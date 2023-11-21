ADVERTISEMENT

Being in a toxic workplace where you are underpaid, overworked, and not appreciated is one of the worst feelings. It not only makes going to work torture, but also impacts your everyday life outside work. And when you finally find another job and can leave this workplace – it’s one of the most relieving and joyful feelings.

Speaking about which, not long ago, one Reddit user shared her story after she left an underpaid receptionist position and found a job that is all about work/life balance. She shared that even after 1.5 years, her ex-boss still can’t fill her position and she couldn’t be more relieved to not be in that position anymore.

Leaving an emotionally draining job is a relief, but learning that your old position is still vacant feels kinda nice

This woman shared how she got a receptionist job at a small company where she was promised career advancement

However, after half a year, she noticed that she had gotten much more responsibilities without any improvement in role or salary

Share icon

In addition to this, the owner was a bad person and after a while, the woman couldn’t take it anymore and started looking for another job

To her relief, she got hired on the spot and adds that her ex-boss still can’t find a person for her role who would tolerate all the mess

A Reddit user starts her story by sharing that she got a job as a receptionist, where she was promised an advancement into a career in accounting. After 6 months, she got much more responsibilities, however, without any change in her role. OP also adds that the owner was a bad person who would bring her to his office to berate her for her personal life, then tell her to stop crying and go back to work.

Additionally, the woman shares that because of this job, she had anxiety, issues with not setting boundaries, and it got to the point where she would cry every day because of this. And while she didn’t see leaving this job as an easy thing to do, eventually she had enough. She got hired on the spot at another company for a less workload and more pay.

The next working day, she gave her two weeks’ notice, listened to all that ‘you will never find better work than here’ type of stuff, trained her replacement, and left. Well, only to find out that the new worker left after 3 days. She shares that it’s been 1.5 years and the company still can’t find her replacement who would tolerate all the mess. Finally, the author highlights from the whole story that nothing can replace the sense of peace you gain from working with the right people.

Community members loved the story and were happy for the author. “Know your worth and never let anyone take advantage of your labor. Your physical and mental health are more important than a low paying, high stress job,” one user wrote. “Your joy made my weekend,” another shared.

Bored Panda got in touch with the author of the story and she kindly agreed to share more in-depth information about differences in work environment that contributed to her sense of relief at the new job, how she finally overcame doubts about leaving the old position, and how this experience has influenced the way she approaches work decisions now.

To begin with, OP shares that the bosses at her new job needed her to fill a role and the work that she does clears their plates so they can work on other big-picture things. “They value what I do, and in return, I get the freedom of autonomy in my appearance and schedule (to a certain degree),” she adds.

Moreover, OP shares that once in a while, they will buy her lunch and she also can talk to one of her bosses about anything in her personal life. And instead of fearing judgment or degradation, it just turns into a fun gossip session!

Now, speaking about her decision to finally leave the job, OP notes that she can’t say that she overcame anything or that it was some act of bravery. “I have a long history with my old boss from before I worked with him, and every day felt like I was in survival mode. My only doubt/fear when I left my old job was if he was going to further ream me out for leaving when I ultimately saw him again,” she emphasizes.

And when the new job opportunity came up, the author says that she didn’t really think too much about it. She just accepted, typed up her notice, and went on autopilot for 2 weeks. It finally felt like she was escaping and her adrenaline level was so high until her last day.

“However, as soon as I walked out for the last time, I broke down in tears of joy knowing I would never be in that situation again,” she shares.

And finally, OP says that she always has some anxiety about whether the next job she takes would become another personal hell, but notes that her old job was a special case, to some extent due to her personal relationship with the boss, thus it will never get that bad again.

“Now, I’m always on high alert when new tasks are routinely assigned to me and will push for a raise/promotion when it becomes obvious that I have a heavier workload. I also set boundaries quickly when someone treats me less than what I prefer, it’s a lot less scary to do that now,” OP emphasizes.

So guys, what do you think about this story? Have you also felt this feeling of relief after leaving a toxic workplace? Or maybe this is your sign to leave a job that gives you anxiety and choose your mental health first!

Redditors were happy for the woman and shared similar personal stories