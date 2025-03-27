King Charles Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle, Fans Pray With “Fingers Crossed”

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles III has been sent to the hospital. The 72-year-old was forced to cancel several public engagements after being admitted for observation due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

The crown revealed in February 2024 that Charles was suffering from the illness, but kept the nature of it private. However, they assured the public that it wasn’t a case of prostate cancer.

His health setback is minor, as per royal sources.

King Charles returned home the same day to continue work.

Sources close to the monarch emphasized that this hospital visit was not a cause for concern and constituted only a minor setback in his activities. In fact, this isn’t the first time the monarch takes a step back from his duties, as he temporarily paused his activities last year for the same reason.

“His Majesty experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital,” the official statement read. “As a precautionary measure, tomorrow’s engagements will be rescheduled.”

Image credits: The Royal Family

Last year, the King remained in observation for at least two months, resuming his public duties at the end of April, taking the chance to visit a cancer treatment center alongside Queen Camilla.

While details surrounding the 76-year-old head of state’s health have not been disclosed, Prince William stated that his father is “fighting very hard” to keep the illness at bay.

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Despite the temporary setback, the monarch returned to Clarence House later in the day, where he continued to work, reviewing state papers and holding calls from his study.

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image credits: theroyalfamily

“This is, at most, a minor bump in the road that’s very much heading in the right direction,” a royal source said, reassuring the public and emphasizing that the adjustment was of a much lesser gravity than that of last year.

Sources stressed that Charles’ recovery is progressing positively and that his medical team remains in full consultation regarding his engagements. “Such things are not unexpected with these kinds of conditions,” they added.

Queen Camilla took a similar pause in 2024 due to suffering from pneumonia

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen, who has spoken of her frustration over her husband’s relentless work ethic, did not accompany him to the hospital.

Camilla is coming off of a particularly difficult 2024, in which she battled the effects of a chest infection that soon evolved into what was described as a “mild case of pneumonia.”

The queen had apparently contracted the illness during her tour of Australia in October of that year

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Much like Charles, Camilla took a minor step back in her duties before rejoining her husband in welcoming Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, during their state visit.

🚨 NEW: King Charles was taken to hospital earlier today after he “experienced temporary side effects” from his ongoing treatment for cancer pic.twitter.com/8qytzLgqRJ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 27, 2025

Both the King and Queen have reportedly drawn great strength from continuing his duties. Their ability to balance their respective treatments with royal responsibilities has garnered admiration from the public and those who have met them at events.

The ongoing illness is keeping British citizens on their toes, who couldn’t help but worry about the state of the Crown.

“Sending strength.” Netizens took to social media to wish for the monarch’s good health

Image credits: DadaDred

Image credits: noxlonga

Image credits: Da37915229Laura

Image credits: Emanfatii

Image credits: Its_Jenna_xoxo

Image credits: band_ghadi

Image credits: AvaTlovenotes

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BracketNky

Image credits: sadafzaydi16

Image credits: epiclad

People Also Ask What type of cancer does King Charles III suffer from? The monarch's full diagnosis has not been disclosed, with sources only confirming that it is not a case of prostate cancer.