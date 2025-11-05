From Tiny Fluffballs To Full-Grown Mischief: 33 Pets Then And Now
Pets grow up fast—and sometimes in ways you don’t expect. From tiny, awkward babies to the companions we know today, their transformations can be both funny and heartwarming. One thing’s for sure: they change a lot from that very first photo to now.
I asked the Bored Panda community to share their pets’ journeys, and the response was amazing. From cats and dogs to even a bunny, these pictures show just how much our furry (and fluffy) friends can grow, learn, and steal our hearts along the way.
Sweetpea. We Got Her When She Was 2 Weeks Old (She Was Rescued, Along With Her Mother And Sisters). She Will Be 12 In A Couple Of Days
This Is My Most Beloved Cat Schnuppi
The photo on the left is the first one I took of him after finding him abandoned in my backyard in 2011. I took the photo on the right in 2021, without expecting it to be the last one. He had to be put to sleep two days later. I still miss him terribly.
He looks so sweet, a cat you just need to snuggle. Sorry for your loss...
This Is Shilo When He Was 2 Months Old. 11 Years Later And He Is Still A Loveable Goofball!
Say Hello To Berniece! 6 Weeks Old vs. 6 Months Old
Miss Punx As A Kitten And Now In Full Glory!
My Best Friend
Kimchi & Gorgonzola "Zola"
Xena At 9 Weeks And 2 Years
Eowyn, At 4 Months When I Got Her, And Now 16 Years Old
Our Rescue Dog Buddy - Sept 18 2009 To Nov 19 2023. Still Miss Him Like Crazy, Best Doggo Ever
One Month And 9 Months
Our Baby Bella: First Day Home vs. 3 Days Ago
Omg - i just realized the pictures i had them post are wrong!!! The top pic is Bella day she came home. The bottom is Lemonade our newest baby. (Bella is a tripod from an unfortunate accident before she was rescued). I m so embarrassed- gonna try to fix. Warning: dont be sleepy and try to show off your babies
Hector Brunhilda
My Old Bear Of A Cat. Had Her Since 2013. She Gets Cuddlier Each Year
Then: 1yo Rescue Adoption. Now: 2yo Border Collie X Kelpie X Kangaroo
Got Him At 1 Years Old. Now He's 10
After Finding Him To 2 Years Later – Meet Toothless
Tigger: A Few Days After We Got Her And A Couple Of Days Ago. At Least She Feels At Home Now
Lola The 3-Legged Staffy, 1st Feb 2021, And 14th July, 2025. I Miss Her
Asta (Oct. 2009 And Recently)
Melvin 01/09/2017-10/06/2025
So sorry for your loss, Ginger. He looks like he was the sweetest boy in the world. 8`-(
Chopper At 2 Months Old And Now
And Here Is My Tuxedo Overlord, Preacher, Now 4 Years Old!
Inset photo is the profile photo the shelter took of him (the shelter named him Miller). We had no idea he was going to turn into a floof! He's actually wearing a collar, but you can't see it under his glorious mane.
1yr Old Lenni Boi 2019 And Lenni Boi Lovin' The Sf Life
L'il Baby MS. Kit'n 2018 And MS. Kit'n Sunbathing In Sf
Ren - Day Of Adoption And Last Year
This is Ren, our Anatolian Shepherd Rescue. He was about eight months old when we adopted him and weighed 59 pounds. The left picture was the day we brought him home in 2017. The picture on the right was taken several months ago. He'll be nine in January and now weighs 150 lbs (down from 160 this summer). Apollo, one of our rescue tabbies, is trying to nest in Ren's tail.
My Belgian Malinois, Fenring, At 9 Weeks Old (On The Left) And 8 Months Old (On The Right.) He Is Now 2 Years Old And Weighs 65 Pounds!
Otis First Time Swimming
Little Willy One Month Old And Three Months Old
He had an eye infection and is now blind in one eye. The other one is green.
And Here's My German Shepherd Mix, Stilgar, At 9 Days Old, 10 Weeks Old, And 3 Years Old! He Survived Distemper As A Puppy. He Is Half Livestock Guardian Dog (Kuchi Dog)
Mama At 10 Years Old And Now At 17. Blind, Deaf, And Not Her Best When She First Wakes Up
I did try to post 2 pictures but it didn’t take.
They are all GORGEOUS! Thank you - all - for sharing your bestest friends and dearest hearts with all of us! XXXXOOOO
My profile picture is of him on the first day we got him. I don't have a latest because we lost him almost a year ago now. But I'll never forget the last time I saw him
