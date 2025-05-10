Hidden Symbols On Prince Harry’s Cowboy Hat Spark Buzz As He Packs On PDA With Meghan At Beyoncé Show

ADVERTISEMENT

An inscribed symbol on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat as he and Meghan Markle attended a Beyoncé concert has further proven his loyalty to his family — as if his public statements weren’t enough.

Yesterday, May 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the artist’s Cowboy Carter show in Sofi Stadium, Los Angles, among a packed crowd of thousands and thousands of dedicated fans.

Highlights Prince Harry’s $895 cowboy hat featured customized inscriptions like ‘My Love,’ ‘Lili,’ ‘Archie,’ and UK & US flags, showing his dedication to his wife and children.

Harry and Meghan shared affectionate moments at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert, including Harry kissing Meghan and their playful dance moves.

The Duke and Duchess thanked Beyoncé for a memorable 'date night,' continuing their tradition of attending her concerts together.

Taking to social media, Meghan released a handful of snapshots from their little “date night.” Among these included the couple cuddling up together in the crowd, as Prince Harry planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Little symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat created a stir as he and Meghan Markle attended a Beyoncé concert

Image credits: meghan

Miss Cowboy Carter herself also shared a photo of the grinning royals on her website as the two watched on from the VIP lounge.

Some sneaky fans additionally managed to get a few clips of the Duke doing an awkward shuffle as he danced with his wife — but ultimately, it was the cowboy hat Prince Harry had on that showcased his person best.

As seen in the photo, the accessory was a ‘Military Beaver Blend’ that sold for $895, according to Daily Mail, and inscribed were the words ‘My Love,’ ‘Lili,’ and ‘Archie,’ as well as the flags of the UK and US — a dedication to his wife and children.

Image credits: meghan

Image credits: meghan

“My husband’s hat gets a twirl,” Meghan wrote in her Instagram post.

The outlet reported that the luxury store was based in Aspen, with their hats starting at $225 before going up into the thousands. Customers have free rein to add on ‘extras,’ such as banding, exotic feathers, and silver buckles.

Each hat is also specifically moulded to fit the shape of the buyer’s head.

He had his children’s names as well as “My Love” embedded into the hat

Image credits: meghan

The Duchess then gave a shoutout to Beyoncé for an unforgettable, fun-filled night, saying, “About last night… Thank you Beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night) All love.”

This isn’t the first time the royal couple has attended the Crazy In Love singer’s concert, as the two had previously gone to her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which also took place in SoFi Stadium.

Both the 43-year-old and the couple have been quite vocal about their support towards one another.

Image credits: Rex Features

In 2019, Beyoncé accepted a Brit Award in front of a portrait that showed Meghan as a royal version of Mona Lisa.

When asked why the Duchess was in frame, the pair wrote, “In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Beyoncé and the royal couple have been friendly with one another in the past

Image credits: meghan

Image credits: Niklas Halle’n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah, where Meghan opened up about receiving racist treatment within the Royal Family, the singer gave her flowers by writing on her website.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” it read.

Additionally, in one episode of the Netflix documentaryHarry & Meghan, the Duchess said she had gotten a supportive text from Queen B herself.

Following the concert, Meghan thanked Beyoncé for a great “date night”

Image credits: meghan

“Beyoncé just texted, just checking in… I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” she told the camera crew. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.

“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

As of late, the royal couple has been dominating headlines — particularly Prince Harry after his bombshell BBC interview, where he addressed his father King Charles, who is currently diagnosed with cancer, and announced his hopes to reconcile with his family as life is precious.

Former staff affiliated with Buckingham Palace shook their heads at the Duke’s decision to bring his private life to the public, saying it wasn’t a wise choice and would only expand the rift between him and his family.

Meghan and Harry have been a topic of conversation in the public eye as of late

