by the TV series The Office humor and quotes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #80

    Michael Scott from The Office with facepalm expression in three frames representing job struggles meme.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #81

    Office scene with torn carpet and a woman standing, a popular meme inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #82

    Scene from The Office with characters Oscar and others during holiday decorations, showcasing a humorous meme moment.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #83

    Michael Scott from The Office with a humorous meme about pretending to listen while dissociating deeply.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #84

    Text message about $6,499 purchase paired with a Dwight Schrute Hay King action figure meme from The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #85

    Character from The Office in a suit making a hand gesture with a meme about not watching videos without captions.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #86

    Pregnant woman from a TV series moment with text about Office conspiracy, part of popular memes inspired by The Office series.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #87

    Man from The Office looking tired with text about people who work in stores and a Mariah Carey Christmas album.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #88

    Man in a suit from The Office meme, looking disappointed with text about New Years resolution and craving cake humor.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #89

    Michael Scott from The Office struggling in water, inspired meme showing Titanic passenger clinging to sinking ship.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #90

    Scene from The Office meme showing a debate about raking leaves with captions highlighting wind and leaves humor.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #91

    Man in a suit from The Office looking confused with meme text about time, highlighting popular memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #92

    Man singing at piano in a suit contrasted with disheveled man in police mugshot, themed The Office memes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #93

    Close-up of a man mimicking a scene from The Office, captioned with a humorous meme about missed calls.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #94

    Dunder Mifflin gingerbread house with trees, a bicycle, and a gingerbread man, inspired by memes from the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #95

    Michael Scott from The Office delivering a humorous meme about Sunday blues in a corporate office setting.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #96

    Rewatch count of The Office shown with cast image, highlighting fans' love for the TV series and inspired memes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #97

    Man in a suit near a car with caption about needing strength, a popular meme inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #98

    Side-by-side image of actor Zach Woods at homecoming and as a character on the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #99

    Person lying face down on a bed in a cozy bedroom, capturing a relatable moment from The Office memes.

    The Office Memes

    
    
    #100

    Scene from The Office meme showing a man determined to be healthy on December 31st, struggling on January 1st at a race.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #101

    Man in suit with messy hair and tired expression in an Office-inspired meme about life struggles and the year ending.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #102

    Character from The Office holding a sandwich with a sarcastic expression and a meme about Monday approaching.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Man smiling behind office blinds in a meme inspired by the TV series The Office, showcasing humorous dad behavior.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    Memes inspired by The Office show a humorous letter from Dwight warning about poisoned office coffee with a coffee mug nearby.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #105

    Scenes from a popular TV series showing characters celebrating Friendsgiving with wine, dinner, and socializing indoors.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #106

    Man in suit climbing and sitting on a train, meme about running away from responsibilities, inspired by The Office memes.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    Man in Dunder Mifflin uniform driving car with mustache, meme inspired by TV series The Office and people cracking up

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #108

    Woman from The Office asleep on keyboard at cluttered desk, meme about four hours of sleep and tiredness in office humor.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #109

    Scene from The Office meme showing man shouting and Kevin lying on the floor with spilled chili, a popular TV series meme.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #110

    Red Jeep with The Office inspired stickers, including a Stanley quote and Death Star decal on the rear window.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #111

    Man from The Office reacting with shock and meme text inspired by popular The Office TV series humor.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #112

    Michael Scott from The Office in a suit, resting his chin on hands with a funny meme about looking mean.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #113

    Man in suit sitting and playing recorder, a meme inspired by popular TV series The Office memes.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #114

    Scene from The Office with a Thanksgiving sign and character Dwight dressed as Hay King in a meme about the TV series.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #115

    Scenes from The Office with characters exchanging emotional notes, highlighting memes inspired by the TV series The Office.

    The Office Memes Report

    3points
    POST
    #116

    Black baseball cap with embroidered meme phrase inspired by The Office popular TV series humor on front panel.

    www.facebook.com Report

    3points
    User avatar Justinas Keturka
    POST
    #117

    Scene from The Office with characters labeled as Washington, Oregon, and Montana, creating a funny meme about states.

    The Office Memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #118

    Michael Scott from the Office looking thoughtful with a meme about days of the week, popular Office memes humor.

    The Office Memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #119

    Man with worried expression standing next to a smiling snowman, meme inspired by the TV series The Office about Sunday scares.

    The Office Memes Report

    2points
    POST
    #120

    Character from The Office sitting on a wooden chair with text overlay about giving thanks, part of popular meme series.

    The Office Memes Report

    2points
    POST
