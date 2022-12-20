That’s what we worked on today. This is a list of alternatives to your usual New Year wishes so you can make sure your message gets across without making you sound like a random, boring human being. Whether you’re looking to show off your silly side or want to send something special to a person who has been there for you through thick and thin — you’ll find it here!

We’re sure you’ve already started sending out your customary “Happy New Year” wishes to clients, workmates, family, and acquaintances. But don’t you think it’s time to get a little more creative and up your game? When you wish someone a happy New Year, it can be hard to think of something different from the usual “Have a great year!” or “Have a fantastic 2023!” But if you’re planning to meet other people at the New Year party, or in case you have festive cards to write, keeping some witty and bold New Year greetings under your belt can be an awesome idea.

The end of the year has come, everyone! This is a time like no other — we post our resolutions on social media, invade supermarkets for alcohol and decorations, and try to fully process what a rollercoaster the last three years have been. But with the new year comes a new beginning and a party to attend! Are you ready to ring in the new year? We are! And we’re going to do it with style.

#1 "They say the New Year is a blank book, but I have writer’s block."

#2 "This year, I resolve to make no mistakes. LOL! Wishing you a wonderful New Year."

#3 "Happy New Year! May all your wishes come true… Unless you wish for something mean!"

#4 "Kiss me at midnight. Or whenever you want to, actually."

#5 "365 new trips around the sun, 365 new opportunities, and… 365 new disappointments. Happy New Year full of joy and laughter!"

#6 "My New Year’s resolution is to dream more. I guess that means I’ll need to sleep a lot."

#7 "I hope the New Year is fruitful and appealing. Like bananas. I love bananas."

#8 "Let’s sparkle in the New Year. Or maybe sweat just a little."

#9 "2022 is toast, and 2023 is the best thing since sliced bread."

#10 "Cheers to the New Year, but booze to forget the old one."

#11 "In the New Year, let’s run around together. Literally. We need to lose weight."

#12 "Wishing you a new year filled with all your favorite things: sequins, sarcasm, and shenanigans."

#13 "This year, I resolve to remember why I came into the room."

#14 "May your new year smell like a new car and never run out of gas."

#15 "In 2023, let’s resolve to lose the weight and lose the wait!"

#16 "It’s New Year’s! Let’s celebrate until the champagne runs over our chins and confetti is stuck in our hair."

#17 "It’s a new year; let’s live it up! We’ll pick some other year to act grown up!"

#18 "I can't believe it has been an entire year since I resolved to become a better person and then did nothing about it. Happy New Year!"

#19 "Here's to an amazing New Year that we're starting out a little bit older, a little bit fatter, and somehow none the wiser. Happy New Year!"

#20 "I thought long and hard about it, and I've finally decided -- my New Year's resolution will be 1920 x 1080. Happy New Year!"

#21 "Before I agree to 2023, I need to see some terms & conditions."

#22 "It’s time to make old mistakes in different ways. Hurray! Happy New Year!"

#23 "I wish you can maintain your resolution to quit smoking a few days more this New Year!"

#24 "No matter how stronger a person you are, there’s still someone who can make you weak. Happy New Year!"

#25 "I wish your dog becomes intelligent to wash muddy legs before running on carpets this year. Happy New Year!"

#26 "Hope 2023 is good for you. If it treats you as well as you’ve treated me, you’ll be all right."

#27 "Here’s to a mediocre New Year! Hey, being honest is one of my resolutions. May 2023 bring us fun and laughter!"

#28 "In 2023, I’ll be your biggest fan. I just hope I don’t blow it! Happy New Year!"

#29 "Dream small, and you can achieve it all. It’s the only wish that may come true for the New Year!"

#30 "In 2023, if you see light at the end of the tunnel, be sure it’s not a train headed straight for you."

#31 "May the New Year be like a fireworks factory: full of potential if you don’t play with fire."

#32 "Welcome, New Year! Just be sure you wipe your feet at the door and don’t walk all over me as last year did."

#33 "Happy New Year! Spoiler alert–it’s going to feel the same."

#34 "I think the Baby New Year needs a diaper change."

#35 "I have a big pile of regrets from last year to sweep out the door, so I can start on a new pile."

#36 "In 2023, I want to be a role model, as soon as I figure out what my role is."

#37 "Well, it’s a new year. Back to the drawing board. Happy New Year with love, kisses & laughter!"

#38 "Does it worry you just a little that we need alcohol to face another year?"

#39 "2023 – time to grab the bull by the horns and show it who’s boss."

#40 "Happy New Year! Let’s pop the cork and start breaking the rules!"

#41 "It’s a new year. Let’s get it right so we won’t be left."

#42 "My New Year’s resolution is to actually use up all the lotion, Chapstick, hand sanitizer, and other crap that hangs out in the bottom of my purse."

#43 "Instead of saying, “Happy New Year,” couldn’t we just break it into months? You know, like, “Happy February!” I function better with smaller tasks."

#44 "Here’s hoping you can say whoa to the woe this year."

#45 "If the New Year was an infomercial, I’d throw in another one for the price of shipping! I hope 2023 delivers!"

#46 "In 2023, let’s live dangerously! I’ll get some scissors, and we can run with them!"

#47 "It’s New Year’s Eve! Let’s get bubbly, Baby!"

#48 "It’s a new year; I get a new chance, Could I get a cash advance?"

#49 "New Year, new start, even if you’re an old f@rt. Happy New Year full of joy and laughter!"

#50 "Happy you near. oops! Happy New Year!"

#51 "New Year's: the societal illusion of a clean slate that we're expected to kick off by getting absolutely wasted. Happy New Year!"

#52 "I wait until I'm good and drunk to voice my resolutions, that way I have plausible deniability in case someone tries to hold me accountable. Happy New Year!"

#53 "Three cheers to the New Year, our chance to finally get it right this time. The third time's the charm! Happy New Year!"

#54 "I thought long and hard about quitting all those bad habits this year, but I'm not a quitter! Happy New Year!"

#55 "This year I resolve to be a more glass-half-full type… Beer, whiskey, rum, whatever. Just always half full. Happy New Year!"

#56 "This year, remember that money alone won't make you happy. You have to own it. Have a happy and prosperous New Year!"

#57 "Time flies, but you're the pilot. Steer it wherever you wanna go, just don't crash. Happy New Year!"

#58 "New year, same me. Wishing you a wonderful New Year!"

#59 "I wish you achieve your dreams this year and then lose them all. Just kidding! I wish you a beautiful new year!"

#60 "This coming New Year, I wish all your success comes my way so that I can be more successful than you. Happy New Year!"

#61 "In the New Year, I only have one resolution, to criticize and annoy you the best I can. Anyway, I wish you a happy New Year 2023!"

#62 “New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolutions…”

#63 “May you become a billionaire this year, as I have dreamt that you are going to gift me a bungalow! Have a prosperous Happy New Year Funny 2023…”

#64 "Last year, I have been so stubborn and bad. I caused you so much pain and hurt… This year, I want you to know that I will never change. I will stay the same. Happy New Year."

#65 "I may have loved you less, cared for you less, and given you less. Do not worry my prayers for you are also less. Happy New Year!"

#66 "This Year may your hair and teeth, your face-lift, abs, and stocks not fall, and may your blood pressure, your cholesterol, white blood count, and mortgage interest not rise. Happy New Year."

#67 "New Year’s is just a holiday created by calendar companies which don’t want you reusing last year’s calendar… Happy New Year."

#68 "Happy new year to the only person I would rescue in the event of a zombie apocalypse."

#69 "Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to."

#70 "May the forces of evil become confused on the way to your house. Happy New Year!"

#71 "Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go."

#72 "I saved you from spending a fortune on a New Year’s party – I sent you an invitation for an online party!"

#73 "New Year is like a restart button. Use it to start things over."

#74 "May the happiness you get this year become bigger than your weight... Happy New Year!"

#75 "Have a carefree New Year’s Eve and a hangover-free New Year’s Day."

#76 "New Year’s is the perfect opportunity to forget your fears with the help of a few beers. Wishing you a wonderful New Year — Cheers!"

#77 "Don’t be stupid, it might make you famous. Happy New Year!"

#78 "All I wish to get drunk and dance with you all night long on this 31st night, Happy New Year!"

#79 "I wish this year God help all my friends gain 10 pounds so I look skinnier. Happy New Year!"

#80 "As the clock strikes twelve, may you have the stamina to wish all of your in-numerous Facebook Friends a Happy New Year."

#81 "This Year may I wish you finally learn how to use your Smartphone properly."

#82 "I wish Snoopy, your poodle, does not chew telephone chords or your favorite skirt this year. Happy New Year!"

#83 "Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, George Clooney, and ME! All the famous wish you a very Happy New Year!"

#84 "This year I wish there is less snowfall when you wait for Black Friday Deals."

#85 "This Year may God motivate you to indulge less in office gossip. Happy New Year!"

#86 "Dear new year, please make sure you don’t introduce lying friends like this one in my life. But if my lying friends cannot lie about the taste of beer, bring them along."

#87 "May the New Year bring you as much joy and happiness as a puppy brings to its owner!"

#88 "May your New Year be brighter than a firecracker and louder than thunder! Happy Celebrations!"

#89 "May the New Year bring you more excitement and joy than a roller coaster ride! Happy New Year, Friend!"

#90 "Happy New Year! I hope this New Year brings you more success than a computer virus that has viruses!"

#91 "May your resolutions for the new year be as easy to keep as my New Year’s resolution to not eat cake for breakfast!"

#92 I hope your year is full of mischievous and silly adventures! Have an awesome New Year!

#93 "It’s a new year, but with the same old problems. Oh, well, at least we’re alive. For now."

#94 "New Year? They say, “Keep calm and carry on,” but I prefer to panic and stop dead in my tracks."

#95 "You have this year in the palm of your hand. Don’t squeeze the life out of it."

#96 "If the New Year gives you a swift kick in the pants, just use the momentum to keep moving forward."

#97 "The coming New Year is no joke. It just feels funny."

#98 "2022 is in the rear view mirror, and 2023 is a big, open highway. Roll on, Baby, and watch for squirrels!"

#99 "This year, may your dough flow and your skin glow! Happy New Year with love and laughter!"

#100 "Have you ever wondered how Father Time becomes a little baby each year? At midnight, let’s watch to find out what he’s drinking."

#101 "If we’re friends on Facebook, does that mean I can kiss you at midnight?"

#102 "Who needs firecrackers to celebrate New Year’s Eve? I’ll be your personal ball of fire, and I promise you won’t get burned!"

#103 "The New Year is going to be sweet like a big bite of your favorite ice cream! Just don’t let it give you a brain freeze!"

#104 "Sweet dreams to 2022! May 2023 wake you up like a pot of strong coffee! Happy New Year with laughter and happiness!"

#105 "Here’s hoping the New Year is a fancy yacht cruising you to amazing destinations, and that you weather all the storms without puking your guts out."

#106 "In the New Year, may we win the lottery. Just the thought makes my eyes watery!"

#107 "No need for resolutions to get in shape this year. Round is a shape, and you're perfectly it. Happy New Year!"

#108 "Happy New Year! I promise you, this year will be exactly the same as the last, you'll just be a little older. Cheers!"

#109 "New Year's is the perfect opportunity to forget your fears with the help of a few beers. Wishing you a wonderful New Year Cheers!"

#110 "I want to start this year with a clean slate, no grudges or hard feelings. So here's your chance to apologize to me. Happy New Year!"

#111 "New Year's resolutions always fall through because people aim too high. You gotta start small, something like "I'll try my best not to eat a whole family-sized pizza by myself once a week". Happy New Year!"

#112 "Wishing a very happy New Year to the people who love us, the losers who missed out on us, and the extra lucky ones who have yet to meet us!"

#113 "A new year comes to enable you to make more resolutions that you never achieved even in the past year. Happy New Year!"

#114 "I hope you are not making New Year’s resolutions. Let us just remain with the old ones and try to accomplish them first. We can make a new one in the future. Happy New Year 2023!"

#115 "It is a New Year, let us live up to our expectations, we will pick our pieces another year. Happy New Year!"

#116 "I hope this year ends up with your smiling selfie to see on the Facebook posts. Wish you a bright and joyful Happy New Year."

#117 "Every New Year is the direct descendant, isn’t it, of a long line of proven criminals?"

#118 "First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you. Happy New Year."

#119 "I wish you can evade your boss successfully while using instant messengers at the workplace this year!"

#120 "My New Year’s resolution is to stop lying to myself that I have a friend that can change the world."