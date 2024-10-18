“Doesn’t Look Like A Veteran To Me”: Vietnam Boomer Stunned To See A Young Veteran, Gets Humbled

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 2023, there are more than 18 million military veterans in the U.S. And while the average age of a veteran is 58 years, the face of America’s veteran population is changing. Sometimes, even the older veterans themselves might forget that you don’t have to be 50+ years old to be a veteran.

Recently, a younger U.S. ex-military man shared a story of his encounter with an older veteran. The elder didn’t believe the guy had the right to park in the space designated for veterans, thinking he was too young. The author then reminded him that not all U.S. military veterans fought in Vietnam.

Bored Panda reached out to the author of this story, u/topogillo69, and he kindly agreed to have a chat with us about this encounter. Read his thoughts below!

Although most of us think most war veterans are elderly, the face of the U.S. veteran population is changing

This relatively young veteran had to explain to an older veteran that not all vets are old

The author also shared some history of his military service

Image credits: topogillo69

The author explains that warfare has changed a lot since the times these old-timers were serving

The OP tells Bored Panda that he hasn’t experienced many incidents like this. “Honestly, the event I described on Reddit was the only time I’ve had that happen,” he says. “I still benefit from being a white male with a short haircut. But from friends (especially female) and the comments on the post, it clearly happens a lot to other veterans.”

Still, he has seen many people act surprised upon learning that he’s a veteran. “I’m a smaller-framed person, so I don’t fit the Hollywood look of a soldier or an Airman. I think people just don’t understand how the nature of warfare has changed.”

“The need for ‘front line’ troops that everyone plays in video games isn’t as high anymore,” the author explains. “There’s a lot more technology and stand-off, long-range engagements in warfare now. Look at the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders are using explosive FPV drones to great effect.”

“Some of the most deadly soldiers on the battlefield are women who have never physically fought anyone,” the veteran points out. “In the U.S., one of our greatest capabilities is our logistics. Most civilians don’t understand how critical that is to warfare, and we are better at it than anyone else in the history of humanity.”

“As far as age, I don’t feel like that’s as common. There are new veterans being made all the time,” the OP emphasizes. “Most military work is a young person’s game. Many do 4-6 years and get out, and that’s fine and honorable. Someone who thinks all veterans are boomers or in their 50s clearly isn’t paying attention or thinking critically.”

The OP says veterans have the right to stand up for themselves when someone tries to diminish the value of the service to their country

In terms of how to respond to reactions like the one in the story, the OP says it all depends on the person. “There’s a range of what I would consider acceptable options, from ignoring and moving on to directly confronting and shaming,” he told us.

“Certainly, my response has generated a lot of discussion. When the Boomer showed embarrassment and remorse, I was polite and let him share a couple of stories. I wanted to stand up for myself and also educate a clearly uninformed person.”

“But, ultimately, it’s up to the individual to decide,” u/topogillo69 believes. “Veterans are not a monolith, nor are service members. Everyone sees their time differently and what is appropriate is up to them in that situation.”

“No matter what though, your honorable service was to your country, and no one has the right to demean, dismiss, or question the value of it,” the OP emphasizes.

He also enjoys other perks that are available to veterans and urges fellow ex-military men and women to do the same

We were curious to know what life was like for u/topogillo69 after returning home. “My transition to civilian life was overall really good,” the Redditor tells us. “I had already lined up a job and a transfer to the Air National Guard (ANG). So, there wasn’t too much stress.”

“The process can be intimidating, but [I] had plenty of friends who had recently made the transition out to help and support me. I have no regrets from my time in Active Duty,” the man says. “The life experiences made me a better person, even when it was tough.”

Designated parking at Lowe’s isn’t the only perk the Redditor now has as a military veteran. “The VA home loan helped me secure a wonderful home for my family, the VA healthcare has been first-rate for me,” the author goes on.

“And the GI Bill I was able to transfer to my children so they can do two years of college or tech school for free and not be as burdened with student loans that I was.” The Redditor himself didn’t enroll in college until after the military.

“If you’re a veteran, make sure you’re using the resources you earned. VA home loans, the GI Bill, disability, and healthcare,” u/topogillo69 says. “There are people out there who can help you navigate the complexities and paperwork, just reach out. My hearing aids are top-of-the-line and make a huge difference in my relationships and personal life, but I waited almost two years after I left AD to get them, and I wish now I hadn’t.”

“For those still in the military, when it’s time to leave, consider the National Guard or Air National Guard,” the OP recommends. “You don’t give up any of your VA benefits, but can still serve, get a paycheck, and serve part-time. The stress level is much lower and you have far more say in what you do.”

"Does he think our military disappeared after Vietnam?" people wondered in the comments

Some other veterans also shared similar stories

