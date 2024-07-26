Snoop Dogg Carries Olympic Torch For Paris 2024 Games As "Special Correspondent"

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper star Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance on the final stage of the 2024 Olympic Torch Relay in Paris. The artist was seen carrying the flames through the streets of Saint-Denis, Paris on July 26, 2024, marking the beginning of the Olympics.

The 52-year-old dressed for the occasion in full sports gear and began walking surrounded by security guards while saluting and blowing kisses to the crowd.

He continued to smile and dance while holding a long, bronze-colored torch, eventually reuniting with the rest of the final torchbearers charged with igniting the cauldron that officially opens the 33rd edition of the sports competition.

Image credits: Getty/Sina Schuldt/

Snoop Dogg will also be a regular host on Primetime in Paris, a companion show by NBC serving as a “special correspondent” and airing every day of the event after the competitions are over at 7:30 pm ET.

Fans can expect to see Snoop interacting with Team USA athletes, such as Simone Biles and their families, while sharing their struggles and triumphs with viewers in a lighthearted but informative manner. The rapper will also take regular tours through the country providing a first-person perspective of the atmosphere surrounding the Olympics.

Image credits: Pool/Getty

Image credits: Pool/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is only the latest of a long list of celebrities that have had the honor of bearing the Olympic torch and igniting the cauldron that signals the start of the event, joining a long list of stars including actors, sports icons, politicians and even Great Britain’s Royal Family.

Ellen DeGeneres

Image credits: Warshaw/Getty

The popular talk-show host was part of the torch relay of the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics.

The event saw the full attendance of all countries with a National Olympic Committee for the first time since 1996, and marked the first occasion athletes from countries such as Chile, Taipei, Dominican Republic, Georgia, and Israel won Olympic gold

Sylvester Stallone

Image credits: Warshaw/Getty

The Rocky star joined DeGeneres as a torchbearer kicking off the event by running across Venice Beach, California with the symbol of the games on June 16, 2004.



“It’s the proudest moment of my life,” said the actor before starting his jog. “I just hope I can live up to what this flame represents, which is honor, dignity, and a never-say-die spirit.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry

Image credits: WPA Pool/Getty

The royal trio greeted the 2012 Olympic torchbearers as they relayed the fire in front of Buckingham Palace in London on July 26 of that year.



The relay saw the torch go through a number of famous landmarks such as the Houses of Parliament, Hyde Park, and 10 Downing street, spending two days in the city to finally arrive at its cauldron, marking the start of the London games.

Will.I.Am

Image credits: LOCOG /Getty

Also participating in the London 2012 relay was fellow musician Will. I. Am of Black Eyed Peas fame, who preceded Snoop Dogg as a songwriter tasked with lighting the olympic cauldron.



His bearing of the torch sparked some controversy as the music producer took the time to write a tweet on his phone before starting his jog.



“’I remember in 1984 the Olympics in Los Angeles, me being a little Will watching it on TV wishing I could be at the Olympic Games,” he said in an interview with Daily Mail.

Halle Berry

Image credits: Richard Bord/Getty

The oscar-winning actress joined Snoop Dogg in having the honor of carrying the fire for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Her jog began in Cannes accompanied by the director of the eponymous Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, on July 16, 2024. She lit the torch while standing on the red carpet steps of Palais des Festivals, while dressed in full white and greeting her fans.

Muhammad Ali

Image credits: Michael Cooper/Getty

Having previously earned an olympic gold medal for the boxing light heavyweight division at the 1960 Summer Olympics, Ali returned to the event for its 1996 Atlanta edition.

He bravely held the torch that ultimately lit the cauldron, while dealing with signs of Parkinson’s disease, a condition he developed while active in 1970, and was officially diagnosed with in 1984.

Venus & Serena Williams

Image credits: Todd Warshaw/Getty

The tennis superstars participated in the relay during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics, held in Utah, United States.



The sisters had previously won four gold medals at the Sidney, Beijing, and London editions of the Olympics, with each winning gold in singles once and then three more times as a team.

John Legend

Image credits: LOCOG /Getty

Another songwriter to join the list is John Legend, who held the torch during the 2012 London Summer Olympics.



The People Magazine’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive, was spotted among many celebrities who attended the inauguration of this year’s 2024 Paris Olympics, accompanied by his wife and TV presenter, Chrissy Teigen.

Jamie Oliver

Image credits: LOCOG /Getty

Joining Legend for the 2012 Olympics was chef Jamie Oliver who was tasked with carrying the fire through Newport, Essex.



The celebrity ran while it was raining, smiling and waving to his fans while wet, successfully seeing the torch relayed on his 50th day being passed on through the country.

Salma Hayek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

The 54-year-old actress looked her best while brandishing the torch during the 2024 Paris Olympics ceremonial event.



“I had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity,” she wrote on an Instagram post on July 23, 2024. “As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics.”

