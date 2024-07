ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Ceccon, aka “The Shark,” became a breakout star at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, not just because he stepped on the podium twice but also because of his physical appearance. According to social media, the gold and bronze 2024 Olympic medalist’s accidental wardrobe malfunction made him look like a “Calvin Klein model.”

The 23-year-old claimed bronze in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay on the opening night of the competition on Saturday (July 27), stunning fans as he waved with an exposed bottom midriff.

“I just watched Thomas Ceccon win a gold medal for 100M backstroke so he’s not only hot but also an Olympic gold medallist,” a viewer wrote on social media.

A person commented: “The Italian swimmer Ceccon probably has a modeling contract.”

Thomas Ceccon, aka “The Shark,” became a breakout star at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Share icon

Image credits: Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages

Share icon

Image credits: ceccon_thomas

“Thomas Ceccon gets an increase in insta followers every 4 years,” a netizen added.

On TikTok, a woman shared: “What is the deal with the Italian swimming team at the Olympics looking like Calvin Klein models?”

A separate TikTok user, who attended the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay, showed a video of Thomas after the medal ceremony and said that she would “swipe right” on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just because he stepped on the podium twice but also because of his physical appearance

Share icon

Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

“Died and went to heaven actually,” she wrote in her video’s caption.

With Thomas’ popularity gaining momentum, his historic 100m backstroke gold medal win on Monday (July 29) continued to ignite praise, as another video posted on TikTok included the caption, “POV: you’re just a girl trying to watch the Olympics,” over a clip of the Italian athlete splashing the water after he won gold in his race.

Share icon

Image credits: Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/Getty Images

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan penned: “‘Olympics’ next top model and gold medallist; Thomas Ceccon.

“No wonder he won, that jawline probably split the water in half when he dove in.”

“Thomas Ceccon is so beautiful,” a cybernaut stated.

The gold and bronze 2024 Olympic medalist’s accidental wardrobe malfunction made him look like a “Calvin Klein model”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jari Pestelacci/Getty Images

An observer noted: “All American patriotism leaving my body when Thomas Ceccon is on my screen.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Holy smokes.”

The Vicenza native became the first of his nation to win a medal in the event, while Chinese swimmer Xu Jiayu took the silver medal and Team USA’s Ryan Murphy took the bronze, People reported on Tuesday (July 30).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceccon Thomas (@ceccon_thomas)

“I prepared this final down to the smallest detail,” Thomas told Rai Italia on Tuesday. “I’m so happy and very excited.”

The sportsman was nicknamed “The Shark” for his speed in the water, his notable determination, and his height of 1.97 meters.

“You have to be good, then your luck also counts,” Thomas commented on his teammate Nicolò Martinenghis’ gold medal, which he won at the Men’s 100m Breaststroke on Sunday (28 July).

Thomas claimed bronze in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay on July 27, stunning fans as he waved with an exposed bottom midriff

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ceccon_thomas

Thomas’ parents are also athletes. His father, Loris, is a pentathlete, and his mother, Giola, is a roller skating champion.

“When I was a kid I used to go to training with Alberto (his coach) by car,” the Olympian recalled. “He asked me what my dream was, I said to win the Olympics and he said ‘Calm down, one thing at a time.’ As a kid, I knew I could win it.”

Speaking to Rai, Thomas admitted that he was “emotional” on the podium.

Share icon

Image credits: ceccon_thomas

He said, “It hadn’t happened to me at the World Championships, but here there’s a race every four years, if you make a mistake you’ve lost everything.

“It’s about tenths, I did the race that had to be done.

“In the mixed race, I’ll try to manage it differently.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas will swim again in the Men’s 200m Backstroke event at the Paris La Defense Arena on Wednesday (July 31) at 11:21 CET.

“There should be a calendar Olympic swimmers edition,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT