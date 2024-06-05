Lady Refuses To Give Her Name For Appointment, Demands Receptionist Just Find Her “In The System”

ADVERTISEMENT

We all worry about the privacy of our personal data in this day and age. However, Baby Boomers are particularly concerned about digital security, Euromonitor found in 2022. In fact, one in ten people over the age of 55 avoid online shopping because they’re worried about companies sharing and selling their personal information. And while taking precautions is commendable, you sometimes need to disclose at least some things about yourself.

Like when you’re making an appointment at a doctor’s office. You have to give them your name – otherwise, the receptionist won’t be able to register you, right? Well, this boomer didn’t think so. She refused to give out her name and went on a 20-minute altercation with the receptionist, insisting that her information should be “in the system.” Frustrated beyond reason, the receptionist decided to share the story with people online.

Making an appointment by phone can be hard for Boomers too, not just for Millennials and Gen Zers

Share icon

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This receptionist butted heads with a boomer who refused to disclose her name because she feared for her privacy

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: anonymous_girl1227

People ridiculed the lady for making a simple registration for an appointment so hard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people shared similar stories where they had a hard time dealing with the older generation