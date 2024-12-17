Fans Gush At Kate Middleton’s Viral Transformation Video: “Born To Be A Queen”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have deemed the Princess of Wales as someone who was “born to be a queen” following a viral video on social media.

Just last week, a user by the name of Sabrina posted a clip on TikTok, comparing what the future queen looked like before and after her wedding, showcasing her different hairstyles and glamorous outfits.

It quickly caught fans’ attention as the comments section blew up with remarks on how she’d won the world over, long before she entered royalty.

Highlights Fans say Kate Middleton was 'born to be a queen' in the comments of a viral TikTok video.

The clip showcasing Kate's pre and post-wedding looks got more than 550,000 views in the span of a week.

Kate Middleton reflected on her tumultuous 2024, as she fought cancer.

The impact Princess Kate has left on the general public is clear in a video that went viral on TikTok

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The comparison on TikTok has garnered more than 21,000 comments and has been viewed almost 550,000 times in the span of a week.

The first half of the clip showed various pictures of the princess before she tied the knot with Prince William, featuring casual yet classy outfits with her hair down in most of them.

According to Newsweek, one particular shot pictured her look during a student fashion show at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland on March 26, 2002 — one that her then-future husband attended and labeled as a “key moment” to the couple falling in love.

A few seconds later, the video portrayed Kate in a very different light, seen as a post-wedding transformation.

Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty

Gone were the casual tees and mini skirts or jeans, as they were replaced with various colored suits, long formal jackets, extravagant hats, and matching jewelry, all embroidered and adorned in their own unique style.

Most startling of all, however, was that the 42-year-old appeared visibly happier in the clips that were chosen, smiling and laughing in the paparazzi shots.

The news outlet reported that among these outfits was a floor-length yellow dress during her 2022 visit to Jamaica, as well as the gown and cape she wore for King Charles III’s London coronation back in May of 2023.

To viewers, Kate’s regal nature was obvious from the beginning

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

With more than 200 comments, netizens were in awe of the transformation.

“[She] was born to be queen 🥰,” one fan wrote. “[She’s] so classy.. long live princess of wales catherine 💙💙💙”

“She knew the assignment!” another complimented.

A third agreed, writing, “[Born] to be royalty she’s always beautiful.”

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

“[Watched] the crown and now i understand why she was called beautiful kate at university 🥰” a user noted.

“[She] was beautiful before and after,” someone penned. “she understood exactly what she was getting herself into when she married into the royal family…”

Others also brought up how she reminded them of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

2024 was a tumultuous year for Kate — one she’s offered bits and pieces about to the public

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

This past Friday, the Princess of Wales reflected on her cancer journey during the fourth annual carol service Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey, as reported by NBC News.

The U.K.’s Channel 5 News shared a video on X of Kate opening up to singer Paloma Faith, following her return to public duties after finishing her chemotherapy treatments.

“I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I just had,” she said.

“The unplanned,” Faith suggested.

The princess nodded, agreeing, “The unplanned. Exactly.”

“But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times,” she added.

The bitter news made its way into Kate’s life early on in the year

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

Back in mid-March, Kate first announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, after speculation arose surrounding her health.

She had been hospitalized at a private London Clinic after having major abdominal surgery in January, and while experts did not believe her condition was cancerous, the “tests after the operation” proved otherwise.

“I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate wrote in a statement at the time.

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

It is still unclear what kind of cancer she had or which abdominal surgery revealed the diagnosis. While the princess has steered clear of the public while battling the disease, the royal family has still attended many state events and ceremonies.

Comments said while her transformation was stunning, Kate’s “royal” nature has always been inside her

