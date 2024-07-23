When Does Simone Biles Compete At Olympics 2024? Full Schedule And How To Watch Live

ADVERTISEMENT

The Simone Biles-led United States gymnastics team is primed and ready to grab the 2024 Olympic gold once again. Featuring an all-star lineup, including Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and newcomer Hezly Rivera, the girls are in top condition to face the strong competition from China and Brazil.

The itinerary for the men’s and women’s categories of the gymnastics competition is distributed one day after the other. The Men’s qualifiers will take place on Saturday, July 27, and the Women’s qualifier will be held the very next day.

Highlights The United States team will start with the Women's Qualification trials on Sunday, July 28, at 5:40 am ET.

The final competition will take place on Monday, August 5, at 6:36 am ET.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the event, providing full coverage on their platform.

However, keep in mind that both genders will compete together for the final day of the competition, set to take place on Monday, August 5.

Here’s a detailed schedule so you know exactly when to watch Simone Biles and her team’s performances.

When will Simone Biles be competing at the 2024 Olympics?

Image credits: simonebiles

Sunday, July 28, 5:40 am ET



The United States team will begin by competing in the Women’s Qualification trials as part of the second group.

Tuesday, July 30, 12:15 am ET



The team will then proceed to compete in the Women’s Team Final, which includes trials for the Balance Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, and Vault categories.

Thursday, August 1, 12:15 am ET



This day will see the team competing in the Women’s All-Around Final, where team member Sunisa Lee returns as the reigning champion.

Saturday, August 3, 10:20 am ET



The Women’s Vault Final will take place a couple of days later.

Sunday, August 4, 9:45 am ET



The final for one of the toughest trials, the Women’s Uneven Bars, will take place on this date.

Monday, August 5, 6:36 am ET and 8:20 am ET



The final competition day will see the Women’s Balance Beam Finals take place, as well as the final Floor Exercise trial.

Where to watch Simone Biles’ team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Image credits: simonebiles

You can catch the event on NBC’s cable networks, its streaming platform Peacock, as well as on the USA Network, E!, and NBCOlympics.com.

Parent company Comcast secured the exclusive rights to cover the event for its streaming service Peacock, which makes it the only place where US viewers will be able to catch every Olympic event, live and on-demand.

The streaming service comes with a dedicated “Olympics Hub,” where users will get access to packaged clips and extensive coverage for the more than 320 medal events, accounting for 5,000 hours of live programming.

Celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Alex Cooper, and Kenan Thompson will join the broadcast for exclusive shows like Primetime in Paris, set to air at 8:00 pm ET every day of the Olympics.

The event is the third Olympics for Simone Biles and a chance for the all-star team to reclaim gold following a record of excellent performances

Image credits: simonebiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

The competition marks the third time Simone Biles has made an appearance at the Olympics. The athlete has enjoyed a successful career, becoming the most decorated gymnast in history, with a total of 37 Olympic and World Championship medals. She made her debut in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The United States team also includes Sunisa Lee, the reigning All-Around Champion for the 2020 edition of the event and bronze medalist in the Uneven Bars category; Jordan Chiles, winner of the 2020 Team silver medal; Jade Carey, winner of the 2020 gold medal in the Floor exercise; and newcomer Hezly Rivera.