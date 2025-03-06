ADVERTISEMENT

In the name of love, a man endured a painful childbirth simulation and wound up having to remove a portion of one organ.

The man in China is now preparing to sue the woman after heeding her request.

The unidentified fiancée allegedly wanted to test her boyfriend before they tied the knot and make him experience the challenges a woman goes through.

A man in China is reportedly preparing to sue his girlfriend over his childbirth simulation experience

Image credits: Vasyl/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

The boyfriend, whose identity has not been revealed, initially turned down the idea. He eventually accepted the challenge and agreed to sit through the labor pain simulation.

With the use of electric currents, the process is supposed to mimic a woman’s contractions prior to a baby’s birth, according to South China Morning Post.

The girlfriend explained on social media that the simulation process gradually increases the intensity of the pain for the first 90 minutes.

Then, the remainder of the experience administers the maximum level of intensity, she said.

Image credits: Odua Images/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Further details about the simulation were not clear.

The woman noted that her family’s intention was never to harm the man but simply to make him endure what a woman goes through during labor.

“My boyfriend started screaming and struggling at level 8, swearing and crying at level 10, and by the end, he was gasping for air,” the girlfriend wrote.

The girlfriend claimed she wanted her fiancé to experience a woman’s struggles before they tied the knot

Image credits: SCMP

The woman recalled constantly wiping her boyfriend’s sweat with her sister’s help as he endured the simulation for three hours.

Once the ordeal came to an end, he was exhausted, puking, and suffering abdominal pain.

When the pain and discomfort continued for a week, he was hospitalized and found to have suffered permanent damage.

Doctors apparently found irreversible damage in the boyfriend’s abdomen

Image credits: Sina.com.cn (Not the actual photo)

“I was told my boyfriend had part of his small intestine removed,” the girlfriend wrote on social media.

The couple’s engagement was canceled, and the boyfriend’s mother warned the girlfriend about visiting him at the hospital.

The mother also claimed her son was preparing to sue her.

“I am willing to take full responsibility as long as he recovers,” the girlfriend wrote on social media.

Image credits: Sina.com.cn (Not the actual photo)

Several social media users sided with the upset boyfriend, with one saying: “Typical labour pain lasts at most 10 minutes. This girlfriend and her family seem crazy.”

“Sue that insane girlfriend,” another wrote.

One argued that childbirth cannot be “truly simulated” as it is a “complex mix of physical and emotional reactions.”

“Many women now choose painless labour. This woman’s actions should have legal consequences,” they added.

“True love does not need testing, time will prove everything,” a social media user said

Image credits: Sina.com.cn (Not the actual photo)

Some believed “all men who want biological children should go through the simulation.”

“I think that for every child a man helps bring into this world, they should wear one of these for the length of time their partner is in labor for!!! It should be made ‘compulsory,’” read one comment.

Several videos circulating online have captured men undergoing simulations of labor pains.

In 2014, about 100 men signed up for free sessions offered by a hospital in eastern China to induce pains similar to labor contractions.

Image credits: BRTV (Not the actual photo)

Several participants dropped out within minutes of the simulation because they couldn’t handle the pain.

“It felt like my heart and lungs were being ripped apart,” a man named Song Siling said after his experience, according to Reuters.

While the simulation is certainly no walk in the park, an on-duty nurse at the hospital told the outlet that the experience they were offering could not match real childbirth.

Nevertheless, men may be “more loving and caring to their wives” if they “experience this pain,” the nurse said.

Piers Morgan once took the simulation challenge on an episode of Good Morning Britain

Image credits: Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan took up the challenge in a 2019 episode of Good Morning Britain. A scientist from the Netherlands controlled the simulation and increased the intensity.

The simulation began with zero, and when it hit the 20 mark, Piers admitted, “That’s already uncomfortable.”

By the 50-60 mark, he screamed in agony and yelled, “That’s enough!”

“That was agony,” the British presenter concluded after the experience. “ … My respect for women in terms of childbirth has gone through the roof.”

“It was torture to me,” a Dutch TV host said after experiencing the simulation on his show

Image credits: Proefkonijnen

Back in 2013, two Dutch TV show hosts gained attention for volunteering to experience simulated labor pains.

The presenters, Dennis Storm and Valerio Zena, cried out in pain as the experience was filmed for an episode of their hit show Proefkonijnen (Guinea Pigs).

“It was torture to me,” one of them said after the experience. “I don’t know if I dare to make my wife pregnant.”

