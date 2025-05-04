Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meghan Uses Kids To Send Message To King Charles As Harry’s Crisis Raises Mental Health Concerns
Meghan smiling and gesturing in a kitchen setting amid Harryu2019s crisis and mental health concerns involving King Charles.
News, World

Meghan Uses Kids To Send Message To King Charles As Harry’s Crisis Raises Mental Health Concerns

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle shared a wholesome photo of her kids and her husband in an apparent show of support for Prince Harry following his bombshell interview.

On Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex posted a black and white photo of the Duke in a picturesque garden, holding Archie’s hand with Lilibet on his shoulders. 

The peaceful moment was made public not long after Prince Harry sat down with a BBC reporter to talk about the Royal Family. According to the news outlet, no topic was completely off the table.

Highlights
  • Meghan shared a photo of Harry with their kids, showing silent support after his revealing BBC interview about the Royal Family.
  • Prince Harry opened up about his strained relationship with King Charles, mentioning his father's cancer diagnosis and family tensions.
  • Royal insiders and former press secretaries picked apart Harry’s public interview, urging private reconciliation instead.
RELATED:

    Meghan Markle posted a picture on Instagram with her kids in a seemingly silent show of support to Prince Harry after his interview with BBC

    Meghan smiling in a kitchen wearing an apron as Harry’s crisis raises mental health concerns in the royal family.

    Image credits: meghan

    With this prompt, he took aim at his family, addressing his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis as well as the legal battle he recently lost, seeing a downgrade in his security system.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” the Duke told the outlet. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

    He then mentioned his father, saying, “Life is precious. I don’t know how long my father has.”

    Prince Harry in a formal interview, addressing mental health concerns amid Meghan’s message to King Charles and family crisis.

    Image credits: BBC

    Prince Harry additionally acknowledged how he had lost the legal challenge over his UK taxpayer funded security and alluded to the possibility of suffering the same fate as the late Princess Diana, who was k–lled in a fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.

    “I don’t want history to repeat itself,” he explained. “Through the [court] process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself, while also mentioning how important it was to keep Meghan and their two children safe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m sure that some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, consider this a huge win,” he added.

    Prince Harry opened up the news outlet about his family tensions

    While the 40-year-old did not reveal his intentions of bringing these up in the interview, those who worked closely with the royal family have advised that his transparency probably wasn’t the best route to take.

    Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary of the late Queen, mentioned Buckingham Palace would be “raising their eyes heavenwards” to Sky News.

    Man holding baby outdoors by water, illustrating Meghan's use of kids to send message to King Charles amid Harry’s crisis.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Prince Harry is saying ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ — that’s going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What you don’t want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you’ll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”

    Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent said on Daily Express that he could only return back to the UK with his family if he is invited — and this interview with the news outlet definitely hurts his chances of such a thing happening.

    Those who were previously involved with the Royal Family said Prince Harry’s decision to broadcast it all was not a good idea

    Meghan and Harry sharing a tender moment amid concerns over Harry’s crisis and mental health in the royal family.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She stated, “Harry’s father and brother do not trust Harry to keep conversations private. And this loudspeaker of a diatribe against them is not going to make them change their minds.”

    And it isn’t just Prince Harry’s family that faces growing tension with the Duke.

    According to a survey by Find Out Now, the public seems to be more inclined to back King Charles in his row with his youngest son.

    Prince Harry and Meghan interacting with children outdoors amid mental health concerns and family crisis discussions.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    Statistics say 64% of voters supported his father, while only 36% were on Prince Harry’s side.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It also showed that many people would like to see Harry and Meghan stripped of their HRH titles.

    Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and decided to step down as senior royals in January 2020. As per BBC, they were dissatisfied with media intrusion and frustrated that Buckingham Palace prevented them from developing their ‘SussexRoyal’ brand.

    Netizens remain unimpressed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing Meghan using kids to send message to King Charles amid Harry’s mental health concerns.

    Comment about Meghan uses kids to send message to King Charles as Harry’s crisis raises mental health concerns in a social media post.

    Comment on social media about Harry's crisis and Meghan using kids to send a message to King Charles.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan using kids to send a message to King Charles amid Harry’s mental health crisis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post discussing Meghan using kids to send a message to King Charles amid Harry's mental health crisis.

    Comment by Sandra Domenucucci criticizing spending habits, discussing expenses and financial responsibility on social media.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing criticism amid Meghan’s and Harry’s mental health concerns and family messages.

    Comment on social media expressing opinion about Meghan, kids, King Charles, and Harry’s mental health concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing problems and support, related to Meghan using kids to send message amid Harry’s mental health concerns.

    Comment by Tracy Nickels discussing Meghan's impact on the royals amid Harry's mental health crisis concerns.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the woman he married is the reason, ever thought of that?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the woman he married is the reason, ever thought of that?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda