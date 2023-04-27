In the picture-perfect life celebrities portray on social media, it’s easy to get lost between reality and fiction. But if something looks too perfect to be true, the sharp-sighted viewers know that it’s probably false.

It turns out that too many celebrities are guilty of editing their pics of social media despite often claiming that they’re against unrealistic beauty standards and for a healthy body image online. But if that was true, this huge collection of social media fails: A-list edition wouldn’t exist.

From warped body parts to ‘slender man’ hands, from bent backgrounds to selfies airbrushed into oblivion, the craziness is beyond limits.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Khloe Kardashian And Her Unusually Big Hand

Khloe Kardashian And Her Unusually Big Hand

khloekardashian Report

23points
POST
#2

Lindsey Lohan's Photoshop Fail

Lindsey Lohan's Photoshop Fail

lindsaylohan Report

22points
POST
#3

Same Photo, Uploaded By Two Different People: On The Left - A Photo Posted By Kris Jenner, On The Right - A Real Photo Without Filters, Uploaded By Gordon Ramsay

Same Photo, Uploaded By Two Different People: On The Left - A Photo Posted By Kris Jenner, On The Right - A Real Photo Without Filters, Uploaded By Gordon Ramsay

krisjenner , gordongram Report

21points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorman’s the real deal here

1
1point
reply
View more comments

People’s obsession with influencers can be traced back to our enduring fascination with celebrity culture in general In a previous interview with Bored Panda, David Schmid, an Associate Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of English at the University at Buffalo, explained that our fascination can be partly explained by the fact that our culture teaches us, both implicitly and explicitly, that celebrities are role models and we should strive to be like them.
#4

Ariana Grande And Her Long Thumb/Hand

Ariana Grande And Her Long Thumb/Hand

arianagrande Report

20points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’d beat anyone in thumb wars

1
1point
reply
#5

The Heavy Airbrushing Used In This John Mayer's Instagram Picture

The Heavy Airbrushing Used In This John Mayer's Instagram Picture

johnmayer Report

20points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Airbrush? What do you mean? They’re clearly real life cartoon characters

3
3points
reply
#6

Fans Were Quick To Notice Kim Kardashian's Warped Leg In Her Now-Deleted Instagram Picture

Fans Were Quick To Notice Kim Kardashian's Warped Leg In Her Now-Deleted Instagram Picture

kimkardashian Report

19points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She should get that checked out

1
1point
reply

Prof. Schmid, who’s also the author of "Natural Born Celebrities: Serial Killers in American Culture," argued that celebrities seem to be “more attractive and successful than us, not to mention a lot wealthier, and so we should want to be like them.”

Interestingly, we also realize that the opposite is true about celebrities since they appear to be ordinary people. “Especially when they mess up, go through a divorce, have problems with drink and drugs, etc.,” Prof. Schmid explained. “So part of our fascination with them derives from this contradiction: they are both exceptional and ordinary,” he said.
#7

Beyoncé’s Wonky Wine Glass

Beyoncé’s Wonky Wine Glass

beyonce Report

18points
POST
The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought wonky phones & glasses were all the range

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Selena Gomez’s Curvy Doorframe

Selena Gomez’s Curvy Doorframe

hungvanngo , selenagomez Report

17points
POST
#9

Aubrey O'Day Accused Of Allegedly Photoshopping Herself Into Other People's Vacation Pictures

Aubrey O'Day Accused Of Allegedly Photoshopping Herself Into Other People's Vacation Pictures

aubreyoday , aubreyoday Report

16points
POST

Moreover, “The internet fosters a sense of intimacy with celebrities that we find very appealing; we feel like we share in their everyday lives and feel part of a community of people who also follow celebrities.”

“This sharing and community are powerfully attractive forces in a culture where anxiety and isolation impact so many people,” Schmid told us previously. In fact, he argued, celebrities compensate for the unsatisfactory aspects of our own lives.
#10

We’ve All Seen Madonna's Face Smoothing, But The Clone Stamp Arm Gone Wrong

We’ve All Seen Madonna's Face Smoothing, But The Clone Stamp Arm Gone Wrong

madonna Report

16points
POST
#11

Madonna Called Out For Photoshopping Her Face Onto A Fan’s Body

Madonna Called Out For Photoshopping Her Face Onto A Fan’s Body

madonna , ameliamgoldie Report

16points
POST
#12

Britney Spears’ Warped Chest Of Drawers

Britney Spears’ Warped Chest Of Drawers

britneyspears Report

15points
POST

For those who’re wondering if it’s possible to become too invested in the lives of famous people, in his opinion, Prof. Schmid confirmed that’s possible.

On the other hand, if we become too invested in the lives of celebrities, we may end up lost in a toxic fandom. “Everyone's familiar with the consequences of toxic fandom, including cyberbullying and even turning on your favorite celebrity when they disappoint or 'betray' you in some way,” Prof. Schmid said.

Moreover, he explained, “our expectations of celebrities become unrealistic, and when that happens we can easily cross over from reality to fantasy, with all kinds of potential negative consequences.”
#13

This Time When Britney Spears Photoshopped Her Waist To Make It Look Slimmer And Then Forgot To Edit The Pool Tiles Back In

This Time When Britney Spears Photoshopped Her Waist To Make It Look Slimmer And Then Forgot To Edit The Pool Tiles Back In

britneyspears Report

15points
POST
#14

Rihanna's Thumb

Rihanna's Thumb

badgalriri Report

15points
POST
#15

This Famous Selfie Of Kim Kardashian And Blac Chyna. Look At Those Warped, Curvy Doors And Tiled Floors

This Famous Selfie Of Kim Kardashian And Blac Chyna. Look At Those Warped, Curvy Doors And Tiled Floors

kimkardashian , kimkardashian Report

15points
POST
Michelle M
Michelle M
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heard Blac Chyna recently embraced Christianity and removed her fillers, implants, and some tattoos. She now goes by her birth name - Angela White.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

Emily Ratajkowski Posted This Photoshopped Photo By Photographer

Emily Ratajkowski Posted This Photoshopped Photo By Photographer

emrata Report

15points
POST
Amelia Earhart
Amelia Earhart
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Starving people actually look like that.

0
0points
reply
#17

The Famous Mercy Aigbe Adeoti's Pillar-Bending Picture

The Famous Mercy Aigbe Adeoti's Pillar-Bending Picture

realmercyaigbe Report

15points
POST
#18

Kourtney Kardashian Was Called Out For Editing This Instagram Photo (Changing Proportions And Altering Other Features)

Kourtney Kardashian Was Called Out For Editing This Instagram Photo (Changing Proportions And Altering Other Features)

kourtneykardash Report

14points
POST
#19

Gigi Hadid's Super Long Arm And Hand Across Ashley Graham's Waist In This Vogue Cover

Gigi Hadid's Super Long Arm And Hand Across Ashley Graham's Waist In This Vogue Cover

voguemagazine Report

14points
POST
#20

Bella Hadid Was Accused Of Editing Her Pictures (Shelf Bending In A Different Direction, The Reflection Of The Mirror Is Wonky)

Bella Hadid Was Accused Of Editing Her Pictures (Shelf Bending In A Different Direction, The Reflection Of The Mirror Is Wonky)

bellahadid Report

14points
POST
Michelle M
Michelle M
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, that is one hardworking ankle.

1
1point
reply
#21

Take A Look At The Mirror Reflection In This Fiza's Instagram Selfie

Take A Look At The Mirror Reflection In This Fiza's Instagram Selfie

soniaxfyza Report

14points
POST
#22

Eagle-Eyed Fans Were Quick To Notice Something Odd About Khloe Kardashian's Hands

Eagle-Eyed Fans Were Quick To Notice Something Odd About Khloe Kardashian's Hands

khloekardashian , khloekardashian Report

13points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They keep showing her hands on this list, but her extremely modified face is RIGHT THERE

0
0points
reply
#23

The Car In This Kim Kardashian's Instagram Photo

The Car In This Kim Kardashian's Instagram Photo

kimkardashian Report

13points
POST
#24

Differences Between The Original Footage Of The Reality Show Keeping Up With The Kardashians And The Photo She Posted On Her Instagram Account

Differences Between The Original Footage Of The Reality Show Keeping Up With The Kardashians And The Photo She Posted On Her Instagram Account

khloekardashian , dcagiunta Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#25

Lady Gaga Shared This Snap On Instagram And Eagle-Eyed Fans Were Quick To Notice The Floor Tiles And The Mirror Curves Just Underneath Her Biceps

Lady Gaga Shared This Snap On Instagram And Eagle-Eyed Fans Were Quick To Notice The Floor Tiles And The Mirror Curves Just Underneath Her Biceps

ladygaga Report

13points
POST
#26

Jake Paul's Digitally Exaggerated Shoulder Muscles

Jake Paul's Digitally Exaggerated Shoulder Muscles

jakepaul Report

13points
POST
fu yu
fu yu
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's stupid, so it's not surprising.

0
0points
reply
#27

David Guetta Shows Off His Abs In His Shared Instagram Photo, But The Parts Of The Background Look A Bit Wonky

David Guetta Shows Off His Abs In His Shared Instagram Photo, But The Parts Of The Background Look A Bit Wonky

davidguetta Report

13points
POST
#28

Zendaya Pointed Out That Her Photo Was Edited By The Magazine, Which Later On They Fixed. Edited vs. Unedited

Zendaya Pointed Out That Her Photo Was Edited By The Magazine, Which Later On They Fixed. Edited vs. Unedited

zendaya Report

13points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im happy that zendaya personally pointed it out for it to change

1
1point
reply
#29

Chloe Ferry Was Called Out For Editing This Photo After People Noticed The Window Frame Behind Her

Chloe Ferry Was Called Out For Editing This Photo After People Noticed The Window Frame Behind Her

chloegshore1 Report

13points
POST
#30

Phaedra Parks Did Some Warped Waist-Cinching In This Selfie With Nicki Minaj In December 2014

Phaedra Parks Did Some Warped Waist-Cinching In This Selfie With Nicki Minaj In December 2014

phaedraparks Report

13points
POST
#31

Kylie Jenner Deleted A Picture After Fans Noticed This Photoshop Fail

Kylie Jenner Deleted A Picture After Fans Noticed This Photoshop Fail

kyliejenner Report

13points
POST
#32

Above The Kourtney Kardashian's Head - Curving Curtains And Reflections In The Mirror

Above The Kourtney Kardashian's Head - Curving Curtains And Reflections In The Mirror

kourtneykardash Report

13points
POST
#33

People Think Kourtney Kardashian's Arm Was Photoshopped In This Photo Of Calvin Klein Underwear & Jeans Campaign

People Think Kourtney Kardashian's Arm Was Photoshopped In This Photo Of Calvin Klein Underwear & Jeans Campaign

kimkardashian Report

12points
POST
#34

People Noticed Kim Kardashian's Fingers Still In Her Hair Despite The Fact She Has Both Hands On The Wall

People Noticed Kim Kardashian's Fingers Still In Her Hair Despite The Fact She Has Both Hands On The Wall

kimkardashian Report

12points
POST
North
North
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many Kardashian/Jenner ones. It's Sad

2
2points
reply
#35

Kim Kardashian Photoshopped Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Chicago West Into Their Family Family Halloween Picture

Kim Kardashian Photoshopped Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Chicago West Into Their Family Family Halloween Picture

Kim Kardashian wrote this on her Instagram: "This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL, we tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"

kimkardashian Report

12points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sorry, but who names their child Chicago?

0
0points
reply
#36

Kylie Jenner Was Called Out For Stretching The Pockets And Belt Loops Of Her Jeans In This Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner Was Called Out For Stretching The Pockets And Belt Loops Of Her Jeans In This Instagram Photo

kyliejenner Report

12points
POST
#37

In 2014, Beyonce Was Called Out For Editing Her Thigh Gap In This Shared Instagram Photo

In 2014, Beyonce Was Called Out For Editing Her Thigh Gap In This Shared Instagram Photo

beyonce Report

12points
POST
#38

Travel Influencer Tupi Saravia Admitted She Used Editing Apps To Add Same Cloud Patterns Into The Background Of Her Photos

Travel Influencer Tupi Saravia Admitted She Used Editing Apps To Add Same Cloud Patterns Into The Background Of Her Photos

tupisaravia , tupisaravia Report

12points
POST
#39

Fans Accused Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Of Photoshopping Chloe's Body In This Holiday Picture

Fans Accused Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Of Photoshopping Chloe's Body In This Holiday Picture

samgowland Report

12points
POST
#40

Eagle-Eyed Fans Think That Khloe Kardashian's Feet Have Been Copied, Flipped And Then Pasted Onto Kylie Jenner In This Family Christmas Card

Eagle-Eyed Fans Think That Khloe Kardashian's Feet Have Been Copied, Flipped And Then Pasted Onto Kylie Jenner In This Family Christmas Card

khloekardashian Report

12points
POST
#41

Khloe Kardashian Was Called Out Once Again For Heavily Editing Her Instagram Pictures

Khloe Kardashian Was Called Out Once Again For Heavily Editing Her Instagram Pictures

khloekardashian Report

12points
POST
#42

Instagram Fans Noticed A Photoshop Fail On Kim And Khloe's Thighs

Instagram Fans Noticed A Photoshop Fail On Kim And Khloe's Thighs

khloekardashian Report

12points
POST
#43

Fans Noticed A Warped Line In The Background Right Behind Kim Kardashian's Waist

Fans Noticed A Warped Line In The Background Right Behind Kim Kardashian's Waist

kimkardashian Report

12points
POST
#44

Kim Kardashian's Disappearing Hand

Kim Kardashian's Disappearing Hand

kimkardashian Report

12points
POST
#45

The Wall Behind Jessica Biel Bends Together With Her Silhouette

The Wall Behind Jessica Biel Bends Together With Her Silhouette

jessicabiel Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

In This Siew Pui Yi's Photo Bus Seat Bends With Her Body

In This Siew Pui Yi's Photo Bus Seat Bends With Her Body

ms_puiyi Report

12points
POST
#47

Nico Potur's Photoshop Fail

Nico Potur's Photoshop Fail

nico.potur Report

12points
POST
#48

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Her Trapezius Muscle

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Her Trapezius Muscle

Here's one of the photos she posted from the shoot vs. a screenshot from her behind-the-scenes video from the same shoot.

kimkardashian Report

11points
POST
#49

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Allegedly Photoshopping Her Cheekbones In Her New Mirror Selfie As Followers Spotted The Wavy Line On The Top Of Her Phone Case

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Allegedly Photoshopping Her Cheekbones In Her New Mirror Selfie As Followers Spotted The Wavy Line On The Top Of Her Phone Case

kimkardashian Report

11points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The kardashians are rightly dominating this list. Unfortunately, this information isn’t getting to the right people; the young, vulnerable girls and women that don’t understand that they DON’T LOOK LIKE THEIR PICTURES!

0
0points
reply
#50

Kim Kardashian Revealed On The Ellen Degeneres Show That Had To Photoshop Her Daughter North West Into Her Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Revealed On The Ellen Degeneres Show That Had To Photoshop Her Daughter North West Into Her Family Christmas Card

kimkardashian Report

11points
POST
#51

Khloe Kardashian Once Again Called Out For Editing Her Photos To Appear Differently Online

Khloe Kardashian Once Again Called Out For Editing Her Photos To Appear Differently Online

khloekardashian Report

11points
POST
#52

Miranda Kerr’s Wavy Carpet

Miranda Kerr’s Wavy Carpet

mirandakerr Report

11points
POST
#53

This Disconnected Strap On Kendall Jenner's Shoulder

This Disconnected Strap On Kendall Jenner's Shoulder

khloekardashian Report

11points
POST
#54

Looking Closer At The Carpet, You Can See That The Lines Are Distorted, Indicating That Digital Work Has Been Done

Looking Closer At The Carpet, You Can See That The Lines Are Distorted, Indicating That Digital Work Has Been Done

jordynwoods Report

11points
POST
#55

Kourtney's Armpit Looks Weird And Edited

Kourtney's Armpit Looks Weird And Edited

kourtneykardash Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

The Railing Next To Shanina Shaik's Legs

The Railing Next To Shanina Shaik's Legs

shaninamshaik Report

11points
POST
#57

Fans Couldn't Help But Notice That Stassie's Legs And Arms Looked Distorted

Fans Couldn't Help But Notice That Stassie's Legs And Arms Looked Distorted

kyliejenner Report

11points
POST
#58

Photoshop Fail: Kylie Jenner's Hand Appears Unnaturally Small

Photoshop Fail: Kylie Jenner's Hand Appears Unnaturally Small

kyliejenner Report

11points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok yes but also, wth is she wearing on her feet?? Did she step in some big bird on her way to the shoot?

0
0points
reply
#59

Fans Noticed That In The Photo, Kourtney Kardashian Appears To Have Two Elbows

Fans Noticed That In The Photo, Kourtney Kardashian Appears To Have Two Elbows

kourtneykardash Report

11points
POST
#60

Mariah Carey's Followers Have Noticed That The Metal Chair She Is Sitting On Appears To Be Slightly Curved

Mariah Carey's Followers Have Noticed That The Metal Chair She Is Sitting On Appears To Be Slightly Curved

mariahcarey Report

11points
POST
#61

Kate Hudson's Badly Photoshopped Armpit In A Recent Photo

Kate Hudson's Badly Photoshopped Armpit In A Recent Photo

katehudson Report

11points
POST
#62

The Cement Near Khloe Kardashian's Waist Appeared To Be Warped

The Cement Near Khloe Kardashian's Waist Appeared To Be Warped

khloekardashian Report

11points
POST
#63

It Appears That Cardi B Has Used Photoshop In Her Posts, As The Line Of The Pot Behind Her Appears To Be Warped Differently In Each Image

It Appears That Cardi B Has Used Photoshop In Her Posts, As The Line Of The Pot Behind Her Appears To Be Warped Differently In Each Image

iamcardib , iamcardib Report

11points
POST
#64

The Extremely Wavy Floor In The Background Behind Madonna And Britney Spears

The Extremely Wavy Floor In The Background Behind Madonna And Britney Spears

britneyspears Report

11points
POST
#65

Followers Noticed A Curvy Sidewalk In This Olivia Pierson's Instagram Photo

Followers Noticed A Curvy Sidewalk In This Olivia Pierson's Instagram Photo

oliviapierson Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Lexi Wood's Wonky Shoe Closet

Lexi Wood's Wonky Shoe Closet

lexiwood Report

11points
POST
#67

Tana Mongeau's Nails

Tana Mongeau's Nails

tanamongeau Report

10points
POST
#68

Kim Kardashian's Photoshopped Thumb

Kim Kardashian's Photoshopped Thumb

kimkardashian Report

10points
POST
#69

Bella Hadid’s Curving Cupboard

Bella Hadid’s Curving Cupboard

bellahadid Report

10points
POST
𝖊𝖆
𝖊𝖆
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is upsetting, this woman is practically skeletal and it’s well documented how her mum used to starve her and her sister, and here she is photoshopping pictures to make herself look thinner on social media.

0
0points
reply
#70

A Suspicious Curve In The Wooden Paneling Below Kris Jenner's Upper Arm

A Suspicious Curve In The Wooden Paneling Below Kris Jenner's Upper Arm

krisjenner Report

10points
POST
#71

Kylie Jenner Was Accused Of Photoshopping Her Then-3-Month-Old Daughter's Skin And Ear

Kylie Jenner Was Accused Of Photoshopping Her Then-3-Month-Old Daughter's Skin And Ear