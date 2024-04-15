“It Should Cover The Vulva”: Nike Slammed For Unveiling Questionable Women’s Olympic Uniforms

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike is currently facing backlash after revealing its questionable designs for female track and field uniforms for athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The new sports gears prompted criticism of sexism and concern over practicality, while the company defended its decisions.

Team USA’s track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Games were revealed last week, and let’s just say that the possibility of accidental flashing is very real.

The athletic apparel corporation unveiled the uniforms at a Nike Air event in the French capital city on Thursday (April 11).

Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, who participated in the 2020 Olympics, commented under Citius Mag Instagram post sharing the first looks of the new Nike kits to be worn by the American track and field team, saying: “Wait, my hoo haa is gonna be out.”

Nike revealed designs for the female track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics, sparking concerns over both practicality and sexism.

Women’s athletic apparel brand Oiselle joined the comment section field with adverse reactions, writing: “When you run out of fabric after designing the men’s kit…”

Athletic brand Under Armour chimed in: “We’re just here for the comments,” along with a popcorn emoji.

“There should be a protest ‘no shave’ from the female athletes,” a woman penned.

Someone else quipped: “My labia fighting for which one gets to be in the suit.”

On Friday (April 12), Lauren Fleshman, a retired US world champion runner, took to her Instagram page to share her concerns, writing: “I’m sorry, but show me one WNBA or NWSL team who would enthusiastically support this kit.

“This is for Olympic Track and Field.

“Professional athletes should be able to compete without dedicating brain space to constant pube vigilance or the mental gymnastics of having every vulnerable piece of your body on display.

“Women’s kits should be in service to performance, mentally and physically.

“If this outfit was truly beneficial to physical performance, men would wear it.

“This is not an elite athletic kit for track and field.

“This is a costume born of patriarchal forces that are no longer welcome or needed to get eyes on women’s sports.

Sha’Carri Richardson, world champion sprinter, modeled the short version of the new Team USA track and field uniform

“I’m queer and I’m attracted to female bodies, but I don’t expect or enjoy seeing female athletes or male athletes put in a position to battle self-consciousness at their place of work.

“That is not part of the job description. I lived that life and know that excellence is born of unselfconsciousness, of freedom, and embodiment of action and instinct.

“Stop making it harder for half the population.”

The vice president of Nike’s apparel innovation, Janett Nichol, told CBS Sports on Friday that the uniforms “perform at the highest level” and insisted athletes were brought in to test them during the process.

She added: “On the apparel side, why it’s a game-changer for us, is because we’ve now been able to take athlete insights, along with data, and use that algorithm to create something that allows us to get to a level of specificity, fidelity, and accuracy that we’ve never been able to do before.”

The athletes who have already seen the kits have reportedly dubbed the design the “party print”, CBS reported.

A Nike spokesperson told Bored Panda in an email that “in addition to offering athletes a range of styles to choose from, we will also have tailoring options available for Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the games.”

Pole vaulting star Katie Moon also shared her opinion

Accusations of sexism within female competitive sports and uniform controversies are nothing new. Back in 2021 already, women athletes were pushing back against restrictive standards for competition clothing.

During the European Beach Handball Championships on July 18, 2021, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for renouncing the sport’s typical bikini bottoms, instead opting for shorts, CBC reported at the time.

Additionally, on July 25, 2021, the German women’s gymnastics team wore ankle-length unitards (instead of the usual bikini-cut leotards) during qualifiers for the Olympic competition.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start on Friday, July 26, with the opening ceremony starting at 7:30 pm local time (CET), and end on Sunday, August 11, with the closing ceremony starting at 9:00 pm local time (CET).

The Nike kits continued to spark negative reactions on social media

