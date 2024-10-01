ADVERTISEMENT

The Brits have many things to be proud of. If it weren’t for them, we would be deprived of cutting-edge technologies like the umbrella hat, the automatic tea maker, and the flying bicycle. Not to mention the napkin suit or the guillotine. From these creations alone, it becomes clear that the people inhabiting the United Kingdom have some truly weird and wacky personas.

Fortunately, the Instagram account British Moments lets us indulge in them even more. The account is full of snapshots from life in the UK sprinkled with British humor that are bound to crack you up. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to grab a cuppa before you do!

#1

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

JournalistJill Report

ceecee_2
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
22 minutes ago

What a lovely thing to say. Bet he was a good husband too.

#2

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

mark-savoie
Mark Savoie
Mark Savoie
Community Member
54 minutes ago

My previous landlord once lowered my rent by 20% when he found out that I had bern laid off.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

CrouchHillN4 Report

#4

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

georgiatownend_ Report

janemccarthy
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Or when scrolling to the right year takes three times as long as if they'd just let you type your date of birth. Or worst of all, when it asks you your occupation from a huge drop down list and you have to keep guessing what they think your job should be called.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#6

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
robwarburton
Rob Warburton
Rob Warburton
Community Member
1 hour ago

No British person says "apartment", it's a "flat" this side of the pond

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#8

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

xTashaAndersonx Report

#9

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

pennylost
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
1 minute ago

I wasn't the only one then. Good. I was thinking, 'Why would you just drop your food on the bed like that??'

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

stephanieafernando
Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
27 minutes ago

That’s what really gave me the poos when my kids’ school started awarding points for every kid in “full school uniform” - with the winning class getting iceblocks at the end of the term. So, if I screw up with the laundry, or can’t get to the shops to buy new socks that week or if don’t want to fork out for a new pair of pants in literally the last 2 weeks of school, my kids’ class are disadvantaged? No - not fair. Not fair at all.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#12

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#13

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

shiner_sam Report

#14

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#15

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

rebekkarnold Report

#16

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
55 minutes ago

It's hard, but you need to watch their weight! They deserve that.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#18

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

Y2SHAF Report

#19

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#20

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#21

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#22

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

stevecampitelli65
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Great name Roisin. I understand it’s pronounced ‘Rowsheen’ - beautiful

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#24

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#25

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

greenfordandrew
Tevye
Tevye
Community Member
1 hour ago

"grocery store " and "mall" ? Definitely not British

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#27

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

giku T
giku T
giku T
Community Member
9 minutes ago

that is a global annoyance, not just a british issue

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
39 minutes ago

They will sonn start charging a return fee for this sort of shopping?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#30

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

williamspidge Report

#31

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
22 minutes ago

The parents needed some horizontal time for the self?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

V1TNE Report

#33

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

stevecampitelli65
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 minute ago

Extreme Farts Extension Pack tho!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#35

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

tyes_xo Report

#36

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

shylabouche_1
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
44 minutes ago

When I was little, Apple Jacks cereal was more expensive than any of the others. Being very poor, I wasn't allowed to have them. I spent the night at Grandma's once, not long after Mom and I had argued over the cereal. Grandma drove me three miles one way to the grocery store just to buy me a box of Apple Jacks.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

lolamaeriley Report

danielmarsh
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
2 minutes ago

What other countries call pizza. God. I'm not saying that might not be tasty, but still...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

andy_feeney
Costa
Costa
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I still do that when my kids leave because my wife won't let me run alongside the car until it's going too fast to keep up.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#40

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

d3gammaray
ConfusedCub
ConfusedCub
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Oh man I thought I was the only one! After finishing the wash it's perfect for like, a day or 2, maybe.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#42

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#43

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

siadaisy_ Report

garyfrench
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Been to ALDIs? Only popped in for milk and came out with 100 items for the garden, a load of tools and camping gear.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#45

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

novak-njc
Neon
Neon
Community Member
8 minutes ago

And is also 0 to be nice to people around you.... Especially the waiters! (family does not count- spit at them and be as rude as they are towards you all year round) ;)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#47

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#48

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

toops99 Report

garyfrench
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
22 minutes ago

And the council will be "We are giving you a fine for putting your bin out early."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#50

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I have known some that had entirely different nicknames that birthrate...?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#52

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#53

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#54

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#55

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

johnbarker
John Barker
John Barker
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I think the Irish will be upset if Dublin was considered part of Britain

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#57

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#58

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#59

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
9 minutes ago

"Leave in back garden if I am not there" 🎵🎸🥁👩‍🎤👨‍🎤

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#60

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#61

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#62

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#63

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#64

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#65

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#66

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#67

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#68

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#69

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#70

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

novak-njc
Neon
Neon
Community Member
1 minute ago

He is 2 years older. OK, yeah but first, how old are you???

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#71

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

garyfrench
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
16 minutes ago

British cinemas are now doing credit checks before they let you in.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#73

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#74

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Eating a 2000 kcal pizza, but spread over a year its only 5,5 kcal per day!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#75

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#76

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#77

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

coltondoe Report

#78

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

isabellayonce Report

#79

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#80

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#81

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#82

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#83

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

andy_feeney
Costa
Costa
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Should that not be 180 or is it us doing it wrong?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#84

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#85

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#86

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#87

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#88

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#89

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#90

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#91

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#92

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#93

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#94

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#95

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#96

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#97

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

#98

Hilarious-Best-British-Moments

britishmoments Report

