After Last Year’s Photoshop Scandal, Kate And William Get Praised For This Year’s Christmas Card

Princess Kate and Prince William are finally looking forward to the quickly approaching holiday season after an ever-changing, tumultuous year.

On December 19, the Prince and Princess of Wales unveiled their 2024 Christmas card with a wholesome and “natural” family photo, featuring the frame used during Princess Kate’s announcement after completing chemotherapy treatment.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas 🎄” read the caption in a picture vastly different from last year’s controversial shot.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are ringing in the holiday season following their unpredictable 2024 year

Sitting within the frame were Princess Kate and Prince William, both 42, and their kids: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 as they smiled candidly at the camera. A glamorous Christmas tree and fake snow fell gently as the backdrop.

As People reported, the sweet photo was previously a video filmed by Will Warr during their August trip to Norfolk — an unusual choice given the royal family’s tendency to feature fresh, new photos for their holiday cards.

But it’s no surprise that things are looking a little different this year. After all, the continuous obstacles they were forced to overcome in 2024 were not an easy feat.

The family of five have relied on their bond to face this year’s challenges

It’s been a brutal year for the family, and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis — which was announced back in March — has never left their minds.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant,” she said in a video shared on September 9, saying her treatment had finally been completed. “And we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Prince William additionally got candid during a visit to Cape Town, South Africa, last month, opening up about the “dreadful” time they went through.

“It’s probably been the hardest year of my life,” he revealed, describing how difficult it was to continue juggling his royal duties while dealing with personal matters.

Princess Kate’s steady return to the public has been a miraculous sight

But things are looking brighter.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that the Princess of Wales “is very much in control of her return to public life. She is doing what works best for her.”

Just earlier this month, the world saw the 42-year-old attend the Together at Christmas carol service, which marked her first major event following the announcement she had completed treatment.

There, she opened up a little more on her reeling thoughts.

“I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had… the unplanned,” she said on December 6. “But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today.”

And it appears admiration for the princess just doesn’t stop at her immediate family.

Sophie Mirman, founder and creative director of Trotters — the brand responsible for Princess Charlotte’s burgundy coat — said, “It’s been such a difficult year for them, it’s wonderful to see them all together.”

It was noticeable that this year’s Christmas card did what last year’s couldn’t

This natural, authentic photo of the royal family in 2024’s holiday greetings reminded fans of the light-hearted Photoshop debacle from 2023.

Last year’s monochrome image had the five members smiling in matching business casual outfits — but it seemed that Prince Louis was missing his middle finger.

Social media users flocked to the comments to call them out after their official X account failed to notice the mishap.

Netizens pulled out their magnifying glasses to inspect the photoshop fails

“Louis is missing a finger; this has got to be the worst Photoshop pic ever,” one netizen pointed out.

Another noticed even more inconsistencies, writing, “While it’s a nice family photo, as soon as I looked at it, I noticed Louis’ hand. He’s missing a finger. That got me looking closer. His right leg looks swollen. Where’s William’s thigh? Where’s Kate’s other foot?”

Virtual well wishes were sent from all over the world

