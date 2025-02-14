Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Looks Like A Different Person”: Mindy Kaling Stuns Fans With Slim Figure At Series Premiere
Celebrities, News

“Looks Like A Different Person”: Mindy Kaling Stuns Fans With Slim Figure At Series Premiere

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindy Kaling stunned fans with her weight loss transformation at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix series, Running Point.

The 45-year-old The Office actress appeared noticeably slimmer, with some even saying she looked “unrecognizable.”

Mindy, who famously played Kelly Kapoor on the NBC sitcom, wore a form-fitting gold gown that accentuated her waist.

Highlights
  • Mindy Kaling stunned fans with her weight loss at the 'Running Point' premiere.
  • She lost 40 lbs in 2023 and looks slimmer after giving birth in 2024.
  • She said she's feeling confident about her body after being labeled 'unattractive' by the media.

She complemented the metallic look, which featured feather appliqués on the skirt, with matching champagne eyeshadow and glossy nude lips.

The star has continued to lose weight since dropping 40 lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023 but looks even slimmer after giving birth to her daughter, Anne, in February 2024.

RELATED:

    Mindy Kaling turned heads at the premiere of her new Netflix show, Running Point
    Mindy Kaling showcasing slim figure at a movie premiere, wearing a white dress and smiling in a car.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    The Mindy Project actress spoke to People about her body transformation. She said: “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great.”

    Her slimmed-down figure hasn’t gone unnoticed by her fans, who complimented the star after her dazzling red carpet appearance at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

    “Mindy looks stunning!!!!” one of them wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Mindy looks like a different person?” another commented, while a third user said, “I loved The Mindy Project. I’ve watched it more than once. Can’t hardly recognize her. But she looks great.”

    A separate user added: “Mindy is looking fabulous.”

    Mindy Kaling in a stylish black dress, showcasing a slim figure at a movie premiere.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    “Mindy’s Ozempic is Ozempicing,” wrote another fan.

    “Mindy is GIVING!” said someone else.

    Though the Emmy nominee finds compliments “flattering,” she said she tries not to focus on commentary about her appearance from strangers on the internet.

    “I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering and sometimes it’s just a little much, so I don’t try to tune it in too much. 

    “The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy.”

    The Mindy Project actress looked noticeably slimmer after revealing that she lost 40lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023

    Mindy Kaling showcases slim figure in a golden dress at a movie premiere, smiling next to a fellow attendee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

    Mindy Kaling in a stunning gold dress, showcasing her slim figure at a movie premiere, with a co-star in a similar outfit.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    While some fans speculated that the actress had used Ozempic, a diabetes drug popular among celebrities for weight loss, the mom of three attributed the change to physical exercise.

    Mindy runs 20 miles (approx. 32 km) each week and weight lifts with her trainer.

    “It’s really a big commitment. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in,” she shared.

    “I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that’s been incredibly helpful to me.”

    In 2022, she told Entertainment Tonight that she “didn’t really do anything differently” regarding her diet and that there are no forbidden foods in her life.

    “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life,” Mindy said

    Mindy Kaling in a gold gown at movie premiere, showcasing slim figure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    Mindy Kaling in a stunning yellow dress at a movie premiere, highlighting her slim figure.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    “If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.”

    “I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

    Fans began taking notice of the actress and producer’s physical transformation in December 2022, when she shared a photo of herself wearing a white dress. 

    “I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it,” she captioned the post.

    While some fans speculated that she used Ozempic to aid her weight loss, the star has never directly addressed these claims

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Mindy Kaling showcasing slim figure in a black outfit, standing in a closet with shelves of bags and accessories.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mindykaling

    In an interview with Marie Claire, Mindy spoke about being labeled “unattractive” by the media when she starred in The Mindy Project, a sitcom that ran on Fox from 2012 to 2017.

    “The amount of articles that were like, ‘It’s so good for a culture that this unattractive woman is finally on camera,’” she began.

    “I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show.”

    “So not having to see those things, that’s wonderful.”

    Her latest project, Running Point, is a 10-episode comedy series starring Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the heir to her family’s Los Angeles basketball franchise. Isla is appointed President of the LA Waves after a scandal forces her brother out.

    Mindy shared that she runs 20 miles a week (approx. 32 km) each week and incorporates weightlifting into her routine

    Mindy Kaling in a stylish outfit, showcasing a slim figure at a movie premiere.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    Mindy co-created the show, set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, with Ike Barinholtz and David Stasse.

    In addition to Kate Hudson, the show stars Justin Theroux, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mindy Kaling in a black leather outfit, showcasing a slim figure at a movie premiere.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    Mindy previously worked as the director, producer, and writer for the Netflix teen show Never Have I Ever, which is loosely based on her childhood experiences growing up in Boston.

    She also co-created the HBO Max comedy-drama The Sex Lives of College Girls, which follows the lives of four 18-year-old college freshmen roommates.

    Fans complimented Mindy on her physical transformation and “stunning” look

    Comment praising Mindy Kaling's stunning gown at movie premiere for its Old Hollywood glamour.

    Comment mentioning Mindy Kaling's stunning and different look with slim figure at a movie premiere.

    Comment praising Mindy Kaling's stunning appearance.

    Comment praising Mindy Kaling's dress and appearance at a premiere on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mindy Kaling's slim figure at movie premiere praised in social media comment.

    Fan comment praising a celebrity's look at a movie premiere.

    Social media comment praising Mindy Kaling's stunning look at a premiere.

    Comment from Ashley Shear saying it’s nice seeing them look pretty after the Grammys train wrecks.

    Comment praising Kate and Mindy's beautiful dresses.

    Comment praising Mindy Kaling's appearance, saying "Mindy you look amazing girrl" with a user profile picture.

    Comment praising Mindy Kaling's stunning appearance and classy style.

    Comment about Mindy Kaling, mentioning weight loss and Ozempic, with two likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Mindy Kaling's slim figure at a movie premiere, mentioning Ozempic.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda