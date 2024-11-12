“Cruel”: TV Host Slammed For Asking Why Kate Middleton Has “Aged So Much” After Cancer Battle

ADVERTISEMENT

TV presenter Narinder Kaur was slammed on social media for a “cruel” remark she made about Kate Middleton’s appearance.

Narinder, who appeared on Big Brother and Good Morning Britain, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make a controversial comment about the Princess of Wales.

The British broadcaster reposted an article about Kate’s attendance at the Remembrance Sunday events, writing, “Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation.”

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty

The mother of three announced in March that she had begun chemotherapy treatment, two months after being hospitalized for an undisclosed abdominal surgery.

In September, the 42-year-old shared a highly personal video with her family, revealing that she had completed her treatment. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate said.

Noting that her comments had been met with severe criticism, Narinder explained herself in another post, which sparked even more backlash: “Ok. Seems people took this the wrong way. It was a genuine ask. My brother had chemo. He didn’t age. He died. Apologies if it was insensitive or just plain wrong. Hands up. I’m sorry.”

The Princess of Wales revealed last September that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty

She later issued a video statement, apologizing again for her comments. “I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn’t my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything. I’m not like that, anybody who knows me.”

Narinder continued: “It was stupid to ask about the ageing. I’ve admitted that, I’ve put my hands up and apologized if it caused offence.”

But people still felt she had crossed the line with her remarks. “That was NOT a genuine ask. It was a disgusting swipe and you full well know it,” one user said.

“Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation,” Narinder Kaur asked on X

Image credits: Narinder Kaur

“Just because you have a personal experience doesn’t mean you can be disrespectful,” another user pointed out.

“I love that a Princess just ended your nasty little career by aging and suffering with dignity, courage and grace. And I bet she doesn’t even know who you are,” a third commenter wrote.

“I’m a nurse and look after people with cancer, particularly women. I find what you said was not only deeply offensive but dam* right cruel,” said a separate user.

A statement regarding yesterday.

Listen very carefully.

Thank you 😊 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DUauknrAnx — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 11, 2024



In her most recent health update, posted on September 9, the Princess of Wales said she looked forward to “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when [she] can.”



Last Sunday (November 10), Kate joined her husband, Prince William, at The Cenotaph to honor all British and Commonwealth service members who have died in conflicts worldwide since the First World War. The princess is also expected to host her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.