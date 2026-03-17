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Prince William Goes Viral After He’s Caught On Camera Getting “Into Character”
Prince William clapping at an event, captured on camera becoming viral for getting into character.
Society, World

Prince William Goes Viral After He’s Caught On Camera Getting “Into Character”

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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After his behavior in a viral video, fans wondered whether Prince William’s public persona and his natural self behind closed doors were the same.

The heir to the British throne was captured at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, cheering Wales on as they beat Italy 31-17 in the Six Nations rugby match.

“Why does he always look so miserable and rage-filled?” one commented on the viral clip.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Prince William was captured at the Principality Stadium during the Six Nations rugby match.
    • He was seen cheering Wales and singing the Welsh national anthem.
    • A viral clip from the match made netizens think he was getting “into character” for the camera.
    • “I think he’s just talking to himself” one commented online.

    Viewers wondered whether Prince William’s public persona and his natural self were the same after a viral video

    Prince William with thoughtful expression, wearing a suit and tie, caught on camera getting into character in a close-up.

    Image credits: Temilade Adelaja – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Prince William faced a fresh wave of scrutiny for his demeanor during the Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, March 14.

    The 43-year-old prince attended the annual international tournament in his role as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

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    He was seen supporting the Welsh side, singing the Welsh national anthem, and cheering the players on from his seat.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton walking on a rugby field tunnel, attending a public event in formal coats.

    Image credits: Dan Mullan – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Prince William going viral after being caught on camera getting into character.

    Image credits: barneymcg999

    Some claimed he was captured getting “into character” when he realized the camera was on him.

    He was then seen making conversation as the cameraperson continued to focus on him.

    “Late entry for the #Oscars – gets straight into character the minute he spots the camera,” X user Brendan May wrote alongside the video.

    Netizens claimed he was getting “into character” when he realized the camera was on him

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    Prince William in a dark suit and red tie caught on camera getting into character during a formal event conversation.

    Image credits: BBC

    “All they seem to do now is attend sports fixtures. This is a job?” Brendan further asked in the comments section of his tweet.

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    Netizens piled on with their speculation, and some claimed the prince didn’t look like he wanted to be there to support the Welsh side.

    “It’s like he doesn’t want to be there. The patron should be from the country,” one said, while another quipped, “He never looks in the direction of the camera.”

    Prince William in a suit pointing and talking to an older man in a red tie, captured on camera going viral.

    Image credits: BBC

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to Prince William getting into character, posted on a social media platform.

    Image credits: paul_alastair

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    “How pathetic…his eyes saw he was on camera, he was quick to start acting…Acting was on the agenda,” another wrote.

    Others took a different tone with their comments, saying, “What a silly thing to say. That camera is about 60m away, at least, so it’s unlikely to see them. Maybe the camera was on him, waiting for any motion.”

    “I think he’s just talking to himself,” one commented online

    Tweet from Bill O'Keefe criticizing a media-trained act caught on camera involving Prince William going viral for getting into character.

    Image credits: BillOKeefe14

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    “If he sits there silently, he’s ‘stiff, bored, and out of touch.’ If he leans over to make a comment to a guest, he’s ‘performing for the cameras,’” another wrote.

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    “When every micro-expression is scrutinized, there is literally no ‘correct’ way to sit in a chair,” they added.

    Prince William clapping in a dark suit and red tie, caught on camera during a viral moment getting into character.

    Image credits: BBC

    Prince William took on the patronage of Welsh rugby in 2016. Meanwhile, his wife Kate Middleton became the patron of the Rugby Football Union in England in 2022.

    This often puts the royal couple in friendly rivalry, with even their kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, taking part in the rugby fever.

    Rugby has become “quite the thing in the house,” but “[I’m] trying to stay out of it,” Prince William once joked to the Sunday Times about the rivalry at home.

    Prince William and his wife have a friendly rivalry over their competing rugby teams

    Prince William at rugby match, caught on camera getting into character during Wales vs Italy game at Principality Stadium.

    Image credits: freedom_007__

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    Prince William engaging with disabled and injured players in a meeting, highlighting his involvement and getting into character.

    Image credits: tokkianami

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    The Prince of Wales honored Mother’s Day in the UK on Sunday, with a post dedicated to his mother.

    Sharing a childhood snap of him with Princess Diana in a field of flowers, the prince wrote: “Remembering my mother, today and every day.”

    “Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today,” he added. “Happy Mother’s Day. W.”

    While he continues to fulfill his royal duties, Prince William still carries a “great deal of sadness” over his fractured relationship with his brother Prince Harry, according to royal editor and biographer Russell Myers, whose new book William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story was published on March 10.

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    Russell wrote about how both Prince William and Princess Diana were uncomfortable with the way the royal family would treat the “heir and spare,” as if they were “completely separate entities.”

    While he carries on with royal duties, Prince William still carries a “great deal of sadness” over his brother, Prince Harry

    Prince William sitting in a crowd, wearing a suit and red tie, looking focused while engaging in conversation.

    Image credits: BCC

    User comment highlighted on a digital forum discussing the idea of people playing a part and awareness of it.

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    Prince William caught on camera getting into character, reacting and pointing during an outdoor event conversation.

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    Prince William, the firstborn child and heir to the throne, would be put on a pedestal and given preferential treatment.

    Meanwhile, younger siblings like Prince Harry would be treated as the “spare.”

    Russell claimed that Princess Diana used to put her best efforts into changing the differential treatment of her two sons.

    Prince William saw “fundamental problems with the different treatment he was given as a child to his brother” and believed it “wasn’t healthy,” Russell wrote.

    The author said he and Kate Middleton do not bring up their three children in the same way.

    “The camera is on me now, I’ll ask a nonsense question,” one commented online

    A social media post commenting on Prince William going viral after being caught on camera getting into character.

    Image credits: CharlieH11w3i5

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    Prince William captured on camera getting into character, sparking viral attention on social media platforms.

    Image credits: colette_csphoto

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Prince William going viral after being caught on camera getting into character.

    Image credits: BillOKeefe14

    Prince William caught on camera getting into character, going viral with expressive gestures in casual outdoor setting.

    Image credits: mayo_mammy

    Prince William goes viral after being caught on camera getting into character during a public appearance.

    Image credits: Hastyhazi123

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    Screenshot of a viral tweet commenting on Prince William getting into character and pretending for financial gain.

    Image credits: HairyAngus

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    Prince William caught on camera looking serious and focused while getting into character during a viral moment.

    Image credits: Kathryncol6033

    Tweet by Darren Evans describing Prince William going viral after being caught on camera getting into character.

    Image credits: dazz20

    Prince William caught on camera getting into character, going viral with a playful and candid moment.

    Image credits: KenKennedyQ

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    Tweet from user Annie Jay replying to Ian Lloyd Royal and rugby accounts, commenting "So obvious" on viral footage of Prince William getting into character.

    Image credits: Annie_jay40

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Prince William going viral after being caught on camera getting into character.

    Image credits: kopdublin81

    A screenshot of a tweet discussing Prince William going viral after being caught on camera getting into character.

    Image credits: sussexsquad1982

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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