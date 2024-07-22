Simone Biles Posts Photo Of U.S. Gymnastics Team In Their Uniforms After Arriving In Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States’ gymnastics team has landed in Paris ready to take on the Olympics and take back home gold and glory.

Multi-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and her team shared photos on her Instagram, showing the team in high spirits and decked out in their uniforms prepared to train in what appears to be a French gym.

The Instagram update comes after a TikTok video posted by the athlete to announce the team’s departure to Paris after their last practice run in the United States. In the clip, the team is shown performing a variety of routines, having fun and laughing.

Highlights The United States gymnastics team has landed in Paris ready to take on the Olympics and bring back gold.

Simone Biles shared photos on Instagram showing the team in high spirits and ready to train in a French gym.

Simone Biles will face tough competition from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and China's Qiu Qiyuan for the top medal.

Olympic champion Simone Biles shared a photo on Instagram that shows the United States team powdered and ready to win gold once again

Share icon

Image credits: simonebiles

The 27-year-old champion appeared posing with her teammates, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and newcomer Hezly Rivera in their uniforms, ready to practice for the upcoming sporting event.

Fans reacted with excitement at the pictures, wishing them luck and labeling them as an inspiration for young women all over the world.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: simonebiles

“This is the representation I want to see for our country! Get it girls!” said one fan.

Not even locals could contain their excitement as one comment added, “I’m French but still rooting for you, you are so inspiring Simone! Good luck for the Olympics!”

Not pictured but still in the team are replacement members Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong who also traveled to the French capital. Other replacement athletes include Kaliya Lincoln and Tiana Sumanasekera, who did not join them on their trip this time around.

Featuring reigning all-around champion Sunisa Lee and an all-star team of talented gymnasts, the United States gymnastics team appears to be in top condition to compete

Share icon

Image credits: simonebiles

The team had a golden run in 2012 and 2016 for the women’s individual all-around, when they were able to consistently take home the highest prize of those years’ Olympics.

Last year, the team came up in second place, winning only the silver medal, which has fueled the girls’ ambition of winning gold once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: simonebiles

In other categories, the U.S. team won medals in each of the individual events, with reigning individual all-around champion Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles taking bronze in uneven bars and the balance beam, respectively, MyKayla Skinner taking silver in vault, and Jade Carey taking gold on the floor.

Simone Biles is expected to face tough competition as Brazil and China put forward their own top-level contenders for the gold medal

Share icon

Image credits: simonebiles

Despite the top-talent on board, the competition is as fierce as ever, with the teams from Brazil and China being the greatest threats to Simone’s ambitions, according to analysts.

Brazil, in particular, claimed silver at last year’s Olympics. Their top athlete, Rebeca Andrade, is expected to fight Biles for the gold medal. China, on the other hand, is placing their bets on Qiu Qiyuan, the 2023 Asian Championships champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the face of a difficult contest, Simone Biles is supported not only by her very talented team, but also by her husband, Jonathan Owens. The 28-year-old NFL player expressed his excitement, noting how proud he is of her dedication and consistency.

Fans all around the world have taken to social media to cheer for the young stars, with brands like Powerade already making fortunate predictions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

“This photo smells like a gold medal. We can’t wait to see you in action, it’s going to be memorable,” wrote Powerade’s official Instagram account.

The official account of Barbie also joined in with a “Let’s go girls!”

The outpouring of support wasn’t limited to the United States, as fans from all around the world wrote their words of encouragement.

“Wonderful! Sending a hug from Chile,” said one fan from Latin America. “I’m from Venezuela, I admire you all so much!” added another.

“Sending love from the UK! Such courage and strength, you are just incredible!” commented one fan from above the equator.

Other users also mentioned how Biles’ Netflix documentary turned them into fans, wishing her the best in the upcoming event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I loved your documentary on Netflix. You are such an inspiration!” Said one fan.

Fans all around the world have joined to wish the young women the best for the upcoming competition on June 27th, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT