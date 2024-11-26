Kate Middleton Slammed For Sending Christmas Invites To Families Of Fatal Attack Victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton is kindly allowing the families and survivors from the Taylor Swift-themed dance class attack to her Christmas caroling service on December 6, but some people are raising their eyebrows at the invitation.

On July 29, a fatal mass stabbing occurred at a yoga and dance class in Southport, England, where three children were killed and 10 others were injured.

While the Princess of Wales hopes to gather a community for the concert at Westminster Abbey, according to The Sun, those on the internet see it as nothing more than a publicity stunt.

People on social media are convinced Kate Middleton’s kind gesture to the families and survivors of a dance class attack is just for PR

Image credits: James Whatling / Vida Press

Kate, who is now cancer-free and going back to her regularly scheduled duties, wanted to offer transportation and accommodations for the families and survivors, who are set to stay in London for three days.

A source said, “The Royal family have been a tremendous support to the families. The King met the survivors, then Kate took time out to meet them in a private last month with Prince William.

“Now she has personally ensured everyone is invited to her concert which, this year, will mean more to her than ever before. It promises to be an incredible, life-affirming night and there’s been a lot of organization involved to get it all ready.”

They continued, “The families have met the King, met Taylor Swift, and now this wonderful concert — but it is all unbearably tinged with the trauma they are still dealing with. It has been a horrendous time for them and none of the children or the adults who were in that room will ever be the same again.”

As per People, Kate and Prince William additionally met up with the dance teacher who was present during the attack and spent some time with the emergency personnel who rushed to the scene that day.

To some, however, this invitation seems too good to be true

Image credits: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus/Shutterstock

After the news outlet posted on Instagram, a few netizens thought the situation was a bit fishy.

“I’m sure that’ll help with their grief 😮😮😮😮” someone wrote.

A few people additionally labeled it a “straight PR move.”

“Poor things, as if they haven’t suffered enough already and now they are obliged to attend this. It only gets televised because Kate is behind it as we already have Carole From Kings every year anyway,” a third scorned.

Others thought it was strange that Kate wasn’t the one paying for the accommodations, but rather looking to the families to rely on the money coming in from charity.

“HER STAFF WILL BE DOING ALL THE WORK,” someone commented on a Facebook post.

The service allegedly means a lot to the Princess of Wales

Image credits: Iain Watts / Vida Press

The upcoming Christmas carol service will be the fourth time Kate has hosted the event. For her, it’s a moment to bring survivors together to show support for a real community.

“This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need — individuals who have inspired, counseled, comforted and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive,” said Kensington Palace regarding the Together at Christmas gathering.

Image credits: Iain Watts / Vida Press

“This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

It is still unclear how the families will travel to London but, alongside them, approximately 1,600 guests from the U.K. who have provided aid for those in need may be in attendance.

“This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives,” Kate’s office stated.

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the U.K. who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”

While some netizens were convinced the gesture was nothing but a compliment grab, others believed it was a genuine invitation

