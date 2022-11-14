We’re all in this together. No, we’re not quoting High School Musical; we’re talking about how our favorite stars are just like us — at least when it comes to self-esteem. Unretouched celebrity photos show us their cellulite, stretch marks, scars, butt pimples, and that most of the time their bodies don’t look like what you see in the magazines. They’re human beings who have to deal with the same hang-ups we all do, plus the harsh judgment the media puts on them for any minimal flaw (or what society considers a flaw). The struggle on their mental health is real, no matter how full their bank accounts may be.

To get a celebrity picture worthy of printing, lighting operators and makeup artists ensure every inch of their client looks unblemished. Retouchers then spend hours perfecting any stray hair or bump. But, as much as these things highlight their beauty, there’s nothing like a good old Instagram reality check for a bit of body positivity and love. When stars show themselves without makeup or filters and with all the imperfections we also have, it helps us realize that those same imperfections don’t make them any less worthy of love or attention. 

We’ve got a gallery of unretouched photos of celebrities who embraced and shared the beauty of their skin — take a look at these awesome ladies for a refreshing dose of reality and body positivity!

When Keke Palmer Shared — And Continued To Update Us On — Her Experience With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) And How It Affects Her Skin

When Keke Palmer Shared — And Continued To Update Us On — Her Experience With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) And How It Affects Her Skin

No idea who she is, but she is beautiful.

Happy Easter!

Happy Easter!

Jennifer looks cute. Not sure about those boob buns, though.

When Drew Barrymore And Cameron Diaz Got Together For A Sunny Selfie, And Reminded Us To Always Wear Our SPF

When Drew Barrymore And Cameron Diaz Got Together For A Sunny Selfie, And Reminded Us To Always Wear Our SPF

They both look beautiful!

Adele Celebrating With No Make Up On

Adele Celebrating With No Make Up On

When Ariana Grande Posted This No-Makeup Selfie Before Getting Ready For The Day

When Ariana Grande Posted This No-Makeup Selfie Before Getting Ready For The Day

When Selena Gomez Filmed This Tiktok And Said She Won't Suck In Her Stomach

When Selena Gomez Filmed This Tiktok And Said She Won't Suck In Her Stomach

What stomach? People do realize that when you fold stuff it wrinkles / bubbles up? (I know, people/media doesn't..)

When Katy Perry Posted This Selfie Right After She Gave Birth To Her Daughter, Daisy

When Katy Perry Posted This Selfie Right After She Gave Birth To Her Daughter, Daisy

Everything comes full circle eventually..... katy-boobs...308118.jpg katy-boobs-63723e7308118.jpg

When Hilary Duff Proudly Embraced Her Dimpled Skin

When Hilary Duff Proudly Embraced Her Dimpled Skin

She's not "embracing" it. She's just a lady at the beach with her kid.

When Rihanna Shared This Pic With Visibly Unshaven Leg Hair And Her Fans Celebrated It In The Comments

When Rihanna Shared This Pic With Visibly Unshaven Leg Hair And Her Fans Celebrated It In The Comments

That's unshaven? Oh hun.

When Model Denise Bidot Gave Us This 2022 Motto "Stretch Marks, Cellulite, Rolls, Who Cares?"

When Model Denise Bidot Gave Us This 2022 Motto "Stretch Marks, Cellulite, Rolls, Who Cares?"

Beautiful, look at her smile, her pose, her confidence.

Okay, Humidity

Okay, Humidity

When Aja Naomi King Celebrated Her Postpartum Body In An "After" Photo Shoot Taken Days After Giving Birth To Her Newborn Son, Kian

When Aja Naomi King Celebrated Her Postpartum Body In An "After" Photo Shoot Taken Days After Giving Birth To Her Newborn Son, Kian

Ashley Graham For Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham For Swimsuits For All

When Selena Gomez Shared This Behind-The-Scenes Shot From Her New Unretouched Photo Shoot For La'mariette

When Selena Gomez Shared This Behind-The-Scenes Shot From Her New Unretouched Photo Shoot For La’mariette

What is supposedly wrong here? She is still posing and looks good?

When Model Iskra Lawrence Celebrated Her Cellulite And Rightfully Reclaimed It As "Cellulit"

When Model Iskra Lawrence Celebrated Her Cellulite And Rightfully Reclaimed It As "Cellulit"

Verified Portrait Of A Hungover Woman Who Had Cake For Breakfast

Verified Portrait Of A Hungover Woman Who Had Cake For Breakfast

When Lady Gaga Posted This Photo Of Herself Without Make Up

When Lady Gaga Posted This Photo Of Herself Without Make Up

She is just human after all

Adele Without Make Up

Adele Without Make Up

When Lili Reinhart Joked About Her Very Real Struggle With Cystic Acne

When Lili Reinhart Joked About Her Very Real Struggle With Cystic Acne

When Lizzo Shared These Booty Pics That Never Needed Facetune To Begin With

When Lizzo Shared These Booty Pics That Never Needed Facetune To Begin With

When Halsey Shared This Snap Of Their Postpartum Stretch Marks

When Halsey Shared This Snap Of Their Postpartum Stretch Marks

When Stacey Solomon Flaunted Her "Natural Glitter"

When Stacey Solomon Flaunted Her "Natural Glitter"

When Rachel Bloom Was Brutally Honest About How Her Busy Filming Schedule Caused Her Hormones To Run Amok

When Rachel Bloom Was Brutally Honest About How Her Busy Filming Schedule Caused Her Hormones To Run Amok

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

When Salma Hayek Shared This No-Makeup Selfie And Praised Her "White Hair Of Wisdom"

When Salma Hayek Shared This No-Makeup Selfie And Praised Her "White Hair Of Wisdom"

When Dua Lipa Shared This Selfie Of Her "Unhappy Skin"

When Dua Lipa Shared This Selfie Of Her "Unhappy Skin"

When Zooey Deschanel Posted This Selfie Immediately After Rolling Out Of Bed

When Zooey Deschanel Posted This Selfie Immediately After Rolling Out Of Bed

When Helen Mirren Gave Us This Fresh-Faced Selfie "Literally First Thing In The Morning"

When Helen Mirren Gave Us This Fresh-Faced Selfie "Literally First Thing In The Morning"

When Sarah Hyland Shared Her "Painful" Truth As A Person Living With A Chronic Kidney Condition

When Sarah Hyland Shared Her "Painful" Truth As A Person Living With A Chronic Kidney Condition

When Mindy Kaling Shared This Selfie Celebrating The Power Of Zit Cream

When Mindy Kaling Shared This Selfie Celebrating The Power Of Zit Cream

When Zendaya Posted This Side-By-Side Of Her Actual Body Compared With A Retouched One

When Zendaya Posted This Side-By-Side Of Her Actual Body Compared With A Retouched One

When Former Bachelor Contestant Bekah Martinez Said That Every Mom Bod Is Perfect In Its Own Way And Had Zero Patience For Anyone Who Thought Otherwise

When Former Bachelor Contestant Bekah Martinez Said That Every Mom Bod Is Perfect In Its Own Way And Had Zero Patience For Anyone Who Thought Otherwise

When Beauty Influencer Kandee Johnson Talked About How Beautiful Her "Thighlights" Are

When Beauty Influencer Kandee Johnson Talked About How Beautiful Her "Thighlights" Are

When Jameela Jamil Shared This Pic Of Her Breast Stretch Marks And Called Them Her "Badge Of Honor"

When Jameela Jamil Shared This Pic Of Her Breast Stretch Marks And Called Them Her "Badge Of Honor"

When Lady Gaga Shared This Selfie And Let Her Stretch Marks Take Center Stage

When Lady Gaga Shared This Selfie And Let Her Stretch Marks Take Center Stage

When Ruby Rose Showed Us That Even Famous People Break Out, Too

When Ruby Rose Showed Us That Even Famous People Break Out, Too

When Robyn Lawley Shared This Pic Of Her "Tiger Stripes"

When Robyn Lawley Shared This Pic Of Her "Tiger Stripes"

When Ashley Graham Posted This Video Admiring Her Postpartum Stretch Marks

When Ashley Graham Posted This Video Admiring Her Postpartum Stretch Marks

When Paris Jackson Posted This Selfie Embracing Her Armpit Hair

When Paris Jackson Posted This Selfie Embracing Her Armpit Hair

And When Selena Shared This Photo Where She Showed Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar

And When Selena Shared This Photo Where She Showed Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar

When Ashley Graham Shared This Photo Of Her Lower Body

When Ashley Graham Shared This Photo Of Her Lower Body

Catch Me Here Until Monday

Catch Me Here Until Monday

Verified Lake Life. Apres Swim

Verified Lake Life. Apres Swim

When Lady Gaga Posted This Photo Without Make Up On

When Lady Gaga Posted This Photo Without Make Up On

Ellen Degeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi

Ellen Degeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

When Ashley Graham Posted This Selfie Admiring Her Pregnancy Stretch Marks

When Ashley Graham Posted This Selfie Admiring Her Pregnancy Stretch Marks

When Gabrielle Union Turned To Her Front-Facing Camera To Show Off Her "Freckles Galore"

When Gabrielle Union Turned To Her Front-Facing Camera To Show Off Her "Freckles Galore"

When Amy Schumer Shared That She's All About "Letting The Love In" This Summer

When Amy Schumer Shared That She's All About "Letting The Love In" This Summer

When Demi Lovato Shared These Photos And Said That She Loves Herself Wholeheartedly Despite Her "Imperfections"

When Demi Lovato Shared These Photos And Said That She Loves Herself Wholeheartedly Despite Her "Imperfections"

When Barbie Ferreira Posted This Photo Of Her "Lil Stripes" And Celebrated Just How Cute Her Body Is Because Of Them

When Barbie Ferreira Posted This Photo Of Her "Lil Stripes" And Celebrated Just How Cute Her Body Is Because Of Them

When Padma Lakshmi Posted This Thirst Trap Letting Her "Stretch" Take The Lead

When Padma Lakshmi Posted This Thirst Trap Letting Her "Stretch" Take The Lead

When Nicole Byer Showed Off Her Bikini Bod And Pole-Dancing Skills, All While Celebrating Her "#veryfat," "#verybrave" Philosophy

When Nicole Byer Showed Off Her Bikini Bod And Pole-Dancing Skills, All While Celebrating Her "#veryfat," "#verybrave" Philosophy

When Lizzo Shared This Topless Photo Of Herself

When Lizzo Shared This Topless Photo Of Herself

When Lizzo Self-Appointed Herself As Our "Roll Model"

When Lizzo Self-Appointed Herself As Our "Roll Model"

Doja Cat Posting Her Acne Problems

Doja Cat Posting Her Acne Problems

Tyra Banks And Her BFF Without Make Up

Tyra Banks And Her BFF Without Make Up

When Chrissy Teigen Wished Herself A Happy Valentine's Day By Sharing A Photo Of Her Scars From Her Endometriosis Surgery And Breast-Implant Removal Surgery

When Chrissy Teigen Wished Herself A Happy Valentine's Day By Sharing A Photo Of Her Scars From Her Endometriosis Surgery And Breast-Implant Removal Surgery

When Bebe Rexha Shared This Beach Photo Of Herself Without Photoshop

When Bebe Rexha Shared This Beach Photo Of Herself Without Photoshop

When Rachel Bloom Shared This Candid Selfie Immediately After Her Breast Reduction Surgery

When Rachel Bloom Shared This Candid Selfie Immediately After Her Breast Reduction Surgery

When Kim Kardashian Shared Photos Of Her "Psoriasis Face" And Went On To Call The Condition "The Shits"

When Kim Kardashian Shared Photos Of Her "Psoriasis Face" And Went On To Call The Condition "The Shits"

When Olivia Munn Said She Wasn't Going To Let Her Cellulite Stop Her From Posting A Pic After Commenters Pointed It Out

When Olivia Munn Said She Wasn't Going To Let Her Cellulite Stop Her From Posting A Pic After Commenters Pointed It Out

When Lucy Hale Smiled For The Camera With Her "Zit Cream On Fleek"

When Lucy Hale Smiled For The Camera With Her "Zit Cream On Fleek"

When Danielle Brooks Joked That She "Didn't Get Thick Off Eating Lettuce"

When Danielle Brooks Joked That She "Didn’t Get Thick Off Eating Lettuce"

And Finally, When Kourtney Kardashian Sported Her "Little Stripes" For This Poosh Photoshoot

And Finally, When Kourtney Kardashian Sported Her "Little Stripes" For This Poosh Photoshoot

When Kylie Jenner Posted This Snap Of Her Postpartum Stretch Marks That She Calls "A Little Gift From Stormi"

When Kylie Jenner Posted This Snap Of Her Postpartum Stretch Marks That She Calls "A Little Gift From Stormi"

When Lorde Talked About Her Struggles With Acne And People's Unsolicited Advice About It

When Lorde Talked About Her Struggles With Acne And People's Unsolicited Advice About It

When Jessica Simpson Posted This Photo Of Her Ankles, Which Became Swollen During Pregnancy

When Jessica Simpson Posted This Photo Of Her Ankles, Which Became Swollen During Pregnancy

When Serena Williams Didn't Have Her Photos Retouched In Harper's Bazaar

When Serena Williams Didn't Have Her Photos Retouched In Harper's Bazaar

When Jameela Jamil Shared This Photo Of Her Legs

When Jameela Jamil Shared This Photo Of Her Legs

When Sarah Hyland Decided Not To Wear Spanx To The Teen Choice Awards And Let Her "Kupa" Show

When Sarah Hyland Decided Not To Wear Spanx To The Teen Choice Awards And Let Her "Kupa" Show

That's A Wrap On #armaggedontime! What A Gem Of An Experience; Feeling Very Grateful To Everyone Involved

That’s A Wrap On #armaggedontime! What A Gem Of An Experience; Feeling Very Grateful To Everyone Involved

Taylor Hill Posted This Selfie In Morning Without Any Make Up On

Taylor Hill Posted This Selfie In Morning Without Any Make Up On

The Holidays Are Finally Here

The Holidays Are Finally Here

Shay Mitchell Without Make Up

Shay Mitchell Without Make Up

Bella Thorne Without Make Up

Bella Thorne Without Make Up

Jameela Jamil For Arcadia

Jameela Jamil For Arcadia

When Barbie Ferreira Shared This Full Body Photo Of Herself

When Barbie Ferreira Shared This Full Body Photo Of Herself

When Chrissy Teigen Shared This Photo Of Her Inner Thighs

When Chrissy Teigen Shared This Photo Of Her Inner Thighs