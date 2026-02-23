Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Kate and Prince William showed subtle signs of tension and stress, days after the arrest of Prince William’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It was business as usual when the royal couple arrived on the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Fans were surprised to see them in the spotlight amid what is seen as a turbulent time for the British royal family, with one commenting: “Kate is trying too hard to look unbothered.”

RELATED:

Highlights A body language expert decoded Princess Kate and Prince William's demeanor at the 2026 BAFTAs.

The royal couple attended the award show days after Prince William's uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.

The couple showed subtle signs of stress at the 2026 BAFTAs, a body language expert claimed.

Prince William also made a rare confession about the headspace he was in.

Princess Kate and Prince William showed subtle signs of stress at the 2026 BAFTAs, a body language expert claimed

Kate Middleton and Prince William on red carpet showing anxiety and tension during BAFTA event.

Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal show had to go on, even though it came just days after a senior member of the British royal family was arrested for the first time in nearly 400 years.

Princess Kate and Prince William walked the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet together, right on the heels of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest in Sandringham on his 66th birthday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing signs of anxiety and tension on the red carpet at BAFTA event.

Image credits: Royal Family Channel

The red carpet was shut down to welcome the royal pair, who attended the annual awards show together for the first time since 2023.

The couple didn’t make an appearance last year, and the year before that, Prince William attended the annual awards show alone.

Princess Kate was dressed in a Gucci gown while her husband wore a Giorgio Armani burgundy velvet jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple looked sharp on the red carpet at this year’s BAFTAs, with Princess Kate dressed in a blush-colored Gucci gown and her husband wearing a Giorgio Armani burgundy velvet jacket, paired with black pants.

“William and Kate delivered their usual, impeccable red carpet A-list glamour here,” body language expert Judi James told HELLO!, “but there are a handful of tells that might reflect the undeniable tensions of the past week.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William seated at an event showing subtle signs of anxiety and tension on the red carpet.

Image credits: Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Getty Images

Comment saying Kate is trying too hard to look unbothered, reflecting anxiety and tension spotted by BAFTA viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The body language expert broke down the couple’s subtle physical cues during the glitzy event.

“[The royals] walk side by side with their arms hanging loose at their sides, with a closeness of the dangling inner hands suggesting a desire to clasp hands here or perhaps to perform the kind of signature truncated touches, pats and strokes they often give each other to support each other at events like this,” she said.

While their hands might not have met much on the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet, Judi believed Prince William had his own “ritual” to soothe himself.

The expert believed Prince William had his own “ritual” to soothe himself

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension on the red carpet at the BAFTA event.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Comment by Anne Cook reading When you realize that the monarchy is in jeopardy, expressing concern about royal tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of touching, though, we can see the fingers of William’s right hand slightly curled so that his index finger touches his thumb, hinting at a self-soothe ritual,” she told the outlet.

Judi noted other moments of apparent tension in Prince William’s demeanor, such as instances where his lips were “pulled inward,” or his brows were “pulled into a small frown, suggesting some anxiety.”

On the other hand, Princess Kate managed to keep “impeccable” smiles on her face “as usual” but had a “very slightly edge-to-edge placing of the teeth, which again could signal inner tension,” the body language expert told the outlet.

Prince William made a rare confession about the headspace he was in

Kate Middleton and Prince William clapping at a formal event, showing subtle anxiety and tension on the red carpet.

Image credits: Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While interacting with people on the red carpet, Prince William reportedly made a statement that also alluded to his current mental state.

The couple was asked whether they had seen the movie Hamnet, which ultimately won the BAFTA for Best British Film during Sunday’s award show.

The movie tells the tragic story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Hathaway, coping with the loss of their 11-year-old son.

Man sitting in backseat and driver in a car, depicting tension and anxiety linked to Kate Middleton and Prince William on red carpet.

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension on the red carpet as seen by BAFTA viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heir to the British throne admitted he hadn’t watched the film because of the headspace he was in.

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it,” he said.

His wife, on the other hand, said she watched the movie and admitted she cried “floods of tears.”

“I thought it was a bad idea, actually,” she joked about watching the film ahead of the awards ceremony. “Ended up with very puffy eyes.”

“It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic,” she added.

“They should all be hiding in shame,” one netizen commented online

Police officers near a gate securing the area, amidst attention on Kate Middleton and Prince William's anxiety and tension at BAFTA event.

Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on the red carpet at a BAFTA event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens had plenty to say about the Prince and Princess of Wales showing up to the BAFTA Film Awards.

“Just shut the whole charade down,” one said, while another wrote, “Abolish the monarchy.”

“They need to look professional. They have nothing else going on,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate and Prince William’s red carpet appearance came days after Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office in light of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

He was kept in custody for about 11 hours and then released.

A spokesperson shared a statement on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying: “I can confirm the prince and princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

“I guess he feels his turn of being king is in jeopardy,” one netizen commented online

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Ellen Drumm praising Kate Middleton and Prince William's appearance, highlighting their stunning and classy look.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension on the red carpet during the BAFTA event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading Just shut the whole charade down, in a social media post about Kate Middleton and Prince William's anxiety and tension on red carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on the red carpet at BAFTA event.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension on the red carpet at a BAFTA event.

Comment from Kathie Thompson expressing disapproval with the statement they should all be hiding in shame.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on the red carpet at the BAFTA event.

Comment by Richard Reid expressing worry about what his uncle might reveal, reflecting anxiety and tension.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension while walking the red carpet at a BAFTA event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media discussing Kate Middleton and Prince William's anxiety and tension noticed by BAFTA viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying time they all stood down in a social media post discussing Kate Middleton and Prince William's anxiety and tension on the red carpet.

Comment by Susan Griffin expressing sympathy for William's anxiety and tension during the BAFTA red carpet event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension together on the red carpet at a public event.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on the red carpet during BAFTA event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension on the red carpet at BAFTA event, spotted by viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on the red carpet during BAFTA event.

Comment by Cinda Michels expressing support for Prince William and Catherine amid anxiety and tension on the red carpet.

Comment by Debra Williams discussing royal family scandals and tensions involving Williams, Andrew, and Fergie with Epstein exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension on the BAFTA red carpet during event arrivals.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on red carpet during BAFTA event.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing anxiety and tension on the red carpet during BAFTA event.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on the BAFTA red carpet event.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William showing visible anxiety and tension on the red carpet, noticed by BAFTA viewers.

Comment from Teri Anderson advising Prince William not to stress or control others' actions, reflecting anxiety and tension themes.

ADVERTISEMENT