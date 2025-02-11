ADVERTISEMENT

February is finally here after the longest January in the history of months, but winter is still not over in some parts of the world. Seasonal Affective Disorder (vert aptly shortened to SAD) can feel more heightened with the ongoing natural disasters and political uncertainties.

We're doing our part in keeping your spirits up, Pandas, so, we've got a collection of funny and uplifting posts right here. Today, we're featuring the Instagram page "ship" which shares poignant but humorous observations that are as chucklesome as they are wholesome. Check them out below, and keep reading to find our conversation with the creator of the page behavior analyst Monda Rrusti, too!