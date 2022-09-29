A couple of years ago I happened to work on a filming set with a group of horse handlers. Of course, I had seen horses before and even been in close contact with them, but it was these three weeks of working together that made me fully appreciate how amazing these animals are. 

No doubt, everybody knows that there are various horse breeds. But did you know that each horse has its own character? Some of them are very active and curious; others can be shy and keep to themselves. Usually, each breed has its specific characteristics that define the horse’s color, height, and other things about its appearance, but sometimes nature decides to play a game, giving us some never-seen-before, unique horses. And ponies are a whole different story! Some people think it’s just one breed, but in fact, ponies have a great number of their own breeds.  

People domesticated horses a very long time ago. First, they were helpers in the household, doing heavy chores. But as humankind progressed and survival was not the only thing on our mind, people started appreciating the beauty and incredible intelligence horses have. Today most horse owners pay huge attention to the way their horses look. They even started organizing exhibitions where they would showcase gorgeous and sometimes downright exotic horses. 

If you ask horse specialists or just people who love horses which breed is the most beautiful horse in the world, the answers will greatly vary. This is understandable as it is just a matter of taste, and in reality, every horse is a beautiful horse.

Whether you are a horse enthusiast, a professional, or simply love them, we hope you enjoy this collection of pictures of beautiful horses we have compiled for you.

#1

My Friend’s Horse Showing Off His New Plushy. He Is Very Proud Of It

My Friend's Horse Showing Off His New Plushy. He Is Very Proud Of It

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
18 minutes ago

How adorable 🥰

#2

My Brother's Horse Amigo Joe Drinking At Sunrise In The Mountains Of Montana

My Brother's Horse Amigo Joe Drinking At Sunrise In The Mountains Of Montana

#3

The Golden Horse Of Turkmenistan

The Golden Horse Of Turkmenistan

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
3 hours ago

Akhal-Teke, Turkmen horse breed. Extremely rare (less than 7000 worldwide). Known for speed and endurance, intelligence, and a distinctive metallic sheen.

#4

Frederik The Great

Frederik The Great

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!
Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!
Community Member
2 hours ago

Frederik is officially the world's most handsome horse.

#5

Neighbor's Horse Always Comes To Greet Me When He Sees Me

Neighbor's Horse Always Comes To Greet Me When He Sees Me

Nefarious McFarious
Nefarious McFarious
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't want a horse but a neighbor with a horse who does this.

#6

He's So Fluffy I'm Gonna Die

He's So Fluffy I'm Gonna Die

This handsome boy came looking for snuggles on my recent trip to Iceland! He's a full sized horse; not a pony and these guys are only fluffy in winter!

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I love miniature horses. They do get so fluffy in wintertime

#7

My Cousin Told Her Horse To Smile

My Cousin Told Her Horse To Smile

Edgar Rops
Edgar Rops
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Did someone say carrot?

#8

Icelandic Horse

Icelandic Horse

#9

This Horse Has Beautiful Hair

This Horse Has Beautiful Hair

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Gorgeous!

#10

Ísafold, One Of Our Icelandic Foals Born This Summer

Ísafold, One Of Our Icelandic Foals Born This Summer

#11

Could She Be Any More Perfect?

Could She Be Any More Perfect?

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
13 minutes ago

No, she couldn't be more perfect ❤️

#12

Beautiful Horse

Beautiful Horse

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
3 hours ago

Andalusian horse, i believe

#13

One Of The Best Photos I’ve Ever Taken. A Friend Riding Our Horse Lucy

One Of The Best Photos I've Ever Taken. A Friend Riding Our Horse Lucy

Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
Community Member
4 hours ago

May I ask what breed?

#14

My Two Black Beauties

My Two Black Beauties

#15

Wallace And I Enjoyed The Perfect Evening Together

Wallace And I Enjoyed The Perfect Evening Together

There's something special about sitting in a pasture full of horses, listening to them eat, and watching the sun go down.

#16

He’s So Handsome

He's So Handsome

#17

Curly-Haired Horse

Curly-Haired Horse

Anya Ponsford
Anya Ponsford
Community Member
25 minutes ago

It could be suffering from Cushings disease, sadly fatal but can be managed to ease any pain

#18

The Spotted Wonder! My New (Hopefully) Polo Pony, Horse For My Daughter

The Spotted Wonder! My New (Hopefully) Polo Pony, Horse For My Daughter

#19

Cute Picture I Took A While Ago Of Two Loving Horses

Cute Picture I Took A While Ago Of Two Loving Horses

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Hugging each other. So sweet

#20

Sometimes He Looks Unreal

Sometimes He Looks Unreal

#21

Good Morning Jameson! Friesian Stallion

Good Morning Jameson! Friesian Stallion

#22

After Losing Myself, I Found Freedom In Horses

After Losing Myself, I Found Freedom In Horses

#23

I Enjoy Taking Photographs Of The Friesian Year Round In All Weather

I Enjoy Taking Photographs Of The Friesian Year Round In All Weather

#24

Those Soft Eyes, I’m So In Love With

Those Soft Eyes, I'm So In Love With

#25

Finally My Boy Agreed To A Nice Picture With Ears Forward! He Doesn't Look Close To 23, I Think. Anyone Else With Appys?

Finally My Boy Agreed To A Nice Picture With Ears Forward! He Doesn't Look Close To 23, I Think. Anyone Else With Appys?

#26

My Handsome Man Turns 24 Today! He'll Definitely Get Some Extra Carrots Later

My Handsome Man Turns 24 Today! He'll Definitely Get Some Extra Carrots Later

#27

The Boys Satisfied With Their Grooming Service

The Boys Satisfied With Their Grooming Service

#28

Want To Play?

Want To Play?

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Awww

#29

I Took A Picture Of A Horse Running Wild In Mexico

I Took A Picture Of A Horse Running Wild In Mexico

#30

I Took A Picture Of A Horse In Ecuador

I Took A Picture Of A Horse In Ecuador

#31

Glamour Shot Of This Beauty Sales Horse

Glamour Shot Of This Beauty Sales Horse

#32

Horse In The Sunset

Horse In The Sunset

#33

My Pretty Lease Girl Caramel

My Pretty Lease Girl Caramel

#34

Spotted This Beauty In The Mourne Mountains, Northern Ireland

Spotted This Beauty In The Mourne Mountains, Northern Ireland

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
9 minutes ago

What a beauty

#35

My Pretty Eyed Girl. She Basically Poses For Every Photo I Take Of Her

My Pretty Eyed Girl. She Basically Poses For Every Photo I Take Of Her

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Those blue eyes!

#36

My Favourite Photo Ever. Sunshine With Her Baby, Bonnie

My Favourite Photo Ever. Sunshine With Her Baby, Bonnie

#37

It Was A Foggy But Beautiful Morning And We Decided To Have A Photo Shoot

It Was A Foggy But Beautiful Morning And We Decided To Have A Photo Shoot

#38

His Color Right Now - In The Fall He's Always White Dotted But This Is The First Time He Is So Yellowish On Ours

His Color Right Now - In The Fall He's Always White Dotted But This Is The First Time He Is So Yellowish On Ours

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
3 hours ago

The Fjord horse, Norwegian breed

#39

Patch Long Reining, He Loves His Work

Patch Long Reining, He Loves His Work

Having him from 5 months old and training him, watching him grow has truly been the best experience.

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
8 minutes ago

He's amazing

#40

Did I Learn To Crochet Just So I Could Make A Purple Beanie For My Horse? Definitely

Did I Learn To Crochet Just So I Could Make A Purple Beanie For My Horse? Definitely

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I love it

#41

Sodak



#42

Anya And I Watched Our Last Sunset Together Yesterday. My Heart Is Shattered

Anya And I Watched Our Last Sunset Together Yesterday. My Heart Is Shattered

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I’m so sorry. Rest In Peace beauty

#43

Accidentally Caught This Awesome Pic. Feels Like The Four Horses Of The Apocalypse On A Steam Roll

Accidentally Caught This Awesome Pic. Feels Like The Four Horses Of The Apocalypse On A Steam Roll

#44

Rocco, Our New Welsh Stallion

Rocco, Our New Welsh Stallion

#45

Superstar Tesoro

Superstar Tesoro

Tesoro RW is ready for his new job and new person to love him!! Tesoro is ready to take care of his new kid in the 3ft hunters. Send us a message if your looking for a great Hunter to lease!

#46

In The Summer Garden

In The Summer Garden

#47

Love Is In The Air…

Love Is In The Air…

#48

Tinker Teddy

Tinker Teddy

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Lovely braids

#49

Beverly

Beverly

#50

My King

My King

#51

This Is My Horse Oreo

This Is My Horse Oreo

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Awww Oreo

#52

Not Many Horses On Here, So Here’s My 16.3 Hand Arabian-Saddlebred Mare

Not Many Horses On Here, So Here’s My 16.3 Hand Arabian-Saddlebred Mare

#53

My 19 Year Old Arabian Gelding

My 19 Year Old Arabian Gelding

#54

My Horse Wants To Say Hi

My Horse Wants To Say Hi

#55

Horses

Horses

So, I'm out on a farm working yesterday, and the farmer tells me to make sure to keep the gates chained so the horses don't get out. Didn't see any horses on my way in, but as I was finishing up and walked out of the shop, they they were waiting for me right outside the door. Weren't terribly interested in pats, more interested in trying to nibble on my hands and coat. Then they helped me put my tools away and ran off over the hill.

#56

My Beautiful Girl, Tana

My Beautiful Girl, Tana

#57

Every Girl Has That One Special Horse

Every Girl Has That One Special Horse

#58

3rd Day In The World

3rd Day In The World

#59

I Have The Honor Of Cutting The Fjord Manes At Work

I Have The Honor Of Cutting The Fjord Manes At Work

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Gorgeous!

#60

13hh Giantess At 7 Months

13hh Giantess At 7 Months

#61

Horses Living In Extreme Iceland Conditions

Horses Living In Extreme Iceland Conditions

#62

My Beautiful Horses Posing For A Picture

My Beautiful Horses Posing For A Picture

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
4 minutes ago

HAHA! The one in the back laughing

#63

Are Ponies Allowed? These Are My Family's Foals This Year: Marie, Maxim, Merida And Memphis

Are Ponies Allowed? These Are My Family's Foals This Year: Marie, Maxim, Merida And Memphis

#64

She Is Such A Model When There Is A Camera Around

She Is Such A Model When There Is A Camera Around

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
4 minutes ago

She’s so gorgeous

#65

Happy Valentine’s Day In The Grand Tetons

Happy Valentine’s Day In The Grand Tetons

#66

Yesterday Before Our Trail Ride, Looking Cute As Always

Yesterday Before Our Trail Ride, Looking Cute As Always

#67

My Pretty Boy

My Pretty Boy

#68

This Is Pearly. It’s Been Four Years Since She’s Gone And I Miss Her More Than Anything In This World

This Is Pearly. It’s Been Four Years Since She’s Gone And I Miss Her More Than Anything In This World

#69

Just Had To Get This Cute Picture In The Meadow Near Our Yard During Our Early Morning Hack

Just Had To Get This Cute Picture In The Meadow Near Our Yard During Our Early Morning Hack

#70

My Dog Saying Hello To The Grasspuppy

My Dog Saying Hello To The Grasspuppy

#71

Thoughts On My Horse

Thoughts On My Horse

#72

First Trotting In Our New Boarding House And We Discovered New Paths Again

First Trotting In Our New Boarding House And We Discovered New Paths Again

#73

Fella Fenomenal

Fella Fenomenal

#74

Flash - Our 10yo Clydesdale Who Was Our First Horse And We Backed Him Ourselves

Flash - Our 10yo Clydesdale Who Was Our First Horse And We Backed Him Ourselves

#75

So Much Love For This Great Guy

So Much Love For This Great Guy

#76

My Horse Fáraó

My Horse Fáraó

#77

A Little Bit Of This One Today

A Little Bit Of This One Today

#78

My Second Baby

My Second Baby

#79

I Could Not Have Asked For A More Beautiful Day To Test My New Phone Cam

I Could Not Have Asked For A More Beautiful Day To Test My New Phone Cam

#80

Hello

Hello

#81

These Two Are So Sweet Together. It’s A Lot Easier When You Can Play With Them At The Same Time

These Two Are So Sweet Together. It’s A Lot Easier When You Can Play With Them At The Same Time