88 Unretouched Photos Of Celebrities Who Embraced And Shared The Beauty Of Their Bodies
We’re all in this together. No, we’re not quoting High School Musical; we’re talking about how our favorite stars are just like us — at least when it comes to self-esteem. Unretouched celebrity photos show us their cellulite, stretch marks, scars, butt pimples, and that most of the time their bodies don’t look like what you see in the magazines. They’re human beings who have to deal with the same hang-ups we all do, plus the harsh judgment the media puts on them for any minimal flaw (or what society considers a flaw). The struggle on their mental health is real, no matter how full their bank accounts may be.
To get a celebrity picture worthy of printing, lighting operators and makeup artists ensure every inch of their client looks unblemished. Retouchers then spend hours perfecting any stray hair or bump. But, as much as these things highlight their beauty, there’s nothing like a good old Instagram reality check for a bit of body positivity and love. When stars show themselves without makeup or filters and with all the imperfections we also have, it helps us realize that those same imperfections don’t make them any less worthy of love or attention.
We’ve got a gallery of unretouched photos of celebrities who embraced and shared the beauty of their skin — take a look at these awesome ladies for a refreshing dose of reality and body positivity!
When Keke Palmer Shared — And Continued To Update Us On — Her Experience With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) And How It Affects Her Skin
When Drew Barrymore And Cameron Diaz Got Together For A Sunny Selfie, And Reminded Us To Always Wear Our SPF
Adele Celebrating With No Make Up On
When Ariana Grande Posted This No-Makeup Selfie Before Getting Ready For The Day
When Selena Gomez Filmed This Tiktok And Said She Won't Suck In Her Stomach
When Katy Perry Posted This Selfie Right After She Gave Birth To Her Daughter, Daisy
When Hilary Duff Proudly Embraced Her Dimpled Skin
