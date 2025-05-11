Meghan Markle Shares Mother’s Day Snap Of Lilibet And Archie After Being Brutally Trolled On ‘SNL’

Meghan Markle shared a joyful moment of chaos with her children in a special Mother’s Day tribute.

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were brutally roasted on Saturday Night Live, Meghan showed fans a rare glimpse into her parenting side with her son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

She also shared an emotional message alongside the picture with her little ones.

Meghan Markle shared a rare Mother’s Day tribute with her son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 3

Meghan shared a sentimental post wishing her audience a “Happy Mother’s Day!” on Sunday, May 11.

“Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she said alongside a picture of herself with her arms full.

Both Archie and Lilibet were captured clinging onto their “mama mountain” in the photo.

“To these two gems – who still attempt to climb ‘mama mountain,’ smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure,” she wrote.

The Suits alum said being a mother to the two children was the “greatest privilege of [her] life.”

“I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world,’” she concluded her post.

The former actress said the “greatest privilege of [her] life” was being a mother to her two children

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Prior to her Mother’s Day tribute, Meghan and Prince Harry were the butt of the joke on SNL’s latest “Weekend Update” sketch.

Host Colin Jost, 42, quipped about the royals during the segment with co-host Michael Che.

Prince Harry and Meghan were brutally roasted on a recent segment of Saturday Night Live

“President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies,” he said.

“All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” he added, while a picture of the royal couple appeared on the screen.

#HarryandMeghan have made it to the butt of jokes on #SNL and not a moment too soon 😂

The one slight problem is that the US doesn’t want them either! 😝 #MeghanMarkle#HarryAndMeghanAreLiars#FOHarryAndMeghanpic.twitter.com/iDXHqf06l4 — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) May 11, 2025

Earlier this year, Meghan relaunched her Instagram page and has been sharing little snippets of her life in Montecito, California.

On May 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Sofi Stadium, Los Angles.

The couple appeared to be enjoying themselves and didn’t hesitate to engage in some PDA during the show.

“About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love,” Meghan wrote, sharing photos from the concert’s VIP lounge.

The royal couple had “a very fun date night” during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show

One of the pictures she shared included a photo of the Kemo Sabe cowboy hat that Prince Harry was wearing.

The bottom side of the hat featured symbols of the American flag, the British flag, an outline of Africa, and the California flag.

The brim of the hat read the words “Archie,” “Lili,” and “my love.”

Meghan recently appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast and was all praises for her husband, whom she married in 2018.

“There’s something that is not to be taken for granted when you have a partner and a spouse who is just so behind you,” she said.

“I mean, H, that man loves me so much. And you know, look what we built. We’ve built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children.”

Prince Harry said he may never be able to take his wife and children to the UK again

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family in 2020. They subsequently moved to the US to raise their family.

The Duke recently lost his legal appeal against a government decision that stripped him of automatic police protection while visiting the UK.

Following the legal setback, he said he can’t imagine allowing his wife and children to travel back to the UK.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” the 40-year-old royal told BBC earlier this month.

He said he missed the UK and found it “really quite sad” that his children won’t be able to see his “homeland.”

“The things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything,” Harry told the outlet. “I love my country. I always have done. Despite what some people in that country have done.”

