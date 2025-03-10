ADVERTISEMENT

It seems some people will do just about anything for five seconds of fame, a lot of likes, a little bit of fortune. And maybe even a free lunch or lipstick. We often read or hear about social media influencers behaving badly. Or having bouts of insanity. There are those who think the rules don’t apply to them, ones who blatantly ask for free stuff, and others who expect princess treatment because “Do you know who I am?” I think it’s safe to say, regardless of your job, whether you’re a doctor or an “influencer,” there’s a certain level of professionalism with which you should conduct yourself. Unless of course, you don’t want to be taken seriously.

People have been sharing photos of influencers in the wild, caught in acts that, quite frankly, they should be ashamed of. From flattening fields of daisies for the perfect pic, to renting sets so they can pretend to take private jet flights... Yes, really. Some of the behavior truly boggles the mind.

Bored Panda has managed to unearth receipts of the utmost acts of influencer insanity, just in case you needed any more proof that the world is going bananas. We also spoke to influencer marketing expert Olivia Savage about the correct way to conduct yourself in the industry. She’s the Senior Marketing Strategist of Creator Growth and Engagement for partnership management platform impact.com.

#1

Being This Desperate For Attention

An entitled influencer doing acrobatics in an airplane aisle, causing disruption during the flight.

influencersinthewild Report

    #2

    "Influencers" Blocking Traffic On The Brooklyn Bridge For The Photos

    Influencer posing dangerously on bridge for a photo, with heavy traffic below.

    AristonD Report

    #3

    "Influencer" Using A Municipal Fountain For Her Photo Shoot

    Entitled influencers pose in a fountain for photos, showcasing infuriating behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wait till that heifer finds out how much chlorine is typically in that water.

    Love them or hate them, social media influencers are here to stay. According to investment banking company Goldman Sachs, ​​the influencer industry is worth approximately $250 billion, and is expected to grow to nearly $500 billion by 2027.

    One recent survey conducted by influencer marketing agency IZEA found that 79% of people polled had bought a product after seeing an influencer use it. It goes without saying that social media influencers have become valuable to businesses and brands in the digital age, and can be extremely beneficial.

    Problems pop up when the few bad apples take things too far, using their influencer “clout” to try and get away with whatever they want, as if the rules of society don't apply to them.
    #4

    Signs Are Not For Me

    Entitled influencers taking photos by the fountain despite a sign prohibiting it, showcasing disregard for rules.

    Luzipher Report

    #5

    Not How Strawberries Work

    Influencer picking strawberries from a tree, in a pink dress, with text about nature and love in a lush green setting.

    StringShred10D Report

    #6

    These Social Media Influencers Are Destroying California’s Super Bloom

    Influencer taking selfies in a poppy field causing damage to the flowers.

    PRoy25 Report

    Verena
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Happens to our tulips every year, mostly foreign influencers. Some of the massive fields are now fenced off, which costs the owners a fortune, and police is in action, because they climb the fences. What people don't understand: The tulip onions are a farm product like potatoes or corn. In order to "ripen" the onion, so they can be sold, the tulips have to bloom. If the flower is picked too early, the onion dies. In short, the prkcess is a bit more complex.

    Olivia Savage is an influencer marketing expert, and the Senior Marketing Strategist of Creator Growth and Engagement for partnership management platform impact.com. Savage has tons of experience working with influencers, so it pays to listen to what she says.

    When Bored Panda reached out to her, the expert was more than happy to share her words of wisdom with us, our readers, and anyone who considers themselves an influencer or wants to break into the market.
    #7

    When Influencers Completely Ignore Signs In Nature And Then Proudly Brag About It To Hundreds Of Followers

    Entitled influencer poses in nature, wearing a beanie and plaid shirt, with mountains and trees in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    She Spent $7 On An Ice Cream Cone For An Instagram Picture Then Threw It Away

    Influencer posing by ice cream sign, discarding cones in trash, illustrating entitled behavior.

    fatguytiktok Report

    #9

    "Influencer" Leaves Small Business 1-Star Review For Not Delivering Free Products

    Negative review and bakery's response regarding entitled influencers and collaboration issues.

    circlingsky Report

    Savage cautions that influencers need to remember that they are small-business owners. "You have built a reputation and community around certain common interests, but if you’re not careful about protecting the brand you cultivated, you can lose it all in an instant with poorly thought-out behavior,” warned the expert.

    “Be very careful about burning bridges and abusing the platform you’ve built, because ‘cancel culture’ is still very much alive.”
    #10

    Came Across A Influencer That Promotes Injecting Coffee Up Your Rectum

    Woman lying with legs up against a wall, promoting benefits of coffee, related to infuriating entitled influencers.

    No-Championship3342 Report

    #11

    My Friend Got Shorted By A Pretty Major Influencer

    Chat exchange showcasing infuriating entitled influencers demanding free artwork in exchange for exposure.

    The_amazingluke Report

    Simeon Nevel
    Simeon Nevel
    Simeon Nevel
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    The proper response to the "you'll get exposure" is to ask the person who drew the portraits on the 1, 5, 10 or 20 dollar bill. I bet the person has handled one of those bills hundreds if not thousands of time. All the exposure you could want, up close and personal and I bet not 1 person in a 1000 could name any of the artists involved without using google.

    #12

    Influencer Wants Free Food Because Her Staff Is On Leave

    Text on magenta background showing an influencer's message seeking local restaurant collaborations.

    maruperu Report

    Bored Panda asked Savage whether there's any real benefit for brands when they give freebies to influencers, and she believes there is. "Providing free product gives creators the opportunity to try it out and provide genuine, authentic feedback about what they think," she told us. "Leveraging product gifting as a compensation strategy can be very cost effective, depending on the price point and shipping costs."

    #13

    I Get A Lot Of Dms Daily From Teen TikTok “Stars” Asking For Free Stuff From My Business, And Here’s An Example

    Entitled influencer requests free products, small business denies collaboration.

    dakotaraptors Report

    #14

    This Girl Makes TikTok Videos Of Her Forcibly Hugging, Touching Or Trapping Korean Men. This Is Not Okay Behaviour. In All Videos The Men Are Visibly Uncomfortable

    A couple posing playfully on a busy street, embodying the entitled influencers vibe.

    kimmismitten Report

    #15

    Was Told To Post This Here. Woman Stomped All Over The Plants In This Conservatory For Instagram Shots Despite Staff Repeatedly Asking Her To Stop

    Influencer posing in a botanical garden for a photoshoot.

    Rainy_Day_May Report

    Then we wanted to know whether it's considered rude for an influencer to ask for free stuff. Apparently not... "Our own impact.com research shows that brands love it when creators initiate contact, rather than waiting for the brand to reach out to them," she revealed. "Don't hesitate to reach out to brands you love."
    #16

    This “Fitness Influencer” Posing With His Bare Feet On Dumbells. Motivational Quote Included

    Influencers taking gym selfies, headphones on, seated on workout bench, gym equipment in background.

    OhCrapMyNameIsTooLon Report

    #17

    Ok…. Out Of Touch

    Entitled influencer poses in public, causing a scene, with onlookers watching in amusement and disbelief on a European street.

    Luisa Villafane. Sorry but this is just inconsiderate as hell. Taking pictures in the middle of a crowded street and making people wait…could’ve at least waved the people through if you saw them standing there. All for taking pictures I really don’t care but stop inconveniencing everyone else

    Life_Breadfruit_345 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Making people wait my @ss. I'm an old man, I don't have enough time to waste to stand around while they set up a shot. I'd be the one they were complaining about stepping into the shot.

    #18

    Instagram "Influencers" Are Renting Sets To Pretend They Take Private Flights

    Entitled influencers posing luxuriously inside a private jet, showcasing opulence and exclusivity in the cabin.

    velos85 Report

    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This is so sad and desperate. I mean it all is, but I understand actual location shots a lot more than hiring a fake set and acting like it’s real to your easily influenced followers.

    But Savage says there's a way to go about it. "We have educational content about how to pitch yourself and even a media kit template to help creators craft a winning pitch," offered the expert.

    "Aside from proper grammar and good overall email practices, creators should be sure to provide some information on their content style, primary audience, followership, and any tangible results they've generated for other brand partners. Providing a couple broad ideas for how they'd leverage their free product in promotional content is also a good idea."
    #19

    I Love Instagram Influencers

    Influencer posts from hospital room, promotes lash brand after childbirth, showcasing infuriating entitled influencers.

    VooseLagina Report

    #20

    Influencer Bragging That She Still Uses Her Own Line Of Old, Contaminated Lipsticks, Which Caused Injuries And Infections Upon Product Launch

    Influencer applying lipstick, showcasing entitled behavior in a controversial social media post.

    Hefty_Elderberry1992 Report

    #21

    Influencer In Banggood

    Request from entitled influencer asking for a free keyboard in exchange for social media promotion.

    aura9330 Report

    Not all brands or small businesses are in a position to give away free stuff. But that doesn't mean they can't work with social media influencers, says Savage. "Brands can provide influencers discounts to purchase your product, plus some sort of bonus or performance-based compensation if content they make promoting your product generates sales for your brands," suggests the expert.

    "You can look for creators who are already making organic content about your brand and ask to repurpose or repost their content in exchange for some sort of discount or other reward."
    #22

    This Group Photo

    Group of people posing at Bakkt Theater event, capturing the moment with entitled influencers.

    Canadastani Report

    #23

    To Get Free Food As An “Food Influencer”

    Entitled influencers seeking collaboration, facing polite decline, and posting negative reviews online.

    Alohagrown Report

    #24

    Choosing Beggar Is A “Micro Influencer” Who Will Pay You When She Gets Endorsed

    Micro influencer seeking team collaboration for content creation in Guildford area; unable to pay initially.

    pesky_oncogene Report

    According to impact.com, theoretically, anyone who self-identifies as a trendsetter or plugs a product on social media can be considered an 'influencer.' "But what sets influencers apart from the 'average Joe' is the quantifiable amount of clout they wield with their followers. What's even more valuable than their number of followers is the trust their audiences place in them," explains the company's Product Marketing Manager, Blaire McClure.
    #25

    TikTok Influencer Who Live In An NYC Luxury Apartment Wants Free Labor

    Unpaid internship listing seeking NYC-based students, with photography skills and professional camera. Infuriating entitled influencers.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    An 'Influencer' I Know

    Ad seeking makeup and hair artists for collaboration; tagged social exposure offered in exchange, highlighting entitled influencers.

    Xenic1000 Report

    #27

    Local 15 Year Old “Tik Tok Influencer” Wants A Free Pair Of Hand Painted Customized Air Force 1s. I’ve Been Waiting For This Moment

    Screenshot of a message exchange showcasing infuriating entitled influencers seeking free products for promotion.

    erinthefatcat Report

    McClure adds that audiences place a premium on authenticity. "If an influencer has done a good job of cultivating trust through engaging content that resonates with followers, they can parlay that trust into lucrative partnership opportunities with brands," she said.

    But once you've built that trust, be warned: you can lose it even faster than it takes to hit "like." So please don't follow the example of anyone featured on this list!
    #28

    I Took Some Advice That Were Given After Posting The Conversation I Had With A TikTok “Influencer” Yesterday. This Is What The First Person I Made The Offer To Said

    Chat exchange showing entitled influencers requesting free products for promotion.

    dakotaraptors Report

    #29

    Entitled Influencer Trash Talks Asian Restaurant After They Politely Refuse To Give Him A $100 Discount

    Screenshot of a conversation and review involving entitled influencers seeking free food in exchange for promotion.

    jacob62497 Report

    #30

    My God. The Entitlement And Self-Centeredness Is Boundless

    Text exchange about infuriating entitled influencers wanting free wedding music in exchange for exposure.

    JamieMathias Report

    #31

    Instagram Influencers Offer The Best Incentives To Work For Them

    Social media posts from influencers with demanding travel job offer details and conditions.

    bonjourmarlene Report

    #32

    Sure Jan

    Negative hotel review citing issues related to entitled influencers.

    pastaandpasta Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It must be traumatic to have to pay for a hotel room like the unwashed masses.

    #33

    Pretending To A Chess Player Without Learning A Single Rule Of The Game. All For The Gram

    Influencer in a blue top playing chess, intensely focused on her next move.

    reddit.com Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Am I crazy or is that board set up incorrectly? Legit question, I don't play at all, but I don't think it's set up the right way.

    #34

    Don't Sell Your Limited-Edition, Pricey, High-Abv Beer To Paying Customers! Give It To Us For Free

    Message from influencers requesting craft beer samples and swag for partnership.

    snozberry_pie Report

    #35

    AI Influencers Taking Over

    AI-generated influencer profile with 557K followers, showcasing digital model images in various outfits.

    UncleKreepy Report

    #36

    Influencer Wants To Collaborate For Her Wedding And Gets Called Out By The Designer

    Screenshot of a message highlighting infuriating entitled influencers seeking wedding collaborations.

    sassy_potter Report

    #37

    Influencer Using The Black Lives Matter Protests For Clout Gets Called Out In Her Comments And In A Video

    Influencer posing with "Black Lives Matter" sign in protest, sparking debate over entitlement and authenticity online.

    Sarcastic_Spudd Report

    #38

    Influencer Gets Defensive Over Comment On ‘Making Money For Doing Nothing’, Gets Called Out For Entitlement

    Text conversation about influencer culture, highlighting frustration with entitlement and hard work involved.

    westcoastcdn19 Report

    #39

    Entitled Instagram “Influencer” Calls 911 To Get The Cops To Go To The Store For Her At 2am To Get Formula For Her Baby

    Screenshot of a text exchange from an infuriating entitled influencer discussing late-night calls.

    DetroitvErbody Report

    #40

    "My House Was Broken Into And I Am Suffering From Sleepless Nights And Terrified For My Life But Heres A Product That Promotes Radiant Skin Anyway. Quote My Name For A Special Discount" #selfcare #healing #influencer #skincare (I Love Sharon Au But This Seems... Wrong?)

    Influencer using a purple facial cleansing device, promoting self-care in an Instagram post.

    Lang_left Report

    #41

    Fashion Influencer Caught Adding Material To Art Gallery For Picture

    Entitled influencer poses in a museum, wearing a flamboyant outfit and surrounded by artwork.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    This Loser Doing A P Diddy Baby Oil Prank On These Retail Workers And Holding Up The Queue

    Influencer in a bathrobe shopping at a store, while another person records with a camera, highlighting entitled behavior.

    poisonturkey Report

    #43

    Honestly, This Is The Worst Behavior I’ve Ever Seen On A Flight. Fart In My Nose Instead. Lick The Back Of My Neck. That Poor Old Woman Next To Her

    Influencer taking a selfie in an airplane aisle, using a smartphone for content creation.

    Walshisahomo Report

    #44

    Why Do Influencers Have To Beg For Donations For Their Own Lives ??? What

    Couple embracing, promoting their wedding registry and funds; a case of entitled influencers seeking financial support.

    Standard-Maximum-194 Report

    evelyn
    evelyn
    evelyn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    i don't even think it's their fault for asking. everyone wants extra help w a wedding. the stupid people are the ones who choose to donate.

    #45

    Luxury Gym (Not A Joke From An Instagram I Follow She Is Serious....)

    Entitled influencer post showing a hand with long nails, and a humorous list of extravagant sponsorships over a street background.

    NurseToasty Report

    #46

    This Instagram “Influencer” That Went Full On Tropic Thunder With The Black Face

    Two images of influencers, one posing outdoors and the other at Victoria Warehouse.

    Throcky77 Report

    #47

    "Influencer" Upset Our Tiny Business Didn't Send A Freebie In A Timely Manner

    Angry message demanding action, reflecting behavior typical of entitled influencers on social media.

    javery56 Report

    #48

    Yelper Gives A Pizzeria 1 Star Because They Wouldn't Give Her A Discount Even Though She's An Influencer

    Review exposing infuriating entitled influencers; requesting free pizza for social media exposure, denied by manager.

    UncreativeTeam Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Maybe the "influencer" should have gone where they score the freebies.

    #49

    My Mum Is An Artificial Florist And Had An ‘Influencer’ With 70k Followers Ask For Free Wedding Flowers For Exposure

    Text conversation highlighting infuriating entitled influencers demanding free wedding items.

    PepperBundle Report

    #50

    Woke Up To This Message From A Colleague In Our Group Chat. She Started Prank Videos And Has Received A Warning From Work About Some Of Her Content Too

    Text message from an entitled influencer offering to star in their video as a raffle prize.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Ah, The Good Old Exposure Pay We All Know And Love

    Text screenshot of entitled influencers seeking free handyman services for social media publicity.

    ryxwn Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Perhaps they could call on some of zillions of followers to donate time and skills?

    #52

    Instagram "Entrepreneur Influencer" Using Bots

    Comments on a post featuring infuriating entitled influencers discussing personal topics.

    lmao73801 Report

    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Your entire job as an influencer is to influence on social media but you don’t have time to reply to comments????

    #53

    Streamer Loses 1mil Gambling And An Influencer Is Asking His Followers To Help Repay Him

    "Infuriating entitled influencers urge followers to watch urgent IG story on dark background."

    fussyhussy Report

    #54

    To Have An Influencer Perk

    Comments reacting to entitled influencers asking for free products, with responses from Aqua Sound.

    myownpersonalreddit Report

    #55

    What A Loser

    Entitled influencer claims ownership of luxury Miami home, but it's rented.

    JewelerDear9233 Report

    #56

    Thinking You Deserve Free Jewelry From A Small Antique Seller Because Of Your Whopping 1100 Followers

    Text conversation highlighting infuriating entitled influencers demanding free jewelry, showcasing rude responses.

    xkatiepie69 Report

    #57

    Wellness Influencers Need To Be Stopped

    Influencer outdoors, practicing unconventional sunning technique, promoting happiness and wellness in a social media post.

    idk-why-im-herebro Report

    #58

    Yelper Is Mad Because Restaurant Didn't Them Free Meal In Exchange For Potential Ig Exposure

    Review about restaurant experience with infuriating entitled influencers seeking discounts for exposure.

    richpacker Report

    #59

    I Have No Words For This One

    Screenshot of an influencer's message about gummies, highlighting entitled behavior and promotional tactics.

    cucumbeeer Report

    #60

    Hopeful Instagram Influencer Is A Douche

    Screenshot of a conversation with entitled influencers demanding a social media username.

    butt_loofa Report

    #61

    They Were Doing TikTok In The Water Fountain

    Person stands in decorative building fountain, exemplifying infuriating entitled influencers' behavior.

    Aus_pol Report

    #62

    Using The Queens Death As A Way To Promote Your Onlyfans

    Entitled influencer wearing black with OnlyFans logo.

    fiver313 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    I shove cucumbers in my holes in memory of QEII.

    #63

    Tiktokers Promoting Potential Cancer Causing And Kidney Damaging "Skin Darkening Nasal Spray" In Exchange For Free Products ($11 USD)

    Entitled influencer using nasal tanning spray despite cancer warnings, promoting dangerous trend among teens.

    lalaxoxo__ Report

    #64

    Meta’s AI-Generated Profiles Are Starting To Show Up On Instagram

    Social media profiles of two individuals, highlighting influencer culture and AI management by Meta.

    Eyal-M Report

    #65

    TikTok Compilation Channel Openly Trying To Get Free Work From Me Because Theyre "A Huge Social Media Influencer"

    Message from an influencer requesting free services in exchange for exposure, highlighting entitled influencer behavior.

    deggybean Report

    #66

    So, I Make Clothes And This Dude Really Wanted Them For Free So This Is What Happened (Mind You This Guy Was By No Means An Influencer And Had No More Than 100 Followers, Which Unfortunately Matters In This Case

    Screenshot of a direct message exchange with an entitled influencer proposing a business collaboration.

    burntheclothes Report

    #67

    “Influencer” Tries To Make A Deal With Me For $2,800 Computer

    Chat exchange showing entitled influencers demanding collaboration conditions.

    lol-ban-me Report

    #68

    The Amount Of, "You’re Getting Paid By Exposure" Cb’s These Days... She Has Less Than 60k Followers, Most Of Which Seem Purchased

    Text of an influencer's proposal overlaid on an image of legs in cowboy boots, with "TAP HERE one more time" prompt.

    Exact_Apricot_5322 Report

    #69

    Another "Influencer" Who Fits Right In

    Influencer holding PR packages tutorial, emphasizing getting them without followers, symbolizing entitled influencer culture.

    OfficerToast Report

    #70

    TikTok Compilation Channel Openly Trying To Get Free Work From Me Because Theyre "A Huge Social Media Influencer"

    Message from influencer requesting free services in exchange for shoutout, illustrating entitled influencer behavior.

    deggybean Report

    #71

    “No Filter” But Instagram Says Otherwise At The Top

    Entitled influencer showcasing colored lenses, holding pink mask, with a text overlay about eye color change.

    lilteccasglock Report

    #72

    Ever Wondered Why The Clothes You Ordered Don’t Fit You Like They Do The Models?

    Influencer in a stylish outfit, showcasing a unique back design while standing in a modern living room.

    scoff9 Report

    #73

    It Should Be Illegal For Influencers To Post Before And After Pics To Promote Their Apps Without Specifying That The Before Is Right After Giving Birth

    Woman in blue workout outfit promotes fitness progress amid influencer culture outside a building.

    lucinasardothien Report

    #74

    Influencer Bride-To-Be Begging For A Free Artwork

    Email from a lifestyle blogger proposing exposure as payment for a wedding illustration, highlighting influencers' entitlement.

    An influencer bride-to-be reached out to me, offering me a once in a lifetime opportunity to get my work in front of her 250k followers. She won’t be able to make any payments to me though

    Mik_0010 Report

    #75

    Instagram “Influencer” Fakes Motorcycle Crash And Appears To Include Product Placement

    Woman posing with motorcycle; staged accident scene involving influencers by the roadside.

    kazz9201 Report

    #76

    Who Is This? Saw On A Zoo Trip Yesterday In Johnson City Texas

    An influencer taking a selfie with a smartphone in a sunny outdoor setting.

    First time seeing an influencer in the wild, don’t know anything about her, just weird to see in person.

    I find this hysterical and embarrassing. That’s on a group trailer zoo tour so she’s fully doing this with a bunch of other ppl on this thing unless she reached out to get a private tour but since you were on this too I’m assuming she’s just doing her thing on a public tour with other people and her tripod set up in front of everyone

    Robbjmartinez1992 Report

    #77

    Influencer Asks A Rescue Group For Dogs For A Free Puppy Of Their Choice, In Exchange For Exposure On Instagram

    Text message from an entitled influencer requesting a puppy as sponsorship for social media posts.

    Ski2Alps Report

    #78

    Chase Attempting To Avoid Paying Rent By Becoming "Live-In Social Influencer"

    Email pitch highlighting a partnership opportunity with an infuriating entitled influencer from a popular reality show.

    Talk_Fiscal_to_Me Report

    #79

    This Has So Much To Do With Facts

    Influencer posing in swimwear on a sandy beach in an Instagram post.

    thisisaaccountname Report

    #80

    Positivity "Influencer" Using Fans To Bash A Restaurant Because He Lost Stuff And Won't Just Ask For It Back. His Post An Hour Before This Is About How The Cops Were Called On Him For Punching Holes In The Walls

    Influencers complain on social media about a Prague café while planning retaliatory review bombing for poor service.

    He posted this weirdly vague story and asked follows to leave reviews to this restaurant about his things, without any actual description of his things.

    human_dumpster Report

