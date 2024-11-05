This 30-minute daily habit eased depression for 40% of people without moving, as per new study

ADVERTISEMENT

As winter approaches and the days shorten, seasonal depression once again becomes a concern for countless Americans — but a new study has revealed a potential solution to combat it.

A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2023 found nearly one in five adults struggle with this disorder.

While doctors commonly prescribe antidepressants, people tend to experience a long list of side effects such as skin disorders and “emotional blunting” — where the pills numb all sensations, including happiness.

But experts say a drug-free solution to possibly countering these winter blues is to simply flip on the light switch.

A new study has revealed a simple technique for those struggling with seasonal depression

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels

Bright lights have always affected human mood and cognitive function and those treated with bright light therapy (BLT) reported a higher remission rate, according to New York Post.

As written in JAMA Psychiatry, Artur Menegaz de Almeida — a medical student from the Federal University of Mato Grosso in Sinop, Brazil — and his team organized 11 randomized clinic trials with a total of 858 patients, all of whom had diagnoses of depressive disorders.

They were instructed to sit in front of a fluorescent 10,000 lux-powered light box for at least 30 minutes everyday. Treatment lasted between one to six weeks.

Image credits: Nathan Cowley / Pexels

The team’s goal was to see a 50% or more reduction in depressive symptoms and research saw that 60.4% of those treated with BLT achieved that goal.

Those engaged in light therapy also had a significantly higher remission rate from those who were solely treated with antidepressants: 40.7% versus 23.5%, respectively.

BLT may be an accessible form of treatment, but many don’t see it as a primary solution due to its cost

Image credits: lumie

The Brazilian research team wrote, “The primary supportive argument in favor of using bright light as an adjunctive treatment is the cost.

“Even though outpatient treatment costs with antidepressants are widely variable, exposure to external light generally involves no costs or limitations, which reinforces the need to firm bright light therapy as an effective adjunctive treatment for non-seasonal depressive disorders.”

Image credits: lumie

According to Carex, most of the 40 million cells in our brain are greatly impacted by serotonin, including our moods. When our serotonin levels are high, our emotions become less likely to fluctuate.

Image credits: Matthias Cooper / Pexels

Light therapy has been proven to boost serotonin, resulting in more manageable moods and less mental conditions.