Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”
We all worry about the privacy of our personal data in this day and age. However, Baby Boomers are particularly concerned about digital security, Euromonitor found in 2022. In fact, one in ten people over the age of 55 avoid online shopping because they’re worried about companies sharing and selling their personal information. And while taking precautions is commendable, you sometimes need to disclose at least some things about yourself.
Like when you’re making an appointment at a doctor’s office. You have to give them your name – otherwise, the receptionist won’t be able to register you, right? Well, this boomer didn’t think so. She refused to give out her name and went on a 20-minute altercation with the receptionist, insisting that her information should be “in the system.” Frustrated beyond reason, the receptionist decided to share the story with people online.
Making an appointment by phone can be hard for Boomers too, not just for Millennials and Gen Zers
Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
This receptionist butted heads with a boomer who refused to disclose her name because she feared for her privacy
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous_girl1227
People ridiculed the lady for making a simple registration for an appointment so hard
Many people shared similar stories where they had a hard time dealing with the older generation
Surely the phone has number recognition, so maybe she assumed you could just look her up that way. I certainly would (although I wouldn't be a díck about it).
"I hate boomers and old people in general". Says it all. If you're like that, then healthcare is not the profession for you. I am so sick of this whole "Boomers are bad, they ruined the world for us" fight against younger people. So, what are you going to do when you get old? Or are you going to set up a system like Logan's Run? I'm sure most millennials would drag their old parents out into the snow to die if they could. I'd rather put up with boomers than the whinging, milquetoast millennials.
Surely the phone has number recognition, so maybe she assumed you could just look her up that way. I certainly would (although I wouldn't be a díck about it).
"I hate boomers and old people in general". Says it all. If you're like that, then healthcare is not the profession for you. I am so sick of this whole "Boomers are bad, they ruined the world for us" fight against younger people. So, what are you going to do when you get old? Or are you going to set up a system like Logan's Run? I'm sure most millennials would drag their old parents out into the snow to die if they could. I'd rather put up with boomers than the whinging, milquetoast millennials.
29
3