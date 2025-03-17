ADVERTISEMENT

Du Huzhen, a loyal Chinese woman from the Guizhou Province, China, passed away at the age of 103 in her home on March 8.

Waiting for her husband to return for 80 years, the woman refused to remarry and told her family that he “promised to come back.”

Du Huzhen said, “He promised to come back, and I waited until the last moment”

Image credits: 163

Image credits: 163

According to JF Daily’s report, the old woman had been tenacious and loyal throughout her life and had spent more than 80 years guarding her old house while looking forward to the return of her husband, Huang Junfu.

Before her passing, the Centenarian held an old pillow cover in her hand that she used when she got married in 1940. According to her family, she has never remarried, keeping a watch over her house while waiting for her husband.

She said, “He promised to come back, and I waited until the last moment.” Her family shared that Du Huzhen passed away peacefully as if she saw herself reuniting with her husband.

Soon after their marriage, Huang Junfu left Du Huzhen to join the army



Image credits: 163

Image credits: 163

Du Huzhen married Huang Junfu in 1940 at the age of 19. Soon after their marriage, Huang joined the army and left to fight in battles across the country. The woman found her husband and stayed with him as he did his military service in 1943, but she had to return home after becoming pregnant with the couple’s son.

Days after their son Huang Fachang’s birth, Huang Junfu returned home to deal with his mother’s funeral. That was the last time he was seen by his family.

Du worked hard to make ends meet and provide for her family

Image credits: jfdaily

Image credits: 163

Du was left to raise her son alone, trying to make ends meet. She turned down marriage proposals, saying, “What if he returns someday?”

According to SCMP’s report, she supported the family by doing farm work during the day and weaving straw sandals and cloth in the evening. Huang Fachang became a teacher in the late 1970s and passed away in 2022.

Du’s granddaughter Huang Liying said her grandmother was optimistic. “Grandma is illiterate, and she lived a hard life. But she was always optimistic,” she shared.

“She told my father and us siblings to study hard and to make contributions to the country and the society when growing up,” she added.

The last letter from Huang Junfu came in 1952

Image credits: 163

Her husband sent letters from time to time, but they stopped with his last letter, which came in 1952.

Huang Junfu’s last letter said, “For Fachang’s education, you should let him attach importance to studying no matter how poor the family is. There will definitely be some time for our reunion.”

The paper he used showed that he was working at a Chinese construction company in Malaysia at the time. According to documents from a government department in Zunyi County that handles overseas Chinese affairs, Huang Junfu settled in Malaysia in 1950 before moving to Singapore years later.

Du’s family will keep searching for her husband to fulfill her wishes

Image credits: 163

Image credits: 七七说娱

No other information was found about the man’s whereabouts. The family shared that even though they tried to search for Huang Junfu through various methods, including posting notices in newspapers, using online platforms, sharing the news on television, and investigating likely locations, nothing came up.

Her family shared that they will try to fulfill Du’s wishes and keep looking for Huang Junfu and his descendants.

Online users reacted to Du Huzhen’s story

