ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Office’ is a show that just keeps on giving, even more than 20 years after it first aired.

The American version became so popular that people still watch reruns of it, but what’s really made it a cult favorite are the memes and GIFs that pop up every now and then on our screens. Believe it or not, they fit almost every life situation, whether it’s work-related or not.

There’s a high chance you’ve seen at least one of its memes even if you’ve never watched the show. But if you’re here reading this, it means you can’t get enough — just like me.

Lucky for us, there’s always something new.

For me, it’s one of my go-to shows while eating a meal. When I finish a new series and don’t know what to watch next, I put this on. When I’m sad, happy, bored… you get the gist. No matter what mood I’m in, ‘The Office’ is always there, and somehow, it never gets old.