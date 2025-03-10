Bored Panda has managed to unearth receipts of the utmost acts of influencer insanity, just in case you needed any more proof that the world is going bananas. We also spoke to influencer marketing expert Olivia Savage about the correct way to conduct yourself in the industry. She’s the Senior Marketing Strategist of Creator Growth and Engagement for partnership management platform impact.com .

People have been sharing photos of influencers in the wild, caught in acts that, quite frankly, they should be ashamed of. From flattening fields of daisies for the perfect pic, to renting sets so they can pretend to take private jet flights... Yes, really. Some of the behavior truly boggles the mind.

It seems some people will do just about anything for five seconds of fame, a lot of likes, a little bit of fortune. And maybe even a free lunch or lipstick. We often read or hear about social media influencers behaving badly. Or having bouts of insanity. There are those who think the rules don’t apply to them, ones who blatantly ask for free stuff, and others who expect princess treatment because “Do you know who I am?” I think it’s safe to say, regardless of your job, whether you’re a doctor or an “influencer,” there’s a certain level of professionalism with which you should conduct yourself. Unless of course, you don’t want to be taken seriously.

#1 Being This Desperate For Attention Share icon

#2 "Influencers" Blocking Traffic On The Brooklyn Bridge For The Photos Share icon

#3 "Influencer" Using A Municipal Fountain For Her Photo Shoot Share icon

Love them or hate them, social media influencers are here to stay. According to investment banking company Goldman Sachs, ​​the influencer industry is worth approximately $250 billion, and is expected to grow to nearly $500 billion by 2027. One recent survey conducted by influencer marketing agency IZEA found that 79% of people polled had bought a product after seeing an influencer use it. It goes without saying that social media influencers have become valuable to businesses and brands in the digital age, and can be extremely beneficial. Problems pop up when the few bad apples take things too far, using their influencer “clout” to try and get away with whatever they want, as if the rules of society don't apply to them.

#4 Signs Are Not For Me Share icon

#5 Not How Strawberries Work Share icon

#6 These Social Media Influencers Are Destroying California’s Super Bloom Share icon

Olivia Savage is an influencer marketing expert, and the Senior Marketing Strategist of Creator Growth and Engagement for partnership management platform impact.com. Savage has tons of experience working with influencers, so it pays to listen to what she says. When Bored Panda reached out to her, the expert was more than happy to share her words of wisdom with us, our readers, and anyone who considers themselves an influencer or wants to break into the market.

#7 When Influencers Completely Ignore Signs In Nature And Then Proudly Brag About It To Hundreds Of Followers Share icon

#8 She Spent $7 On An Ice Cream Cone For An Instagram Picture Then Threw It Away Share icon

#9 "Influencer" Leaves Small Business 1-Star Review For Not Delivering Free Products Share icon

Savage cautions that influencers need to remember that they are small-business owners. "You have built a reputation and community around certain common interests, but if you’re not careful about protecting the brand you cultivated, you can lose it all in an instant with poorly thought-out behavior,” warned the expert. “Be very careful about burning bridges and abusing the platform you’ve built, because ‘cancel culture’ is still very much alive.”

#10 Came Across A Influencer That Promotes Injecting Coffee Up Your Rectum Share icon

#11 My Friend Got Shorted By A Pretty Major Influencer Share icon

#12 Influencer Wants Free Food Because Her Staff Is On Leave Share icon

Bored Panda asked Savage whether there's any real benefit for brands when they give freebies to influencers, and she believes there is. "Providing free product gives creators the opportunity to try it out and provide genuine, authentic feedback about what they think," she told us. "Leveraging product gifting as a compensation strategy can be very cost effective, depending on the price point and shipping costs."

#13 I Get A Lot Of Dms Daily From Teen TikTok “Stars” Asking For Free Stuff From My Business, And Here’s An Example Share icon

#14 This Girl Makes TikTok Videos Of Her Forcibly Hugging, Touching Or Trapping Korean Men. This Is Not Okay Behaviour. In All Videos The Men Are Visibly Uncomfortable Share icon

#15 Was Told To Post This Here. Woman Stomped All Over The Plants In This Conservatory For Instagram Shots Despite Staff Repeatedly Asking Her To Stop Share icon

Then we wanted to know whether it's considered rude for an influencer to ask for free stuff. Apparently not... "Our own impact.com research shows that brands love it when creators initiate contact, rather than waiting for the brand to reach out to them," she revealed. "Don't hesitate to reach out to brands you love."

#16 This “Fitness Influencer” Posing With His Bare Feet On Dumbells. Motivational Quote Included Share icon

#17 Ok…. Out Of Touch Share icon Luisa Villafane. Sorry but this is just inconsiderate as hell. Taking pictures in the middle of a crowded street and making people wait…could’ve at least waved the people through if you saw them standing there. All for taking pictures I really don’t care but stop inconveniencing everyone else



#18 Instagram "Influencers" Are Renting Sets To Pretend They Take Private Flights Share icon

But Savage says there's a way to go about it. "We have educational content about how to pitch yourself and even a media kit template to help creators craft a winning pitch," offered the expert. "Aside from proper grammar and good overall email practices, creators should be sure to provide some information on their content style, primary audience, followership, and any tangible results they've generated for other brand partners. Providing a couple broad ideas for how they'd leverage their free product in promotional content is also a good idea."

#19 I Love Instagram Influencers Share icon

#20 Influencer Bragging That She Still Uses Her Own Line Of Old, Contaminated Lipsticks, Which Caused Injuries And Infections Upon Product Launch Share icon

#21 Influencer In Banggood Share icon

Not all brands or small businesses are in a position to give away free stuff. But that doesn't mean they can't work with social media influencers, says Savage. "Brands can provide influencers discounts to purchase your product, plus some sort of bonus or performance-based compensation if content they make promoting your product generates sales for your brands," suggests the expert. "You can look for creators who are already making organic content about your brand and ask to repurpose or repost their content in exchange for some sort of discount or other reward."

#22 This Group Photo Share icon

#23 To Get Free Food As An “Food Influencer” Share icon

#24 Choosing Beggar Is A “Micro Influencer” Who Will Pay You When She Gets Endorsed Share icon

According to impact.com, theoretically, anyone who self-identifies as a trendsetter or plugs a product on social media can be considered an 'influencer.' "But what sets influencers apart from the 'average Joe' is the quantifiable amount of clout they wield with their followers. What's even more valuable than their number of followers is the trust their audiences place in them," explains the company's Product Marketing Manager, Blaire McClure.

#25 TikTok Influencer Who Live In An NYC Luxury Apartment Wants Free Labor Share icon

#26 An 'Influencer' I Know Share icon

#27 Local 15 Year Old “Tik Tok Influencer” Wants A Free Pair Of Hand Painted Customized Air Force 1s. I’ve Been Waiting For This Moment Share icon

McClure adds that audiences place a premium on authenticity. "If an influencer has done a good job of cultivating trust through engaging content that resonates with followers, they can parlay that trust into lucrative partnership opportunities with brands," she said. But once you've built that trust, be warned: you can lose it even faster than it takes to hit "like." So please don't follow the example of anyone featured on this list!

#28 I Took Some Advice That Were Given After Posting The Conversation I Had With A TikTok “Influencer” Yesterday. This Is What The First Person I Made The Offer To Said Share icon

#29 Entitled Influencer Trash Talks Asian Restaurant After They Politely Refuse To Give Him A $100 Discount Share icon

#30 My God. The Entitlement And Self-Centeredness Is Boundless Share icon

#31 Instagram Influencers Offer The Best Incentives To Work For Them Share icon

#32 Sure Jan Share icon

#33 Pretending To A Chess Player Without Learning A Single Rule Of The Game. All For The Gram Share icon

#34 Don't Sell Your Limited-Edition, Pricey, High-Abv Beer To Paying Customers! Give It To Us For Free Share icon

#35 AI Influencers Taking Over Share icon

#36 Influencer Wants To Collaborate For Her Wedding And Gets Called Out By The Designer Share icon

#37 Influencer Using The Black Lives Matter Protests For Clout Gets Called Out In Her Comments And In A Video Share icon

#38 Influencer Gets Defensive Over Comment On ‘Making Money For Doing Nothing’, Gets Called Out For Entitlement Share icon

#39 Entitled Instagram “Influencer” Calls 911 To Get The Cops To Go To The Store For Her At 2am To Get Formula For Her Baby Share icon

#40 "My House Was Broken Into And I Am Suffering From Sleepless Nights And Terrified For My Life But Heres A Product That Promotes Radiant Skin Anyway. Quote My Name For A Special Discount" #selfcare #healing #influencer #skincare (I Love Sharon Au But This Seems... Wrong?) Share icon

#41 Fashion Influencer Caught Adding Material To Art Gallery For Picture Share icon

#42 This Loser Doing A P Diddy Baby Oil Prank On These Retail Workers And Holding Up The Queue Share icon

#43 Honestly, This Is The Worst Behavior I’ve Ever Seen On A Flight. Fart In My Nose Instead. Lick The Back Of My Neck. That Poor Old Woman Next To Her Share icon

#44 Why Do Influencers Have To Beg For Donations For Their Own Lives ??? What Share icon

#45 Luxury Gym (Not A Joke From An Instagram I Follow She Is Serious....) Share icon

#46 This Instagram “Influencer” That Went Full On Tropic Thunder With The Black Face Share icon

#47 "Influencer" Upset Our Tiny Business Didn't Send A Freebie In A Timely Manner Share icon

#48 Yelper Gives A Pizzeria 1 Star Because They Wouldn't Give Her A Discount Even Though She's An Influencer Share icon

#49 My Mum Is An Artificial Florist And Had An ‘Influencer’ With 70k Followers Ask For Free Wedding Flowers For Exposure Share icon

#50 Woke Up To This Message From A Colleague In Our Group Chat. She Started Prank Videos And Has Received A Warning From Work About Some Of Her Content Too Share icon

#51 Ah, The Good Old Exposure Pay We All Know And Love Share icon

#52 Instagram "Entrepreneur Influencer" Using Bots Share icon

#53 Streamer Loses 1mil Gambling And An Influencer Is Asking His Followers To Help Repay Him Share icon

#54 To Have An Influencer Perk Share icon

#55 What A Loser Share icon

#56 Thinking You Deserve Free Jewelry From A Small Antique Seller Because Of Your Whopping 1100 Followers Share icon

#57 Wellness Influencers Need To Be Stopped Share icon

#58 Yelper Is Mad Because Restaurant Didn't Them Free Meal In Exchange For Potential Ig Exposure Share icon

#59 I Have No Words For This One Share icon

#60 Hopeful Instagram Influencer Is A Douche Share icon

#61 They Were Doing TikTok In The Water Fountain Share icon

#62 Using The Queens Death As A Way To Promote Your Onlyfans Share icon

#63 Tiktokers Promoting Potential Cancer Causing And Kidney Damaging "Skin Darkening Nasal Spray" In Exchange For Free Products ($11 USD) Share icon

#64 Meta’s AI-Generated Profiles Are Starting To Show Up On Instagram Share icon

#65 TikTok Compilation Channel Openly Trying To Get Free Work From Me Because Theyre "A Huge Social Media Influencer" Share icon

#66 So, I Make Clothes And This Dude Really Wanted Them For Free So This Is What Happened (Mind You This Guy Was By No Means An Influencer And Had No More Than 100 Followers, Which Unfortunately Matters In This Case Share icon

#67 “Influencer” Tries To Make A Deal With Me For $2,800 Computer Share icon

#68 The Amount Of, "You’re Getting Paid By Exposure" Cb’s These Days... She Has Less Than 60k Followers, Most Of Which Seem Purchased Share icon

#69 Another "Influencer" Who Fits Right In Share icon

#70 TikTok Compilation Channel Openly Trying To Get Free Work From Me Because Theyre "A Huge Social Media Influencer" Share icon

#71 “No Filter” But Instagram Says Otherwise At The Top Share icon

#72 Ever Wondered Why The Clothes You Ordered Don’t Fit You Like They Do The Models? Share icon

#73 It Should Be Illegal For Influencers To Post Before And After Pics To Promote Their Apps Without Specifying That The Before Is Right After Giving Birth Share icon

#74 Influencer Bride-To-Be Begging For A Free Artwork Share icon An influencer bride-to-be reached out to me, offering me a once in a lifetime opportunity to get my work in front of her 250k followers. She won’t be able to make any payments to me though



#75 Instagram “Influencer” Fakes Motorcycle Crash And Appears To Include Product Placement Share icon

#76 Who Is This? Saw On A Zoo Trip Yesterday In Johnson City Texas Share icon First time seeing an influencer in the wild, don’t know anything about her, just weird to see in person.



I find this hysterical and embarrassing. That’s on a group trailer zoo tour so she’s fully doing this with a bunch of other ppl on this thing unless she reached out to get a private tour but since you were on this too I’m assuming she’s just doing her thing on a public tour with other people and her tripod set up in front of everyone



#77 Influencer Asks A Rescue Group For Dogs For A Free Puppy Of Their Choice, In Exchange For Exposure On Instagram Share icon

#78 Chase Attempting To Avoid Paying Rent By Becoming "Live-In Social Influencer" Share icon

#79 This Has So Much To Do With Facts Share icon