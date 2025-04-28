Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photos Of Princess Lilibet And Prince Archie, Gets Mixed Reactions
Celebrities, News

Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photos Of Princess Lilibet And Prince Archie, Gets Mixed Reactions

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Famously private about her family life, Meghan Markle surprised the internet this weekend by sharing some of her most personal photos yet of her children with her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The post was flooded with comments from fans and online users, debating Markle’s social media presence, motherhood, and the royal children’s matching red hair.  

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle surprised fans by sharing rare new photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, showing off their matching red hair.
  • The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticizing Markle for not revealing her children's faces.
  • Commenters also reignited conspiracy theories about the Sussex kids, with accusations of "fake children."
RELATED:

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared rare new photos of her kids in the sun

    Meghan Markle and a man in formal attire walking outside a building with a security guard.

    Image credits: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

    On Sunday, April 27, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared new photos of her children, son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, on Instagram. The mother of two captioned the post, “Sunday kind of love.”

    As the photos show the trio tending to their garden in the sun, the couple’s children caught the eyes of the onlookers with their matching red hair color. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The first photo shows Meghan Markle smiling with her daughter, Lilibet, as she poses with her long, red hair in the sun. The other photos featured Archie: in one snap, the little boy inspects some flowers, and in the other, the 5-year-old holds a single flower towards the camera, while covering his face. 

    Meghan Markle is famously private about sharing her kids on social media

    Meghan Markle in beige suit, seated with a microphone, discussing family photos of Lilibet and Archie.

    Image credits: TIME

    The Sussex family has made headlines over the years through their appearances on various shows and series. The Duchess recently launched her Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” where she takes viewers on a tour of her domestic lifestyle, sharing cooking, gardening, and hosting tips with her famous guests. 

    However, the former Hollywood actress was never one to share her kids with the public. The recent posts quickly gained a wave of reactions from social media users. 

    Online users criticized the Duchess for not showing the faces of her kids, while Princess Catherine frequently does

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan Markle with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie in garden, wearing hats and casual attire, enjoying a sunny day.

    Image credits: aseverofficial

    Some users commented on the fact that the Sussexes never share the faces of their kids, in contrast to Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who frequently share photos of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

    One user asked, “Why does she hide them? Kate and William and every other Royal shared photos of their kids…..why are these kids hidden?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another replied, “Just because Meghan and Harry want’s to have their Kids have privacy.” 

    Young child with red hair in a blue shirt picking pink roses, related to rare photos of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

    Image credits: meghan

    Others backed Markle, with one saying, “Because those are her babies she’s not Kate, do you post every picture with your kids face everywhere like Kate? lol always trying to tell others how to post pictures of their kids.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “William and Kate also have a lot more security to help keep their children safe,” another explained.

    The couple’s children’s striking red hair was a topic of discussion on the internet

    Meghan Markle and child by pink roses, sharing a moment in a garden.

    Image credits: meghan

    Other comments mentioned the children’s red hair, a trait they possibly picked up from their father’s side. One user joked, pointing out the fact that Markle is biracial, “No one will ever believe them when the say their grandma is black.”

    While another shared, “Oh man her genes lost.” 

    Another exclaimed, “Wow! Two more gingers for the world. Harry must have strong genes!”

    Some even said the featured kids are not Markle’s but are used only for PR

    Royals with baby, smiling warmly, Meghan Markle holding their child.

    Image credits: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others attacked the duchess, with some even fueling the narrative that the children featured in their photos are not the couple’s actual children. One wrote, “Lol desperate for PR all the time. Sad to see this day after day trying for validation that never comes.” 

    Another added, “She has no kids,” to which a third replied, “New actors?”

    A fourth simply exclaimed, “Everything about her is fake and phony.” 

    Another user mocked the photos, saying, “Oh boy we get to see back of children’s heads again.”

    The duchess said “[her] life has changed so much” after motherhood

    Woman in a white sweater gently hugs a child in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: meghan

    Regarding motherhood, Markle told People that “[her] life has changed so much.”

    “Anyone who has children will tell you, it’s a huge evolution as a woman during that time,” she added. The mother of two continued, imagining the near future, saying, “This is just the beginning. Life is full of surprises. And my gosh, in 10 years, Archie will be driving!”
    Child holding a yellow-pink flower in a garden, face partially obscured by the bloom.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her recent podcast series Confessions of a Female Founder, Markle also shared that she loved balancing motherhood and growing businesses, adding that “both are just as important” and “really high value for the world.”

    Most recently, on April 23, the former actress spoke at the TIME100 Summit in New York and shared that she was excited to get home to California as her son, Archie, was about to lose his first tooth. “[It’s] about to happen, and I just hope I’m back home in time for it!” she added.

    Online users commented on Meghan Markle’s new photos with her children

    Comment reacting to Meghan Markle's rare photos of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, questioning privacy choices.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment reacting to Meghan Markle's photos, expressing mixed opinions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle for seeking PR, expressing frustration over ongoing validation efforts.

    Social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's motherhood of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

    Comment discussing Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet, and Prince Archie, focusing on the children's red hair genetics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text reaction to Meghan Markle's photo of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, expressing frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Meghan Markle's photos of Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie, suggesting they aren't her kids, sparking mixed reactions.

    Comment about hair color variability related to Meghan Markle's family, with laughing emoji reaction.

    Comment about Meghan Markle's photos of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, mentioning reactions akin to Kardashian viewers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Meghan Markle's kids' red hair, praising their looks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about privacy and reactions to Meghan Markle's kids, Lilibet and Archie.

    Comment praising Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's red hair, mentioning Spencer genes and Diana's joy.

    Comment expressing support for Meghan Markle, mentioning her children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, urging privacy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment about Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Meghan Markle's photos of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, with mixed reactions and laughter emojis.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    2

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This entire thing just speaks volumes about the individuals who comment on these photos. So negative, insensitive and cruel. You don't have to agree with her or even like her but you definitely don't need to be cruel. (What a reflection of self.) She probably hides her kids faces out of anxiety? They don't have security for protection anymore like other royals. It's her personal choice and should be respected. We don't need to see their faces. "After all, she is more criticized over any other royal no matter what she does... so I can't blame her from hiding her kids faces." I used the word royal as I wouldn't know what else to use? She's part of that world and realm even if they stepped down. 🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This entire thing just speaks volumes about the individuals who comment on these photos. So negative, insensitive and cruel. You don't have to agree with her or even like her but you definitely don't need to be cruel. (What a reflection of self.) She probably hides her kids faces out of anxiety? They don't have security for protection anymore like other royals. It's her personal choice and should be respected. We don't need to see their faces. "After all, she is more criticized over any other royal no matter what she does... so I can't blame her from hiding her kids faces." I used the word royal as I wouldn't know what else to use? She's part of that world and realm even if they stepped down. 🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda