Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photos Of Princess Lilibet And Prince Archie, Gets Mixed Reactions

Famously private about her family life, Meghan Markle surprised the internet this weekend by sharing some of her most personal photos yet of her children with her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The post was flooded with comments from fans and online users, debating Markle’s social media presence, motherhood, and the royal children’s matching red hair.

Highlights Meghan Markle surprised fans by sharing rare new photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, showing off their matching red hair.

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticizing Markle for not revealing her children's faces.

Commenters also reignited conspiracy theories about the Sussex kids, with accusations of "fake children."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared rare new photos of her kids in the sun



Share icon

Image credits: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

On Sunday, April 27, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared new photos of her children, son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, on Instagram. The mother of two captioned the post, “Sunday kind of love.”

As the photos show the trio tending to their garden in the sun, the couple’s children caught the eyes of the onlookers with their matching red hair color.

The first photo shows Meghan Markle smiling with her daughter, Lilibet, as she poses with her long, red hair in the sun. The other photos featured Archie: in one snap, the little boy inspects some flowers, and in the other, the 5-year-old holds a single flower towards the camera, while covering his face.

Meghan Markle is famously private about sharing her kids on social media

Share icon

Image credits: TIME

The Sussex family has made headlines over the years through their appearances on various shows and series. The Duchess recently launched her Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” where she takes viewers on a tour of her domestic lifestyle, sharing cooking, gardening, and hosting tips with her famous guests.

However, the former Hollywood actress was never one to share her kids with the public. The recent posts quickly gained a wave of reactions from social media users.

Online users criticized the Duchess for not showing the faces of her kids, while Princess Catherine frequently does

Share icon

Image credits: aseverofficial

Some users commented on the fact that the Sussexes never share the faces of their kids, in contrast to Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who frequently share photos of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

One user asked, “Why does she hide them? Kate and William and every other Royal shared photos of their kids…..why are these kids hidden?”

Another replied, “Just because Meghan and Harry want’s to have their Kids have privacy.”

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Others backed Markle, with one saying, “Because those are her babies she’s not Kate, do you post every picture with your kids face everywhere like Kate? lol always trying to tell others how to post pictures of their kids.”

“William and Kate also have a lot more security to help keep their children safe,” another explained.

The couple’s children’s striking red hair was a topic of discussion on the internet

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Other comments mentioned the children’s red hair, a trait they possibly picked up from their father’s side. One user joked, pointing out the fact that Markle is biracial, “No one will ever believe them when the say their grandma is black.”

While another shared, “Oh man her genes lost.”

Another exclaimed, “Wow! Two more gingers for the world. Harry must have strong genes!”

Some even said the featured kids are not Markle’s but are used only for PR

Share icon

Image credits: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Others attacked the duchess, with some even fueling the narrative that the children featured in their photos are not the couple’s actual children. One wrote, “Lol desperate for PR all the time. Sad to see this day after day trying for validation that never comes.”

Another added, “She has no kids,” to which a third replied, “New actors?”

A fourth simply exclaimed, “Everything about her is fake and phony.”

Another user mocked the photos, saying, “Oh boy we get to see back of children’s heads again.”

The duchess said “[her] life has changed so much” after motherhood



Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Regarding motherhood, Markle told People that “[her] life has changed so much.”

Share icon “Anyone who has children will tell you, it’s a huge evolution as a woman during that time,” she added. The mother of two continued, imagining the near future, saying, “This is just the beginning. Life is full of surprises. And my gosh, in 10 years, Archie will be driving!”



Image credits: meghan

In her recent podcast series Confessions of a Female Founder, Markle also shared that she loved balancing motherhood and growing businesses, adding that “both are just as important” and “really high value for the world.”

Most recently, on April 23, the former actress spoke at the TIME100 Summit in New York and shared that she was excited to get home to California as her son, Archie, was about to lose his first tooth. “[It’s] about to happen, and I just hope I’m back home in time for it!” she added.

Online users commented on Meghan Markle’s new photos with her children

