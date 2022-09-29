174 Moments When Horses Were Captured In All Their Power And Beauty
A couple of years ago I happened to work on a filming set with a group of horse handlers. Of course, I had seen horses before and even been in close contact with them, but it was these three weeks of working together that made me fully appreciate how amazing these animals are.
No doubt, everybody knows that there are various horse breeds. But did you know that each horse has its own character? Some of them are very active and curious; others can be shy and keep to themselves. Usually, each breed has its specific characteristics that define the horse’s color, height, and other things about its appearance, but sometimes nature decides to play a game, giving us some never-seen-before, unique horses. And ponies are a whole different story! Some people think it’s just one breed, but in fact, ponies have a great number of their own breeds.
People domesticated horses a very long time ago. First, they were helpers in the household, doing heavy chores. But as humankind progressed and survival was not the only thing on our mind, people started appreciating the beauty and incredible intelligence horses have. Today most horse owners pay huge attention to the way their horses look. They even started organizing exhibitions where they would showcase gorgeous and sometimes downright exotic horses.
If you ask horse specialists or just people who love horses which breed is the most beautiful horse in the world, the answers will greatly vary. This is understandable as it is just a matter of taste, and in reality, every horse is a beautiful horse.
Whether you are a horse enthusiast, a professional, or simply love them, we hope you enjoy this collection of pictures of beautiful horses we have compiled for you.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Friend’s Horse Showing Off His New Plushy. He Is Very Proud Of It
My Brother's Horse Amigo Joe Drinking At Sunrise In The Mountains Of Montana
The Golden Horse Of Turkmenistan
Frederik The Great
Frederik is officially the world's most handsome horse.
Neighbor's Horse Always Comes To Greet Me When He Sees Me
I don't want a horse but a neighbor with a horse who does this.
He's So Fluffy I'm Gonna Die
This handsome boy came looking for snuggles on my recent trip to Iceland! He's a full sized horse; not a pony and these guys are only fluffy in winter!
I love miniature horses. They do get so fluffy in wintertime
My Cousin Told Her Horse To Smile
Icelandic Horse
This Horse Has Beautiful Hair
Ísafold, One Of Our Icelandic Foals Born This Summer
Could She Be Any More Perfect?
One Of The Best Photos I’ve Ever Taken. A Friend Riding Our Horse Lucy
My Two Black Beauties
Wallace And I Enjoyed The Perfect Evening Together
There’s something special about sitting in a pasture full of horses, listening to them eat, and watching the sun go down.
He’s So Handsome
Curly-Haired Horse
It could be suffering from Cushings disease, sadly fatal but can be managed to ease any pain
The Spotted Wonder! My New (Hopefully) Polo Pony, Horse For My Daughter
Cute Picture I Took A While Ago Of Two Loving Horses
Sometimes He Looks Unreal
Good Morning Jameson! Friesian Stallion
After Losing Myself, I Found Freedom In Horses
I Enjoy Taking Photographs Of The Friesian Year Round In All Weather
Those Soft Eyes, I’m So In Love With
Finally My Boy Agreed To A Nice Picture With Ears Forward! He Doesn't Look Close To 23, I Think. Anyone Else With Appys?
My Handsome Man Turns 24 Today! He'll Definitely Get Some Extra Carrots Later
The Boys Satisfied With Their Grooming Service
Want To Play?
I Took A Picture Of A Horse Running Wild In Mexico
I Took A Picture Of A Horse In Ecuador
Glamour Shot Of This Beauty Sales Horse
Horse In The Sunset
My Pretty Lease Girl Caramel
Spotted This Beauty In The Mourne Mountains, Northern Ireland
My Pretty Eyed Girl. She Basically Poses For Every Photo I Take Of Her
My Favourite Photo Ever. Sunshine With Her Baby, Bonnie
It Was A Foggy But Beautiful Morning And We Decided To Have A Photo Shoot
His Color Right Now - In The Fall He's Always White Dotted But This Is The First Time He Is So Yellowish On Ours
Patch Long Reining, He Loves His Work
Having him from 5 months old and training him, watching him grow has truly been the best experience.
Did I Learn To Crochet Just So I Could Make A Purple Beanie For My Horse? Definitely
Sodak
Anya And I Watched Our Last Sunset Together Yesterday. My Heart Is Shattered
Accidentally Caught This Awesome Pic. Feels Like The Four Horses Of The Apocalypse On A Steam Roll
Rocco, Our New Welsh Stallion
Superstar Tesoro
Tesoro RW is ready for his new job and new person to love him!! Tesoro is ready to take care of his new kid in the 3ft hunters. Send us a message if your looking for a great Hunter to lease!
In The Summer Garden
Love Is In The Air…
Tinker Teddy
Beverly
My King
This Is My Horse Oreo
Not Many Horses On Here, So Here’s My 16.3 Hand Arabian-Saddlebred Mare
My 19 Year Old Arabian Gelding
My Horse Wants To Say Hi
Horses
So, I'm out on a farm working yesterday, and the farmer tells me to make sure to keep the gates chained so the horses don't get out. Didn't see any horses on my way in, but as I was finishing up and walked out of the shop, they they were waiting for me right outside the door. Weren't terribly interested in pats, more interested in trying to nibble on my hands and coat. Then they helped me put my tools away and ran off over the hill.