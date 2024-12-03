Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Worried For Queen Camilla’s Health As Her Chest Infection Worsens: “She Should Be Resting!”
News

Fans Worried For Queen Camilla’s Health As Her Chest Infection Worsens: “She Should Be Resting!”

Queen Camilla is ill, with her condition worsening in recent days, as she explained during a gathering at Buckingham Palace today (December 3).

The 77-year-old revealed that her chest infection—first announced by the palace on November 5—had developed into what was described as a “mild case of pneumonia” and was reportedly contracted after she toured Australia in October.

Highlights
  • Queen Camilla's chest infection worsened into mild pneumonia, limiting events.
  • Camilla attended some events but skipped outdoor ones to avoid cold UK weather.
  • The UK-Qatar state visit is crucial for political and economic ties.
  • Camilla's health has worried netizens urging her to rest and recover.
  • Pneumonia in elderly can reduce quality of life, needing close monitoring.

She nevertheless assured attendants that she was on the mend but was still dealing with bouts of post-viral fatigue.

Her condition led the Queen to scale back her royal duties during Qatar’s state visit while she recovered.

Queen Camilla revealed that her chest infection had developed into a “mild case of pneumonia,” limiting her participation in official events

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

Camilla appeared in good spirits as she exited her car and adjusted her coat before walking up the palace steps. Her absence had been felt at the Horse Guards Parade, a traditional event that marks the beginning of their Qatari state visit.

The Queen would’ve been exposed to the cold winds of the UK’s winter, which informed the decision to have her skip the ceremony.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Despite her reduced role, Camilla attended the state luncheon alongside her husband, King Charles, hosting the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

Camilla then joined the Qatari royals on a tour featuring historical objects. Her attendance at a glam state banquet, however, had to be scaled back, meaning that she would only pose for photos with the Emir and his wife but would retire during the traditional receiving line.

The Queen is expected to participate in farewell ceremonies tomorrow (December 4).

The visit by the Emir and his wife is a crucial part of maintaining the UK and Qatar’s relations, as they have deep ties both politically and economically 

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Image credits: theroyalfamily

The visit is vital in reinforcing UK-Qatar diplomatic relations and bolstering their economic, political, and strategic partnerships. Qatar is a key player in the Middle East and a significant energy supplier of natural gas.

The two countries have also made large investments in each other’s infrastructure and maintain a strong defense partnership, with the UK regularly selling advanced military equipment to Qatar.

Long after Qatar stopped being a British protectorate, the UK has been a crucial ally, supporting it even when its neighbors haven’t. 

For instance, during the Gulf Crisis of 2017, the Middle Eastern country was accused of supporting terrorism by Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. The UK kept a neutral stance and urged for a resolution to the conflict through dialogue.

Camilla’s pneumonia diagnosis worried UK netizens, who wished she would rest instead of risking her health by attending in-person ceremonies

Image credits: theroyalfamily

Image credits: theroyalfamily

British netizens have been on the edge of their seats since Camilla’s health issues were divulged on November 5. While she quickly returned to work on November 12, her condition forced her to keep taking time off, missing events like the premiere of Gladiator II and the Royal Variety Performance.

“Best wishes to Her Majesty Queen Camilla to make a full recovery,” wrote one reader.

“She needs to take a break already! She should be resting!” another argued.

Pneumonia is a complex illness that can range from mild symptoms to a potentially life-threatening condition. 

A 2020 study conducted by the University of Barcelona, however, showed that patients aged 65 and older have an approximate 70% chance of surviving. 

The illness is nevertheless associated with a 16% reduction in quality of life during the post-discharge year among elderly patients, which means Camilla will have to be closely monitored even after she fully recovers.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
el_bali avatar
Mari
Mari
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is taking her job serious. But at certain age a pneumonia is dangerous, she should rest.

