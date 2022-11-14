We’ve got a gallery of unretouched photos of celebrities who embraced and shared the beauty of their skin — take a look at these awesome ladies for a refreshing dose of reality and body positivity!

To get a celebrity picture worthy of printing, lighting operators and makeup artists ensure every inch of their client looks unblemished. Retouchers then spend hours perfecting any stray hair or bump. But, as much as these things highlight their beauty, there’s nothing like a good old Instagram reality check for a bit of body positivity and love. When stars show themselves without makeup or filters and with all the imperfections we also have, it helps us realize that those same imperfections don’t make them any less worthy of love or attention.

We’re all in this together. No, we’re not quoting High School Musical; we’re talking about how our favorite stars are just like us — at least when it comes to self-esteem. Unretouched celebrity photos show us their cellulite, stretch marks, scars, butt pimples, and that most of the time their bodies don’t look like what you see in the magazines. They’re human beings who have to deal with the same hang-ups we all do, plus the harsh judgment the media puts on them for any minimal flaw (or what society considers a flaw). The struggle on their mental health is real, no matter how full their bank accounts may be.

#1 When Keke Palmer Shared — And Continued To Update Us On — Her Experience With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) And How It Affects Her Skin

#2 Happy Easter!

#3 When Drew Barrymore And Cameron Diaz Got Together For A Sunny Selfie, And Reminded Us To Always Wear Our SPF

#4 Adele Celebrating With No Make Up On

#5 When Ariana Grande Posted This No-Makeup Selfie Before Getting Ready For The Day

#6 When Selena Gomez Filmed This Tiktok And Said She Won't Suck In Her Stomach

#7 When Katy Perry Posted This Selfie Right After She Gave Birth To Her Daughter, Daisy

#8 When Hilary Duff Proudly Embraced Her Dimpled Skin

#9 When Rihanna Shared This Pic With Visibly Unshaven Leg Hair And Her Fans Celebrated It In The Comments

#10 When Model Denise Bidot Gave Us This 2022 Motto "Stretch Marks, Cellulite, Rolls, Who Cares?"

#11 Okay, Humidity

#12 When Aja Naomi King Celebrated Her Postpartum Body In An "After" Photo Shoot Taken Days After Giving Birth To Her Newborn Son, Kian

#13 Ashley Graham For Swimsuits For All

#14 When Selena Gomez Shared This Behind-The-Scenes Shot From Her New Unretouched Photo Shoot For La’mariette

#15 When Model Iskra Lawrence Celebrated Her Cellulite And Rightfully Reclaimed It As "Cellulit"

#16 Verified Portrait Of A Hungover Woman Who Had Cake For Breakfast

#17 When Lady Gaga Posted This Photo Of Herself Without Make Up

#18 Adele Without Make Up

#19 When Lili Reinhart Joked About Her Very Real Struggle With Cystic Acne

#20 When Lizzo Shared These Booty Pics That Never Needed Facetune To Begin With

#21 When Halsey Shared This Snap Of Their Postpartum Stretch Marks

#22 When Stacey Solomon Flaunted Her "Natural Glitter"

#23 When Rachel Bloom Was Brutally Honest About How Her Busy Filming Schedule Caused Her Hormones To Run Amok

#24 Chrissy Teigen

#25 When Salma Hayek Shared This No-Makeup Selfie And Praised Her "White Hair Of Wisdom"

#26 When Dua Lipa Shared This Selfie Of Her "Unhappy Skin"

#27 When Zooey Deschanel Posted This Selfie Immediately After Rolling Out Of Bed

#28 When Helen Mirren Gave Us This Fresh-Faced Selfie "Literally First Thing In The Morning"

#29 When Sarah Hyland Shared Her "Painful" Truth As A Person Living With A Chronic Kidney Condition

#30 When Mindy Kaling Shared This Selfie Celebrating The Power Of Zit Cream

#31 When Zendaya Posted This Side-By-Side Of Her Actual Body Compared With A Retouched One

#32 When Former Bachelor Contestant Bekah Martinez Said That Every Mom Bod Is Perfect In Its Own Way And Had Zero Patience For Anyone Who Thought Otherwise

#33 When Beauty Influencer Kandee Johnson Talked About How Beautiful Her "Thighlights" Are

#34 When Jameela Jamil Shared This Pic Of Her Breast Stretch Marks And Called Them Her "Badge Of Honor"

#35 When Lady Gaga Shared This Selfie And Let Her Stretch Marks Take Center Stage

#36 When Ruby Rose Showed Us That Even Famous People Break Out, Too

#37 When Robyn Lawley Shared This Pic Of Her "Tiger Stripes"

#38 When Ashley Graham Posted This Video Admiring Her Postpartum Stretch Marks

#39 When Paris Jackson Posted This Selfie Embracing Her Armpit Hair

#40 And When Selena Shared This Photo Where She Showed Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar

#41 When Ashley Graham Shared This Photo Of Her Lower Body

#42 Catch Me Here Until Monday

#43 Verified Lake Life. Apres Swim

#44 When Lady Gaga Posted This Photo Without Make Up On

#45 Ellen Degeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi

#46 Cindy Crawford

#47 When Ashley Graham Posted This Selfie Admiring Her Pregnancy Stretch Marks

#48 When Gabrielle Union Turned To Her Front-Facing Camera To Show Off Her "Freckles Galore"

#49 When Amy Schumer Shared That She's All About "Letting The Love In" This Summer

#50 When Demi Lovato Shared These Photos And Said That She Loves Herself Wholeheartedly Despite Her "Imperfections"

#51 When Barbie Ferreira Posted This Photo Of Her "Lil Stripes" And Celebrated Just How Cute Her Body Is Because Of Them

#52 When Padma Lakshmi Posted This Thirst Trap Letting Her "Stretch" Take The Lead

#53 When Nicole Byer Showed Off Her Bikini Bod And Pole-Dancing Skills, All While Celebrating Her "#veryfat," "#verybrave" Philosophy

#54 When Lizzo Shared This Topless Photo Of Herself

#55 When Lizzo Self-Appointed Herself As Our "Roll Model"

#56 Doja Cat Posting Her Acne Problems

#57 Tyra Banks And Her BFF Without Make Up

#58 When Chrissy Teigen Wished Herself A Happy Valentine's Day By Sharing A Photo Of Her Scars From Her Endometriosis Surgery And Breast-Implant Removal Surgery

#59 When Bebe Rexha Shared This Beach Photo Of Herself Without Photoshop

#60 When Rachel Bloom Shared This Candid Selfie Immediately After Her Breast Reduction Surgery

#61 When Kim Kardashian Shared Photos Of Her "Psoriasis Face" And Went On To Call The Condition "The Shits"

#62 When Olivia Munn Said She Wasn't Going To Let Her Cellulite Stop Her From Posting A Pic After Commenters Pointed It Out

#63 When Lucy Hale Smiled For The Camera With Her "Zit Cream On Fleek"

#64 When Danielle Brooks Joked That She "Didn’t Get Thick Off Eating Lettuce"

#65 And Finally, When Kourtney Kardashian Sported Her "Little Stripes" For This Poosh Photoshoot

#66 When Kylie Jenner Posted This Snap Of Her Postpartum Stretch Marks That She Calls "A Little Gift From Stormi"

#67 When Lorde Talked About Her Struggles With Acne And People's Unsolicited Advice About It

#68 When Jessica Simpson Posted This Photo Of Her Ankles, Which Became Swollen During Pregnancy

#69 When Serena Williams Didn't Have Her Photos Retouched In Harper's Bazaar

#70 When Jameela Jamil Shared This Photo Of Her Legs

#71 When Sarah Hyland Decided Not To Wear Spanx To The Teen Choice Awards And Let Her "Kupa" Show

#72 That’s A Wrap On #armaggedontime! What A Gem Of An Experience; Feeling Very Grateful To Everyone Involved

#73 Taylor Hill Posted This Selfie In Morning Without Any Make Up On

#74 The Holidays Are Finally Here

#75 Shay Mitchell Without Make Up

#76 Bella Thorne Without Make Up

#77 Jameela Jamil For Arcadia

#78 When Barbie Ferreira Shared This Full Body Photo Of Herself