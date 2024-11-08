ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has done it again! This week, we saw the release of another bombshell documentary, this time bringing our favorite domestic goddess to the forefront. Martha is the untold story of Martha Stewart, and let's just say it's spicier than a batch of her famous cinnamon rolls. We're talking scandalous secrets, prison confessions, and a friendship with Snoop Dogg that's more iconic than a perfectly frosted cake. Buckle up, buttercups, because these five reveals are straight-up WILD:

1. Martha Spills the Tea on Her Steamy Past (and It's Hotter Than a Kitchen Stove!)

Image credits: Netflix

Forget those perfectly arranged floral bouquets, Martha's love life was a tangled vine of its own! Turns out, her almost 30-year marriage was full of infidelity – and she didn't hold back on the deets.

Honeymoon hookups? Apparently, Martha wasn't afraid to kiss a stranger in a cathedral on her honeymoon! "It was neither naughty nor unfaithful," she claims. "It was just emotional, of the moment. And it was exciting."

Next up: A "brief affair" with a mysterious Irishman? Yep, that happened, too, while still married to her husband. "It was nothing," she says. "I would never have broken up a marriage over it."

But the straw that broke the camel’s back was her husband’s wandering eye. Martha dishes that her hubby had "quite a few" girlfriends during their marriage. Her advice to young women? "If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s---. Get out of that marriage." Damn, Martha! Tell us how you really feel!

2. Perfectionism? It's in Her Genes (and Her Garden)!

Image credits: Netflix

Martha's always been the queen of picture-perfect everything, but it turns out that obsession with flawlessness might be hereditary! She reveals her father, a salesman, was a "functioning alcoholic" who instilled a serious perfectionist streak in her.

"He stood over you like a sergeant," Martha admits about her dad's gardening lessons. No wonder her tomatoes are always perfectly ripe! She also admits that they grew up quite poor, making gardening more of a necessity than a hobby.

She built an empire on her vision of perfection, which might seem unattainable to most. But don't worry, Martha's not totally obsessed with flawlessness anymore. "I've learned as one gets older, imperfections are a little bit more okay," she says. Whew, that's a relief!

3. She gets real about prison life

Image credits: Netflix

We all know Martha did time for insider trading, but the documentary dives deeper into her prison experience. And, um, it's even crazier than we thought.

She shares some never-before-heard journal entries from her time in the slammer.

She also details her time harrowing time in solitary confinements. Martha landed herself in solitary for touching a guard's necklace while complimenting her outfit. Talk about a harsh punishment!

4. Snoop Dogg and Martha: The Odd Couple We Can't Get Enough Of!

Image credits: usadressage

Who knew the queen of crafts and the king of cannabis would become BFFs? But their unlikely friendship is one of the most delightful things to come out of this documentary. It all started at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (yes, really!). "Melding cultures is a good thing," Martha says of their bond.

These two have done it all – a cooking show, a cookbook, even co-hosting the Puppy Bowl! This year, they took their friendship abroad, where they joined forces at the Paris Olympics to bring us some of the most memorable moments from the games. Their friendship is the definition of iconic.

5. Martha the OG Girl Boss: She Built an Empire

Image Credits: Netflix

Martha's always been a boss, but the documentary reminds us just how hard she had to fight to get where she is today. She faced sexism in the male-dominated world of finance ("The stuff that happened in the back of taxis, I'm not gonna talk about that," she teases). But she didn't let that stop her from creating a media empire.

Her partnership with Kmart was equally groundbreaking, but it even got her kicked out of the Greenwich Garden Club! Snobs! In the end, she pushed through, releasing close to 100 books and building a billion-dollar lifestyle brand that has prevailed for literal generations. This is one recipe for success we can all take a page from.

So there you have it, folks! Five juicy reveals from the Martha Stewart documentary prove she's more than just perfectly folded napkins and homemade apple pie. She's a complex, fascinating woman with a wild past and an even wilder present.

If you want to own a piece of Martha, you are in luck! This homemaking heroin offers a massive selection of her books, homeware, and fashion items on Amazon. We have done the impossible and narrowed down our top 11 Martha Steward items that will make your house a home, or at least give it that Pinterest-perfect look you have been dreaming of.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to make some Snoop Dogg-approved brownies...