“Right Hand Belongs To A Male”: Kate Middleton’s Latest Portrait Sparks Editing Accusations

Kate Middleton has once again sparked intense Photoshop speculation with her latest portrait.

Taken during a springtime trip to Scotland, the Princess of Wales was captured in the warm sunshine during a “sunny and leafy stroll.”

Netizens felt it was an “awful picture of her” and claimed, “that right hand belongs to a male.”

Highlights Kate Middleton sparked intense Photoshop speculation with her recent portrait.

The picture was reportedly taken during her trip to a Scottish island with Prince William last month.

“The poor Photoshop of this should be studied,” read one comment online.

RELATED:

Kate Middleton has once again sparked intense Photoshop speculation online with her latest portrait

Share icon

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/Matt Porteous

Photographer Josh Shinner, who has photographed members of Princess Kate and Prince William’s family on several occasions before, shared the picture of the future Queen on Instagram on May 29.

“Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll… Thanks @princeandprincessofwales,” he wrote in the caption.

Share icon

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture was reportedly taken during the royal couple’s official visit to the Isle of Mull in April.

They celebrated their 14th anniversary on the Scottish island and interacted with the rangers at the Ardura Community Forest, who play an essential role in preserving the area’s natural environment.

“Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll,” Photographer Josh Shinner wrote in the caption alongside the below picture

Share icon

Image credits: Josh Shinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: joy86868689

Share icon

Image credits: katesspy

ADVERTISEMENT

Weeks after their short trip, the photographer shared a portrait of Kate on Instagram, triggering rampant claims about the picture being another messy Photoshop job.

“That’s not Kate,” one said, while another wrote, “the poor Photoshop of this should be studied.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

“Are they sure it’s not ANOTHER Ai photo like before???” one asked.

“Kate doesn’t have these looks. This photo is worked,” another claimed. “Everyone ages..!”

“What in the Botox,” read one comment.

Another wrote, “That right hand belongs to a male. Look at the nails.”

“The poor Photoshop of this should be studied,” read one comment online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Share icon



Image credits: KathHarney

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and has since completed treatment.

She shared an emotional video in September 2024 and called herself “cancer free.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Share icon

Image credits: nnekacriss

The royal icon said it had been “incredibly tough” for the family for nine months.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she added in her September post.

The Princess of Wales called herself “cancer free” in an emotional video posted in September

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

She later announced in January that she was in remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she said on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: The Prince and Princess of Wales

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she was adjusting to “a new normal” but is looking forward to “a fulfilling year ahead.

“There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C,” she concluded.

The royal mom was caught in a Photoshop controversy last year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The royal mom of three was caught in a Photoshop controversy last year while grappling with her health issues.

Months after she completely disappeared from the public eye, the palace released a Mother’s Day photo in March last year, featuring the Princess of Wales surrounded by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Share icon

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The palace said at the time that the photo was taken by “The Prince of Wales” at the family’s home in Windsor.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it didn’t take long for the internet to strike with claims of the photograph being digitally manipulated.

Amid the outrage online, news agencies like the Associated Press (AP), Getty Images, Reuters, and the Agence France-Presse (AFP) withdrew the image from their archives due to concerns about photo manipulation.

Princess Kate was forced to address the speculation over her Mother’s Day photo

Share icon

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/The Prince of Wales

“At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” AP News wrote in a “k*ll notification,” indicating that the photo should be withdrawn.

“The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand,” an AP News spokesperson told The Telegraph at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/The Prince of Wales

ADVERTISEMENT

The backlash forced Kate to issue a rare statement in March, 2024.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said on social media.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she continued. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Another royal photo was found to have been digitally manipulated amid the online firestorm

Share icon

Image credits: KensingtonRoyal/Princess of Wales

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of the controversy, it was revealed that another royal family photo, featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren, was also digitally altered, according to global picture agency Getty Images.

The photo was released on April 21, 2023, on what “would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.”

Share icon

Image credits: KensingtonRoyal/Princess of Wales

ADVERTISEMENT

Getty Images pointed out several inconsistencies with the photo, including a dark shadow behind Prince Louis’s ear.

A similar small dark patch was noticed behind Prince George’s shirt collar.

Furthermore, there was an apparent distortion of the queen’s plaid skirt, and parts of the green sofa appeared misaligned.

Princess Kate’s latest portrait sparked a wave of comments online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT