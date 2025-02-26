Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Disney Worker Downloads Free AI Tool—Loses Job And $200,000 Bonuses
News, Tech&Science

Disney Worker Downloads Free AI Tool—Loses Job And $200,000 Bonuses

The life of a Disney worker took a dramatic turn when he was hacked after downloading a free AI tool to use with his children.

Matthew Van Andel, a former engineer at the renowned company, downloaded the software from the code-sharing site GitHub in February 2024.

The tool, supposedly designed to create images from text prompts, ended up being malware that gave hackers access to his personal information through a password manager.

Highlights
  • Matthew Van Andel lost his job at Disney and $200k bonuses after accidentally downloading malware.
  • He believed he was downloading a simple AI tool to create images from prompts.
  • Hackers made 44 million Disney messages public, revealing sensitive data.

In July, five months after the download, he received a message from a stranger.

    Matthew Van Andel was fired from Disney after the free AI tool he downloaded gave hackers access to his personal information
    Family smiling with green background, related to Disney worker AI tool story.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The message, sent via Discord, read, “I have gained access to certain sensitive information related to your personal and professional life.”

    Van Andel grew worried when he realized the stranger knew details about his life he hadn’t shared with anyone else outside of work, including messages sent privately on the workplace communication tool Slack about his lunch.

    When he went to the police and cut off their access, 44 million Disney messages were made public.

    These contained information about the company’s theme park and streaming revenue, private customer information, and employee passport numbers.

    Family in festive attire, including colorful holiday sweaters and hats, posing outdoors with Disney-themed decorations.

    Image credits: Nicole Van Andel

    The criminal group also stole his credit card data and shared his social security number as well as login information to access his security cameras at home.

    Van Andel reportedly lost control of his social media accounts, which became filled with obscene language.

    The hacker told the victim that he was part of NullBulge, a Russian collective of “hacktivists” that supports the rights of artists and opposes the use of artificial intelligence. However, some suspect he was an American working alone.

    Van Andel downloaded the software on the code-sharing site GitHub

    Digital human silhouette with "AI" text, representing artificial intelligence technology.

    Image credits: Busran/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The hackers alleged online that they had received help from a man “on the inside.”

    “The user was aware we had them, he tried to kick us out once but let us walk right back in before the second time,” they said in an email to CNN.

    “Disney was our target due to how it handles artist contracts, its approach to AI, and its pretty blatant disregard for the consumer.”

    “If we said, ‘Hello Disney, we have all your Slack data,’ they would instantly lock down and try to take us out. In a duel, you better fire first.”

    Computer screen showing code, highlighting AI tool usage impact on employment.

    Image credits: ryanking999/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    As a result of the attack, Van Andel was fired from Disney after forensic analysis of his work computer found he had accessed p*rnographic content, which he denies.

    “Mr. Van Andel’s claim that he did not engage in the misconduct that led to his termination is firmly refuted by the company’s review of his company-issued device,” a spokesperson for Disney recently told the Wall Street Journal.

    The victim said that his health insurance was terminated following the cyberattack, and he lost $200,000 in bonuses.

    Van Andel’s sister, Christa Maier, shared: “It was a tool that they had initially downloaded just to have fun with the children. But it was polluted with something, and this would not become apparent until many months later when they were mining data.”

    When the engineer cut off the hackers’ access, they retaliated by sharing 44 million Disney messages

    A family of three smiling outdoors near a tree, related to a Disney worker's story with an AI tool.

    Image credits: Nicole Van Andel

    According to Christa, the hackers’ motivations were not ideological but financial.

    “They initially started stealing a lot of credit card data and banking information — the normal things.

    “But then they realized where he worked, and they were like, ‘We can have some additional fun with this.'”

    Van Andel and his family set up a GoFundMe page following the attack to cover his legal fees and loss of income.

    Van Andel reportedly lost $200,000 in bonuses and had his credit card data stolen

    Three people smiling indoors, highlighting a Disney-related workplace scenario.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “This criminal has taken the most extreme measures to destroy his career, his finances, his reputation, and every aspect of his personal well-being,” the page description reads. 

    “The extent of these malicious acts, which are continuing to unfold, affect the life and security of not only himself but those of his family and two young children.

    “We are hoping we can raise enough to ensure he can continue to undo the damage that was caused and help alleviate the financial stress the family is faced with navigating during this very difficult time out of no fault of their own.”

    People reacted to the former Disney employee’s decision to download free software

    Text highlighting risks of downloading free AI tools without caution.

    Text discussing the misuse of work computers, highlighting security risks like online shopping and personal data exposure.

    Text statement on misuse of workplace computers and software downloads.

    Text cautioning against downloading from unverified sources, related to Disney worker and AI tool download issue.

    Text advice on computer use, emphasizing separate devices for business, avoiding personal info, and blocking unapproved downloads.

    Comment on GitHub downloads by Disney worker, questioning program choices.

    Quote discussing password management mistakes, related to Disney worker and AI tool use.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I downloaded a free editing program that saw in a facebook ad. The next day my gmail account was hacked from Czech Republic and lost my youtube account, gmail , google account. So yeah, don't download free stuff (not talking tou you VLC, I love you)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marymarty_2 avatar
    Ally Joy
    Ally Joy
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This could happen to anyone a number of different ways. Click on an email link would do the same.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
