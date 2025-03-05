Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Duchess Of Flops”: Meghan Markle’s Show Brutally Mocked After Sparking Multiple Controversies
Movies&TV, News

“Duchess Of Flops”: Meghan Markle’s Show Brutally Mocked After Sparking Multiple Controversies

What should’ve been a heartwarming reality show focused on Meghan Markle’s love for cooking, gardening, and hosting, has turned into a recipe of disaster when it comes to her reputation.

With Love, Meghan released on Netflix just yesterday (March 4), but already, the brutally honest reviews have arrived, a little over 24 hours since the show’s drop.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle's show, 'With Love, Meghan,' quickly received harsh criticism.
  • Her half-brother called the show 'bland' and 'generic.'
  • A PR expert labeled Meghan as the 'Duchess of Flops,' suggesting a return to charity work.

From the way the Duchess of Sussex cooks her pasta to discussions about her own childhood, it seems like the 43-year-old couldn’t get a word in without getting slammed.

    With Love, Meghan was brutally torn apart by critics and reviewers

    Woman in a black dress at The Paley Center event, related to controversies surrounding a show.

    Even her own estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., joined in on the hate train, calling the eight episodes “bland” and “generic” on the UK’s TalkTV on Tuesday. 

    Though Meghan said she had always grown up “watching cooking shows” as well as “cooking all the time,” Thomas strongly disagreed, adding that while her mother “was a great cook,” the Duchess “didn’t cook anything for anybody ever growing up.”

    He also hit back on the Suits alum for calling her life “poor and underprivileged” in the past.

    “We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub those two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar,” he said.

    A woman smiling in a kitchen, sparking multiple controversies related to her show.

    Another particular moment of the show stood out for viewers, and it centered around both Meghan and Mindy Kaling.

    When the comedian referred to the mother-of-two by her first name, she gave a playful clapback and replied, “It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

    After a brief pause, the Duchess continued on. 

    “You have kids and you go, ‘No, I should share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’”

    Every conversation Meghan had seemed to stand out — and not in a good way

    Couple enjoying drinks outdoors, surrounded by greenery, amidst ongoing controversies involving a show.

    The short clip was posted on X by Alex Armstrong, a presenter on GB News, who paired the video with, “I don’t normally comment on Harry and Meghan, but this is insufferable.”

    One reply read, “Good grief, I have not seen it or plan to but just these clips are awful. Also, why would she say that to Mindy about her name? It must grate her that she is referred to on social media as Meghan Markle so this was her way to correct the world?” 

    The discourse doesn’t stop there, however.

    Even her own half-brother labeled the entire show as “bland” and “generic”

    People cooking together in a kitchen, wearing aprons and surrounded by ingredients.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    As a PR expert told Newsweek, Meghan’s attempt at creating a wholesome TV show backfired entirely, and all she’s managed to do is look like the “Duchess of Flops.”

    Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants, went into more detail when asked by the outlet. 

    “The show is not a recipe to rebuild her reputation; in fact, it reenforces her as the Duchess of Flops and Rating Disasters,” he explained. “I don’t think this builds her back or expands her audience in a meaningful way at all. To me, this is not the project for her to start a masterclass in cringe cooking.” 

    He continued, “For her to think she’s going to somehow recast herself as a modern day Martha Stewart screams, ‘out of touch elite desperation.’”

    As a PR expert dissected the series, he noted that perhaps straying away from charity work wasn’t the wisest choice

    Two people smiling in a kitchen, wearing aprons, discussing a project related to Meghan Markle's show controversies.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Smiling woman in a kitchen setting, surrounded by greenery and decor.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Instead, Schiffer suggested that going back to charity work — something Meghan was well familiar with, even before she met Prince Harry — may be the best course of action.

    “Where they were the best was when they focused on organic, authentic acts to support causes that were meaningful to the next generation of the planet,” he claimed. 

    “Where they have gone wrong is when they tried to merchandise and overcommit to contracts where they’re forced to put out content which is subpar.”

    These unforgiving reviews have only continued across various media outlets, regarding said “subpar” content. From The Independent to The Guardian, columnists are holding nothing back as they tear the show to pieces.

    A review from the latter said, “Kiss the Netflix deal goodbye! With Love, Meghan is so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show.”

    Every little thing Meghan did or said seemed to be frowned upon

    Image showing a critical comment about Meghan Markle's controversies.

    Text critique of Meghan Markle's show, highlighting attempts to appeal and creating unease while discussing imperfection.

    Text critique questioning Meghan Markle's actions as performative and calculated.

    Text criticizing Meghan Markle's show for inauthenticity and distance from the audience, sparking controversy.

    User review criticizing a show for being dull, dated, and a waste of money.

    Critical review of Meghan Markle's show, highlighting negative feedback and controversies on Netflix.

    Text review criticizing Meghan Markle's show for lack of substance and outdated tips.

    Online comment critiquing show with controversial themes related to Duchess and popularity influences.

    Text criticizing Meghan Markle's show, highlighting lack of authenticity and controversies.

    Text reading: "It gives 'little-girl-playing-dress up-in-a-fake-kitchen' vibes," related to Meghan Markle controversies.

    Screenshot of a comment mocking expensive kitchen users and cooking shows.

    Comment mocking Meghan Markle, referring to her as "poor Meg.

    Text criticizing Meghan Markle's show for childish behavior and lack of audience connection.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle's show, describing it as seeking attention and questioning her motives.

    Text critique of Meghan Markle's show, describing it as insufferable and forced.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    G R
    G R
    10 minutes ago

    Oh please, no it isn’t. A targeted smear campaign from the right wing press doesn’t equate to failure. Netflix don’t release ratings so only way to gauge success is if it gets renewed or not. Netflix are being hugely supportive of this show (Times Square promo and choosing this show out of all their potential shows for their physical store), they clearly believe it has potential or they wouldn’t be spending so much money on promoting it. If they thought it would fail it would be quietly allowed to die.

    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    4 minutes ago

    When Netflix offers me things I’m not interested (anime, kids shows, etc), I’ll tap the thing I don’t wanna see, then rate it “Not for me.” This was another “not for me.” I’m simply not interested in whatever she wants to tell me. In the Venn diagram of our lives, the circles don’t intercept save for one pixel, and that’s that we’re both alive.

    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    39 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    “Why does everything she does feel Performative and calculated?” Answer: you are a racist.

    G R
    G R
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh please, no it isn’t. A targeted smear campaign from the right wing press doesn’t equate to failure. Netflix don’t release ratings so only way to gauge success is if it gets renewed or not. Netflix are being hugely supportive of this show (Times Square promo and choosing this show out of all their potential shows for their physical store), they clearly believe it has potential or they wouldn’t be spending so much money on promoting it. If they thought it would fail it would be quietly allowed to die.

    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When Netflix offers me things I’m not interested (anime, kids shows, etc), I’ll tap the thing I don’t wanna see, then rate it “Not for me.” This was another “not for me.” I’m simply not interested in whatever she wants to tell me. In the Venn diagram of our lives, the circles don’t intercept save for one pixel, and that’s that we’re both alive.

    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    39 minutes ago

    “Why does everything she does feel Performative and calculated?” Answer: you are a racist.

