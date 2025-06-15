Social Media In Stitches After Charismatic Prince Louis Steals The Show At Royal Parade

ADVERTISEMENT

Louis, Prince William’s youngest son is turning out to be quite the media sensation thanks to his public antics.

Most recently, during a Trooping the Colour parade in London, celebrating King Charles birthday, the 7-year-old royal was seen with his family on a balcony as they watched a military display.

Louis, perhaps not yet fully conversant with the dos and do nots of being a royal in public, focused his attention on, presumably, the people on the ground facing the balcony and started waving.

Highlights Prince Louis was spotted waving frantically at the crowd when his brother stopped him

The boy was also seen poking fun at his brother drawing laughter.

Social media thinks he has Prince Harry’s personality.

His older brother George, a bit more attuned to the moment, tugged at his arm to snap him out of his enthusiasm.

Social media spies a personality difference

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Social media has since weighed in on the sight. Front and center was the personality difference between the two siblings.

“You hardly ever see George waving at a crowd,” one netizen observed. “We love his carefree happy personality,” wrote another.

Louis’ propensity for waving was first noticed in 2019 as the royal family watched an aircraft aviation display.

Another sentiment came to the fore when a netizen wrote “Louis is so gorgeous but I think they have their hands full.” Someone else responded: “Louis is the Prince Harry of the family.”

Irrespective of whether or not there is substance to these observations, it was not little Louis only antic for the day.

Image credits: Chris Jackson

Just as the session on the balcony drew to a close and his mother Kate started herding her brood back indoors, little Louis stuck out his hand for one last wave.

Little Louis was seen poking fun at his brother

In another instance while perched in a horse–drawn carriage rolling down the mall, Prince William’s youngest caught the camera again.

The image zooms in on the two boys as their Ascot Landau rolled past red coated guards.

Image credits: Neil Mockford

Louis’ older brother George, perhaps seeking a moment of privacy, covered his face with his hands. When Louis saw this imitated George.

The older brother smartened up to the trick quickly and when Louis realized he had been caught out, the two boys abandoned decorum for a very human moment—they burst out laughing.

Social media thinks there is a resemblance between him and Prince Harry

Image credits: Karwai Tang

The sight has since drawn a slew of comments with social media swooning over the youngster.

“This is so so cool, to see this 7[-year-old] enjoying these outing[s], being a normal little boy, even George had a laugh,” one netizen wrote. “Lovely photo of them both look so natural too,” echoed another.

The difference in personality was brought into the spotlight again when one commenter said: “Methinks young Louis is good for his more serious big Bro.”

Image credits: Samir Hussein

It was not long before someone brought up Prince Harry again, suggesting that the boy had his uncle’s personality.

“His Uncle Harry [is] a bit of a joker, William to[o] serious,” they wrote.

Royal experts see an aircraft enthusiast in the making

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

Another time Louis drew attention to himself was when he came into contact with his aunt, Duchess Sophie. The two were spotted on a balcony and the boy was seen pulling a face at her.

She leaned in so that she was obscured from the crowds and some believe it was merely to return the jibe. This idea earned her the moniker, “the fun aunt.”

Royal enthusiasts, however, see something else in Louis. Speaking to the Daily Mail Judi James observed the boy’s interest in the aircraft flyover.

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

“There was a seismic change in royal body language signals on the balcony with Louis suddenly morphing into the most visible and active royal but for all the right reasons,” she told the outlet.

“Instead of his usual playful activities, he appeared totally focused on the aircraft, only turning to his dad to show off his plane spotting skills, with the affirming nods from William suggesting his younger son is becoming a bit of an aircraft expert.”

Social media is enjoying the rebellion

