A few days ago, a now-deleted Reddit user asked everyone on the platform to share which celebrities they believe keep escaping the consequences for their actions, and since then, thousands have submitted their responses. Continue scrolling to check out the most popular names on the list and upvote the ones you agree with.

When society watches your every move, it's hard to march through life without the occasional tumble, maybe even impossible. That being said, some people seem to get a free pass because of their popularity far more often than they should, according to this viral thread.

#1 Zuckerberg. Bezos.



Two billionaires that just can't help but inject their stupid faces into our lives. While continuing to get away with shady s**t.

RELATED:

#2 Elon Musk.



sappy6977:



Space x has gotten $20 billion from DOD and NASA to launch satellites that he uses to sell his Internet. And he's in charge of government accountability. 😫



jetblakc:



Aside from the obvious things going on now and his shitty treatment of his daughter and employees, Elon musk has a ton of s*xual a*sault accusations that just go away.

#3 Chris brown just won a Grammy.



anonyvrguy:



When I saw him on the masked singer, I stopped watching the show.



velorae:



It’s not only the Rihanna incident. He was ab*sive towards his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. He allegedly threw her down the stairs and beat her. He also had a baby with another woman when they were together. The mother of his first child also said that he was physically abusive towards her. He is very talented. He’s a great singer, an amazing dancer, and he can act. But his actions have really shadowed his achievements. He’s a piece of s**t and every time I bring up the fact that he’s an ab*ser, they say, “oh, move on! That’s in the past. You’re just a hater.” Like stfu degenerates.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Kennet Copeland.



Powered-by-Chai:



I don't get it. The guy looks exactly what I imagine Satan would look like as a person but people think he's holy? Seriously creepy.

#5 The Paul brothers.



RhinoxMenace:



It's an absolute head-scratcher how these troglodytes still have a following after all the shit they've pulled.



Pipimancome:



I’m pretty sure they are brazenly awful by design. They figured out how to monetize being infuriatingly despicable pieces of s**t. Lots of people will pay money hoping to see Mike Tyson knock one of them out. It is a balancing act, and they unfortunately do it well. If it weren’t them, some equally awful person/people would have filled their cursed cultural niche.

#6 Ashton Kutcher, why is he always hanging around predators?



tallcookie:



It astounds me that he co-founded Thorn, a nonprofit organization that works to protect children from sexual abuse, then went on to write letter of support for Danny Masterson. The hypocrisy is ridiculous.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Anthony Kiedis admitted to statutory r*pe of a 14 year old when he was 23 or 24 in his own autobiography and I don’t think he was ever arrested. If that’s what he’ll tell you just imagine what he’s not.



Occams-Chainsaw_:



Kiedis is currently dating a 19 year old.

He's 61.

#8 There are some really awful stories surrounding Jared Leto, and I'm not entirely certain why no one seems to care.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Mr Movies Tom Cruise gets the entire industry fellating him every release because "he loves the cinema experience", "he does all his stunts", "he's SO nice" but like, still a Scientologist. Still funding them. But at least he's not making those oh so evil Marvel films, THAT's the real disgrace to the industry. Currently hiding out in the UK headquarters not because he likes Britain or wants to fund the British film industry (on its knees) but because he gets less public scrutiny over here. In the wake of the Gaiman news, where his Scientologist connections 100% led into his abuse of others, any journalist not confronting Cruise about Scientology on the MI press tour this summer is wilfully complicit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Jimmy Savile.



He kept getting jobs in TV and was allowed unsupervised around children, even those that were terminally ill, under the guise of "charity work" when those at the top knew for a fact he was a pedophile. There were allegations as early as 1958, and police investigations from at least 1963, but nothing was done until after he died.

#11 Andrew Tate.



chamalion:





Thankfully he and his brother are being investigated and after that they'll be investigated in the UK also. They're going to jail for sure imo and their money and possessions have already been seized. They say they're free and that their case has been dismissed, but that's cause they're pathological liars still trying to scam people. They haven't been able to leave their homes for how many months now?

#12 Chrissy Teagan. She bullies kids on the Internet. She made a vile tweet about the then 9 year old actress, Quvenzhané Wallis, telling her to kill herself and called her a s**t. THAT should’ve been the end of Chrissy’s career. She was bullying teenage girls on the Internet by berating, s**t shaming, and trying to dox them.



Here’s the link to all those tweets that were discovered.



Correction: She told 16-year-old Courtney Stodden, who was groomed and became famous after marrying a wealthy 50-year-old, to k**l herself, and continue to s**t shame her. She repeatedly attacked a nine-year-old actress by calling her a “c**t.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Kanye West has erratic behavior.



AboveTheLights:



Untreated bipolar disorder will do that.



amesann:



I wonder if some people empathize with him because so many of us suffer from mental illnesses. So they'll excuse his behavior as "not being himself." Others just cannot look past his music and will worship him no matter what he says or does (I mean, look at how many MAGA freaks there are).

#14 Joel Osteen. Dude should be in jail. They found money in the walls of the church. Probably why he kept the doors locked during Hurricane Harvey when people beed sanctuary.

#15 Jennifer Lopez.



She has been apart of some serious situations and accusations.Nobody seems to really question her on these things. Like, that night club shooting with Puffy. It is widely considered that he was shooting a gun as well and shot a woman in the face.



I also just saw that she was named as a witness to one of Puffy's "incidents" with an underage girl. Yet, the public nor the media seems to ever really question her on these things. If any story regarding her time with Puffy gets any media attention, it seems to never get any traction and is quickly forgotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I’d put Conor McGregor above almost all these people, he’s got a lot more r*pes than title defenses that’s for sure.



Time-Ambassador-6280:



Didn't he also punch some old guy in the face for no reason?

#17 Roman Polanski. Guy literally had a room full of celebrities cheering and celebrating him...



unablebe:



A ton of celebrities also signed a petition to get him released. Amongst those included was Woody Allen, Wes Anderson, Asia Argento, Darren Aronofsky, Monica Bellucci, Adrian Brody, Penelope Cruz, Harrison Ford, David Lynch, Natalie Portman, Emma Thompson and many more. Some disappointing names up there.

#18 Jack Nicholson.



He beat up an escort because he didn't want to pay her, and she insisted. He settled out of court, but she sustained permanent injuries after he banged her head on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Ezra Miller. They’ve been getting away with some pretty unhinged things as of late.

#20 Brad Pitt.



rebel_stripe:



Can’t believe i had to scroll so far. The fact that his business is out there and still gets called out in things like awards sure opening speeches as an “omg hot brad Pitt is here. Swoon” always grosses me out.

#21 Mark Wahlberg. He blinded a man in a racially motivated attack and now does dad movies with fellow scumbag Mel Gibson.



Cinemaphreak:



My favorite part is that he has never apologized to the guy, just claims he forgave himself..

#22 Jay-Z.



Spiritual-Force-4772:



Long history of being involved with under age girls. Everyone else is just finding this out.



Expensive-Simple-329:



Entirely unsurprising, he had public relationships with minors Aaliyah and Beyoncé. Ofc he was doing worse with younger girls behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Ariana Grande.



Jstarr21383:



This was too far down. Don’t forget she said she wished her fans would die, all because she didn’t want to do meet and greets. Along with multiple home wrecking incidents. She’s truly a horrible, deeply unhappy person.

#24 I'm gonna say Oprah, she's 100 % unscathed.



WaveWorried1819:



Belongs on the mount Rushmore of quack peddlers with Joe Rogan and Gwyneth Paltrow.

#25 His Royal Nonceness Prince Andrew.



One-Connection-8737:



I think the Royals have basically taken the path of putting him in the shadows, denying him most of the Princely privileges he would otherwise have received. That's about as good as we're gonna get unfortunately.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Travis Scott.



Alybank:



Really wished this was higher. 10 people including a 9 year old DIED because his ego didn’t want to get off stage when it was unsafe.

#27 Brett Farve.



bk1285:



I mean who hasn’t misappropriated millions of dollars to build a new volleyball arena for their daughters college

#28 Cristiano Ronaldo. For r*ping a woman in 2009. Her name is Kathryn Mayorga. He legit admitted to r*ping her during interrogation. There is even a picture of them being touchy at a club in 2009. Very disappointing coming from someone who is a big fan of his game. He’s the reason I fell in love with the game of football. He was a great inspiration to me because of his insane work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Johnny Depp! There’s so much proof of him being ab*sive, he was guilty in the UK trail, and Amber Heard is professionally diagnosed with PTSD but people love Jack Sparrow so….



thesoundofechoes:



This! And then people used her apparent dissociative issues on the stand as ‘proof’ that she was lying, when it’s a pretty standard symptom of c-ptsd. And vilifying her for engaging in reactive violence is rich, coming from a society that put her sexual trauma on a televised trial for entertainment.

The fact that Depp openly tried to have her n*des spread against her will, tells us a lot about the dynamic between them and use of humiliation as a coercive control tactic. Decent people just don’t make revenge p*rn, ever.

#30 Depends on what you mean by "unscathed", but a lot of the producers at Nickelodeon straight up ab*se young child actors and get them hooked on d***s with barely any repercussions. Some of them spend a few months/years in prison, and then go right back to working at Nickelodeon again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Jerry Seinfeld. He was 35 yrs old and getting his gf out of her high school exams to go do whatever grooming s**t he was doing. Like a real-life Andrew Bernard. Sickening.

#32 Jim Bob Duggar.





Helped cover up his son's s*x crimes, got at least one of his daughters in legal trouble with the IRS.





Somehow he's able to collect their money from that stupid reality show, even after the name change and have investments he's in charge of but in their names and then they got in trouble for taxes? I didn't really understand how it was possible.





Seems like a lot of people hate him/the family but legally he seems to be doing just fine. Also there was some sort of special election in AK a few years ago and he somehow got 15% of the votes. (Way too many). I wish he'd be cancelled. Also I think the IRS should investigate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Cee Lo. He’s an actual rapist, but he’s back in the public eye. M**********r should be in jail.



wholesomeriots:



Yup. Drugged a lady, took advantage of her, and claimed because she couldn’t remember and couldn’t say no, that it was consensual. It’s why he lost that reality tv gig a long time ago.

#34 Hulk Hogan. If he gets any retribution, it's usually just a slap on the wrist. He recently made an appearance on Monday Night Raw and the crowd booed the s**t out of him. I'm almost certain that in a year or so they'll try to bring Hogan out to shill something else.



Dude is a racist, narcissistic d**ead who has torpedoed careers, storylines and entire wrestling companies just to keep himself as the biggest star. He's also a snitch. He went to Vince McMahon as soon as he heard Jesse "The Body" Ventura was trying to get the wrestlers to unionize.



I can't deny that he was very popular and made WWF/WWE and WCW a whole bunch of money...but honestly he wasn't even that great of a wrestler. He had like three moves. He had charisma but a lot of his contemporaries were much better, both in wrestling movesets and skill on the microphone (promos).

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Jimmy Page had a mid-teens s*x slave...

#36 Everyone loves him, but I've heard Bill Murray is an a*s and s****y/abusive to his wife.

#37 Though he is already dead, I can't stand how highly praised Kobe Bryant is in the basketball circles.



Cool, he had a great work ethic but is also a r*pist who paid his way out of trouble.

#38 We haven't heard as much about him lately but being Gen X Tommy Lee (motley crue) was one that we saw a lot. He dated some of the most attractive and most popular women in the celebrity Arena yet almost every one of them said that he was physically ab*sive and a serial cheater. And yet he never lacked for women willing to date him. And to the best of my knowledge he was never arrested for his ab*ses.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Elvis. Liked young. Look at Priscilla. Her parents are disgusting as well.

#40 Drake.

#41 Pierre Woodman in France has NOT ONCE paid for any of the 2000+ r*pes he filmed because in France if you film intimidating her, bullying her, tricking her, and even if she says "no" multiple times in the video, but still has s*x with you, it's "consent". He's been doing it since the 90s and no one can do anything about it sadly.



And yes he's a celebrity in the adult entertainment world. People are scared to speak badly about him. he gets mentioned a lot less in America but outside of America everybody knows who he is. Even CD PR's Cyberpunk 2077 has a fictional character that looks like him and even goes by "Woodman" and he's a rapist in the game just like the real world person the character is based on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Bill Murray and Sean Penn are both abusers.

#43 Depardieu.



CastleCornet:



Macron is still singing his praises and saying he "makes France proud", and he is still amongst some lists of "sacred monsters of french cinema" Broken careers are usually a bit of an overstatement for scum like Depardieu, they get away with a lot and get a pat on the back for it.

#44 Tristan Thompson. Literally can’t go days without cheating then had a baby by an affair that he refuses to see. Yet still gets jobs, plays basketball and gets deals ( through Kris Jenner of course) The Kardashians also enable his a*s….