Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It’s Cursed”: New Kate Middleton Photos Reignite Engagement Ring Mystery, Spark Theories
Celebrities, News

“It’s Cursed”: New Kate Middleton Photos Reignite Engagement Ring Mystery, Spark Theories

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton has become the subject of speculation after visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated for cancer, without wearing her engagement ring.

On Tuesday (January 14), the Princess of Wales made a rare public outing at the specialist center in London to express her gratitude to the medical staff and support patients and their families.

Highlights
  • Kate Middleton was pictured without her sapphire engagement ring at London's Royal Marsden Hospital.
  • The princess was treated for cancer at the hospital last year.
  • Kate visited patients and thanked the medical staff for their "exceptional" care.

During the visit, Kate was seen speaking with patients undergoing chemotherapy and hugging one mother whose daughter was in the intensive care unit.

RELATED:

    Kate Middleton wore a glittering eternity band instead of her sapphire engagement ring during her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital

    Woman in a red outfit sitting, wearing a notable engagement ring, sparking mystery and theories.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    “There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands,” she reassured her.

    When asked how she was feeling, Kate said she was doing well but added, “Sometimes from the outside, we all think you’ve finished treatment and you go back to things. But it’s hard to get back to normal,” as per the BBC.

    In a message posted on social media following the outing, she revealed that she was in remission with cancer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, one detail did not go unnoticed during the visit, which marked the princess’ first significant solo royal engagement since completing her treatment—the absence of her wedding ring.

    Though some people speculated that she didn’t wear the ring for hygienic reasons, she was seen wearing it in 2023 when she visited Evelina London’s children’s surgery unit

    Woman in blue suit holding flowers, wearing an engagement ring.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    While one possibility is that she left her sapphire engagement ring at home for hygienic reasons, Kate was photographed with it in 2023 when she visited Evelina London’s children’s day surgery unit, where she met with patients and staff, as per news.com.au.

    That same year, she wore her ring when she and Prince William visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

    In 2022, the mom of three visited the maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital and was pictured with her ring on while meeting mothers and cradling a newborn, according to the outlet.

    Woman wearing a ring and green coat, holding a handbag, sparking engagement ring mystery theories.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

    Last year, Kate opted to wear her engagement ring to some events but not to others. For instance, she wore it in June for the Trooping the Colour celebrations, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade, and in July while attending a Wimbledon match with Princess Charlotte.

    Still, the ring was nowhere to be seen when she appeared in a video to celebrate the Olympics in August or in September during the highly personal video with her family where she announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

    In 2022, she wore it to the Royal Surrey County Hospital while meeting mothers and cradling a newborn

    A woman in a yellow dress, wearing a mask, holds a baby in a hospital setting, engagement ring visible.

    Image credits: Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Kate Middleton in a white dress, wearing an engagement ring, walking with children.

    Image credits: John Phillips/Getty Images

    Other instances when the ring was absent included her widely discussed Mother’s Day family portrait in March—which the princess revealed had been edited—and in October, when Kate and William met the parents of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, the three children tragically murdered during a Taylor Swift dance class.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were also intrigued by William’s absence at the outing, given that he and Kate are joint patrons of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, as was announced after her visit.

    Kate also mentioned William in her social media post following the outing, thanking “those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

    However, she didn’t wear it during the video in which she announced the end of her chemotherapy, posted in September 2024, or in her Mother’s Day photo

    Close-up of a hand with an engagement ring on the steering wheel, sparking theories about its mystery.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    Kate Middleton with her children, sparking engagement ring mystery theories in a cheerful outdoor setting.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    In the post, the princess said she was looking forward to a “fulfilling year ahead” and expressed gratitude to the hospital staff for their “exceptional” care.

    “In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” she wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to.”

    Woman in a brown coat adjusts her hair, showing an engagement ring, sparking mystery theories.

    Image credits: Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2021, the princess wore it during a visit to the Royal London Hospital Whitechapel

    Woman in red coat wearing a blue mask and ring on display, sparking engagement ring theories.

    Image credits: Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    According to Cancer Research UK, “remission” means that there is no sign of cancer in a person’s body. If there are any cancer cells left, there are too few to find or to cause any symptoms, or they are in an inactive state and are not growing.

    In March 2024, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. The announcement followed a planned abdominal surgery, which she had undergone two months earlier.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last September, the princess revealed she had completed chemotherapy, saying her focus was on “doing what I can to stay cancer-free.”

    People suggested their theories as to why the princess has been pictured with and without her engagement ring

    Tweet about Kate Middleton's engagement ring mystery, sparking theories.

    Image credits: Jacky___P

    Tweet about the engagement ring's impracticality in daily life, with emoji reactions and engagement metrics displayed.

    Image credits: Haru20285

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's engagement ring cursed theories and suggestions for a new ring from William.

    Image credits: Lisa57115833391

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's choice to forgo her sapphire engagement ring on a visit, sparking jewelry theories.

    Image credits: HDBridget

    Tweet discussing mystery of Kate Middleton's engagement ring, described as dark and sad.

    Image credits: pasjeniobe

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's engagement ring and practicality in daily activities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cambridgepower

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's sapphire engagement ring and its beauty.

    Image credits: 4448canta

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's engagement ring, suggesting it should be retired in favor of a new symbol of hope.

    Image credits: twixie_walters

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's engagement ring mystery, suggesting practical reasons for not wearing it.

    Image credits: TSENY

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's engagement ring, speculating on whether she wears it for official events.

    Image credits: Emma4AboutRoyal

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's engagement ring size after chemo.

    Image credits: kara_m_46

    Tweet about eternity ring hints at engagement ring mystery and theories.

    Image credits: glynis_b_t

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    17

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    17

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda