Meghan Uses Kids To Send Message To King Charles As Harry’s Crisis Raises Mental Health Concerns

Meghan Markle shared a wholesome photo of her kids and her husband in an apparent show of support for Prince Harry following his bombshell interview.

On Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex posted a black and white photo of the Duke in a picturesque garden, holding Archie’s hand with Lilibet on his shoulders.

The peaceful moment was made public not long after Prince Harry sat down with a BBC reporter to talk about the Royal Family. According to the news outlet, no topic was completely off the table.

Highlights Meghan shared a photo of Harry with their kids, showing silent support after his revealing BBC interview about the Royal Family.

Prince Harry opened up about his strained relationship with King Charles, mentioning his father's cancer diagnosis and family tensions.

Royal insiders and former press secretaries picked apart Harry’s public interview, urging private reconciliation instead.

Image credits: meghan

With this prompt, he took aim at his family, addressing his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis as well as the legal battle he recently lost, seeing a downgrade in his security system.

“He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” the Duke told the outlet. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

He then mentioned his father, saying, “Life is precious. I don’t know how long my father has.”

Image credits: BBC

Prince Harry additionally acknowledged how he had lost the legal challenge over his UK taxpayer funded security and alluded to the possibility of suffering the same fate as the late Princess Diana, who was k–lled in a fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.

“I don’t want history to repeat itself,” he explained. “Through the [court] process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself, while also mentioning how important it was to keep Meghan and their two children safe.

“I’m sure that some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, consider this a huge win,” he added.

Prince Harry opened up the news outlet about his family tensions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

While the 40-year-old did not reveal his intentions of bringing these up in the interview, those who worked closely with the royal family have advised that his transparency probably wasn’t the best route to take.

Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary of the late Queen, mentioned Buckingham Palace would be “raising their eyes heavenwards” to Sky News.

Image credits: sussexroyal

“Prince Harry is saying ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ — that’s going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward,” she said.

“What you don’t want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you’ll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”

Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent said on Daily Express that he could only return back to the UK with his family if he is invited — and this interview with the news outlet definitely hurts his chances of such a thing happening.

Those who were previously involved with the Royal Family said Prince Harry’s decision to broadcast it all was not a good idea

Image credits: meghan

The BBC has issued a statement about its Prince Harry interview and the reaction to it by security expert Richard Aitch.

The corporation states there were “lapses” in its editorial standards. King Tampon is clearly not happy; let’s see what ITV gets as a reward for this… pic.twitter.com/qovbS8VEh9 — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) May 4, 2025

She stated, “Harry’s father and brother do not trust Harry to keep conversations private. And this loudspeaker of a diatribe against them is not going to make them change their minds.”

And it isn’t just Prince Harry’s family that faces growing tension with the Duke.

According to a survey by Find Out Now, the public seems to be more inclined to back King Charles in his row with his youngest son.

Image credits: sussexroyal

Statistics say 64% of voters supported his father, while only 36% were on Prince Harry’s side.

It also showed that many people would like to see Harry and Meghan stripped of their HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and decided to step down as senior royals in January 2020. As per BBC, they were dissatisfied with media intrusion and frustrated that Buckingham Palace prevented them from developing their ‘SussexRoyal’ brand.

