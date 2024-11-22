Entire News Station Crew Left Jobless, As AI Takes Over

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction of artificial intelligence has changed the world forever. AI has its benefits in the workplace, like increasing speed, and efficiency, reducing human error, aiding in decision making, and taking on repetitive tasks. But one of the major downsides is the massive loss of employment for real human beings. One report found that AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs.

One television news production worker shared how they were recently told their entire crew would be replaced with robots. The only person that was saved was the manager. “That’s 20 jobs lost and 0 gained for our station,” wrote the employee. The post has sparked massive debate around the impact that artificial intelligence is having on people’s livelihoods.

The “AI Apocalypse” has left many workers anxious about losing their jobs

Image credits: OlhaRomaniuk / envato (not the actual photo)

The nightmare became a reality for one man recently, when he was told that his “entire profession is being automated away”

Image credits: contact me +923323219715 / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: aloafaloft

75% of companies surveyed said they’d be adopting AI, leading to a substantial loss of jobs

The World Economic Forum surveyed 803 companies, collectively employing more than 11.3 million workers, in putting together The Future Of Jobs Report 2023. “Organizations today estimate that 34% of all business-related tasks are performed by machines, with the remaining 66% performed by humans,” reads the report.

But that’s set to change over the next few years. More than three-quarters of the companies surveyed said they’re looking to adopt big data, cloud computing, and AI within the next five years. In advanced countries, about 60% of jobs will be impacted—but not necessarily in a negative way.

The International Monetary Fund says that around half of companies believe AI will complement current jobs and increase productivity. “For the other half, AI applications may execute key tasks currently performed by humans, which could lower labor demand, leading to lower wages and reduced hiring,” notes the IMF. “In the most extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear.”

Those working in administrative roles, traditional security, factory, and commerce are set to be the hardest hit. According to the World Economic Forum, “Surveyed organizations predict 26 million fewer jobs by 2027 in Record-Keeping and Administrative roles, including Cashiers and Ticket Clerks; Data Entry, Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks; and Administrative and Executive Secretaries, driven mainly by digitalization and automation.”

“How can I safeguard my job from artificial intelligence?”: ChatGPT answers

Bored Panda wanted to know the best way to avoid losing a job to a robot. And who better to ask than the bot itself? “How can I safeguard my job from artificial intelligence?” we typed, instructing ChatGPT to keep the answer concise, and under 200 words. Here’s what it said:

“To safeguard your job from AI, focus on developing uniquely human skills like creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence—areas where AI struggles. Stay tech-savvy by learning AI tools and integrating them into your role to boost productivity. Continuously upskill in fields resistant to automation, such as project management, cybersecurity, or healthcare.

Emphasize roles that require empathy, leadership, or innovation, and redesign your job to complement AI rather than compete with it. Adaptability is key—stay informed, build your network, and embrace AI as a tool for growth. With these strategies, you can thrive in an AI-driven workforce.”

The employee later explained what AI would be doing at their TV news station

“We’re all just waiting for this to happen to us too”: people shared their thoughts on AI in the comments

