Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hidden Symbols On Prince Harry’s Cowboy Hat Spark Buzz As He Packs On PDA With Meghan At Beyoncé Show
Prince Harry wearing a cowboy hat with hidden symbols, sharing a close moment with Meghan at a live Beyoncu00e9 concert.
Celebrities, News

Hidden Symbols On Prince Harry’s Cowboy Hat Spark Buzz As He Packs On PDA With Meghan At Beyoncé Show

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

An inscribed symbol on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat as he and Meghan Markle attended a Beyoncé concert has further proven his loyalty to his family — as if his public statements weren’t enough. 

Yesterday, May 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the artist’s Cowboy Carter show in Sofi Stadium, Los Angles, among a packed crowd of thousands and thousands of dedicated fans.

Highlights
  • Prince Harry’s $895 cowboy hat featured customized inscriptions like ‘My Love,’ ‘Lili,’ ‘Archie,’ and UK & US flags, showing his dedication to his wife and children.
  • Harry and Meghan shared affectionate moments at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert, including Harry kissing Meghan and their playful dance moves.
  • The Duke and Duchess thanked Beyoncé for a memorable 'date night,' continuing their tradition of attending her concerts together.

Taking to social media, Meghan released a handful of snapshots from their little “date night.” Among these included the couple cuddling up together in the crowd, as Prince Harry planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

RELATED:

    Little symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat created a stir as he and Meghan Markle attended a Beyoncé concert

    Prince Harry wearing cowboy hat with hidden symbols while sharing PDA with Meghan at a Beyoncé concert.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: meghan

    Miss Cowboy Carter herself also shared a photo of the grinning royals on her website as the two watched on from the VIP lounge. 

    Some sneaky fans additionally managed to get a few clips of the Duke doing an awkward shuffle as he danced with his wife — but ultimately, it was the cowboy hat Prince Harry had on that showcased his person best.

    As seen in the photo, the accessory was a ‘Military Beaver Blend’ that sold for $895, according to Daily Mail, and inscribed were the words ‘My Love,’ ‘Lili,’ and ‘Archie,’ as well as the flags of the UK and US — a dedication to his wife and children.

    Three people smiling at a concert with purple lighting, highlighting hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat.

    Image credits: meghan

    Crowd at Beyoncé show with stunned reactions and applause, highlighting hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat buzz.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My husband’s hat gets a twirl,” Meghan wrote in her Instagram post. 

    The outlet reported that the luxury store was based in Aspen, with their hats starting at $225 before going up into the thousands. Customers have free rein to add on ‘extras,’ such as banding, exotic feathers, and silver buckles.

    Each hat is also specifically moulded to fit the shape of the buyer’s head.

    He had his children’s names as well as “My Love” embedded into the hat

    Prince Harry and Meghan sharing a close moment with hidden symbols on his cowboy hat sparking buzz at Beyoncé show.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Duchess then gave a shoutout to Beyoncé for an unforgettable, fun-filled night, saying, “About last night… Thank you Beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night) All love.” 

    This isn’t the first time the royal couple has attended the Crazy In Love singer’s concert, as the two had previously gone to her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which also took place in SoFi Stadium. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Both the 43-year-old and the couple have been quite vocal about their support towards one another.

    Beyoncé performing on stage wearing a cowboy hat with hidden symbols sparking buzz about Prince Harry at her show.

    Image credits: Rex Features

    In 2019, Beyoncé accepted a Brit Award in front of a portrait that showed Meghan as a royal version of Mona Lisa.

    When asked why the Duchess was in frame, the pair wrote, “In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

    Beyoncé and the royal couple have been friendly with one another in the past

    Cowboy hat featuring hidden symbols and personalized inscriptions, sparking buzz at Beyoncé show with Prince Harry and Meghan.

    Image credits: meghan

    Prince Harry and Meghan pack on PDA while hidden symbols on Harry’s cowboy hat spark buzz at Beyoncé show.

    Image credits: Niklas Halle’n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah, where Meghan opened up about receiving racist treatment within the Royal Family, the singer gave her flowers by writing on her website.

    “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” it read.

    Additionally, in one episode of the Netflix documentaryHarry & Meghan, the Duchess said she had gotten a supportive text from Queen B herself.

    Following the concert, Meghan thanked Beyoncé for a great “date night”

    Prince Harry and Meghan sharing a kiss at dinner, hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat sparking buzz.

    Image credits: meghan

    “Beyoncé just texted, just checking in… I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” she told the camera crew. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.

    “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As of late, the royal couple has been dominating headlines — particularly Prince Harry after his bombshell BBC interview, where he addressed his father King Charles, who is currently diagnosed with cancer, and announced his hopes to reconcile with his family as life is precious.

    Former staff affiliated with Buckingham Palace shook their heads at the Duke’s decision to bring his private life to the public, saying it wasn’t a wise choice and would only expand the rift between him and his family.

    Meghan and Harry have been a topic of conversation in the public eye as of late

    Prince Harry’s cowboy hat with hidden symbols creates buzz as he shares PDA with Meghan at Beyoncé show.

    Comment reading packing on the PDA only for the camera, referencing hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince Harry’s cowboy hat with hidden symbols sparks buzz as he shows PDA with Meghan at Beyoncé concert.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat sparking buzz.

    Comment by Yolanda Trimalley discussing Beyonce, Meghan, and ticket controversy at concert event.

    Comment by Janet Weber Johnson expressing annoyance and saying nobody cares about Prince Harry and Meghan’s public display of affection.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post reading how pathetic, expressing disapproval or criticism in informal online setting.

    Screenshot of a comment questioning the authenticity of Prince Harry’s cowboy hat symbols and his PDA with Meghan at the show.

    Prince Harry wearing a cowboy hat with hidden symbols while showing PDA with Meghan at a Beyoncé concert.

    Comment questioning Prince Harry’s cowboy hat and its hidden symbols sparking buzz at Beyoncé show.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Meghan and Prince Harry, mentioning hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat sparking buzz at Beyoncé show.

    Comment box with text discussing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, highlighting hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat sparking buzz.

    Comment saying but I thought he was so concerned about security with a thinking face emoji. Hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat spark buzz.

    Prince Harry wearing cowboy hat with hidden symbols while showing PDA with Meghan at Beyoncé show.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a public figure amid buzz about hidden symbols on Prince Harry’s cowboy hat.

    Comment praising Prince Harry and Meghan’s strong relationship despite challenges, showing public support and affection.

    Comment by Lindsay Powers discussing public reaction to a couple enjoying their life, highlighting negativity online.

    Prince Harry wearing a cowboy hat with hidden symbols while showing PDA with Meghan at a Beyoncé concert.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Prince Harry and Meghan appearing happy and beautiful while enjoying a Beyoncé show.

    Comment praising a couple enjoying a concert while mentioning excitement for the Houston show and good vibes.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda