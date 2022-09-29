A couple of years ago I happened to work on a filming set with a group of horse handlers. Of course, I had seen horses before and even been in close contact with them, but it was these three weeks of working together that made me fully appreciate how amazing these animals are.

No doubt, everybody knows that there are various horse breeds. But did you know that each horse has its own character? Some of them are very active and curious; others can be shy and keep to themselves. Usually, each breed has its specific characteristics that define the horse’s color, height, and other things about its appearance, but sometimes nature decides to play a game, giving us some never-seen-before, unique horses. And ponies are a whole different story! Some people think it’s just one breed, but in fact, ponies have a great number of their own breeds.

People domesticated horses a very long time ago. First, they were helpers in the household, doing heavy chores. But as humankind progressed and survival was not the only thing on our mind, people started appreciating the beauty and incredible intelligence horses have. Today most horse owners pay huge attention to the way their horses look. They even started organizing exhibitions where they would showcase gorgeous and sometimes downright exotic horses.

If you ask horse specialists or just people who love horses which breed is the most beautiful horse in the world, the answers will greatly vary. This is understandable as it is just a matter of taste, and in reality, every horse is a beautiful horse.

Whether you are a horse enthusiast, a professional, or simply love them, we hope you enjoy this collection of pictures of beautiful horses we have compiled for you.