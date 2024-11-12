Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Cruel”: TV Host Slammed For Asking Why Kate Middleton Has “Aged So Much” After Cancer Battle
News

“Cruel”: TV Host Slammed For Asking Why Kate Middleton Has “Aged So Much” After Cancer Battle

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 13
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

13

ADVERTISEMENT

TV presenter Narinder Kaur was slammed on social media for a “cruel” remark she made about Kate Middleton’s appearance.

Narinder, who appeared on Big Brother and Good Morning Britain, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make a controversial comment about the Princess of Wales.

The British broadcaster reposted an article about Kate’s attendance at the Remembrance Sunday events, writing, “Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation.”

Highlights
  • Narinder Kaur was criticized for questioning Kate Middleton's appearance at Remembrance Sunday events.
  • The British TV host asked why the Princess of Wales has "aged so much" and if she's a "smoker."
  • Narinder later apologized for her remarks, admitting they were insensitive.

British TV presenter Narinder Kaur is facing criticism after sharing a photo of Kate Middleton at the Remembrance Sunday events, asking why she has “aged so much”
“Cruel”: TV Host Slammed For Asking Why Kate Middleton Has “Aged So Much” After Cancer Battle

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty
The mother of three announced in March that she had begun chemotherapy treatment, two months after being hospitalized for an undisclosed abdominal surgery.

In September, the 42-year-old shared a highly personal video with her family, revealing that she had completed her treatment. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate said.

Noting that her comments had been met with severe criticism, Narinder explained herself in another post, which sparked even more backlash: “Ok. Seems people took this the wrong way. It was a genuine ask. My brother had chemo. He didn’t age. He died. Apologies if it was insensitive or just plain wrong. Hands up. I’m sorry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Princess of Wales revealed last September that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment

“Cruel”: TV Host Slammed For Asking Why Kate Middleton Has “Aged So Much” After Cancer Battle

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty

She later issued a video statement, apologizing again for her comments. “I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn’t my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything. I’m not like that, anybody who knows me.”

Narinder continued: “It was stupid to ask about the ageing. I’ve admitted that, I’ve put my hands up and apologized if it caused offence.”

But people still felt she had crossed the line with her remarks. “That was NOT a genuine ask. It was a disgusting swipe and you full well know it,” one user said.

“Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation,” Narinder Kaur asked on X

“Cruel”: TV Host Slammed For Asking Why Kate Middleton Has “Aged So Much” After Cancer Battle

Image credits: Narinder Kaur

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cruel”: TV Host Slammed For Asking Why Kate Middleton Has “Aged So Much” After Cancer Battle

Image credits: Narinder Kaur

“Just because you have a personal experience doesn’t mean you can be disrespectful,” another user pointed out.

“I love that a Princess just ended your nasty little career by aging and suffering with dignity, courage and grace. And I bet she doesn’t even know who you are,” a third commenter wrote.

“I’m a nurse and look after people with cancer, particularly women. I find what you said was not only deeply offensive but dam* right cruel,” said a separate user.


In her most recent health update, posted on September 9, the Princess of Wales said she looked forward to “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when [she] can.”

Last Sunday (November 10), Kate joined her husband, Prince William, at The Cenotaph to honor all British and Commonwealth service members who have died in conflicts worldwide since the First World War. The princess is also expected to host her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

16

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

13
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

13

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
leslied_4 avatar
Leslie D
Leslie D
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the face of a survivor. Chemo is so hard on your body and skin. Kate is beautiful and think that skin that change is the mark of strength!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
curtiswilford avatar
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks amazing considering what she’s been through. Medically and personally. Cancer, 3 kids, marrying into a royal family and having idiots speculate on every aspect of your life. I have 2nd hand anxiety. I couldn’t handle it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, you're no prize yourself, biatch. At least she had a valid reason for looking a bit rough.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was thinking when I looked at her, she looks like a north end of a southbound horse. I'm not trying to be mean, I'm just making an observation.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ericwilliams_1 avatar
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your're a self-serving azzhole. How many clicks did you get for it?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
leslied_4 avatar
Leslie D
Leslie D
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the face of a survivor. Chemo is so hard on your body and skin. Kate is beautiful and think that skin that change is the mark of strength!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
curtiswilford avatar
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks amazing considering what she’s been through. Medically and personally. Cancer, 3 kids, marrying into a royal family and having idiots speculate on every aspect of your life. I have 2nd hand anxiety. I couldn’t handle it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, you're no prize yourself, biatch. At least she had a valid reason for looking a bit rough.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was thinking when I looked at her, she looks like a north end of a southbound horse. I'm not trying to be mean, I'm just making an observation.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ericwilliams_1 avatar
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your're a self-serving azzhole. How many clicks did you get for it?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda