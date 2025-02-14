“Looks Like A Different Person”: Mindy Kaling Stuns Fans With Slim Figure At Series Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindy Kaling stunned fans with her weight loss transformation at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix series, Running Point.

The 45-year-old The Office actress appeared noticeably slimmer, with some even saying she looked “unrecognizable.”

Mindy, who famously played Kelly Kapoor on the NBC sitcom, wore a form-fitting gold gown that accentuated her waist.

She complemented the metallic look, which featured feather appliqués on the skirt, with matching champagne eyeshadow and glossy nude lips.

The star has continued to lose weight since dropping 40 lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023 but looks even slimmer after giving birth to her daughter, Anne, in February 2024.

The Mindy Project actress spoke to People about her body transformation. She said: “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great.”

Her slimmed-down figure hasn’t gone unnoticed by her fans, who complimented the star after her dazzling red carpet appearance at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

“Mindy looks stunning!!!!” one of them wrote.

“Mindy looks like a different person?” another commented, while a third user said, “I loved The Mindy Project. I’ve watched it more than once. Can’t hardly recognize her. But she looks great.”

A separate user added: “Mindy is looking fabulous.”

“Mindy’s Ozempic is Ozempicing,” wrote another fan.

“Mindy is GIVING!” said someone else.

Though the Emmy nominee finds compliments “flattering,” she said she tries not to focus on commentary about her appearance from strangers on the internet.

“I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering and sometimes it’s just a little much, so I don’t try to tune it in too much.

“The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy.”

The Mindy Project actress looked noticeably slimmer after revealing that she lost 40lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023

While some fans speculated that the actress had used Ozempic, a diabetes drug popular among celebrities for weight loss, the mom of three attributed the change to physical exercise.

Mindy runs 20 miles (approx. 32 km) each week and weight lifts with her trainer.

“It’s really a big commitment. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in,” she shared.

“I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that’s been incredibly helpful to me.”

In 2022, she told Entertainment Tonight that she “didn’t really do anything differently” regarding her diet and that there are no forbidden foods in her life.

“I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life,” Mindy said

“If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.”

“I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

Fans began taking notice of the actress and producer’s physical transformation in December 2022, when she shared a photo of herself wearing a white dress.

“I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it,” she captioned the post.



While some fans speculated that she used Ozempic to aid her weight loss, the star has never directly addressed these claims

In an interview with Marie Claire, Mindy spoke about being labeled “unattractive” by the media when she starred in The Mindy Project, a sitcom that ran on Fox from 2012 to 2017.

“The amount of articles that were like, ‘It’s so good for a culture that this unattractive woman is finally on camera,’” she began.

“I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show.”

“So not having to see those things, that’s wonderful.”

Her latest project, Running Point, is a 10-episode comedy series starring Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the heir to her family’s Los Angeles basketball franchise. Isla is appointed President of the LA Waves after a scandal forces her brother out.

Mindy shared that she runs 20 miles a week (approx. 32 km) each week and incorporates weightlifting into her routine

Mindy co-created the show, set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, with Ike Barinholtz and David Stasse.

In addition to Kate Hudson, the show stars Justin Theroux, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield.

Mindy previously worked as the director, producer, and writer for the Netflix teen show Never Have I Ever, which is loosely based on her childhood experiences growing up in Boston.

She also co-created the HBO Max comedy-drama The Sex Lives of College Girls, which follows the lives of four 18-year-old college freshmen roommates.

Fans complimented Mindy on her physical transformation and “stunning” look

