Meghan Markle Shares Mother’s Day Snap Of Lilibet And Archie After Being Brutally Trolled On ‘SNL’
Meghan Markle sharing a Motheru2019s Day moment with Lilibet and Archie outdoors on a sunny day in a family embrace.
Celebrities, News

Meghan Markle Shares Mother’s Day Snap Of Lilibet And Archie After Being Brutally Trolled On ‘SNL’

Meghan Markle shared a joyful moment of chaos with her children in a special Mother’s Day tribute.

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were brutally roasted on Saturday Night Live, Meghan showed fans a rare glimpse into her parenting side with her son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

She also shared an emotional message alongside the picture with her little ones.

  • Meghan Markle shared a rare Mother’s Day tribute on Sunday, May 11.
  • She shared a rare glimpse of her son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 3, in the post.
  • The former actress said the “greatest privilege of [her] life” was being a mother to her kids.
  • The tribute came a day after Prince Harry and Meghan were brutally roasted on SNL.
    Meghan Markle shared a rare Mother’s Day tribute with her son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 3

    Meghan Markle smiling and waving outdoors, sharing a Mother’s Day moment with Lilibet and Archie after SNL trolling.

    Image credits: Sussex Royal

    Meghan shared a sentimental post wishing her audience a “Happy Mother’s Day!” on Sunday, May 11.

    “Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she said alongside a picture of herself with her arms full.

    Both Archie and Lilibet were captured clinging onto their “mama mountain” in the photo.

    Meghan Markle outdoors with children Lilibet and Archie in garden wearing hats, sharing a warm family moment on Mother’s Day.

    Image credits: Meghan Markle

    “To these two gems – who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain,’ smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure,” she wrote.

    The Suits alum said being a mother to the two children was the “greatest privilege of [her] life.”

    “I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world,’” she concluded her post.

    The former actress said the “greatest privilege of [her] life” was being a mother to her two children

    Prior to her Mother’s Day tribute, Meghan and Prince Harry were the butt of the joke on SNL’s latest “Weekend Update” sketch.

    Host Colin Jost, 42, quipped about the royals during the segment with co-host Michael Che.

    Prince Harry and Meghan were brutally roasted on a recent segment of Saturday Night Live 

    Male SNL cast member in a suit delivering a sketch on a news parody set during the show’s segment.

    Image credits: SNL/NBC

    “President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies,” he said.

    “All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” he added, while a picture of the royal couple appeared on the screen.

    Earlier this year, Meghan relaunched her Instagram page and has been sharing little snippets of her life in Montecito, California.

    On May 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Sofi Stadium, Los Angles.

    The couple appeared to be enjoying themselves and didn’t hesitate to engage in some PDA during the show.

    “About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love,” Meghan wrote, sharing photos from the concert’s VIP lounge.

    The royal couple had “a very fun date night” during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling and hugging at an event, sharing a moment related to Mother’s Day snap of Lilibet and Archie.

    Image credits: Meghan Markle

    One of the pictures she shared included a photo of the Kemo Sabe cowboy hat that Prince Harry was wearing.

    The bottom side of the hat featured symbols of the American flag, the British flag, an outline of Africa, and the California flag.

    The brim of the hat read the words “Archie,” “Lili,” and “my love.”

    Meghan Markle shares Mother’s Day moment with Lilibet and Archie amid controversy after SNL trolling.

    Image credits: Meghan Markle

    Meghan recently appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast and was all praises for her husband, whom she married in 2018.

    “There’s something that is not to be taken for granted when you have a partner and a spouse who is just so behind you,” she said.

    “I mean, H, that man loves me so much. And you know, look what we built. We’ve built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children.”

    Prince Harry said he may never be able to take his wife and children to the UK again

    Meghan Markle shares a Mother’s Day moment with children Lilibet and Archie among pink roses in a garden setting.

    Image credits: Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family in 2020. They subsequently moved to the US to raise their family.

    The Duke recently lost his legal appeal against a government decision that stripped him of automatic police protection while visiting the UK.

    Following the legal setback, he said he can’t imagine allowing his wife and children to travel back to the UK.

    “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” the 40-year-old royal told BBC earlier this month.

    He said he missed the UK and found it “really quite sad” that his children won’t be able to see his “homeland.”

    “The things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything,” Harry told the outlet. “I love my country. I always have done. Despite what some people in that country have done.”

    Netizens had mixed opinions after Meghan’s recent Mother’s Day tribute

    Twitter comment responding to Meghan Markle sharing a Mother’s Day snap of Lilibet and Archie after SNL trolling.

    Image credits: ErinMontgo97682

    Tweet from Donna Stelzer replying to PageSix with a comment about sending them back to England, posted from New Mexico.

    Image credits: donnastelzer13

    Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle with reference to the UK and Commonwealth not wanting them back.

    Image credits: KatesPowerSuit

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PageSix with the message We got scr*wed on May 11, 2025.

    Image credits: Jlmartin1234

    Twitter user Darlene Russo replying to a comment about celebrating her mom on May 11, 2025.

    Image credits: darlene_russo

    Tweet by Tracy E criticizing Meghan Markle, mentioning Harry and their children Lilibet and Archie after SNL trolling.

    Image credits: tabbs78

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s children’s royal titles amid Mother’s Day and SNL trolling discussions.

    Image credits: Tee85851

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle for sharing a Mother’s Day snap of Lilibet and Archie amid SNL trolling.

    Image credits: Karen6420

    Meghan Markle shares Mother’s Day snap of Lilibet and Archie following brutal trolling on SNL.

    Image credits: Amitttty

    Tweet from Sylvie Oliveira commenting on a cute Mother's Day photo related to Meghan Markle's children Lilibet and Archie.

    Image credits: _sylvie

    Twitter user replying to a post with comment too cute, related to Meghan Markle sharing Mother’s Day snap of Lilibet and Archie.

    Image credits: Carrieh77665603

    Meghan Markle shares heartfelt Mother’s Day snap of Lilibet and Archie amid online trolling on SNL

    Image credits: DeelightRI

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I don't like (or dislike) Kate or Meghan, but I'm so tired of just bashing Meghan. Can we just make fun of them both? Or neither? HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO ALL THE MOMS, GRANDMAS, MOMMIES TO BE, MOTHER FIGURES, and anyone else who identifies as mom!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    This is clearly just to keep them in the public eye. Harry and Meghan supposedly moved to the United States to avoid the intrusion of the UK tabloids. Now they, or more specifically Meghan, are posting photographs of their family. They can't have it both ways. I would have expected Harry to more aware of this than most other people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like (or dislike) Kate or Meghan, but I'm so tired of just bashing Meghan. Can we just make fun of them both? Or neither? HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO ALL THE MOMS, GRANDMAS, MOMMIES TO BE, MOTHER FIGURES, and anyone else who identifies as mom!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is clearly just to keep them in the public eye. Harry and Meghan supposedly moved to the United States to avoid the intrusion of the UK tabloids. Now they, or more specifically Meghan, are posting photographs of their family. They can't have it both ways. I would have expected Harry to more aware of this than most other people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
