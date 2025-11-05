Pets grow up fast—and sometimes in ways you don’t expect. From tiny, awkward babies to the companions we know today, their transformations can be both funny and heartwarming. One thing’s for sure: they change a lot from that very first photo to now.

I asked the Bored Panda community to share their pets’ journeys, and the response was amazing. From cats and dogs to even a bunny, these pictures show just how much our furry (and fluffy) friends can grow, learn, and steal our hearts along the way.

#1

Sweetpea. We Got Her When She Was 2 Weeks Old (She Was Rescued, Along With Her Mother And Sisters). She Will Be 12 In A Couple Of Days

Sweetpea. We Got Her When She Was 2 Weeks Old (She Was Rescued, Along With Her Mother And Sisters). She Will Be 12 In A Couple Of Days

    #2

    This Is My Most Beloved Cat Schnuppi

    This Is My Most Beloved Cat Schnuppi

    The photo on the left is the first one I took of him after finding him abandoned in my backyard in 2011. I took the photo on the right in 2021, without expecting it to be the last one. He had to be put to sleep two days later. I still miss him terribly.

    #3

    This Is Shilo When He Was 2 Months Old. 11 Years Later And He Is Still A Loveable Goofball!

    This Is Shilo When He Was 2 Months Old. 11 Years Later And He Is Still A Loveable Goofball!

    #4

    Say Hello To Berniece! 6 Weeks Old vs. 6 Months Old

    Say Hello To Berniece! 6 Weeks Old vs. 6 Months Old

    #5

    Miss Punx As A Kitten And Now In Full Glory!

    Miss Punx As A Kitten And Now In Full Glory!

    #6

    My Best Friend

    Side-by-side first and latest photos of a curly brown dog sitting on grass with flowers around in the latest photo

    #7

    Kimchi & Gorgonzola "Zola"

    Kimchi & Gorgonzola "Zola"

    #8

    Xena At 9 Weeks And 2 Years

    Xena At 9 Weeks And 2 Years

    #9

    Eowyn, At 4 Months When I Got Her, And Now 16 Years Old

    Eowyn, At 4 Months When I Got Her, And Now 16 Years Old

    #10

    Our Rescue Dog Buddy - Sept 18 2009 To Nov 19 2023. Still Miss Him Like Crazy, Best Doggo Ever

    Our Rescue Dog Buddy - Sept 18 2009 To Nov 19 2023. Still Miss Him Like Crazy, Best Doggo Ever

    #11

    One Month And 9 Months

    One Month And 9 Months

    #12

    Our Baby Bella: First Day Home vs. 3 Days Ago

    Our Baby Bella: First Day Home vs. 3 Days Ago

    #13

    Hector Brunhilda

    Hector Brunhilda

    #14

    My Logan

    My Logan

    #15

    My Old Bear Of A Cat. Had Her Since 2013. She Gets Cuddlier Each Year

    My Old Bear Of A Cat. Had Her Since 2013. She Gets Cuddlier Each Year

    #16

    Then: 1yo Rescue Adoption. Now: 2yo Border Collie X Kelpie X Kangaroo

    Then: 1yo Rescue Adoption. Now: 2yo Border Collie X Kelpie X Kangaroo

    #17

    Got Him At 1 Years Old. Now He's 10

    Got Him At 1 Years Old. Now He's 10

    #18

    After Finding Him To 2 Years Later – Meet Toothless

    After Finding Him To 2 Years Later – Meet Toothless

    #19

    Tigger: A Few Days After We Got Her And A Couple Of Days Ago. At Least She Feels At Home Now

    Tigger: A Few Days After We Got Her And A Couple Of Days Ago. At Least She Feels At Home Now

    #20

    Lola The 3-Legged Staffy, 1st Feb 2021, And 14th July, 2025. I Miss Her

    Lola The 3-Legged Staffy, 1st Feb 2021, And 14th July, 2025. I Miss Her

    #21

    Asta (Oct. 2009 And Recently)

    Asta (Oct. 2009 And Recently)

    #22

    A Little Sleepy

    A Little Sleepy

    #23

    Melvin 01/09/2017-10/06/2025

    Melvin 01/09/2017-10/06/2025

    #24

    Chopper At 2 Months Old And Now

    Chopper At 2 Months Old And Now

    #25

    And Here Is My Tuxedo Overlord, Preacher, Now 4 Years Old!

    And Here Is My Tuxedo Overlord, Preacher, Now 4 Years Old!

    Inset photo is the profile photo the shelter took of him (the shelter named him Miller). We had no idea he was going to turn into a floof! He's actually wearing a collar, but you can't see it under his glorious mane.

    #26

    1yr Old Lenni Boi 2019 And Lenni Boi Lovin' The Sf Life

    1yr Old Lenni Boi 2019 And Lenni Boi Lovin' The Sf Life

    #27

    L'il Baby MS. Kit'n 2018 And MS. Kit'n Sunbathing In Sf

    L'il Baby MS. Kit'n 2018 And MS. Kit'n Sunbathing In Sf

    #28

    Ren - Day Of Adoption And Last Year

    Ren - Day Of Adoption And Last Year

    #29

    My Belgian Malinois, Fenring, At 9 Weeks Old (On The Left) And 8 Months Old (On The Right.) He Is Now 2 Years Old And Weighs 65 Pounds!

    My Belgian Malinois, Fenring, At 9 Weeks Old (On The Left) And 8 Months Old (On The Right.) He Is Now 2 Years Old And Weighs 65 Pounds!

    #30

    Otis First Time Swimming

    Otis First Time Swimming

    #31

    Little Willy One Month Old And Three Months Old

    Little Willy One Month Old And Three Months Old

    #32

    And Here's My German Shepherd Mix, Stilgar, At 9 Days Old, 10 Weeks Old, And 3 Years Old! He Survived Distemper As A Puppy. He Is Half Livestock Guardian Dog (Kuchi Dog)

    And Here's My German Shepherd Mix, Stilgar, At 9 Days Old, 10 Weeks Old, And 3 Years Old! He Survived Distemper As A Puppy. He Is Half Livestock Guardian Dog (Kuchi Dog)

    #33

    Mama At 10 Years Old And Now At 17. Blind, Deaf, And Not Her Best When She First Wakes Up

    Mama At 10 Years Old And Now At 17. Blind, Deaf, And Not Her Best When She First Wakes Up

