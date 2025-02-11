ADVERTISEMENT

February is finally here after the longest January in the history of months, but winter is still not over in some parts of the world. Seasonal Affective Disorder (vert aptly shortened to SAD) can feel more heightened with the ongoing natural disasters and political uncertainties.

We're doing our part in keeping your spirits up, Pandas, so, we've got a collection of funny and uplifting posts right here. Today, we're featuring the Instagram page "ship" which shares poignant but humorous observations that are as chucklesome as they are wholesome. Check them out below, and keep reading to find our conversation with the creator of the page behavior analyst Monda Rrusti, too!

#1

Funny and random meme about a neighbor with model trains and streetlights.

ship Report

    #2

    Sharks' dorsal fins above water in a humorous meme to brighten your day.

    ship , whysharksmatter Report

    #3

    Baikal seal meme with a funny caption about their sensitivity, from an IG page sharing random memes to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    Monda's page "ship" is almost 10 years old. It's been going strong since 2016 and has over 400k followers. But the page's format hasn't always been the same, and, more importantly, it wasn't always Monda's page! We chatted about the inception of "ship" with the creator, and she told us some intriguing things about herself and the vision she has for the page.

    At the moment, Monda is the only person behind the page. She's a 37-year-old behavior analyst from Florida who lives with her boyfriend, three cats, and a small dog. "I have a Bachelor's and Master's in applied behavior analysis, and in my professional life, I'm a board-certified behavior analyst working with kids & families with autism," Monda tells Bored Panda.
    #4

    Funny and random meme about a cat named Rasputin running by, shared from an IG page to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #5

    A funny meme shows animated characters sitting together under a blanket, enjoying a cozy moment.

    ship Report

    #6

    Text meme about a child’s birthday party where no one came, highlighting funny and random memes to brighten up your day.

    ship Report

    publicaddressguy avatar
    The Announcer
    The Announcer
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a much better birthday for the little guy. Every little brother wants a big brother like that.

    Currently, Monda is based in Daytona Beach, where she has her independent practice. As you scroll through the content from her page, you might notice that she's always been interested in human behavior, especially in dating and relationships.

    The story of how this page came to be is quite interesting. It turns out that Monda actually isn't the one who created it back in December 2016. "My brother (a much bigger memer with a higher following at the time) bought this handle @ship from some guy on Twitter named Satan at the time for like $800," Monda tells us.
    #7

    Funny random meme about dreaming of doing things but lacking energy to act, shared on IG to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #8

    Funny and random meme about kindness and grateful worms discussed in social media comments.

    ship Report

    publicaddressguy avatar
    The Announcer
    The Announcer
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must be that worm that always looks like one that should be stomped on.

    #9

    Funny meme of a drawing featuring two cartoon dogs labeled as best friends, with humorous text.

    ship Report

    "Since my brother was pretty busy with his own big following, and my interest in relationships, he gave me the page basically and I took over it immediately," she continues. "I'm not sure if the Satan guy realized the potential of the short handle and this page being relationship-oriented. Maybe he just thought it would be a page about ships, I don't know…"
    #10

    Funny random memes about experiencing the beauty of life and finding magic in the mundane.

    ship Report

    #11

    Funny meme about a college friend nicknamed "Burgers" for enthusiastically talking about grilling burgers.

    ship Report

    #12

    Funny meme about Starbucks interaction with a humorous twist on naming a scorpion shared by an IG page.

    ship Report

    Monda's main goal with the page has always been to provide people with some wholesome entertainment. "I've always had a mission in mind for this page, and that has consistently been for 'ship' to be a space on the Internet where anybody can come for a pick me up," she tells Bored Panda.
    #13

    Text post meme highlighting tender male characters in Lord of the Rings.

    ship Report

    #14

    Funny and random memes with humorous nicknames shared on Instagram.

    ship Report

    #15

    Funny and random meme about a six-year-old's imaginative involvement in DnD sessions.

    ship Report

    "Whenever I've felt down or upset and I needed something to distract me and make me feel better, I can just scroll through my own page and all the posts usually make me laugh or make me feel good, or usually elicit some other type of positive emotion," the creator goes on. "That is the main mission." When deciding what content to include, Monda most often goes for fun and cute quirky stories, funny incidents or funny thoughts, and self-empowering posts.
    #16

    Funny meme about remembering measurements, featuring feet in a mile and meters in a kilometer comparison.

    ship Report

    #17

    Funny meme about cats wishing they could lie verbally, with over 95,000 notes.

    ship Report

    lmappleton65 avatar
    Witch with a B
    Witch with a B
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats lie all the time. Usually about whether or not they were already fed. Or which one started the fight.

    #18

    Funny random meme about a homophobic cat with a pride collar, shown in a cage with humorous warning signs.

    ship Report

    Monda also tells us that she wants "ship" to be a safe place where people can come to have a laugh without being triggered or offended. "I try to keep the space mostly wholesome, mostly feel-good to get away from all the triggering stuff on the Internet."
    #19

    Funny meme about a caterpillar mistaken for a pet, shared to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... The caterpillar is 8 feet long and 10 inches in diameter.

    #20

    Funny and random meme about toddler language moments shared on an IG page to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #21

    Funny meme about believing in "hiccup cheese" made by cows, shared on Instagram to brighten up your day.

    cheeseybagels Report

    "I also try to keep in mind, relationship-oriented posts, and I'm not just talking about romantic relationships," she adds. "I'm talking about a connection between two people, or two organisms because you can have a relationship with your cat, you know?"
    #22

    Funny and random meme about adults needing to apologize to children, with supportive commentary.

    ship Report

    #23

    Funny meme tweet about a boyfriend's reaction to cookie monster pants and tails in high school.

    kit67032729 Report

    #24

    Funny and random meme collage with dramatic singing scenes from various movies.

    ship Report

    Interestingly, "ship" has helped Monda in her own romantic life as well. The page is where she met her current boyfriend about four years ago! "He responded to one of my stories with a meme from 'The Office,' I thought he was cute, and the rest is history! We moved states over the years and now live together in Daytona Beach by the ocean." So, memes bring people together quite literally, it seems!
    #25

    Funny meme with a chocolate cake and "145" candles being tossed into a steam locomotive firebox.

    ship Report

    #26

    Funny meme of a man holding Cheetos with a caption about high school teachers vs. college professors.

    ship Report

    #27

    Funny meme post about a dad speeding and getting tickets dismissed, highlighting random humor to brighten up your day.

    ship Report

    Although now "ship" is mostly just memes and funny posts, back in the day, Monda would give relationship advice to her followers as well. Unfortunately, during COVID-19, she just had too much on her plate and had to stop. "It was too much work for me, since I've always worked in my daily profession too," she says. "I would like to resume that again eventually."

    #28

    Funny memes about incorrect animal facts shared on an IG page, highlighting zoological misconceptions humorously.

    ship Report

    publicaddressguy avatar
    The Announcer
    The Announcer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leopards don't actually have spots in their fur. Those are really colonies of fleas all over their bodies that hold on really tight.

    #29

    Instagram post with funny and random meme about a bee interaction at a farmer's market with the honey guy.

    ship Report

    #30

    Funny meme with a Poké Ball about kids identifying Pokémon better than wildlife species.

    ship Report

    So, Pandas, which quirky stories from "ship" did you like the most? Do you have any funny or wholesome relationship stories to share with us? Let us know in the comments! And if you want to see more from Monda's page, check out our previous article about her page or give her a follow on Instagram!
    #31

    Cat with heterochromia in a meme, one eye blue, one eye orange, surrounded by foliage, adding humor to your day.

    lovesickdoe Report

    #32

    Funny and random meme about a banana prank in a writing class, shared to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #33

    Text exchange meme with a humorous take on self-love and relationships; funny and random meme to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #34

    Funny and random meme of a cat pondering about its owner, aiming to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #35

    Funny and random meme about the peculiarities of English language usage, showcasing humorous sentences.

    ship Report

    #36

    Reddit post about a male knitter honoring a friend, related to funny and random memes page.

    ship Report

    #37

    Funny meme about little cousins speaking different languages but connecting over similar-sounding words.

    ship Report

    #38

    Funny random meme about Spider-Man tattoo and a humorous identity crisis.

    ship Report

    #39

    Two funny and random memes discussing a fantasy about vitamin deficiency and public admiration.

    ship Report

    #40

    Tree resembling a face with a whimsical expression, alongside a sketch. Funny meme to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #41

    Cartoon of a plain man and a stylish woman holding hands, showcasing funny and random memes to brighten up your day.

    ship Report

    #42

    Funny meme about a 30-year-old tortoise loving "appy slices," with 18,615 notes on a social media post, brightening up your day.

    ship Report

    #43

    Text exchange with funny and random memes about anonymous Michelin inspectors and mistaken identities.

    ship Report

    #44

    Funny meme about a little girl's question at a coffee shop, making a humorous observation.

    ship Report

    #45

    Funny meme text from a library visit Q&A about a comic featuring a skeleton playing the fiddle.

    ship Report

    #46

    Meme text about dogs loving humans back, highlighting scientific findings and humorous interpretations.

    ship Report

    #47

    Funny and random meme about a guy's unique lifestyle choices and its impact on job opportunities.

    ship Report

    #48

    Funny and random memes from an IG page about propaganda, featuring a humorous British-related comment.

    ship Report

    #49

    Funny meme text about a child hiding 100 tiny ducks at a wedding, confusing guests.

    ship Report

    #50

    Funny meme about a Memento Mori ring with comments suggesting storing Skittles inside.

    ship Report

    #51

    Funny and random meme about a waiter serving fries with coriander, featuring a humorous tattoo punchline.

    ship Report

    #52

    Funny and random meme about modern comforts contrasted with ancestral expectations.

    ship Report

    #53

    Text conversation meme about enjoying nighttime freedom and humans becoming nocturnal, shared on a funny and random memes IG page.

    ship Report

    #54

    Text commentary about finding joy in small things, inspired by Hayao Miyazaki, emphasizing mental health support from funny memes.

    ship Report

    #55

    Funny meme illustration of a surprised person opening a door, with bright rays and a humorous caption about a loud crash.

    ship Report

    #56

    Funny meme highlighting tech struggles with editing PDFs versus downloading them, shared on an Instagram page.

    ship Report

    #57

    Funny meme conversation about a grocery store deli encounter with a dad and his children, sharing a humorous cheese story.

    ship Report

    #58

    Funny and random meme about adult allergies mistaken for cayenne pepper, shared on an IG page to brighten up your day.

    ship Report

    #59

    Funny meme with reasons to get stronger, humorously subverting expectations.

    ship Report

    #60

    Funny meme about making movies today, referencing "Home Alone 2" and stricter airport regulations after 9/11.

    ship Report

    therealsevansmith avatar
    Confused Capybara
    Confused Capybara
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You couldn't make Blazing Saddles today. If you brought it in, those woke hollywood execs would just say "Hey wait a minute, this is just Blazing Saddles. We already made this movie!"

    #61

    Funny random meme showing doodles of two rats squeaking at each other in simple drawings.

    ship Report

    #62

    Funny and random meme about water's greatness, highlighting its spill-proof nature for laughs.

    ship Report

    #63

    Funny meme about an intern's last day, capturing a humorous and candid moment to brighten up your day.

    ship Report

    #64

    Funny meme about a date experience, featuring a humorous twist with a delayed cafe meetup.

    ship Report

    #65

    Text meme about kids digging holes to sleep outside instead of cleaning, highlighting funny and random situations.

    ship Report

    #66

    Funny meme about a disastrous first date involving metal music and an abrupt U-turn.

    ship Report

    #67

    Text from an IG page meme discussing humorous and bizarre end-of-life requests from a husband to his wife.

    ship Report

    #68

    Funny meme about a student's paper imagining sitting on a cloud, highlighting skepticism and humor in school assignments.

    ship Report

    #69

    Funny and random meme about dating preferences and frogs shared on an IG page.

    ship Report

    #70

    Funny meme about plants and awkward flirting to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #71

    Funny and random baseball game meme with humorous "American" names from a 90s video game.

    ship Report

    #72

    Funny random meme of a 2000 spreadsheet with a dad's holiday plans, including cinema and beach trips.

    ship Report

    #73

    Funny and random meme about medieval nuns, featuring humorous dialogue and relatable thoughts to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #74

    Funny and random meme of a white cat with lipstick marks and whimsical cat drawings underneath.

    ship Report

    #75

    Funny and random meme about vampire weaknesses in a humorous text post from an IG page.

    ship Report

    #76

    Funny meme post about feeling manly by carrying sister's kids and getting stronger, from a Reddit thread.

    ship Report

    #77

    Funny meme about a fake game show called "Pride or Prejudice," with humor related to liberal contestants.

    ship Report

    #78

    Funny meme of a beer cart girl feeling like Beyoncé on a golf course, shared on a popular IG page.

    ship Report

    #79

    Text conversation meme about social anxiety and dry humor featuring humorous self-reflection.

    ship Report

    #80

    Funny meme about a miscommunication at a fast food joint involving 86 cherries.

    ship Report

    #81

    Funny meme about a surprising conversation with a taxi driver playing loud rap music in Japan.

    ship Report

    #82

    Funny meme about feeling misunderstood while discussing mental health.

    ship Report

    #83

    Funny meme text about a cat gently waking its owner by lifting their eyelid, shared on an Instagram page to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #84

    Funny meme discussing an awkward elevator scenario, designed to brighten your day.

    ship Report

    #85

    Funny meme about a paleontologist discovering a triceratops skull with a surprised reaction.

    ship Report

    #86

    Funny meme text about driving a SmartCar from Ohio to Washington, featuring humorous encounters with dads at gas stations.

    ship Report

    #87

    Funny meme text about two 12-year-olds surprising a worker with humor at a grocery store checkout.

    ship Report

    #88

    Funny meme text about a humorous theory on the Animal Crossing game, describing animals' view of humans as endangered.

    ship Report

