Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

We all worry about the privacy of our personal data in this day and age. However, Baby Boomers are particularly concerned about digital security, Euromonitor found in 2022. In fact, one in ten people over the age of 55 avoid online shopping because they’re worried about companies sharing and selling their personal information. And while taking precautions is commendable, you sometimes need to disclose at least some things about yourself.

Like when you’re making an appointment at a doctor’s office. You have to give them your name – otherwise, the receptionist won’t be able to register you, right? Well, this boomer didn’t think so. She refused to give out her name and went on a 20-minute altercation with the receptionist, insisting that her information should be “in the system.” Frustrated beyond reason, the receptionist decided to share the story with people online.

Making an appointment by phone can be hard for Boomers too, not just for Millennials and Gen Zers

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This receptionist butted heads with a boomer who refused to disclose her name because she feared for her privacy

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Image credits: anonymous_girl1227

People ridiculed the lady for making a simple registration for an appointment so hard

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people shared similar stories where they had a hard time dealing with the older generation

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
ekmanjosefin avatar
Jozzy
Jozzy
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this even a story, sounds like just about every day dealing with the general public. And it comes from all ages, not just boomers. I wouldn't even say they're nearly as bad as the silent generation.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
boredpanda1_3 avatar
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely the phone has number recognition, so maybe she assumed you could just look her up that way. I certainly would (although I wouldn't be a díck about it).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I hate boomers and old people in general". Says it all. If you're like that, then healthcare is not the profession for you. I am so sick of this whole "Boomers are bad, they ruined the world for us" fight against younger people. So, what are you going to do when you get old? Or are you going to set up a system like Logan's Run? I'm sure most millennials would drag their old parents out into the snow to die if they could. I'd rather put up with boomers than the whinging, milquetoast millennials.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
ekmanjosefin avatar
Jozzy
Jozzy
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this even a story, sounds like just about every day dealing with the general public. And it comes from all ages, not just boomers. I wouldn't even say they're nearly as bad as the silent generation.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
boredpanda1_3 avatar
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely the phone has number recognition, so maybe she assumed you could just look her up that way. I certainly would (although I wouldn't be a díck about it).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I hate boomers and old people in general". Says it all. If you're like that, then healthcare is not the profession for you. I am so sick of this whole "Boomers are bad, they ruined the world for us" fight against younger people. So, what are you going to do when you get old? Or are you going to set up a system like Logan's Run? I'm sure most millennials would drag their old parents out into the snow to die if they could. I'd rather put up with boomers than the whinging, milquetoast millennials.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda