ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic fever is in full swing, and for some people, the real star of the show isn’t an athlete—it’s none other than the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg!

The Drop It Like It’s Hot star has been a major hit at this year’s Olympics, and not just because he kicked off the Games by carrying the torch.

Snoop, working for NBC, has been stealing the show at various heats across the Olympics, particularly when he attended a dressage event over the weekend.

You May Also Like:

Snoop Dogg was decked out in full riding gear at the Paris Olympics as he showed up at the dressage team Grand Prix Special

Share icon

Image credits: Snoop Dogg / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: USA Dressage

Decked out in full riding gear—breeches, dressage tailcoat, and hard hat—Snoop made quite the entrance at the Chateau de Versailles venue, accompanied by TV legend Martha Stewart.

The two celebrities met two of the horses from the U.S. dressage team, and the hip-hop icon got to fulfill his wish of meeting the famous horse, Mopsie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old rapper was accompanied by Martha Stewart during the equestrian team dressage event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@nbcolympics)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@nbcolympics)

“I gotta go meet him, you know what I’m saying?” the rapper had said ahead of meeting the horse. “And let him know I’m a big fan. You know, the way you do when you meet your favorite person.”

His encounter with the horse on Sunday completed his longtime desire to meet the beloved four-legged creature.

“They need to give Snoop Dogg a GOLD medal along with the athletes for keeping us entertained during the Olympics,” one fan said on social media

Share icon

Image credits: NBC Sports / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: NBC Sports / Instagram

Social media was ablaze with posts about “Snoop Horse,” with one fan joking, “No sport is safe from Snoop Dogg.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need to give Snoop Dogg a GOLD medal along with the athletes for keeping us entertained during the Olympics,” one said, while another chimed in, “If anyone needs a participation award it’s Snoop Dogg.”

The hip-hop icon admitted he was afraid of horses and was getting this close to horses for the first time during the event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Equestrian (@usequestrian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Dressage (@usadressage)

The 52-year-old artist’s Olympic adventures did not end there. As he reunited with his longtime friend Martha, the duo celebrated her birthday in Paris on Friday, August 2, a day before she turned 83 on August 3.

The Young, Wild & Free rapper had a little help from Cookie Monster to celebrate the culinary icon’s special day. The blue Muppet made a surprise appearance, bringing a cone-shaped cake made of macarons to mark the occasion.

The rapper planned a surprise for his longtime friend and culinary icon Martha to celebrate her 83rd birthday

“Martha! Hi! Happy birthday,” Cookie Monster said in a clip posted by Access Hollywood.

“Oh! You’re so gorgeous,” Martha said.

“Thank you. You, too,” the much-loved character replied.