From warped body parts to ‘slender man’ hands, from bent backgrounds to selfies airbrushed into oblivion, the craziness is beyond limits.

It turns out that too many celebrities are guilty of editing their pics of social media despite often claiming that they’re against unrealistic beauty standards and for a healthy body image online. But if that was true, this huge collection of social media fails: A-list edition wouldn’t exist.

In the picture-perfect life celebrities portray on social media, it’s easy to get lost between reality and fiction. But if something looks too perfect to be true, the sharp-sighted viewers know that it’s probably false.

#1 Khloe Kardashian And Her Unusually Big Hand

#2 Lindsey Lohan's Photoshop Fail

#3 Same Photo, Uploaded By Two Different People: On The Left - A Photo Posted By Kris Jenner, On The Right - A Real Photo Without Filters, Uploaded By Gordon Ramsay

People’s obsession with influencers can be traced back to our enduring fascination with celebrity culture in general In a previous interview with Bored Panda, David Schmid, an Associate Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of English at the University at Buffalo, explained that our fascination can be partly explained by the fact that our culture teaches us, both implicitly and explicitly, that celebrities are role models and we should strive to be like them.

#4 Ariana Grande And Her Long Thumb/Hand

#5 The Heavy Airbrushing Used In This John Mayer's Instagram Picture

#6 Fans Were Quick To Notice Kim Kardashian's Warped Leg In Her Now-Deleted Instagram Picture

Prof. Schmid, who’s also the author of "Natural Born Celebrities: Serial Killers in American Culture," argued that celebrities seem to be “more attractive and successful than us, not to mention a lot wealthier, and so we should want to be like them.” Interestingly, we also realize that the opposite is true about celebrities since they appear to be ordinary people. “Especially when they mess up, go through a divorce, have problems with drink and drugs, etc.,” Prof. Schmid explained. “So part of our fascination with them derives from this contradiction: they are both exceptional and ordinary,” he said.

#7 Beyoncé’s Wonky Wine Glass

#8 Selena Gomez’s Curvy Doorframe

#9 Aubrey O'Day Accused Of Allegedly Photoshopping Herself Into Other People's Vacation Pictures

Moreover, “The internet fosters a sense of intimacy with celebrities that we find very appealing; we feel like we share in their everyday lives and feel part of a community of people who also follow celebrities.” “This sharing and community are powerfully attractive forces in a culture where anxiety and isolation impact so many people,” Schmid told us previously. In fact, he argued, celebrities compensate for the unsatisfactory aspects of our own lives.

#10 We’ve All Seen Madonna's Face Smoothing, But The Clone Stamp Arm Gone Wrong

#11 Madonna Called Out For Photoshopping Her Face Onto A Fan’s Body

#12 Britney Spears’ Warped Chest Of Drawers

For those who’re wondering if it’s possible to become too invested in the lives of famous people, in his opinion, Prof. Schmid confirmed that’s possible. On the other hand, if we become too invested in the lives of celebrities, we may end up lost in a toxic fandom. “Everyone's familiar with the consequences of toxic fandom, including cyberbullying and even turning on your favorite celebrity when they disappoint or 'betray' you in some way,” Prof. Schmid said. Moreover, he explained, “our expectations of celebrities become unrealistic, and when that happens we can easily cross over from reality to fantasy, with all kinds of potential negative consequences.”

#13 This Time When Britney Spears Photoshopped Her Waist To Make It Look Slimmer And Then Forgot To Edit The Pool Tiles Back In

#14 Rihanna's Thumb

#15 This Famous Selfie Of Kim Kardashian And Blac Chyna. Look At Those Warped, Curvy Doors And Tiled Floors

#16 Emily Ratajkowski Posted This Photoshopped Photo By Photographer

#17 The Famous Mercy Aigbe Adeoti's Pillar-Bending Picture

#18 Kourtney Kardashian Was Called Out For Editing This Instagram Photo (Changing Proportions And Altering Other Features)

#19 Gigi Hadid's Super Long Arm And Hand Across Ashley Graham's Waist In This Vogue Cover

#20 Bella Hadid Was Accused Of Editing Her Pictures (Shelf Bending In A Different Direction, The Reflection Of The Mirror Is Wonky)

#21 Take A Look At The Mirror Reflection In This Fiza's Instagram Selfie

#22 Eagle-Eyed Fans Were Quick To Notice Something Odd About Khloe Kardashian's Hands

#23 The Car In This Kim Kardashian's Instagram Photo

#24 Differences Between The Original Footage Of The Reality Show Keeping Up With The Kardashians And The Photo She Posted On Her Instagram Account

#25 Lady Gaga Shared This Snap On Instagram And Eagle-Eyed Fans Were Quick To Notice The Floor Tiles And The Mirror Curves Just Underneath Her Biceps

#26 Jake Paul's Digitally Exaggerated Shoulder Muscles

#27 David Guetta Shows Off His Abs In His Shared Instagram Photo, But The Parts Of The Background Look A Bit Wonky

#28 Zendaya Pointed Out That Her Photo Was Edited By The Magazine, Which Later On They Fixed. Edited vs. Unedited

#29 Chloe Ferry Was Called Out For Editing This Photo After People Noticed The Window Frame Behind Her

#30 Phaedra Parks Did Some Warped Waist-Cinching In This Selfie With Nicki Minaj In December 2014

#31 Kylie Jenner Deleted A Picture After Fans Noticed This Photoshop Fail

#32 Above The Kourtney Kardashian's Head - Curving Curtains And Reflections In The Mirror

#33 People Think Kourtney Kardashian's Arm Was Photoshopped In This Photo Of Calvin Klein Underwear & Jeans Campaign

#34 People Noticed Kim Kardashian's Fingers Still In Her Hair Despite The Fact She Has Both Hands On The Wall

#35 Kim Kardashian Photoshopped Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Chicago West Into Their Family Family Halloween Picture Kim Kardashian wrote this on her Instagram: "This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL, we tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"



#36 Kylie Jenner Was Called Out For Stretching The Pockets And Belt Loops Of Her Jeans In This Instagram Photo

#37 In 2014, Beyonce Was Called Out For Editing Her Thigh Gap In This Shared Instagram Photo

#38 Travel Influencer Tupi Saravia Admitted She Used Editing Apps To Add Same Cloud Patterns Into The Background Of Her Photos

#39 Fans Accused Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Of Photoshopping Chloe's Body In This Holiday Picture

#40 Eagle-Eyed Fans Think That Khloe Kardashian's Feet Have Been Copied, Flipped And Then Pasted Onto Kylie Jenner In This Family Christmas Card

#41 Khloe Kardashian Was Called Out Once Again For Heavily Editing Her Instagram Pictures

#42 Instagram Fans Noticed A Photoshop Fail On Kim And Khloe's Thighs

#43 Fans Noticed A Warped Line In The Background Right Behind Kim Kardashian's Waist

#44 Kim Kardashian's Disappearing Hand

#45 The Wall Behind Jessica Biel Bends Together With Her Silhouette

#46 In This Siew Pui Yi's Photo Bus Seat Bends With Her Body

#47 Nico Potur's Photoshop Fail

#48 Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Her Trapezius Muscle Here's one of the photos she posted from the shoot vs. a screenshot from her behind-the-scenes video from the same shoot.



#49 Kim Kardashian Accused Of Allegedly Photoshopping Her Cheekbones In Her New Mirror Selfie As Followers Spotted The Wavy Line On The Top Of Her Phone Case

#50 Kim Kardashian Revealed On The Ellen Degeneres Show That Had To Photoshop Her Daughter North West Into Her Family Christmas Card

#51 Khloe Kardashian Once Again Called Out For Editing Her Photos To Appear Differently Online

#52 Miranda Kerr’s Wavy Carpet

#53 This Disconnected Strap On Kendall Jenner's Shoulder

#54 Looking Closer At The Carpet, You Can See That The Lines Are Distorted, Indicating That Digital Work Has Been Done

#55 Kourtney's Armpit Looks Weird And Edited

#56 The Railing Next To Shanina Shaik's Legs

#57 Fans Couldn't Help But Notice That Stassie's Legs And Arms Looked Distorted

#58 Photoshop Fail: Kylie Jenner's Hand Appears Unnaturally Small

#59 Fans Noticed That In The Photo, Kourtney Kardashian Appears To Have Two Elbows

#60 Mariah Carey's Followers Have Noticed That The Metal Chair She Is Sitting On Appears To Be Slightly Curved

#61 Kate Hudson's Badly Photoshopped Armpit In A Recent Photo

#62 The Cement Near Khloe Kardashian's Waist Appeared To Be Warped

#63 It Appears That Cardi B Has Used Photoshop In Her Posts, As The Line Of The Pot Behind Her Appears To Be Warped Differently In Each Image

#64 The Extremely Wavy Floor In The Background Behind Madonna And Britney Spears

#65 Followers Noticed A Curvy Sidewalk In This Olivia Pierson's Instagram Photo

#66 Lexi Wood's Wonky Shoe Closet

#67 Tana Mongeau's Nails

#68 Kim Kardashian's Photoshopped Thumb

#69 Bella Hadid’s Curving Cupboard

#70 A Suspicious Curve In The Wooden Paneling Below Kris Jenner's Upper Arm