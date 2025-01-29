ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Stewart is no stranger to turning the heat up in the kitchen, but she recently dropped a flaming hot video on Instagram that had viewers fanning themselves.

With juicy strawberries and dripping honey, the 83-year-old star dropped a steamy video on social media that sparked plenty of commentary about her new “thirst trap.”

Stewart, who made her latest dabble in the beauty space, also addressed how her granddaughter would be “shocked” to see “grandma looking like this.”

Martha Stewart sparked a flurry of comments online over a new “thirst trap” video on Instagram

“Juicy, delicious,” she began in the video, sinking her teeth into a luscious-looking strawberry.

“Hi, I’m Martha Stewart. What gets me in the nude? How about a strawberry? Fresh picked from the garden. Best in the hot sun,” the lifestyle expert continued.

The bold video was part of a MAC Cosmetics campaign—“I Only Wear MAC,” where the homemaking queen was filmed promoting the brand’s nude colors.

“Hi, I’m Martha Stewart. What gets me in the nude? How about a strawberry?” she said

Fans were thrilled to see Stewart’s “unhinged” video, but others found it “illegal.”

“This feels illegal. I think it should be illegal, somebody get me out of here,” said one viewer, while another asked, “Why did you do this?”

“Omg what is going on…” another wrote.

“*making choking sounds from laughing so hard,” said another.

The new video was part of a MAC Cosmetics campaign—“I Only Wear MAC”

One felt “Martha is unhinged these days.”

On the other hand, fans called it the “most iconic video” and said, “This might be the ad of the decade!!”

“Bruhhhh whoever got martha stewart to do this ad is either a genius or unhinged but it worked anyway,” one fan said.

“No because this is the most iconic video I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

“Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha,” quipped another.

Another wrote, “Martha Thirst Trappin was not on my 2025 Bingo Card but I’m loving it.”

“When I grow up, I want to be Martha,” declared one.

“Now we’re all pregnant,” one joked, while another said, “Martha breaking the internet.”

Stewart recently spoke about her frequent selfies on Instagram and said, “I love those thirst traps”

No matter what the naysayers comment, Stewart’s selfies and “thirst traps” are here to stay.

“I love those thirst traps,” she told People this week about her frequent selfies on social media.

She also dropped some advice on taking photos and said looking good starts with feeling good and not questioning oneself.

“Just put on a little fresh makeup and you look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Oh, boy, I really look OK,’” she said.

She also said it’s important to pay attention to the lighting and added she always has “light directly on my face,” she added.

Channeling her inner beauty influencer, Stewart revealed that she was more than happy to serve her sultry side for the MAC cosmetics campaign.

She described the campaign photos as “charming” and was quite sure they would get some attention.

“I love what I look like in these pictures. They’re almost selfie-like. This fabulous nude color lipstick really makes the face. It’s a beautiful color,” she told People.

The homemaking queen said her granddaughter would be “shocked” to see her “looking like this”

Although the cookbook author enjoyed the campaign, she said she didn’t mention it to her daughter, Alexis Stewart, or her granddaughter, Jude, 13, prior to the video’s drop.

“I haven’t shown her the pictures. I think she would be shocked. Grandma looking like this!” Stewart joked to the outlet.

She believes Jude would probably think it’s “cool” as she’s already passionate about makeup.

Hoping the campaign would help her love life, Stewart said: “Maybe some handsome man will ask me for a date”

“She’s going to think it’s cool, though. She could be a makeup artist. She could just go away into any studio and make up anything,” she said.

The proud grandmother went on to explain how the young teenager is so invested in makeup that she knows the ingredients in every single product.

“It’s so nice to see a young girl interested and using it in the very nicest way and caring about the skin,” she added.

While talking about the giant cosmetic brand’s campaign, she touched upon the importance of having self-confidence, saying it’s “no good running around feeling unsure of oneself.”

She said she constantly tries to get people to step up, feel good, and be “proud” of the result.

Aside from boosting her own confidence and authenticity, the businesswoman said she hopes the content from her new MAC Cosmetics campaign would help her love life.

“Maybe some handsome man will ask me for a date,” she told the outlet.

Viewers were divided in the comments section after MAC Cosmetics dropped the video with Stewart

