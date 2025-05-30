Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Right Hand Belongs To A Male”: Kate Middleton’s Latest Portrait Sparks Editing Accusations
Kate Middleton outdoors in natural light, sparking right hand belongs to a male editing accusations discussion.
Celebrities, News

“Right Hand Belongs To A Male”: Kate Middleton’s Latest Portrait Sparks Editing Accusations

Kate Middleton has once again sparked intense Photoshop speculation with her latest portrait.

Taken during a springtime trip to Scotland, the Princess of Wales was captured in the warm sunshine during a “sunny and leafy stroll.”

Netizens felt it was an “awful picture of her” and claimed, “that right hand belongs to a male.”

  • Kate Middleton sparked intense Photoshop speculation with her recent portrait.
  • The picture was reportedly taken during her trip to a Scottish island with Prince William last month.
  • “The poor Photoshop of this should be studied,” read one comment online.
    Kate Middleton has once again sparked intense Photoshop speculation online with her latest portrait

    Kate Middleton standing by a tree in a natural setting, sparking right hand belongs to a male editing accusations.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/Matt Porteous

    Photographer Josh Shinner, who has photographed members of Princess Kate and Prince William’s family on several occasions before, shared the picture of the future Queen on Instagram on May 29.

    “Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll… Thanks @princeandprincessofwales,” he wrote in the caption.

    Kate Middleton in a sunlit forest with arms crossed, sparking right hand belongs to a male editing accusations.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    The picture was reportedly taken during the royal couple’s official visit to the Isle of Mull in April.

    They celebrated their 14th anniversary on the Scottish island and interacted with the rangers at the Ardura Community Forest, who play an essential role in preserving the area’s natural environment.

    “Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll,” Photographer Josh Shinner wrote in the caption alongside the below picture

    Kate Middleton standing outdoors with crossed arms, right hand belongs to a male editing accusations in portrait.

    Image credits: Josh Shinner

    Tweet screenshot commenting on Kate Middleton portrait, mentioning right hand belongs to a male and editing accusations.

    Image credits: joy86868689

    Tweet text criticizing Kate Middleton's latest portrait, questioning the authenticity of the right hand belonging to a male.

    Image credits: katesspy

    Weeks after their short trip, the photographer shared a portrait of Kate on Instagram, triggering  rampant claims about the picture being another messy Photoshop job.

    “That’s not Kate,” one said, while another wrote, “the poor Photoshop of this should be studied.”

    Kate Middleton walking outdoors wearing a jacket and trousers, with editing accusations about right hand belonging to a male.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    “Are they sure it’s not ANOTHER Ai photo like before???” one asked.

    “Kate doesn’t have these looks. This photo is worked,” another claimed. “Everyone ages..!”

    “What in the Botox,” read one comment.

    Another wrote, “That right hand belongs to a male. Look at the nails.”

    “The poor Photoshop of this should be studied,” read one comment online


    Screenshot of a tweet claiming right hand in a portrait belongs to a male, sparking editing accusations online.

    Image credits: KathHarney

    Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and has since completed treatment.

    She shared an emotional video in September 2024 and called herself “cancer free.”

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning Botox in response to Kate Middleton's right hand belonging to a male editing accusations.

    Image credits: nnekacriss

    The royal icon said it had been “incredibly tough” for the family for nine months.

    “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she added in her September post.

    The Princess of Wales called herself “cancer free” in an emotional video posted in September

    She later announced in January that she was in remission.

    “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she said on social media.

    Kate Middleton stands in a field wearing a patterned dress, with editing accusations about the right hand belonging to a male.

    Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

    She said she was adjusting to “a new normal” but is looking forward to “a fulfilling year ahead.

    “There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C,” she concluded.

    The royal mom was caught in a Photoshop controversy last year

    The royal mom of three was caught in a Photoshop controversy last year while grappling with her health issues.

    Months after she completely disappeared from the public eye, the palace released a Mother’s Day photo in March last year, featuring the Princess of Wales surrounded by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

    Kate Middleton with family on balcony, right hand belongs to a male sparking editing accusations in portrait debate.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    The palace said at the time that the photo was taken by “The Prince of Wales” at the family’s home in Windsor.

    However, it didn’t take long for the internet to strike with claims of the photograph being digitally manipulated.

    Amid the outrage online, news agencies like the Associated Press (AP), Getty Images, Reuters, and the Agence France-Presse (AFP) withdrew the image from their archives due to concerns about photo manipulation.

    Princess Kate was forced to address the speculation over her Mother’s Day photo

    Kate Middleton with three children smiling outdoors in a family portrait sparking right hand editing accusations.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/The Prince of Wales

    “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” AP News wrote in a “k*ll notification,” indicating that the photo should be withdrawn.

    “The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand,” an AP News spokesperson told The Telegraph at the time.

    Close-up of hands with editing claims, focusing on right hand belonging to a male in Kate Middleton's latest portrait.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/The Prince of Wales

    The backlash forced Kate to issue a rare statement in March, 2024.

    “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said on social media.

    “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she continued. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

    Another royal photo was found to have been digitally manipulated amid the online firestorm

    Group portrait with children and an elderly woman, highlighting right hand belongs to a male in the image editing context.

    Image credits: KensingtonRoyal/Princess of Wales

    In light of the controversy, it was revealed that another royal family photo, featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren, was also digitally altered, according to global picture agency Getty Images.

    The photo was released on April 21, 2023, on what “would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.”

    Group portrait of multiple generations in a living room, with right hand belonging to a male raising editing accusations.

    Image credits: KensingtonRoyal/Princess of Wales

    Getty Images pointed out several inconsistencies with the photo, including a dark shadow behind Prince Louis’s ear.

    A similar small dark patch was noticed behind Prince George’s shirt collar.

    Furthermore, there was an apparent distortion of the queen’s plaid skirt, and parts of the green sofa appeared misaligned.

    Princess Kate’s latest portrait sparked a wave of comments online

    Comment on a social media post praising the natural look of a photo linked to right hand belongs to a male editing accusations.

    Comment text on social media criticizing photo editing, mentioning Photoshop, with a laughing emoji.

    Comment on Kate Middleton's latest portrait editing accusations discussing the right hand belonging to a male.

    Comment saying "That's not Kate" questioning the authenticity of Kate Middleton's latest portrait editing.

    Comment on social media questioning if the image is an AI photo, relating to the right hand belonging to a male editing accusations.

    Comment by Sharme Brodie praising Catherine Princess of Wales, related to right hand belongs to a male editing accusations topic.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kate Middleton's portrait editing with focus on a right hand belonging to a male.

    Comment by JoAnn Burciaga discussing a woman who appears to have endured a frightening experience in an online post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying looking so pensive lately, related to right hand belongs to a male editing accusations.

    Comment on social media post stating opinion about a portrait that raises right hand belongs to a male editing accusations.

    Kate Middleton posing in a portrait with her right hand visible, sparking editing accusations about the hand's appearance.

    Comment stating suspicion about editing or authenticity of Kate Middleton’s latest portrait, focusing on male right hand.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

