Olympic Gold Medalist Mary Lou Retton “Fighting For Her Life” Amidst A Rare Case Of Pneumonia
Olympic Gold Medalist Mary Lou Retton “Fighting For Her Life” Amidst A Rare Case Of Pneumonia

American gymnastics legend and Olympic gold medalist, Mary Lou Retton, found herself in hospital last week after a major health scare caused by a rare case of pneumonia.

Her daughter, McKenna Kelley, broke the news earlier this week, revealing the 55-year-old athlete’s sudden hospitalization on Instagram. She shared a photo of her mother in a hospital bed, requesting prayers during this difficult time.

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has been in the ICU for the better part of a week, her daughter reported

According to McKenna, “My momma was admitted to the hospital with some health concerns and we are waiting on more tests,” she wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a really scary time but she’s stable and okay for now. She’s so strong I know she’s just gonna need some time.”

Retton is currently “fighting for her life” in an intensive care unit, as stated by McKenna on her social media.

The 55-year-old gymnast is “fighting for her life”, battling a rare case of pneumonia

In addition to her Olympic prowess, Retton is widely known for helping transform the world of gymnastics and inspiring countless young athletes. Her current situation has sent a ripple of concern across the global gymnastic community.

While fans were justifiably worried, Retton did her best to reassure everyone. She ‘regrammed’ her daughter’s post, letting everyone know that she is okay and just needs a bit of rest. Her powerful will and optimistic outlook are characteristics that have defined Retton’s career and personal life.

Mary-Lou scooped five medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, more than any other athlete at the time

Image source: National Archives

brynburch avatar
Bryn
Bryn
Community Member
3 hours ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lilgand avatar
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've just read she doesn't have health insurance so her daughter is raising money to help with hospital bills: https://www.spotfund.com/story/a2e0582c-e62f-4e5b-a586-18349014f761?source=s&share_location=c&SFID=s6z51sc&referral_id=45b800a8-5f58-4eeb-b032-ea579f7eaab7

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish her the best but if you have a few million dollars to play with then I can't justify donating. She is wealthy and in her 50's she should have insurance, it sucks that she needs it but all Americans do.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
