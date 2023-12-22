“Forget Saving Money In 2024”: Here Are 24 Things To Do Worldwide Next Year
If you want to start fresh and have an adventurous year, you can clear up your calendar as Time Out has published its “24 best things to do in the world in 2024” list.
The list, which was compiled by the website’s global team of editors and contributors isn’t for stingy people or those struggling financially, as it remarked “forget ‘saving money’ in 2024. You know what your New Year’s resolution should be? Get out more. Do more stuff. See more of the world.”
As editors vowed “life is short, after all”, their list promised “a tonne of unmissable festivals, art, food and music,” for next year.
Out of the 24 best things to do next year, Bored Panda chose to present the top 10 proposed destinations and activities. But keep scrolling to discover the remaining 14.
Travel Back In Time On Italy’s Revamped Vintage Trains
We carry on the list with Italy’s revamped vintage trains.
Air travel? It’s over, Time Out said. “We’re charging full-steam ahead into the era of sustainable and affordable train travel, and Italy’s revamped vintage tourist trains are a particularly exciting addition to Europe’s roster of new services,” the website stated.
The trains will shuttle passengers from major cities to rural regions and beyond in some truly beautiful vintage carriages.
Moreover, there will be three types of new services (luxury, express, and the more budget-friendly ‘omnibus-regionali’). The first service – a sleeper train from Rome to the Dolomites – launches this month, with the rest to follow in 2024.
Set Off On A Cycling Trail Through Eight European Countries
In first position, Time Out recommended setting off on a cycling trail through eight European countries in the Balkans.
The Trans Dinarica trail, a new cycling route in South Eastern Europe, has been described as an experience that “will be jumping right to the top of loads of 2024 bucket lists”.
The publication explained: “The route will follow a corridor of national parks, meandering along the Adriatic Coast, and through forests and inland villages, with a place to eat a hearty local dinner and get a good night's sleep at the end of each day's ride.
"The trip's focus is on showcasing the beauty of the region sustainably, and there'll be a whole host of mapping information and recommendations for services along your journey by the time it opens.”
Enjoy A Drink With A View At Europe’s Highest Disco In Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
In third position, the list mentioned Europe’s highest disco in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland.
"You might have trekked to the other side of a city for a party before, but have you ever trekked up to the top of a mountain?" Time Out asked.
It further stated: “while it might sound like a lot of effort for a boogie, Detour Discotheque is well worth the, well, detour.
“This is an ambitious and unique event that’s seen success in the remote regions of Iceland and Scotland: in 2024, it’s coming to the Swiss Alps.
“Performances from veteran DJs in a revolving restaurant – yes, you read that right – are scheduled, as are stays in the valley’s gorgeous Alpine villages. Sure, it’ll take you four cable cars to get there, but just look at those views.”
Watch World-Class Athletes Compete In Paris
The list goes on to include the Olympic Games in Paris, France.
“This particular opportunity only comes around every four years,” Time Out noted.
With the French capital’s turn to host the world’s greatest sporting event, the website recommended heading to Paris for the Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, and sticking around for world-class competitors in everything from skateboarding to synchronized swimming.
Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of Canada’s Coolest Festival: Montréal En Lumière
Be Mesmerized By Large-Scale Digital Art In Tokyo, Japan
Up next was Tokyo’s large-scale digital art.
The website explained: “When teamLab Borderless opened in Tokyo’s Odaiba district in 2018, it caused a furore.
“The world has never seen digital art of this scale before: immersive, interactive and just radical.”
The Japanese immersive experience promises boundary-pushing art, which has earned teamLab Borderless a Guinness World Record in 2021 for being the most visited museum in the world dedicated to a single group or artist.
Delight Your Palate At A New Food Festival On The Remote Icelandic Island Of Vestmannaeyjar
In eighth place, we have a new food festival on a remote Icelandic island called Vestmannaeyjar.
Time Out said that “everyone's all Reykjavik, Reykjavik, Reykjavik about food in Iceland”, but hidden away on an archipelago on the south coast called Vestmannaeyjar (also the Westman Islands), “a new foodie hotspot is brewing."
The website explained that the Matey Seafood Festival “essentially invites top international chefs to take over its restaurants for a weekend, resulting in intricate and inventive fine dining using local Icelandic ingredients (i.e. lots of haddock and cod)”.
Discover Ireland's New Star At A Brand-New Music Weekender In Dublin
And last but not least; a brand-new music weekender in Dublin, Ireland.
Borderline is a newly announced weekender showcasing “forward-facing” new artists across two nights in February, Time Out explained.
These budding stars – among them Fat Dog, Spider and Lambrini Girls (honestly, those names have already won us over) – will be giving it their all on the stages of legendary music venue the Workman’s Club, the website said.
Check Out The Biggest Iteration Of Africa’s Biggest Art Fair At The 11th Edition Of The Investec Cape Town Art Fair
Party In Two Of Berlin’s Historic Buildings Recently Transformed Into Nightclubs: An Ancient Citadel Now Home To The Zita Club, And The Defunct Tegel Airport
Discover A Cultural Gem In The Austrian Region Of Salzkammergut
Brew Beer And Dance In A Pint At Copenhagen’s Newest Attraction, Home Of Carlsberg
Eat Your Way Through A 12-Week-Long Culinary Extravaganza At The Galle Literary Festival In Sri Lanka
Experience Naadam, A Centuries-Old Nomadic Festival In Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Witness Two Major Museum Reopenings In Lisbon, Portugal: The Gulbenkian Modern Art Centre And Design And Fashion Museum
Splash Out On A Round-The-World Luxury 80-Day Train Journey Visiting 20 Cities In 13 Countries Across Four Continents
Grab A Plate At One Of Two New Time Out Markets In Porto And Barcelona
Celebrate The History Of Hip-Hop At Massive New Museum In New York
The runner-up spot recommended a celebration of the history and heroes of hip hop at a huge new museum in New York.
Located in the Bronx, the museum has been highly anticipated by New Yorkers, who have been waiting for a spot that commemorates and celebrates the genre and its many heroes.
Time Out wrote: “The eagerly-awaited The Hip Hop Museum is set to finally open its doors at the end of the year, bringing with it interactive exhibits with artifacts, multimedia, AI, VR and AR to teach visitors all about hip hop’s beginnings and impact across 53,000 square feet.”
Sail Across The Colombian River That Inspired ‘Love In The Time Of Cholera’
In fifth position, we find a cruise in the Colombian river that inspired the book Love in the Time of Cholera.
Time Out said: “There are over a dozen major cruise lines that visit the Caribbean coast of Colombia, but none travel inland along the Magdalena River.
“That will change when AmaWaterways sets sail on Colombia’s version of the Mississippi River in November 2024.”
The cruise includes a seven-night riverboat voyage that allows guests to experience the region’s wildlife and towns, which became famous after Gabriel García Márquez’s novel Love in the Time of Cholera.
Dine At A Re-Opened London Classic: Simpson's In The Strand
Ranking seventh, a re-opened London icon: Simpson's in the Strand.
Simpson’s in the Strand first opened in 1828 as a chess club, but closed since the pandemic.
It has now reopened, thanks to restauranteur Jeremy King. “This classic London restaurant – one of the first in the UK to win a Michelin star – is set to finally re-open in 2024,” Time Out reported.
A favorite of Arthur Conan Doyle, Charles Dickens, and lots of other moustachioed men in suits, the revamped Simpson’s in the Strand will be brought “fully into the twenty-first century”, Jeremy said.