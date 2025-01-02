Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”
Celebrities, News

Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

Martha Stewart’s holiday photos were nearly picture-perfect, but fans couldn’t stop obsessing over her hand—or, to be precise, the absence of it. Some fans accused her of making a major Photoshop fail in her vacation snaps.

The 83-year-old businesswoman was holidaying in Namibia for Christmas and made sure to keep her fans updated about her African adventures.

In one series of pictures, she was captured standing next to a rock formation in the country’s west side.

    Martha Stewart’s Namibian holiday snaps left fans puzzled, with some accusing her of making a Photoshop fail

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    Netizens noticed something unusual as she stood with one hand in her pocket and another supposedly resting against the large rock.

    “In western Namibia, not far from our @sanctuary_retreat  there are incredible rock formations,” she wrote in the caption. “Beautiful, mysterious and eternally remote.”

    To the surprise of many, the homemaking expert’s hand appeared to have vanished into thin air.

    “Martha, where is your hand?” one asked while another echoed, “Where is your left hand?”

    “Beautiful, mysterious and eternally remote,” the culinary star wrote in the caption of her Namibian holiday post

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    “I think Martha is missing a hand,” another said.

    “NO left hand/arm??” question one netizen. “Photoshop. Shame.”

    Some claimed the puzzling detail was simply an optical illusion.

    “It’s behind the rock,” one suggested.

    “Seems like the rock she’s leaning on is hidden by the rock that’s visible in the picture. Cool optical illusion,” another said.

    “Love you Martha! And your missing hand,” one fan commented on her photo

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    The lifestyle icon shared several posts from her trip to Namibia, including one wishing her fans a “happy new year.”

    “Happy new year to all of you and thank you for a very great year 2024 and hopefully an even better 2025!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

    The Namibian holiday marked the end of an eventful year for Stewart, who released her Netflix documentary titled Martha in 2024.

    She made several wild confessions in the documentary, revealing secrets about herself and her husband Andy Stewart’s affairs during their 30-year marriage.

    The Namibian holiday marks the end of an eventful year for Stewart, who shared bombshell revelations in a 2024 documentary

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    “He was not satisfied at home,” the cookbook author said in the documentary. “I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few.”

    “Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s—,” she added in the doc’s trailer. “Get out of that marriage.”

    On the other hand, Andy Stewart told producers he “didn’t stray” until she had. The former couple divorced after 29 years of marriage.

    “He’s the one who wanted the divorce, not I,” she said. “He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman. But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly.”

    The homemaking queen opened up about her regrets in a reflective NYT piece in 2024 as well

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Image credits: marthastewart48

    Among other revelations she made this year, she also said she regretted not having more children over the years.

    Mother to only one child, daughter Alexis, the culinary star said: “Maybe I regret not having had more children. Maybe I regret that my marriage ended abruptly. We’d been together 27 years,” she said in a reflective piece she wrote for the New York Times in April, 2024.

    She also wondered what it would have been like if she tied the knot once again.

    “Maybe I would have liked getting married again. I didn’t, but I don’t mind,” she added. “Still, I’m curious about what could have been.”

    “Where is your left hand? Even without it u look stunning,” one fan said

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Martha Stewart Accused Of Making Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: “Where Did Your Hand Go?”

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's behind a rock in the foreground. People are making mountains out of molehills.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's amazing she does so much cooking, gardening, and crafting with only one arm.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
