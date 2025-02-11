This IG Page Shares Funny And Random Memes To Brighten Up Your Day, Here Are The 88 Best Ones (New Pics)Interview With Owner
February is finally here after the longest January in the history of months, but winter is still not over in some parts of the world. Seasonal Affective Disorder (vert aptly shortened to SAD) can feel more heightened with the ongoing natural disasters and political uncertainties.
We're doing our part in keeping your spirits up, Pandas, so, we've got a collection of funny and uplifting posts right here. Today, we're featuring the Instagram page "ship" which shares poignant but humorous observations that are as chucklesome as they are wholesome. Check them out below, and keep reading to find our conversation with the creator of the page behavior analyst Monda Rrusti, too!
This post may include affiliate links.
Monda's page "ship" is almost 10 years old. It's been going strong since 2016 and has over 400k followers. But the page's format hasn't always been the same, and, more importantly, it wasn't always Monda's page! We chatted about the inception of "ship" with the creator, and she told us some intriguing things about herself and the vision she has for the page.
At the moment, Monda is the only person behind the page. She's a 37-year-old behavior analyst from Florida who lives with her boyfriend, three cats, and a small dog. "I have a Bachelor's and Master's in applied behavior analysis, and in my professional life, I'm a board-certified behavior analyst working with kids & families with autism," Monda tells Bored Panda.
That is a much better birthday for the little guy. Every little brother wants a big brother like that.
Currently, Monda is based in Daytona Beach, where she has her independent practice. As you scroll through the content from her page, you might notice that she's always been interested in human behavior, especially in dating and relationships.
The story of how this page came to be is quite interesting. It turns out that Monda actually isn't the one who created it back in December 2016. "My brother (a much bigger memer with a higher following at the time) bought this handle @ship from some guy on Twitter named Satan at the time for like $800," Monda tells us.
I must be that worm that always looks like one that should be stomped on.
"Since my brother was pretty busy with his own big following, and my interest in relationships, he gave me the page basically and I took over it immediately," she continues. "I'm not sure if the Satan guy realized the potential of the short handle and this page being relationship-oriented. Maybe he just thought it would be a page about ships, I don't know…"
Monda's main goal with the page has always been to provide people with some wholesome entertainment. "I've always had a mission in mind for this page, and that has consistently been for 'ship' to be a space on the Internet where anybody can come for a pick me up," she tells Bored Panda.
"Whenever I've felt down or upset and I needed something to distract me and make me feel better, I can just scroll through my own page and all the posts usually make me laugh or make me feel good, or usually elicit some other type of positive emotion," the creator goes on. "That is the main mission." When deciding what content to include, Monda most often goes for fun and cute quirky stories, funny incidents or funny thoughts, and self-empowering posts.
My cats lie all the time. Usually about whether or not they were already fed. Or which one started the fight.
Monda also tells us that she wants "ship" to be a safe place where people can come to have a laugh without being triggered or offended. "I try to keep the space mostly wholesome, mostly feel-good to get away from all the triggering stuff on the Internet."
... The caterpillar is 8 feet long and 10 inches in diameter.
"I also try to keep in mind, relationship-oriented posts, and I'm not just talking about romantic relationships," she adds. "I'm talking about a connection between two people, or two organisms because you can have a relationship with your cat, you know?"
Interestingly, "ship" has helped Monda in her own romantic life as well. The page is where she met her current boyfriend about four years ago! "He responded to one of my stories with a meme from 'The Office,' I thought he was cute, and the rest is history! We moved states over the years and now live together in Daytona Beach by the ocean." So, memes bring people together quite literally, it seems!
I didn't know they gave locomotives tastebuds back then.
Although now "ship" is mostly just memes and funny posts, back in the day, Monda would give relationship advice to her followers as well. Unfortunately, during COVID-19, she just had too much on her plate and had to stop. "It was too much work for me, since I've always worked in my daily profession too," she says. "I would like to resume that again eventually."
Leopards don't actually have spots in their fur. Those are really colonies of fleas all over their bodies that hold on really tight.
So, Pandas, which quirky stories from "ship" did you like the most? Do you have any funny or wholesome relationship stories to share with us? Let us know in the comments! And if you want to see more from Monda's page, check out our previous article about her page or give her a follow on Instagram!
You couldn't make Blazing Saddles today. If you brought it in, those woke hollywood execs would just say "Hey wait a minute, this is just Blazing Saddles. We already made this movie!"