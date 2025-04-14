Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Mean And Unfunny”: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Slams SNL For Mocking Her Teeth In Skit
Celebrities, News

“Mean And Unfunny”: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Slams SNL For Mocking Her Teeth In Skit

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Aimee Lou Wood was not impressed by Saturday Night Live’s parody of her in a recent sketch.

The April 12 episode of the long-running comedy show featured a sketch called White Potus, a satirical sketch parodying HBO’s The White Lotus by reimagining it with prominent political figures.

Scarlett Johansson also made a cameo in the sketch, reviving her portrayal of Ivanka Trump.

Highlights
  • Aimee Lou Wood slammed Saturday Night Live’s recent sketch called 'White Potus.'
  • SNL cast member Sarah Sherman played the spoofed version of Aimee’s 'The White Lotus' character Chelsea.
  • “I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on,” the English actress said.
  • Aimee told her audience that she eventually “received apologies” from SNL.
RELATED:

    Aimee Lou Wood refused to laugh at Saturday Night Live’s recent sketch, White Potus

    Aimee Lou Wood in a denim dress sitting by a window, cityscape in background.

    Image credits: aimeelouwood

    The satirical smackdown targeted a number of political figures before including a portrayal of Aimee’s White Lotus character, Chelsea, played by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman.

    “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

    “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a yellow blouse with layered necklaces, reacting emotionally, outdoors.

    Image credits: streamonmax

    In the sketch, the parodied Chelsea appeared in a short scene with Jon Hamm’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was dressed like Rick, Chelsea’s boyfriend in The White Lotus.

    “I’ve been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?” said the spoofed RFK.

    That’s when Sarah’s Chelsea appeared, sporting big false teeth and an exaggerated accent.

    “Fluoride? What’s that?” she asked.

    SNL cast member Sarah Sherman played the spoofed version of Aimee’s The White Lotus character, Chelsea

    The White Potus" poster depicting a satirical take on U.S. politics with a historic theme.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    After the episode aired, Aimee said she was “not thin-skinned” and understood that SNL was all about “caricature.”

    “But the whole joke was about fluoride,” she wrote in one Instagram Story.

    “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The rest of the skit was punching up,” she added, “and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

    Close-up of person with text overlay criticizing SNL as mean and unfunny.

    Image credits: aimeelouwood

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Sex Education star believed the script could have been “less cheap.”

    “Yes, take the p*ss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she wrote.

    “I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on,” the English actress wrote in an Instagram Story

    Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus, expressing surprise at a dinner scene.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Aimee wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t “hating on” Sarah for playing the spoofed version of her character but was “hating on the concept.”

    However, she did have some criticism for Sarah’s accent in the sketch.

    Text screenshot reacting to SNL skit; mocking accents and discussing cruelty.

    Image credits: aimeelouwood

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “At least get the accent right, seriously,” she said. “I respect accuracy even if it’s mean.”

    The English actress said she “received apologies” from SNL but did not disclose names or specifics about it.

    Scarlett Johansson and Lizzo also appeared in the sketch that Aimee criticized online 

    A person sharing a message expressing frustration with SNL for mocking their teeth in a skit.

    Image credits: aimeelouwood

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to Scarlett Johansson’s cameo, the White Potus sketch also featured notable stars like former SNL cast member Beck Bennett as Vladimir Putin, Chloe Fineman as Melania Trump, and Marcello Hernández as Marco Rubio.

    Lizzo, who appeared as the musical guest during the episode, played The White Lotus character Natasha Rothwell in the sketch.

    A text message criticizing a skit for its mean humor.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    A number of netizens sided with Aimee after her social media tirade, with one saying, “Americans just want her to feel bad about her looks.”

    “People are so cruel; I think she’s a doll,” one fan said, while another wrote, “It’s just bullying.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There is absolutely nothing funny about SNL anymore,” another wrote.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Aimee’s tirade

    Blonde woman in a white outfit with a bow tie, associated with The White Lotus, highlighting her natural teeth.

    Image credits: aimeelouwood

    Others found it “hilarious,” saying, “She has [a] unique look, and they captured it.”

    “Take the win and move on,” one said.

    Another wrote, “I liked her better when she wasn’t whiny!”

    Landing a role in The White Lotus, alongside co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, and Carrie Coon, was her breakthrough into American Hollywood.

    “These people live in Holly­wood,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I live in my little flat in South East London, and I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident.”

    Woman smiling with long hair, wearing a textured top, sitting at a table.

    Image credits: streamonmax

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said it felt “rebellious” to defy Hollywood’s beauty standards and embrace her look.

    “All I ever do is take the p*ss out of myself. Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious,” she continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When she was younger, she used to wonder whether she would land roles because she wasn’t “conventional-looking enough.”

    “It’s completely in my head. It’s a myth I’ve told myself,” she told a Stylist in 2020. “I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough, and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome.”

    The actress was praised for her portrayal of Chelsea, the girlfriend of Rick, played by Walton Goggins

    A couple intimately kissing in a dimly lit room, linked to Aimee Lou Wood's critique of a comedy skit.

    Image credits: streamonmax

    Aimee has received much acclaim for her portrayal of Chelsea in season 3 of The White Lotus.

    Her character’s relationship with Rick, played by her co-star Walton Goggins, has also been widely discussed since the release of Season 3.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Aimee highlighted the role of intimacy coordinators in ensuring that the intimate scenes between the seemingly mismatched couple, with a 22-year age gap, were convincing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I love intimacy coordinators, and I think they’re absolutely essential,” Aimee told Elle and explained that she and Walton “designed” their intimate scene together.

    “We were like, ‘This is what we think should happen. This is why we think it’s important.’ Because we don’t see a lot of tenderness from Rick to Chelsea the rest of the time,” the actress added.

    “Being parodied by SNL is still a milestone, I’d think,” a social media user said

    Facebook comment praising Aimee Lou Wood's acting and beauty amid criticism, ending with a heart emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment criticizing a show for mocking appearance, calling it bullying and low humor.

    Matt Blackwell comment on Aimee Lou Wood's statement about SNL parody, discussing its impact on her.

    Comment criticizing SNL's portrayal of Aimee Lou Wood as mean and unfunny.

    Comment criticizing SNL for mocking Aimee Lou Wood's teeth, calling it unfunny and lazy writing.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Angela's comment supporting Aimee Lou Wood against SNL's tooth skit.

    Facebook comment defending Aimee Lou Wood's natural beauty after SNL mockery.

    Text comment discussing Aimee Lou Wood's reaction to SNL skit mockery.

    A social media comment discussing fame and mockery, related to Aimee Lou Wood and an SNL skit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alvin Vigil discussing a parody on Saturday Night Live related to Aimee Lou Wood's teeth.

    Comment by Lisa Ambrosino on SNL skit mocking Aimee Lou Wood, calling the caricature hilarious and on point.

    Comment by Christina Arias about Saturday Night Live, defending remarks against White Lotus actress's teeth being mocked.

    Carmen Medina comment criticizing Aimee Lou Wood from The White Lotus on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reacting to Aimee Lou Wood's remarks on SNL skit about her teeth.

    Comment by Darren Lock on SNL parody, mentioning it as "on the nose funny" and about parody nature.

    Comment on public figure Aimee Lou Wood and mockery of her teeth in SNL skit.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda